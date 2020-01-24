USA Today Sports

Gerald Bourguet: Per NBA PR, Luka Doncic and Trae Young…

41 mins ago via GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet: Per NBA PR, Luka Doncic and Trae Young are just the second pair of 21-and-under starters in the All-Star Game (Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett in 1998). Also the first time with multiple-second-year players since Grant Hill and Jason Kidd in 1996.

January 24, 2020 | 12:50 am UTC Update
Alex Kennedy: NBA players typically pick their friends/teammates rather than take the All-Star starter vote seriously. The following players received MULTIPLE player votes: Jordan Bone, Miye Oni, Ryan Broekhoff, Chimezie Metu, Jarrell Brantley, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Chris Boucher.
41 mins ago via AlexKennedyNBA

January 24, 2020 | 12:24 am UTC Update
The streets of Chicago surely will be jam-packed with celebrities and basketball junkies come NBA All-Star Weekend in three weeks. On the court at United Center, this year’s threads will pay homage to the city’s popular alternative use of transportation — the transit line. Jordan Brand and Nike designers have developed a concept to incorporate all eight lines of the train, identified locally as the Chicago “L,” as the theme of each uniform color.
1 hour ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

January 24, 2020 | 12:11 am UTC Update
Bryant still has informal conversations with Lakers’ controlling owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, LeBron James and young player Kyle Kuzma. He attended two Lakers games this season and attracted attention from NBA stars and fans alike. Yet, Bryant maintained he has “zero” involvement with his former team and has higher aspirations than chasing nostalgia.
1 hour ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Consider what Bryant experienced on his farewell tour during his final season with the Lakers in 2015-16. Teammates, team officials and opponents did not just shower Bryant with praise. Some of them also shared their misgivings. “ ‘I don’t know what you want to do when you retire,’ ” Bryant recited. “ ‘You’re going to go through a state of depression. You’re going to have an identity crisis.’ These are all things that were said to me because people were genuinely concerned.”
1 hour ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Bryant turned his head toward something he considered more meaningful. He stared at the Oscar, Sports Emmy and Annie Award that he won for his short film, “Dear Basketball”. “They’re at the top for me,” Bryant said in a wide-ranging interview with USA TODAY Sports. “It’s not something that was expected. As a kid, you kind of have the goal of winning championships and all these sorts of things. Being in the industry that I’m in now? It wasn’t something that was thought of me winning an Oscar.”
1 hour ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

January 23, 2020 | 11:35 pm UTC Update
The New York Knicks, the National Basketball Association’s most valuable team despite a string of losing seasons, are getting a makeover. The franchise known for stars like Clyde Frazier, Willis Reed and Patrick Ewing — and off the court for hothead owner Jim Dolan — is partnering with Steve Stoute’s Translation agency in an attempt to bolster its brand and strengthen its ties to the fan base.
2 hours ago via Bloomberg

January 23, 2020 | 11:25 pm UTC Update
January 23, 2020 | 11:13 pm UTC Update
With the NBA trade deadline looming Feb. 6, rumours are rampant on social media, but the Toronto Raptors president warned not to read too much into phone calls. “Every day there’s phone calls in the NBA, that’s just how the NBA works,” he said after speaking at Tuesday’s anniversary celebration of the Toronto branch of WISE — Women in Sports Events. “I was getting phone calls four months ago, I’m getting phone calls today. I got a phone call while I was up there (on stage). There’s always phone calls.”
2 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

Do they have another championship run in them? “We’re going to die trying, that’s for sure. I know those guys and they’re going to die trying. You see them, you see the attitude. I know nobody, not one person here in this place, would tell me that they thought we’d be competing now to be second in the East,” Ujiri said after speaking to a crowd of about 300. “There’s not one person that thought that with a championship player like Kawhi leaving. These guys have stepped up and we appreciate what they’ve done.”
2 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

January 23, 2020 | 11:02 pm UTC Update
“It’s a fairly dramatic change from the way U.S. schedules have worked historically,” Silver said. “So it’s not the change we want to make lightly. And so we’re deep into discussions right now with our 30 teams about the right way to innovate and integrate those kinds of changes into our regular season. In fact, as we went down that road, the thinking initially was we would only do it for our 75th anniversary, which is the 2021-22 season.”
2 hours ago via Mark Woods @ ESPN

The Celtics’ president of basketball operations confirmed a report that the team hired West to scout games on the East Coast as a means to help the struggling former Boston guard, whose NBA career ended in 2012. “Delonte has worked for us for a couple of years at times doing some college scouting in the (Washington) D.C. and Philly area,” Ainge said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.”
2 hours ago via Darren Hartwell @ NBC Sports

January 23, 2020 | 10:59 pm UTC Update
Just three quarters into his return to basketball, another ACL injury brought his season to an abrupt halt. Some thought this might be the end of his career. It would have been easy to be discouraged. “It was tough, déjà vu all over again,” Jarrett Jack said. “But I was calm, and prepared. In the midst of the rehab, I felt the second recovery was going a lot easier than the first time around. I gave myself a timeline, and a guideline. When I woke up every morning, I still thought about playing basketball.”
3 hours ago via G League

