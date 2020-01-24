“I’m still into my old school (stuff), my Biggies a…
“I’m still into my old school (stuff), my Biggies and Young Jeezy; I’m still into the 2000s,” Carter said. “I listen to T.I. still, some of the artists from my younger era… Outkast, Biggie, Tupac. It’s Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (on the “Fly” station) right now. So I’m still listening to the throw-backs. And here and then I’ll listen to the radio. I have a 14-year-old, so I know some of the (newer) artists and have an appreciation for them. But I listen to the old stuff.”
So if Love’s short-term future may actually be with the Cavs, how would that sit with him? “I will be happy if I’m still here,” Love said following the Cavs’ 124-112 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. “I fully plan on continuing to help these guys, continuing to help — Tristan (Thompson), myself, Larry (Nance Jr.) these guys, being a leader with all the veterans. And this place, Cleveland, the fans, they’ve been really, really good to me. So, yes.”
While he’s not unhappy every day, plenty of aspects this season — and Cleveland’s general direction — have “driven him crazy,” according to a source. He’s been most irritated with team’s “selfish” playing style and hasn’t handled that growing frustration in the best, most mature way. He’s admitted as much. It’s also fair to wonder whether the Cavs’ thinking has shifted as well. From the very beginning, they’ve wanted to be “blown away” by an offer for Love, believing he has immense value both in the short term and long term. They believed he would be a positive influence on the young players, showing them the way off the floor while also helping alleviate some of that pressure on the court.
Like Leonard last July, Davis lines up his next player option with the opportunity to secure a 35 percent max contract via a 2+1. The 1+1 would merit stronger consideration if the Lakers were less competitive or more volatile but they have a strong foundation and Davis should know by June 2022 what James’ future holds. That said, all but maybe the 3+1 have strong, cogent rationales and a star player with different priorities would be totally justified choosing them.
Justin Kubatko: Oldest players to reach 10 triple-doubles in a season (age in years-days): 35-024 LeBron James, 2019-20*. 34-291 Jason Kidd, 2007-08. 33-346 Kidd, 2006-07. 33-129 Larry Bird, 1989-90. 33-041 James, 2017-18. * reached goal last night.
Justin Kubatko: The @Dallas Mavericks and @Portland Trail Blazers made a combined 43 3-pointers last night, tied for the highest such total in a game in NBA history. It was also the fourth time in NBA history each team made at least 20 3-pointers in a game.
“His game is perfect for how the game is played now,” Howard told The Athletic. “He doesn’t have to spend a lot of energy but blocking shots, rebounding and being a presence on the defensive end and also a lob threat. That’s a little different than the era that I came in. You would’ve been asked to score in the post, play defense — that’s a heavy load. I think the cards he’s been dealt with he’s doing an amazing job.”
John Karalis: Brad Stevens says Enes Kanter will be out the next two games and revaluated after that. He has a bruised hip
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has signed a multiyear extension of his footwear and apparel endorsement partnership with the GOAT app as he continues to expand his personal brand on and off the court. Short for “Greatest Of All Time,” the app was founded in 2015 and is now the world’s largest digital sneaker marketplace, with over 20 million users and 1 million listings across 164 countries.
Kuzma will also showcase GOAT’s newly launched apparel and streetwear selections through his pregame arena entry outfits. The GOAT app will feature a selection of more than 50 streetwear and luxury brands during its pilot apparel offering. “I’m really excited to continue my partnership with GOAT,” said Kuzma. “It’s been great working together and getting to show off a bit of my style through my favorite shoes and gear.”
At a Lakers home game in early November, where LeBron James is bopping through the crowd of reporters in the locker room, it’s “Out Tha Mud” by three-category nominee Roddy Ricch that’s booming for all to hear. At a mid-December game in Toronto, where former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is in town for the first time with his Clippers, coach Nick Nurse is using the speaker inside his office near the locker room to go all the way back to 1972 with “Rocket Man” by Elton John (Grammy Legend award winner, 2001). But if you’re lucky enough to sneak into one of Donovan Mitchell’s off-day workouts, those creative sessions where the Utah guard works on his craft with assistant coach Johnnie Bryant, you’ll probably hear… Kenny G? Yes, Kenny G, the 16-time Grammy nominee and one-time winner whose dulcet saxophone tunes don’t typically make their way into the hoops space.
Mitchell, who is averaging career highs in scoring (24.7 points), rebounds (4.2) and assists (4.3) for the Jazz basketball band that is 31-13 and second in the West, loved what he was hearing. “It just opened my eyes,” Mitchell said. “There are times when (the game) does call for you to be hyped up, but there are also a lot of times when it calls for you to slow down and just relax. The first jazz artist on their playlist who came to mind? “It’s cliché’, but Kenny G,” he said. “It’s really helped me.”
When Giannis was a child in Athens, he “sold DVDs and sunglasses on the streets” to do his part, as recounted in a New York Times piece from last May. “Music is part of who you are,” Giannis said. “Music is energy. It can give you energy, can take you places. I listen to a lot of afro-beat. I haven’t been in Nigeria (personally); I’ve been in South Africa once, so it kind of makes me feel like home. But as I said, music takes you places. So when I listen to afro-beat, I kind of imagine how my home is, how my parents grew up, the culture, what they went through and grew up in.”
“This case does not involve intensely private individuals who are dragged into the spotlight,” the AP argued, “but well-known mega-institutions that collect millions of dollars from local residents to support their activities.” Ties between local church leaders and the Saints include a close friendship between New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond and Gayle Benson, who inherited the Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team when her husband, Tom Benson, died in 2018. The archbishop was at Gayle Benson’s side as she walked in the funeral procession. Gayle Benson has given millions of dollars to Catholic institutions in the New Orleans area, and the archbishop is a regular guest of hers at games and charitable events for the church.
Marvin Williams considering retirement?
Hornets forward Marvin Williams will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, and while he might continue his playing career if he gets an NBA offer he likes, he has given some thought to the idea of retirement, as he tells Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer (subscriber-only). “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve certainly thought about being done,” Williams said earlier this week. “I feel like that’s where I am right now: I could do it or I could not.”
Some rival executives believe the Celtics could have a tough time finding substantial upgrades on the trade market. Their salary-cap situation just isn’t conducive to a big deal. After their top five players (Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart), the team’s next-biggest contract belongs to Daniel Theis at $5 million. That means the Celtics haven’t wasted money in the wrong places, but it also means they don’t have any bloated bench salaries to swing for a high-priced acquisition. Barring an unexpected decision to break up their core, they are limited in whom they can target.
There is a feeling around the league that Gordon still has untapped potential on offense, especially if he sticks to spot-up shooting, sharp cuts and crashing the offensive boards. In the meantime, he has value to the Magic as a versatile defender, especially now that Isaac is out for the season.
This moment will last FOREVER! Ice Trae is a starter in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game! (via @nba) – – – – – #TrueToAtlanta 12h
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Tristan Thompson on Bradley Beal: “He’s definitely the best 2 guard in the East right now. He’s definitely top five for sure, 2 guards in our game right now, and tonight showed it. That is a bad, bad m—–f—– right there.” (Guess we know one of TTs All-Star ballot)
Bradley Beal: I'm the franchise here
After those conversations, it was clear to him that staying in Washington was better than chasing rings through requesting a trade. “Honestly, I thought that was kind of the easy way out,” Beal said. “It’ll feel more meaningful and powerful knowing that I grinded it out doing it in D.C. It’s pretty much my team, I’m the franchise here, so it was kind of destined for me to kind of mold it from here.”
NBA Central: The Detroit Pistons are reportedly asking for a first round pick in any deal centered around Derrick Rose, per @TheAthleticNBA
I’ve heard no trade rumors surrounding Markkanen. I do think, whether he’s being misused or not, this season raises legitimate questions on whether his ceiling is as high as the Bulls projected. That said, I completely agree he’s not this ineffective and he’d be better served if he’s on the move more. I know coaches have talked to him about cutting forcefully in halfcourt sets and running the wings hard in transition. But, yes, the fact this offense largely eschews midrange looks or postups has affected Markkanen.
Has the front office considered keeping Kris Dunn beyond this season? Or are they still attempting to move him by the deadline? – Ryan B. I’ve heard no trade discussions involving Dunn since last offseason. Back then, it was well documented how available he was. And the Bulls had talks with the Grizzlies, at least, to move him there.
It’s not the type of power guard Zach LaVine is looking to grab, but if the Bulls’ front office wants to summon him to discuss trade possibilities — what he likes and doesn’t like — he wouldn’t turn it down. But is LaVine requiring the Bulls to do so? He isn’t that egotistical. ‘‘I mean, if they come to me and let me know, I think it would be great,’’ LaVine said when he was asked if he would like that type of relationship with the front office. ‘‘If not, I’m not taking offense to it, either. It’s not something that I’m asking for. ‘‘I know what I stand for. I’m trying to help us get there, and I don’t think you can question what my intentions are.’’
Dave McMenamin: With the trade deadline coming up on Feb. 6th, LeBron was asked if the Lakers are “one piece away” from cementing their championship contender status. LeBron’s answer was both confident, and savvy, preserving team chemistry by not suggesting weakness: “We have enough right now”
Steph Curry wanted to be a Knick. The three-time NBA champion recalled the night he was drafted No. 7 overall in 2009 on a recent episode of Showtime’s “All the Smoke,” podcast admitting that he had his sights set on the Big Apple. “I wanted to go to New York and thought I was going to New York,” Curry said. “At the draft — in the green room — like, ‘Oh, get to the eight spot and New York can get me.’ “And then I got the call from (then-Warriors GM) Larry Riley, like ‘We’re going to pick you in the seventh spot.’”
This season’s first Suns-Pacers meeting, a 112-87 Indiana win Wednesday night inside Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena, served as a reminder of how a non-superstar player can get swept up in the offseason frenzy. Early in the day on June 30, league sources familiar with Rubio’s free-agency process told The Athletic there was “100 percent” belief that the 29-year-old point guard would sign with Indiana. During a Wednesday-morning conversation with The Athletic, Rubio himself acknowledged “it was close.”
Utah had targeted Mirotic, a floor-spacing big man, according to league sources. With him off the board, the Jazz turned to Bogdanovic to fill that outside-shooting role. Utah offered a four-year, $73 million contract — more than Indiana was willing to offer, according to league sources familiar with the process — while Bogdanovic relaxed on a beach overseas and his agent handled the negotiations.
Beal’s appearance on Haynes’ podcast comes one week after he expressed frustration following the Wizards’ 116-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls — another defeat during a difficult season. The guard addressed those comments that underscored his mounting frustration. “I was mad that we lost. We lost a very winnable game. And granted, I’m a big part of it, the team’s a big part of it,” Beal said. “One thing I want everybody to understand is I’m not a guy that just shifts blame on his teammates. “I want to win. And whatever that looks like, whatever it takes, let’s go out there and get it done.”
“The magnitude of our relationship extends way beyond the floor” Kyrie says he’s appreciative of LeBron 🙏
NBA.com/Stats: Damian Lillard follows up his 61-PT, 10-REB, 7-AST performance with 47 PTS, 6 REB and 8 AST. The only other player in @NBAHistory with at least 108 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists over a two-game span is Elgin Baylor (Dec. 1961). #SAPStatLineOfTheNight
Erik Garcia Gundersen: Rick Carlisle on Dame tonight: “Before the game I tried to pass a note down to their locker room to tell Lillard that he had my all star vote. Obviously he didn’t get the note but he had my vote before he went for 47 against us.”
No surprise, Beal was not named one of the two starting Eastern Conference guards when the NBA announced the duo Thursday for its upcoming All-Star Game. The league had spent the previous few weeks releasing progressive fan voting. Beal was consistently ninth on the list. But player and media votes were due Jan. 20, and little did the world know there was a little jolt once the final results glided onto the internet: He finished second in the player vote. “That’s cool. It’s definitely respect, for sure,” Beal said Thursday after scoring 36 points during a 124-112 win in Cleveland. “And that’s why I always feel like the players and coaches should have a higher, more stronger percentage of the votes than the fans. But to each his own.”
All the fuss and speculation about whether he will continue in the NBL next season is yet to affect the Nudgee College old boy. He said the licence given to him by coaches and teammates to make errors had helped his confidence NBA scouts are monitoring the former University of Tulsa player, and Bullets owner Kevin Martin has said the club would not stand in the way of his ambition to return to the US. Bullets teammate Lamar Patterson played 44 games for the Atlanta Hawks and insists Magnay has the maturity prioritise team success over personal ambition.
James Ham: Continuing to hear that no changes to coaching staff or management is on the horizon for the Kings. They need to work it out with the group in place.
What was expected? Consider what Bryant experienced on his farewell tour during his final season with the Lakers in 2015-16. Teammates, team officials and opponents did not just shower Bryant with praise. Some of them also shared their misgivings. “ ‘I don’t know what you want to do when you retire,’ ” Bryant recited. “ ‘You’re going to go through a state of depression. You’re going to have an identity crisis.’ These are all things that were said to me because people were genuinely concerned.” Nearly four years later, the 41-year-old Bryant seems just fine.
Rick Fox is backing his former teammate Kobe Bryant on WNBA stars playing in the NBA … tellin’ TMZ Sports women can DEFINITELY ball out in the men’s league!!! “Skills are skills,” Fox says. “I mean, you try some of these WNBA ladies and they’ll give you the business, fam!”
Finally, he snapped out of his malaise. Still in his drenched game uniform, West opted to skip his shower and started putting on his dress clothes for the bus. We waited for West to talk to the media, and he began speaking as he dressed without showering. He was apologetic and regretful about his mistakes. West needed emotional support, but he didn’t receive any, not on this professional level where there is little sympathy for millionaires who lose difficult games. Wally Szczerbiak, a Sonics teammate who came over to Seattle from Boston, looked at me and said, “You see what the [berating] coaching does to him?”
Chase Hughes: The Wizards bounced back against the Cavs to win 124-112 in the second night of a back-to-back. They are now 15-29 on the season and 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Kerry Eggers: Terry Stotts on Mavs’ All-Star Luka Doncic: “He’s in the MVP discussion. What he’s doing is remarkable for a 20-year-old 2nd-year player. He does everything for them. They have the No. 1 offense in the league & that’s mainly because of what he does. He makes his teammates better”
Brad Townsend: Doncic was scheduled to speak, but since bus arrived late he was anxious to get on the court and warm up. “I’m really excited, guys, thank you,” he said over his shoulder on way out of locker room.
Brad Townsend: Misunderstood earlier. JJ’s idea was to write Powell’s name on all the players’ shoes. “We’ve got to keep him around somehow,” Barea says. He spoke to today Powell, who still is deciding which surgeon to use.