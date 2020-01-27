Chris Kirschner: Trae Young just hit a half court heave…
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young just hit a half court heave and pointed up to the sky afterwards. INCREDIBLE.
Jonathan Feigen: Michael Malone: “I remember where I was when John F. Kennedy got shots, when Dr. (Martin Luther) King got shot. Our players will always remember this day because of that news and losing somebody like that before we should’ve lost him.”
Tom Orsborn: Nick Nurse: “It was a rough, really rough locker room prior to the game. A lot of guys it hit pretty close to home…It certainly wasn’t a high energy place before the game.”
Tom Orsborn: Asked if he knew how the 24-second clock violation came about, Nick Nurse said, “Nah, it was good though. I liked it. It was a good tribute, I thought.”
Farbod Esnaashari: Lamar Odom on Instagram: “When I went through that coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened.” Man that just hurts my soul to read.
Jim Boeheim: Kobe Bryant was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player I’ve ever been around. I was so fortunate to have known him and coached him with Team USA. Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, Vanessa, and the Bryant family.
January 27, 2020 | 12:03 am UTC Update
Tom Orsborn: DeMar: “Man, no words. Words can’t explain it. Myself, learning everything I have learned basketball-wise from Kobe, what he meant to the game, the inspiration that he brought to the world. Not just that. His daughter. I’m a father. I can’t imagine something like that happening.”
Tom Orsborn: DeMar on what Kobe meant to him growing up: “Everything. Everything. Everything I learned came from Kobe. Everything. Take Kobe away I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t have love, wouldn’t have the passion, drive. Everything. Everything came from him.”
Tom Orsborn: DeMar on using the 24-second violations to honor Kobe: “I think (Nick) Nurse came over and mentioned something to Pop. We all talked about it. I don’t know exactly who came up with it, but once we heard it, we respected it on both ends and that’s why we did what we did.”
ESPN: LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant. (via NBC4 Los Angeles)
Austin Rivers: Hurting badly. True role model! Not just for being a goat, or being one of the most Competitive athletes to ever compete. Not just because you were iconic in every form and defined excellence in so many ways…but because of how great of a father you were as well. True Icon. KB24
Peter Edmiston: I wasn’t going to tweet this, but it only seems right in the wake of his rough start out there. Marko Guduric was actually openly crying throughout the pregame, seemingly had real trouble composing himself. I can’t imagine he’s in any state of mind to play.
Jameer Nelson: I can’t believe this. My Favorite player, mentor, a ultimate competitor. He gave us all some much on and off the court. I wanna wake up from this horrible dream but it hasn’t stopped. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
January 26, 2020 | 11:43 pm UTC Update
The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas. Authorities received a 911 call of “a potential helicopter down and a brush fire” at 9:47 a.m., and firefighters arrived on the scene to find that the crash had ignited a quarter-acre brush fire in steep terrain, said L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby. Responders included 56 fire personnel — firefighters, a helicopter with paramedics, hand crews — and sheriff’s deputies.
Firefighter-paramedics were hoisted into the crash zone early on to look for survivors, Osby said. All nine people on board had died, Villanueva said at the news conference. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office is working on retrieving the bodies and identifying the victims.
Michael C. Wright: The Spurs closed the locker room after the win over Toronto. Pop did come out to issue a statement. The Spurs do plan to make DeMar DeRozan available as he was close to Kobe Bryant.
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks Marcus Morris and Julius Randle each had messages for Kobe Bryant on their shoes. Randle was a former Lakers teammate of Bryant’s for two seasons. His shoes read: “GOAT 24 Rest Easy Bro”
Jarred Vanderbilt: Rest In Peace to one of the greatest to ever play this game. You inspired us all. Grateful I got a chance to meet you. Prayers go out to his loved ones. This one hurts #MambaForever
Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, issued a statement Sunday afternoon. “We mourn the tragic and untimely death of a California icon and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. In his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with raw talent and unparalleled dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a newer generation of players,” the statement said.
January 26, 2020 | 11:31 pm UTC Update
Ian Begley: Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie holds the ball for a 24-second violation on the opening possession of Knicks-Nets to honor Kobe Bryant. Elfrid Payton does the same on the Knicks’ subsequent possession. Chants of ‘Kobe’ fill the arena during the two possessions.
John Denton: .@Orlando Magic G Evan Fournier wearing black and gold Kobe Bryant modeled Nikes tonight.
Harrison Barnes: This is heartbreaking….can’t even put it into words….anyone that knows me knows how much Kobe means to me….blessed to have been able to call you a brother 🙏🏾 Rest in Power Mamba and Gigi. Praying for Vanessa, the kids and your whole family.
Tyler Cook: Im sick right now man. Kobe really made feel like I could do anything. That I could control how great I want my life to be. Completely heart broken. Praying for his family and the family of the others involved❤️
Alexan Balekian: This photo taken this morning at #KobeBryant tournament in #calabasas as the kids received the news. A youth team from Tenaya was playing in the tournament when they received the news and cancelled games. #heartbreaking
January 26, 2020 | 11:20 pm UTC Update
Michael Singer: Michael Malone got emotional discussing Kobe Bryant after the game. He said the entire locker room looked up to Bryant. The challenge was getting his team to recalibrate after the news shocked them.
Leonardo DiCaprio: Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same.
January 26, 2020 | 11:14 pm UTC Update
Ramona Shelburne: The Sheriff says a medical team evaluated the scene quickly to check for survivors. There were none. Firefighters were still putting out a quarter of an acre brush fire —made worse by magnesium—at the time.
Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was among the victims of the helicopter crash that also killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa confirmed Sunday, Jan 26.
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni on the passing of Kobe Bryant: “It was pretty somber before the game with the devastating news. It shook guys a lot. Obviously our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and Vanessa and the kids. Just an unbelievable tragedy.”
Nick Kosmider: An emotional Monte Morris in his postgame interview with @VicLombardi says it was very difficult for players to play this game today. Said the reaction in the locker room was shock.