The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas. Authorities received a 911 call of “a potential helicopter down and a brush fire” at 9:47 a.m., and firefighters arrived on the scene to find that the crash had ignited a quarter-acre brush fire in steep terrain, said L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby. Responders included 56 fire personnel — firefighters, a helicopter with paramedics, hand crews — and sheriff’s deputies.
1 hour ago via Richard Winton, Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

Mike Vorkunov: Knicks Marcus Morris and Julius Randle each had messages for Kobe Bryant on their shoes. Randle was a former Lakers teammate of Bryant’s for two seasons. His shoes read: “GOAT 24 Rest Easy Bro”

1 hour ago via MikeVorkunov

Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, issued a statement Sunday afternoon. “We mourn the tragic and untimely death of a California icon and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. In his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with raw talent and unparalleled dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a newer generation of players,” the statement said.
1 hour ago via Sacramento Bee

Alexan Balekian: This photo taken this morning at #KobeBryant tournament in #calabasas as the kids received the news. A youth team from Tenaya was playing in the tournament when they received the news and cancelled games. #heartbreaking

1 hour ago via Twitter

