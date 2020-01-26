USA Today Sports

Like when he hit a 3-point shot in the first half and drew a foul on former Heat teammate Rodney McGruder doing it. Or later, when he blocked Lou Williams twice on the same possession, ran down the floor and drilled an open 3-pointer to trim what was once an 18-point fourth-quarter Clippers lead to 118-115 with 34 seconds remaining. “He’s got big cojones, man,” Heat big man Bam Adebayo said of Waiters. “You can definitely see it in his swagger. That’s what Dion is all about. Making the big shots, big plays. He’s built for those moments.”
“He’s been putting in the time — similar to what (James Johnson) did, similar (to Kelly Olynyk),” Spoelstra said. “We need everybody. Inevitably, during a long NBA season, you need everybody to contribute. It’s not always going to necessarily be on your terms, but the last two or three weeks he’s just been a lot more consistent. When I called him, in typical Dion fashion he said, ‘I’m ready.’ It was good to see him out there.
Apparently, he’ll get the opportunity to showcase his talent and prove that he’s still capable of playing at a high level. According to a Lakers source close to the situation, Smith will get a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers next week. “There are no guarantees,” said the source. “They want to see what he can do and if it is a fit, we’ll take it from there.”
And with 7:23 in the third quarter, James’ driving layup gave him 33,644 points and pushed him ahead of Bryant (33,643) for No. 3 on the scoring list, behind just Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). The Sixers called timeout to acknowledge the moment, and James received a standing ovation from fans. He finished the night with 29 points and 33,655 for his career, but the Sixers used a late surge to defeat the Lakers 108-91.
Kirk Goldsberry: All the King’s Buckets. 2003-2020 As LeBron gets set to surpass Kobe for 3rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, take a minute to appreciate his incredible career. Here are his 12,254 career made field goals

Embiid practiced Friday for the first time since surgery, wearing padding and tape on his hand that he called “a cast.” The Sixers said he’d be re-evaluated Monday, and Embiid said he’d have to wear that “cast” when he comes back — whenever that might be. They host the Warriors on Tuesday and then go out for a rugged four-game trip, finishing with dates at Boston, Miami and Milwaukee. 24. “I think usually this stuff takes a month to get back from,” Embiid said. “It’s been two weeks. It can take longer, but I am not happy with where we are and just gotta keep praying and hoping it keeps getting better so I can get back out there with my guys.”
LeBron James moves to No. 3 in the all-time scoring list

Nikos Varlas: 👑Lakers’ LeBron James has passed Kobe Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387 2. Karl Malone: 36,928 3. LEBRON JAMES: 33,644 & counting 4. Kobe Bryant: 33,643 5. Michael Jordan: 32,292
At this point in the season, the seven-year shooting guard realizes that his ankle most likely won’t be back to a 100 percent. “[It’s] as good as it’s going to be,” McCollum said. “I feel good. I’m moving well. I can cut now. Last game I did some testing and it just wasn’t ready. I wasn’t able to do some of things I wanted to do, chasing, cutting on it. So, I’ll do some more testing on it tomorrow, but if I feel how I feel now, and I’m pain free on most of my movements like I am now, I like my chances.”
Howard signed a one-year deal with the Lakers that became guaranteed on January 10. He will be a free agent in July and the Lakers have no special advantages in re-signing him. “I am very happy here,” Howard said of L.A. “I like being here, I am having fun being here. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future but I know I can’t think about that or focus on it. I am just focused on being here.”
Spencer Dinwiddie back to bench

Stadium: “I’m told the Nets are moving guard Spencer Dinwiddie to the bench…” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Brooklyn switching their starting lineup beginning Saturday night in Detroit.

