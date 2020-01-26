View this post on Instagram

Forty-three years ago today, Vincent Lamar Carter Jr. was born in Daytona Beach, Florida. Two decades later, he would become one of the best and most popular players in the NBA. After all these years, he's still doing his thing in the league, where he has spent more than half his life. A lock for the Hall of Fame, Carter has career averages of 16.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 3.1 apg. #NBAHistory