After the game, Irving was asked about his history with James, and the Nets guard was very appreciative for his time with the 15-time All-Star. “We do have history. I think that the magnitude of our relationship extends way beyond the floor,” Irving said. “I’m just appreciative. I’ve learned so much from that guy, and to see what he’s doing at this age and this many years in the league, he’s consistent, and that’s a great player right there.”
Irving said he can learn plenty from James’ patience with the Lakers last season and how they’ve turned things around so quickly. “Just stay patient. Really stay patient and don’t get ahead of myself, talking too soon,” Irving said. “I think that’s the most important thing, and really stay confident. Keep the guys engaged, make sure everyone’s sticking to the game plan and we’re just continuing to get better. That’s the best way I can describe it, just continue to get better and go from there.”
Storyline: LeBron-Kyrie Dynamic
