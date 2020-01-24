USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic
“I’m still into my old school (stuff), my Biggies and Young Jeezy; I’m still into the 2000s,” Carter said. “I listen to T.I. still, some of the artists from my younger era… Outkast, Biggie, Tupac. It’s Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (on the “Fly” station) right now. So I’m still listening to the throw-backs. And here and then I’ll listen to the radio. I have a 14-year-old, so I know some of the (newer) artists and have an appreciation for them. But I listen to the old stuff.”

January 24, 2020 | 4:38 pm UTC Update
So if Love’s short-term future may actually be with the Cavs, how would that sit with him? “I will be happy if I’m still here,” Love said following the Cavs’ 124-112 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. “I fully plan on continuing to help these guys, continuing to help — Tristan (Thompson), myself, Larry (Nance Jr.) these guys, being a leader with all the veterans. And this place, Cleveland, the fans, they’ve been really, really good to me. So, yes.”
1 hour ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

While he’s not unhappy every day, plenty of aspects this season — and Cleveland’s general direction — have “driven him crazy,” according to a source. He’s been most irritated with team’s “selfish” playing style and hasn’t handled that growing frustration in the best, most mature way. He’s admitted as much. It’s also fair to wonder whether the Cavs’ thinking has shifted as well. From the very beginning, they’ve wanted to be “blown away” by an offer for Love, believing he has immense value both in the short term and long term. They believed he would be a positive influence on the young players, showing them the way off the floor while also helping alleviate some of that pressure on the court.
1 hour ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Top Rumors

Like Leonard last July, Davis lines up his next player option with the opportunity to secure a 35 percent max contract via a 2+1. The 1+1 would merit stronger consideration if the Lakers were less competitive or more volatile but they have a strong foundation and Davis should know by June 2022 what James’ future holds. That said, all but maybe the 3+1 have strong, cogent rationales and a star player with different priorities would be totally justified choosing them.
1 hour ago via Danny Leroux @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

“His game is perfect for how the game is played now,” Howard told The Athletic. “He doesn’t have to spend a lot of energy but blocking shots, rebounding and being a presence on the defensive end and also a lob threat. That’s a little different than the era that I came in. You would’ve been asked to score in the post, play defense — that’s a heavy load. I think the cards he’s been dealt with he’s doing an amazing job.”
1 hour ago via Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has signed a multiyear extension of his footwear and apparel endorsement partnership with the GOAT app as he continues to expand his personal brand on and off the court. Short for “Greatest Of All Time,” the app was founded in 2015 and is now the world’s largest digital sneaker marketplace, with over 20 million users and 1 million listings across 164 countries.
1 hour ago via Nick DePaula @ ESPN

Kuzma will also showcase GOAT’s newly launched apparel and streetwear selections through his pregame arena entry outfits. The GOAT app will feature a selection of more than 50 streetwear and luxury brands during its pilot apparel offering. “I’m really excited to continue my partnership with GOAT,” said Kuzma. “It’s been great working together and getting to show off a bit of my style through my favorite shoes and gear.”
1 hour ago via Nick DePaula @ ESPN

At a Lakers home game in early November, where LeBron James is bopping through the crowd of reporters in the locker room, it’s “Out Tha Mud” by three-category nominee Roddy Ricch that’s booming for all to hear. At a mid-December game in Toronto, where former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is in town for the first time with his Clippers, coach Nick Nurse is using the speaker inside his office near the locker room to go all the way back to 1972 with “Rocket Man” by Elton John (Grammy Legend award winner, 2001). But if you’re lucky enough to sneak into one of Donovan Mitchell’s off-day workouts, those creative sessions where the Utah guard works on his craft with assistant coach Johnnie Bryant, you’ll probably hear… Kenny G? Yes, Kenny G, the 16-time Grammy nominee and one-time winner whose dulcet saxophone tunes don’t typically make their way into the hoops space.
1 hour ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Mitchell, who is averaging career highs in scoring (24.7 points), rebounds (4.2) and assists (4.3) for the Jazz basketball band that is 31-13 and second in the West, loved what he was hearing. “It just opened my eyes,” Mitchell said. “There are times when (the game) does call for you to be hyped up, but there are also a lot of times when it calls for you to slow down and just relax. The first jazz artist on their playlist who came to mind? “It’s cliché’, but Kenny G,” he said. “It’s really helped me.”
1 hour ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

When Giannis was a child in Athens, he “sold DVDs and sunglasses on the streets” to do his part, as recounted in a New York Times piece from last May. “Music is part of who you are,” Giannis said. “Music is energy. It can give you energy, can take you places. I listen to a lot of afro-beat. I haven’t been in Nigeria (personally); I’ve been in South Africa once, so it kind of makes me feel like home. But as I said, music takes you places. So when I listen to afro-beat, I kind of imagine how my home is, how my parents grew up, the culture, what they went through and grew up in.”
1 hour ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

“This case does not involve intensely private individuals who are dragged into the spotlight,” the AP argued, “but well-known mega-institutions that collect millions of dollars from local residents to support their activities.” Ties between local church leaders and the Saints include a close friendship between New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond and Gayle Benson, who inherited the Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team when her husband, Tom Benson, died in 2018. The archbishop was at Gayle Benson’s side as she walked in the funeral procession. Gayle Benson has given millions of dollars to Catholic institutions in the New Orleans area, and the archbishop is a regular guest of hers at games and charitable events for the church.
1 hour ago via Jim Mustian @ Associated Press

January 24, 2020 | 2:29 pm UTC Update

Marvin Williams considering retirement?

Hornets forward Marvin Williams will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, and while he might continue his playing career if he gets an NBA offer he likes, he has given some thought to the idea of retirement, as he tells Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer (subscriber-only). “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve certainly thought about being done,” Williams said earlier this week. “I feel like that’s where I am right now: I could do it or I could not.”
4 hours ago via Hoops Rumors

Top Rumors

Some rival executives believe the Celtics could have a tough time finding substantial upgrades on the trade market. Their salary-cap situation just isn’t conducive to a big deal. After their top five players (Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart), the team’s next-biggest contract belongs to Daniel Theis at $5 million. That means the Celtics haven’t wasted money in the wrong places, but it also means they don’t have any bloated bench salaries to swing for a high-priced acquisition. Barring an unexpected decision to break up their core, they are limited in whom they can target.
4 hours ago via Jay King @ The Athletic

January 24, 2020 | 10:13 am UTC Update

Bradley Beal: I'm the franchise here

After those conversations, it was clear to him that staying in Washington was better than chasing rings through requesting a trade. “Honestly, I thought that was kind of the easy way out,” Beal said. “It’ll feel more meaningful and powerful knowing that I grinded it out doing it in D.C. It’s pretty much my team, I’m the franchise here, so it was kind of destined for me to kind of mold it from here.”
8 hours ago via Eric Myers @ NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

I’ve heard no trade rumors surrounding Markkanen. I do think, whether he’s being misused or not, this season raises legitimate questions on whether his ceiling is as high as the Bulls projected. That said, I completely agree he’s not this ineffective and he’d be better served if he’s on the move more. I know coaches have talked to him about cutting forcefully in halfcourt sets and running the wings hard in transition. But, yes, the fact this offense largely eschews midrange looks or postups has affected Markkanen.
8 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

It’s not the type of power guard Zach LaVine is looking to grab, but if the Bulls’ front office wants to summon him to discuss trade possibilities — what he likes and doesn’t like — he wouldn’t turn it down. But is LaVine requiring the Bulls to do so? He isn’t that egotistical. ‘‘I mean, if they come to me and let me know, I think it would be great,’’ LaVine said when he was asked if he would like that type of relationship with the front office. ‘‘If not, I’m not taking offense to it, either. It’s not something that I’m asking for. ‘‘I know what I stand for. I’m trying to help us get there, and I don’t think you can question what my intentions are.’’
8 hours ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

Steph Curry wanted to be a Knick. The three-time NBA champion recalled the night he was drafted No. 7 overall in 2009 on a recent episode of Showtime’s “All the Smoke,” podcast admitting that he had his sights set on the Big Apple. “I wanted to go to New York and thought I was going to New York,” Curry said. “At the draft — in the green room — like, ‘Oh, get to the eight spot and New York can get me.’ “And then I got the call from (then-Warriors GM) Larry Riley, like ‘We’re going to pick you in the seventh spot.’”
8 hours ago via Mollie Walker @ New York Post

This season’s first Suns-Pacers meeting, a 112-87 Indiana win Wednesday night inside Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena, served as a reminder of how a non-superstar player can get swept up in the offseason frenzy. Early in the day on June 30, league sources familiar with Rubio’s free-agency process told The Athletic there was “100 percent” belief that the 29-year-old point guard would sign with Indiana. During a Wednesday-morning conversation with The Athletic, Rubio himself acknowledged “it was close.”
8 hours ago via Gina Mizell @ The Athletic

Utah had targeted Mirotic, a floor-spacing big man, according to league sources. With him off the board, the Jazz turned to Bogdanovic to fill that outside-shooting role. Utah offered a four-year, $73 million contract — more than Indiana was willing to offer, according to league sources familiar with the process — while Bogdanovic relaxed on a beach overseas and his agent handled the negotiations.
8 hours ago via Gina Mizell @ The Athletic

Beal’s appearance on Haynes’ podcast comes one week after he expressed frustration following the Wizards’ 116-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls — another defeat during a difficult season. The guard addressed those comments that underscored his mounting frustration. “I was mad that we lost. We lost a very winnable game. And granted, I’m a big part of it, the team’s a big part of it,” Beal said. “One thing I want everybody to understand is I’m not a guy that just shifts blame on his teammates. “I want to win. And whatever that looks like, whatever it takes, let’s go out there and get it done.”
8 hours ago via Eric Myers @ NBC Sports

No surprise, Beal was not named one of the two starting Eastern Conference guards when the NBA announced the duo Thursday for its upcoming All-Star Game. The league had spent the previous few weeks releasing progressive fan voting. Beal was consistently ninth on the list. But player and media votes were due Jan. 20, and little did the world know there was a little jolt once the final results glided onto the internet: He finished second in the player vote. “That’s cool. It’s definitely respect, for sure,” Beal said Thursday after scoring 36 points during a 124-112 win in Cleveland. “And that’s why I always feel like the players and coaches should have a higher, more stronger percentage of the votes than the fans. But to each his own.”
8 hours ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

All the fuss and speculation about whether he will continue in the NBL next season is yet to affect the Nudgee College old boy. He said the licence given to him by coaches and teammates to make errors had helped his confidence NBA scouts are monitoring the former University of Tulsa player, and Bullets owner Kevin Martin has said the club would not stand in the way of his ambition to return to the US. Bullets teammate Lamar Patterson played 44 games for the Atlanta Hawks and insists Magnay has the maturity prioritise team success over personal ambition.
8 hours ago via Damien Stannard @ WAToday

What was expected? Consider what Bryant experienced on his farewell tour during his final season with the Lakers in 2015-16. Teammates, team officials and opponents did not just shower Bryant with praise. Some of them also shared their misgivings. “ ‘I don’t know what you want to do when you retire,’ ” Bryant recited. “ ‘You’re going to go through a state of depression. You’re going to have an identity crisis.’ These are all things that were said to me because people were genuinely concerned.” Nearly four years later, the 41-year-old Bryant seems just fine.
8 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Finally, he snapped out of his malaise. Still in his drenched game uniform, West opted to skip his shower and started putting on his dress clothes for the bus. We waited for West to talk to the media, and he began speaking as he dressed without showering. He was apologetic and regretful about his mistakes. West needed emotional support, but he didn’t receive any, not on this professional level where there is little sympathy for millionaires who lose difficult games. Wally Szczerbiak, a Sonics teammate who came over to Seattle from Boston, looked at me and said, “You see what the [berating] coaching does to him?”
8 hours ago via Boston Globe

January 24, 2020 | 2:36 am UTC Update
Kerry Eggers: Terry Stotts on Mavs’ All-Star Luka Doncic: “He’s in the MVP discussion. What he’s doing is remarkable for a 20-year-old 2nd-year player. He does everything for them. They have the No. 1 offense in the league & that’s mainly because of what he does. He makes his teammates better”
16 hours ago via kerryeggers

Brad Townsend: Misunderstood earlier. JJ’s idea was to write Powell’s name on all the players’ shoes. “We’ve got to keep him around somehow,” Barea says. He spoke to today Powell, who still is deciding which surgeon to use.

16 hours ago via townbrad

