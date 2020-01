When Giannis was a child in Athens, he “sold DVDs and sunglasses on the streets” to do his part, as recounted in a New York Times piece from last May. “Music is part of who you are,” Giannis said. “Music is energy. It can give you energy, can take you places. I listen to a lot of afro-beat. I haven’t been in Nigeria (personally); I’ve been in South Africa once, so it kind of makes me feel like home. But as I said, music takes you places. So when I listen to afro-beat, I kind of imagine how my home is, how my parents grew up, the culture, what they went through and grew up in.”