January 26, 2020 | 2:17 pm UTC Update
Like when he hit a 3-point shot in the first half and drew a foul on former Heat teammate Rodney McGruder doing it. Or later, when he blocked Lou Williams twice on the same possession, ran down the floor and drilled an open 3-pointer to trim what was once an 18-point fourth-quarter Clippers lead to 118-115 with 34 seconds remaining. “He’s got big cojones, man,” Heat big man Bam Adebayo said of Waiters. “You can definitely see it in his swagger. That’s what Dion is all about. Making the big shots, big plays. He’s built for those moments.”
“He’s been putting in the time — similar to what (James Johnson) did, similar (to Kelly Olynyk),” Spoelstra said. “We need everybody. Inevitably, during a long NBA season, you need everybody to contribute. It’s not always going to necessarily be on your terms, but the last two or three weeks he’s just been a lot more consistent. When I called him, in typical Dion fashion he said, ‘I’m ready.’ It was good to see him out there.
January 26, 2020 | 11:34 am UTC Update
Apparently, he’ll get the opportunity to showcase his talent and prove that he’s still capable of playing at a high level. According to a Lakers source close to the situation, Smith will get a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers next week. “There are no guarantees,” said the source. “They want to see what he can do and if it is a fit, we’ll take it from there.”
And with 7:23 in the third quarter, James’ driving layup gave him 33,644 points and pushed him ahead of Bryant (33,643) for No. 3 on the scoring list, behind just Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). The Sixers called timeout to acknowledge the moment, and James received a standing ovation from fans. He finished the night with 29 points and 33,655 for his career, but the Sixers used a late surge to defeat the Lakers 108-91.
Melissa Rohlin: James on admiring Bryant as a kid and then passing him on scorers list, via ABC: “It’s surreal. It doesn’t make no sense. But the universe just puts things in your life, and when you’re living the right way, and giving everything to what you’re doing, things happen organically.”
Magic Johnson: Congratulations to @KingJames ! One Laker great passing another Laker great for number 3 on the all-time scoring list!!
Kirk Goldsberry: All the King’s Buckets. 2003-2020 As LeBron gets set to surpass Kobe for 3rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, take a minute to appreciate his incredible career. Here are his 12,254 career made field goals
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle on Rudy Gobert: “He’s probably going to be Defensive Player of the Year again. He impacts the game massively at the defensive end. He doesn’t just do it around the basket. He does it on the perimeter too on switches.”
Embiid practiced Friday for the first time since surgery, wearing padding and tape on his hand that he called “a cast.” The Sixers said he’d be re-evaluated Monday, and Embiid said he’d have to wear that “cast” when he comes back — whenever that might be. They host the Warriors on Tuesday and then go out for a rugged four-game trip, finishing with dates at Boston, Miami and Milwaukee. 24. “I think usually this stuff takes a month to get back from,” Embiid said. “It’s been two weeks. It can take longer, but I am not happy with where we are and just gotta keep praying and hoping it keeps getting better so I can get back out there with my guys.”
January 26, 2020 | 3:18 am UTC Update
LeBron James moves to No. 3 in the all-time scoring list
Nikos Varlas: 👑Lakers’ LeBron James has passed Kobe Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387 2. Karl Malone: 36,928 3. LEBRON JAMES: 33,644 & counting 4. Kobe Bryant: 33,643 5. Michael Jordan: 32,292
Jorge Sierra: LeBron James now has more points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals than Kobe Bryant in the regular season, playoffs and Finals. He also has better shooting percentages from the field and from three. LeBron ahead in MVPs (four to one) and Finals MVP (three to two) too.
Tim Bontemps: Standing ovation for LeBron James from the fans here in Philly for passing Kobe, with a few boos mixed in. Sixers called a timeout, and James walks out to the court, raises his left hand and salutes the crowd for cheering him.
January 26, 2020 | 2:02 am UTC Update
Andy Larsen: Luka Doncic on Rudy Gobert: “Yeah, I mean, I thought I had like three open layups and he came by and I didn’t see him coming at all. Very, very long, very good defensive player. He’s just tough to play against.”
Jeff Zillgitt: With Josh Richardson out for the Sixers, Shake Milton gets the start tonight vs. Lakers — his first career start.
Kane Pitman: Joel Embiid just mentioned on the live ABC broadcast that he hopes to be back next week. The Sixers come to Milwaukee on February 6.
January 26, 2020 | 12:50 am UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Jazz 112, Mavs 107 (final). Utah wins for the 19th time in 21 games. Rudy Gobert: 22 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks. Luka Doncic: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists
Brad Townsend: Carlisle on Doncic FT shooting: “He’ll be fine, he’ll be fine. We’ll work through it.”
Mike Bresnahan: JaVale McGee is still battling an illness and hasn’t eaten in two days, Frank Vogel said. He’s out again tonight vs. Philadelphia. Dwight Howard had 14 points and 12 rebounds in McGee’s spot two days ago vs. Brooklyn.
Andrew Greif: Ahead of tomorrow’s game in Orlando, the Clippers list Paul George (hamstring) as OUT, Patrick Beverley (groin) as questionable and Patrick Patterson (left ankle; mild sprain) as questionable to play, as well.
J. Michael Falgoust: Brogdon (concussion) didn’t go today and is OUT Sun… Leaf (knee), Bitadze (illness) and Sampson (ankle) did some light work but will be gametime decisions #PacersBlazers
January 25, 2020 | 11:54 pm UTC Update
Brian Lewis: Spencer Dinwiddie had started 32 straight games before tonight. Last time he didn’t start was Nov. 14 in Denver, which was Kyrie Irving’s last before going down with the shoulder injury. #Nets
Brian Lewis: Kenny Atkinson pregame when I asked about the lineup: “I would say it’s not who starts it’s who finishes. The starters for you guys, I know it’s a big thing. It’s who ends up playing the minutes, who ends up finishing the game. To me, those are the big fish, the big rock.” #Nets
At this point in the season, the seven-year shooting guard realizes that his ankle most likely won’t be back to a 100 percent. “[It’s] as good as it’s going to be,” McCollum said. “I feel good. I’m moving well. I can cut now. Last game I did some testing and it just wasn’t ready. I wasn’t able to do some of things I wanted to do, chasing, cutting on it. So, I’ll do some more testing on it tomorrow, but if I feel how I feel now, and I’m pain free on most of my movements like I am now, I like my chances.”
Blazers head coach Terry Stotts emphasized that they won’t make a decision on McCollum’s availability against the Pacers until game day. “He looked good. So we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. We’re hopeful that he’ll play, but that won’t be decided until tomorrow,” Stotts said.
Mike Trudell: JaVale McGee will miss a second straight game tonight in Philly with flu-like symptoms. Expect Dwight Howard to start as he did at Brooklyn.
Will Guillory: Pelicans injury report: Jrue Holiday is probable with left knee soreness. Kenrich Williams and Darius Miller are both out.
January 25, 2020 | 10:18 pm UTC Update
Howard signed a one-year deal with the Lakers that became guaranteed on January 10. He will be a free agent in July and the Lakers have no special advantages in re-signing him. “I am very happy here,” Howard said of L.A. “I like being here, I am having fun being here. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future but I know I can’t think about that or focus on it. I am just focused on being here.”
According to one NBA front-office executive, Howard has played well enough this season to early, “a good part,” of a team’s mid-level exception. The exception is expected to be worth $9.7 million and if Howard can command a deal at about $7 million, he would either chew up most of their limited cap space or take the bulk of the Lakers’ mid-level exception.
Chris Forsberg: Celtics injury report vs New Orleans: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both questionable. Marcus Smart added with left hand sprain but is probable. Enes Kanter is out as expected.
Ian Begley: Westchester Knicks say they have added two-time NBA champ Beno Udrih as an assistant coach on head coach Derrick Alston’s staff. Udrih played 13 years in the NBA, including a stint with the Knicks.
January 25, 2020 | 9:07 pm UTC Update
Spencer Dinwiddie back to bench
Stadium: “I’m told the Nets are moving guard Spencer Dinwiddie to the bench…” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Brooklyn switching their starting lineup beginning Saturday night in Detroit.
Brad Townsend: Justin Jackson says he’s “hyped” that ex-Sacramento teammate @Willie Cauley-Stein is a Maverick. Jackson said he reached out to C-S this morning and that C-S was very excited to join the Mavs.
Justin Kubatko: Karl-Anthony Towns is on pace to post his third consecutive season with shooting splits of at least 50/40/80. No other center in NBA history has even had one such season. * Min. 1 3PM per team game.