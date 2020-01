After the game, Irving was asked about his history with James, and the Nets guard was very appreciative for his time with the 15-time All-Star. “We do have history. I think that the magnitude of our relationship extends way beyond the floor,” Irving said. “I’m just appreciative. I’ve learned so much from that guy, and to see what he’s doing at this age and this many years in the league, he’s consistent, and that’s a great player right there.”