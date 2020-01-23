Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that for tomorrow vs. OKC Ch…
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that for tomorrow vs. OKC Charlie Brown Jr. (low back pain) is probable. Alex Len (low back pain) is probable. Trae Young (right thigh contusion) is questionable. DeAndre’ Bembry (personal reasons) is out. Jabari Parker (right shoulder impingement) is out.
January 24, 2020 | 12:50 am UTC Update
Mark Followill: It’s official. Luka is an All-Star game starter. The only other Mavs player picked as a starter through the fan voting process is Jason Kidd in 1996. Dirk was a starter as a replacement for injured starters in 2007 and 2010
Gerald Bourguet: Per NBA PR, Luka Doncic and Trae Young are just the second pair of 21-and-under starters in the All-Star Game (Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett in 1998). Also the first time with multiple-second-year players since Grant Hill and Jason Kidd in 1996.
Jonathan Feigen: James Harden selected as an All-Star for eighth time, second in franchise history to Haleem Olajuwon’s 12. Other starters from West: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic.
Alex Kennedy: NBA players typically pick their friends/teammates rather than take the All-Star starter vote seriously. The following players received MULTIPLE player votes: Jordan Bone, Miye Oni, Ryan Broekhoff, Chimezie Metu, Jarrell Brantley, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Chris Boucher.
January 24, 2020 | 12:24 am UTC Update
LeBron James to repeat as All-Star captain
Tim Reynolds: Rematch! LeBron James is the captain from the West. Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis again at the All-Star Game. James, as the leading votegetter, will pick first among starters. Antetokounmpo will have the first pick for the reserves.
Luka Doncic selected to first All-Star
Shams Charania: 2020 West All-Star starters: Dallas’ Luka Doncic Houston’s James Harden Lakers’ LeBron James (captain) Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Lakers’ Anthony Davis
The streets of Chicago surely will be jam-packed with celebrities and basketball junkies come NBA All-Star Weekend in three weeks. On the court at United Center, this year’s threads will pay homage to the city’s popular alternative use of transportation — the transit line. Jordan Brand and Nike designers have developed a concept to incorporate all eight lines of the train, identified locally as the Chicago “L,” as the theme of each uniform color.
As a nod to the Chicago flag, the jerseys also will feature a six-pointed star with retro pinstripes similar to the alternate Bulls jerseys of the 1990s, plus silver satin on the letters and numbers based off the worn patina on the train.
January 24, 2020 | 12:11 am UTC Update
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said he’s pleased with the Lakers effort and record to this point, but is taking no victory laps at this point of a season where they have much bigger goals: “We’ve accomplished nothing.”
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis will start tonight. Frank Vogel said AD tweaked the gluteus maximus area that kept him out recently last night vs. the Knicks, but he played through it and is good to play tonight as well.
Bryant still has informal conversations with Lakers’ controlling owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, LeBron James and young player Kyle Kuzma. He attended two Lakers games this season and attracted attention from NBA stars and fans alike. Yet, Bryant maintained he has “zero” involvement with his former team and has higher aspirations than chasing nostalgia.
Consider what Bryant experienced on his farewell tour during his final season with the Lakers in 2015-16. Teammates, team officials and opponents did not just shower Bryant with praise. Some of them also shared their misgivings. “ ‘I don’t know what you want to do when you retire,’ ” Bryant recited. “ ‘You’re going to go through a state of depression. You’re going to have an identity crisis.’ These are all things that were said to me because people were genuinely concerned.”
Bryant turned his head toward something he considered more meaningful. He stared at the Oscar, Sports Emmy and Annie Award that he won for his short film, “Dear Basketball”. “They’re at the top for me,” Bryant said in a wide-ranging interview with USA TODAY Sports. “It’s not something that was expected. As a kid, you kind of have the goal of winning championships and all these sorts of things. Being in the industry that I’m in now? It wasn’t something that was thought of me winning an Oscar.”
January 23, 2020 | 11:35 pm UTC Update
Ohm Youngmisuk: Anthony Davis will play tonight. Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma are currently warming up and Frank Vogel expects them to play.
Shams Charania: Redemption year continues: Dwight Howard will make his first Los Angeles Lakers start of the season tonight in Brooklyn in place of JaVale McGee (sick), sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
The New York Knicks, the National Basketball Association’s most valuable team despite a string of losing seasons, are getting a makeover. The franchise known for stars like Clyde Frazier, Willis Reed and Patrick Ewing — and off the court for hothead owner Jim Dolan — is partnering with Steve Stoute’s Translation agency in an attempt to bolster its brand and strengthen its ties to the fan base.
Stoute, a lifelong Knicks fan whose clients have included the Brooklyn Nets, the NFL, AT&T, Anheuser-Busch and State Farm, will be a special adviser to the franchise that Forbes says is worth a league-high $4 billion. The team is 12-33 this season, better than only the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference.
Translation said it will utilize data and analytics — along with the team’s history, alumni, fans and iconic arena — to develop campaigns aimed at bolstering the brand. Stoute also will work to support the club’s executive team, including Dolan, in its branding and fan-engagement efforts.
January 23, 2020 | 11:25 pm UTC Update
Jason Quick: Blazers announce CJ McCollum is out tonight with sprained ankle. It will be his 3rd straight game he’s missed.
You’ve led the union since 2013. Any thoughts about succession? Chris Paul: One of my huge mentors is [Disney’s Bob] Iger, and one of the first things he said to me is that succession planning is real. So making sure that the next in line knows the conversations being had now, and that they’re involved.
You’re president of the players union. What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned? Chris Paul: The conversations I’ve had with [NBA Commissioner] Adam Silver, just constantly learning and really understanding the business of the game.
David Stern, the NBA’s former commissioner, just passed. What’s his legacy? Chris Paul: Our game is a global game because of David Stern. You get into the NBA, and you just expect that you go to China. We’re not where we’re at as a league without him and his vision.
NBA start and former Razorback Sidney Moncrief spent the day with seventh and eighth graders from Bentonville schools talking about diversity and inclusion. The students were chosen by teachers to participate in the Game Changer Diversity Summit.
January 23, 2020 | 11:13 pm UTC Update
With the NBA trade deadline looming Feb. 6, rumours are rampant on social media, but the Toronto Raptors president warned not to read too much into phone calls. “Every day there’s phone calls in the NBA, that’s just how the NBA works,” he said after speaking at Tuesday’s anniversary celebration of the Toronto branch of WISE — Women in Sports Events. “I was getting phone calls four months ago, I’m getting phone calls today. I got a phone call while I was up there (on stage). There’s always phone calls.”
Ujiri bristled when asked whether his team had some valuable assets for the trading block. “I don’t see our team and our players as pieces, honestly and assets,” he said. “When people mention pieces and assets, to me it doesn’t tally. I see our players as basketball players and human beings.”
Do they have another championship run in them? “We’re going to die trying, that’s for sure. I know those guys and they’re going to die trying. You see them, you see the attitude. I know nobody, not one person here in this place, would tell me that they thought we’d be competing now to be second in the East,” Ujiri said after speaking to a crowd of about 300. “There’s not one person that thought that with a championship player like Kawhi leaving. These guys have stepped up and we appreciate what they’ve done.”
Mike Trudell: JaVale McGee is out tonight in Brooklyn with flu-like symptoms. Would expect Dwight Howard to start at center opposite Jarrett Allen, but we’ll see what Frank Vogel says momentarily.
Mark Medina: More NBA flex scheduling. TNT will show the Lakers-Spurs game at Staples Center on Feb. 4 and changing tipoff to 7 pm. TNT is dropping the Portland-Denver game
January 23, 2020 | 11:02 pm UTC Update
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday shed light on his aspirations to create an NBA Cup to run through November and December. The idea was first floated in 2016 but has gained traction in recent months with a proposal to cut the regular season to 78 games to make room for an in-season tournament.
“It’s a fairly dramatic change from the way U.S. schedules have worked historically,” Silver said. “So it’s not the change we want to make lightly. And so we’re deep into discussions right now with our 30 teams about the right way to innovate and integrate those kinds of changes into our regular season. In fact, as we went down that road, the thinking initially was we would only do it for our 75th anniversary, which is the 2021-22 season.”
“The conversations with our teams have not been adversarial,” Silver said. “It’s not so much a question of counting heads in order to win a vote. Again, it’s more a function of ensuring that we’re taking advantage of the best thinking from our teams as we move forward.” Silver admitted he mines European sports for industry trends that might inform the future evolution of his organization.
The Celtics’ president of basketball operations confirmed a report that the team hired West to scout games on the East Coast as a means to help the struggling former Boston guard, whose NBA career ended in 2012. “Delonte has worked for us for a couple of years at times doing some college scouting in the (Washington) D.C. and Philly area,” Ainge said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.”
Ainge also confirmed he’s kept in touch with West “periodically” since West stopped playing. “Delonte has obviously some troubles and some trials that he’s trying to deal with in his life, and I just hope that he can fix his life and get back on a good path,” Ainge said.
Lou Williams thought he would be attending a number retiring ceremony at his alma mater South Gwinnett High School. In the end, the school figured a number retirement wasn’t enough to celebrate the former basketball player. South Gwinnett surprised Williams Thursday morning by renaming the gym “LouWillVille” after him.
“I’m really at a loss for words. My entire basketball career started in this very gym. I always found peace in this gym,” Williams said to the crowd of students. “With my teammates and coaching staff and a community that embraced me and allowed me to be myself.”
January 23, 2020 | 10:59 pm UTC Update
Ben Rohrbach: I’m told Jayson Tatum avoided serious injury last night Celtics still unsure about his availability tomorrow, but the fact he is even questionable is a positive sign.
Just three quarters into his return to basketball, another ACL injury brought his season to an abrupt halt. Some thought this might be the end of his career. It would have been easy to be discouraged. “It was tough, déjà vu all over again,” Jarrett Jack said. “But I was calm, and prepared. In the midst of the rehab, I felt the second recovery was going a lot easier than the first time around. I gave myself a timeline, and a guideline. When I woke up every morning, I still thought about playing basketball.”