Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins on Trae Young being name…
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins on Trae Young being named an All-Star starter: “It’s the star power. It just speaks for itself. His ability to be on the team that he’s on, play the way he plays and attract the attention he’s garnering, it’s pretty impressive.”
January 25, 2020 | 1:50 am UTC Update
Anthony Slater: Marquese Chriss will start at center tonight vs Pacers. Likely starter moving forward now that WCS has been moved. But Omari Spellman (who will inherit more minutes) may get some starts in certain matchups.
Bobby Marks: The Golden State front office is not accustomed to making deals during the regular season. The last time they made a trade during the regular season was February 2014- Kent Bazemore/MarShon Brooks for Steve Blake.
Paul Garcia: Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks are on the active roster tonight. Though he’s no longer on the injury report, DeMarre Carroll is on the inactive roster.
Will Guillory: That 3-pointer by JJ Redick moved him past Kobe Bryant into 15th on the all-time list. He’s got 1,828 for his career.
Barry Jackson: Spoelstra told ESPN announcers that he Facetimed Waiters today to inform him he was playing tonight (or as Belichick would say, Snap-faced)
January 25, 2020 | 1:20 am UTC Update
After six consecutive losses, Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton decided to mix things up in Chicago. Walton decided to start Bogdan Bogdanovic at guard over Buddy Hield on Friday against the Bulls — but not as a form of punishment.
“It’s not a punishment to Buddy at all,” said Walton, who is 15-29 in his first season as the Kings coach. “Buddy’s been great and we expect for him to great for us again tonight.”
Royce Young: And there’s Zion’s first NBA dunk, 45 seconds into the game. Beautiful spin off of Jerami Grant with a lob from Jrue Holiday.
Barry Jackson: ESPN play by play man Dave Pasch indicates ESPN broadcast crew was informed that Dion Waiters will make season debut tonight, with Nunn, Dragic and Winslow out
January 25, 2020 | 1:00 am UTC Update
Brad Townsend: Although Cauley-Stein deal hasn’t been announced, I’m told there are no wrinkles or holdups, there’s an order that must be followed. Notice the Mavs haven’t yet waived Patton. That’s the roster spot needed to add Cauley-Stein.
Tom Orsborn: Monty Williams called LaMarcus Aldridge “the most underrated player in the league… He can knock down 3s, he can hit a mid-range, he can play in the post, he can pass, he can block shots…Who can do that every night? I just saw him rip New Orleans apart just now.” #Spurs
Tom Orsborn: Pop called Rubio a “basketball genius” in that he “knows what he’s doing w/ the basketball, he knows where everybody’s at, he knows time & score. He knows how to manipulate people guarding him. He’s a great passer, all those things make him somebody that can really run the show.”
RJ Marquez: Popovich on pairing of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White late in recent games: ‘They compliment each other pretty good. Two guys that are willing to pass. Make pretty good decisions. They play good defense, so we have a pretty good tandem there.’ #Spurs #KSATsports #KSATnews
Alex Kennedy: The @NBA’s social-media content featuring Zion Williamson was viewed more than 25 million times in the 24 hours following his pro debut, according to the NBA. All eyes are on the 19-year-old. His second NBA game starts in 30 minutes.
January 25, 2020 | 12:22 am UTC Update
Andrew Greif: Doc, asked abt Athletic report, said in part, “Like I’ve always said everyone’s not treated the same, they shouldn’t be. This team as far as chemistry has been phenomenal. This has been a joyful team. Other than injury this has been a joy to coach so far.”
Andrew Greif: Paul George has played 26 games. Does Doc Rivers think he has a case to be an All-Star? “There’s the case by his numbers but it depends on what they’re going to go by. I typically go by record a lot, so that gives him a boost. Then games played, that probably will hurt him.”
Before Friday, the Warriors didn’t have a second-round pick in six of the next seven drafts. But the pick acquired from Dallas, which will probably be in the 50-60 range because it initially belonged to Utah, is a minor asset when compared to the roster implications of dealing Cauley-Stein.
Mike McGraw: Markkanen said he started to feel the hip pain about a week to 10 days ago, thought it was something he could have played through and was surprised by the diagnosis. But he said after talking to doctors, he agreed sitting out was best option. #Bulls
January 24, 2020 | 11:49 pm UTC Update
KC Johnson: Boylen said Adam Mokoka will remain on roster. Shaq Harrison and Denzel Valentine need to be ready for Boylen’s 10-man rotation.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said Gary Harris is likely a go tonight. As for MPJ, he’s waiting to get word from the training staff to see how he responded to his pregame routine.
Andrew Greif: Clippers coach Doc Rivers makes it official, saying Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (groin) will not play tonight vs. Miami.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Tony Snell and Bruce Brown (illnesses) are inactive and Andre Drummond will not play. I have no idea who the starters will be. #DFS
Robert Archibald, who played a key role for back-to-back Big Ten championship teams at Illinois, has died. UI associate athletic director Kent Brown confirmed Archibald’s passing this afternoon, but said no other details were available.
January 24, 2020 | 11:40 pm UTC Update
Bobby Marks: Dallas is acquiring Cauley-Stein with the $11.7M trade exception created from the Harrison Barnes trade last February. The exception is needed because WCS signed for part of the non-tax ML (slightly north of the minimum). Golden State will now have a $2.17M trade exception.
Andrew Greif: Spoelstra raving about former Heat guard Rodney McGruder. “He’ll have a lifetime recommendation from us.” Said Heat officials were so happy for him after Rodney signed a free agent deal with LA this summer they celebrated with him at TopGolf in Vegas during summer league.
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra, on Adebayo’s All-Star chances, “He better be in, by the coaches, with the year that he’s having. . . That’s an All-Star year by any measure.”
Malika Andrews: Giannis said there was really “no difference” between playing in Milwaukee and playing in Paris. “It felt like we were playing at home. The crowd cheered for both teams. They were cheering a little bit more for us,” Antetokounmpo said, smiling.
January 24, 2020 | 11:28 pm UTC Update
Robert Archibald (1980-2020)
Robert Archibald, the only Scot to ever play in the NBA, died on Thursday in Ilinois. He was aged just 39. His office confirmed the shock news with friends and family stunned at his unexpected passing. No information on the cause was immediately available.
Shams Charania: Sources: Dallas is sending a Utah 2020 second-round pick to Golden State for Willie Cauley-Stein.
Bobby Marks: Golden State will now drop $2.57M below the hard cap. The trade will also save the Warriors $5.66M toward the luxury tax. The team now has a $9.3M tax bill and $3.7M above the threshold. The Warriors also have 2 open roster spots.
Will Guillory: Gentry says he’ll use “similar rules” as he did last game with Zion Williamson’s minutes. He’ll sit when he shows signs of fatigue.
Malika Andrews: Giannis said he found out he was named an All Star captain for the second time from the coaching staff. He said his approach is the same as last year: pick guys that will play hard. “And obviously, pick my teammates Khris (Middleton) and Bledsoe when they make the All Star team.”
Tim Reynolds: Spo thinks All-Star starters should be positionless. He’s right. “These are such antiquated labels,” Spo said. He adds that Butler should be a starter. “It’s a joke that he’s not,” Spo adds.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said Goran Dragic (left calf soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (left Achilles soreness) will NOT play tonight. Jimmy Butler (right knee soreness) WILL play.
January 24, 2020 | 11:16 pm UTC Update
Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas
Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State is finalizing a deal to trade C Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas, league sources tell ESPN.
After the game, Irving was asked about his history with James, and the Nets guard was very appreciative for his time with the 15-time All-Star. “We do have history. I think that the magnitude of our relationship extends way beyond the floor,” Irving said. “I’m just appreciative. I’ve learned so much from that guy, and to see what he’s doing at this age and this many years in the league, he’s consistent, and that’s a great player right there.”
Irving said he can learn plenty from James’ patience with the Lakers last season and how they’ve turned things around so quickly. “Just stay patient. Really stay patient and don’t get ahead of myself, talking too soon,” Irving said. “I think that’s the most important thing, and really stay confident. Keep the guys engaged, make sure everyone’s sticking to the game plan and we’re just continuing to get better. That’s the best way I can describe it, just continue to get better and go from there.”