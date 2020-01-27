Allan Houston: To Vanessa, the Bryant family and the families that lost loved ones today, I pray for healing and restoration that comes from the Lord. May He provide the Peace that surpasses all understanding…..
Kobe Bryant was One of the greatest performers, competitors, & winners in history. I admired the combination of his talent, intelligence, self awareness, maturity, determination, fearlessness, charisma, passion, will, and desire to WIN. It was an honor to share the court and stage with him. I’ll forever be grateful to have that…… I will remember him as a dedicated husband and father. A man who was consumed with giving his best to the world. One who saw his knowledge and wisdom as treasures to be shared and not held for self glory………. The biggest tragedy in this occurrence would be for ANY of us or Kobe’s admirers to NOT carry on his legacy. Let us approach LIFE as he approached WINNING. A relentless pursuit of our best. Let us take the #MambaMentality forth in everything we do, for we don’t know the day nor the hour of our coming home…… 1 Corinthians 9:24 Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may win….. Kobe, your earthly assignment is complete and mission accomplished. Let us carry it on…..🐍