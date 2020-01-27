Saturday was the final time Young spoke to Kobe and Gia…
Saturday was the final time Young spoke to Kobe and Gianna. A source told The Athletic prior to the Hawks’ game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night that Kobe and Gianna FaceTimed with Young on Saturday to congratulate him for being named a starter in the All-Star Game. Young didn’t want to divulge all of the details of their conversation but did confirm that he spoke with the father-daughter duo the day before they tragically died, alongside seven others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
January 27, 2020 | 6:53 am UTC Update
Nine people died in the helicopter crash on Sunday that claimed the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Though the Bryants lead the headlines due to their fame, we want to make sure we also recognize the other victims who died. In addition to Kobe and Gianna, junior college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa died in the crash. We have since learned that another victim was Christina Mauser, who was a girls’ basketball coach. Mauser’s husband Matt shared the sad news of Christina’s death on Facebook Sunday.
“One of the last conversations we had, man, he was just telling me how he’s seen my game progress,” Young said before he paused for eight seconds as he choked up. “He was just happy for me. He was saying how proud he was of me and how he wants to continue seeing me be a role model for kids growing up and just for Gigi and all of the kids looking up to me and continue to inspire these kids and continue to play my heart out. That was one of the last things he said to me.”
Gianna told Young how much she loved watching him play and how big of a fan she was of the Hawks’ point guard. Young told her he made it a point to watch her highlights on YouTube and Twitter. She admired Young so much that she wanted to train how he trains. It didn’t matter that her father was one of the best basketball players of all time; she wanted to be like Young. So, Gianna started training with Alex Bazzell, Young’s trainer during the offseason, in addition to her lessons from dad. Young went to one of Bryant’s camps while he was in high school. But Young’s relationship with Kobe only started blossoming in the past two years as Gianna started idolizing Young.
January 27, 2020 | 6:27 am UTC Update
Harrison Faigen: Others hinted at this earlier, but the Lakers just officially cancelled practice for tomorrow. That would seem to be the right call, I can’t imagine what many in that building are going through.
Duane Rankin: Q: Do you think the league should consider maybe taking the games off tomorrow and possibly cancelling them? A: Yes. It should’ve happened today.” Monty Williams after #Suns played at #GrindCity following death of #NBA legend, future 1st ballot HOFer Kobe Bryant. #BlackMamba pic.twitter.com/Xdd7xDnStg
Jay Allen: Carmelo Anthony just told us that’s the hardest game he’s ever had to play. Very emotional after the passing of his friend, Kobe.
Vince Carter: This is painful!!! I’ve known this man since he was 15 & I was 16. AAU teammates to competing against him for 18 seasons in the NBA. We were literally talking in these pics how I will enjoy retirement and that we would have a convo soon on how to go through it. Also how happy…
Gordon also spent time with Bryant. In late August, Gordon was among a group of rising young players and superstars whom Bryant invited to a two-day minicamp. “This past summer, it really felt like he was starting to develop a mentorship with me,” Gordon said. “It was a beautiful thing just to get to experience some of the things that he was teaching us about the game of basketball and about the game of life. He’s a very unique individual, a very fierce competitor.”
Bruno Fernando: Momma, Kobe, Mambacita I know y’all were watching and cheering us on tonight with a big smile on yalls faces🕊🕊🕊❤️❤️❤️. Continue to look down on us and lift us up with all the love strength and Passion you have🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊❤️. #LifeDoesntBelongToUS😪
Fred Katz: What an amazing story from Troy Brown about advice he once got from Kobe. A high-school teacher told Kobe not to put all his eggs in one basket, and he responded “I’m gonna put all my eggs in one basket, because if I put all my eggs in one basket, there’s no way I can’t succeed.” pic.twitter.com/Ahz3W6FPnV
Derek Jeter: ll I ever needed to know about Kobe Bryant was this: that throughout our friendship, the most meaningful conversations we had — they were always about family. Put aside one of the all-time great basketball careers for a second. Put aside his famous work ethic, the Mamba mentality, that incredible will to win. I’ll let everyone else tackle that. But when I think of Kobe, I really just end up thinking about those special few personal conversations that we were lucky enough to share together, each time one of us had a new baby daughter. I end up thinking about how, here was this guy who was beyond gifted as an athlete, who was obsessed with being a champion, who was known as an absolute assassin with a ball in his hands. And in the moments I got to spend with him? He didn’t really talk about any of that. He cared much more about being a husband to Vanessa and a dad to his girls. He loved his family — he was his family. That’s what was important.
As Gigi grew into a young teenager, her love for basketball transcended watching her dad. She began playing competitive ball year-round, with her father helping to coach her team. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel’s television show recently, Kobe said of Gigi that she “for sure” wanted to play in the WNBA someday. “The best thing that happens is when we go out and she’ll be standing next to me and fans will come up to me like ‘Hey, you gotta have a boy, you and (Vanessa) gotta have a boy — somebody to carry on the legacy and the tradition’ and (Gigi) will be like ‘Oy, I got this. We don’t need a boy for that. I got this!’”
January 27, 2020 | 5:40 am UTC Update
John Altobelli, 56, who guided the Pirates to four California community college state championships and racked up more than 700 victories in 27 seasons at Orange Coast, was among the nine victims in the helicopter crash that killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Tony Altobelli, John’s younger brother and the school’s sports information director, confirmed that John Altobelli’s wife, Keri , and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the Newport Beach-based club basketball team with Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, were also killed in the crash.
When I heard the news, I thought immediately of Michael Jordan, who Bryant told me on several occasions was the player he aspired to be. Certainly, Bryant came closer than anyone else to matching the talent, the intensity — and the aura — of His Airness. I reached out to Jordan via text, knowing the news would be overwhelming and deeply personal. “I’m devastated!!!!” Jordan wrote me. “Too emotional to respond. I can’t find the words to make sentences!!!!
Kyle Kuzma: Damn I’ve been messed up all day…….I grew up trying to be like you. I would watch YouTube highlights as a kid trying to mimic you (and I still do) I would go to the gym as a kid and shoot fade-aways for hours acting as if every shot I took was at the buzzer just like you. Then 3 years ago I became a laker. You became family & a mentor to me. As a young kid I would of done anything in the world to meet you and as a rookie I had my opportunity. A dinner. A dinner with my idol Kobe Bryant. Talking about basketball, life and business with you at that moment changed my life forever man. I’m teared up just trying to write this but Kobe thank you for being a brother to me. Anything I ever needed from you, was just a call away. Thank you for all the knowledge. Thank you for just being a friend. Your inner drive is something that will never be match. Heroes come and go but you my guy will truly last forever. OUT.
Rick Fox: Kobe and Gianna may your souls and the souls of the others who were with you Rest In Peace. My condolences and prayers go out to Kobe’s wife Vanessa, his daughters and the Bryant Family. I Love You Kobe and will miss you dearly.
“Today is one of the saddest days in my lifetime.” Dwyane Wade reflects on the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. (via @DwyaneWade )
Bradley Beal: Really don’t know how to feel! Speechless, numb, hurt, etc. no words can mount to the pain! But your passion, dedication, (MAMBA) mentality, love and knowledge both on and off the floor were exemplar! For that, I smile knowing you left an unbelievable mark on this game and in my life! Thank you for paving the way. PEACE and BLESSINGS to the families involved and affected by this tragedy. God be with us ALL! #blackmamba #8 #24 #GOAT
Joey Buss: I’m feeling numb – words can’t describe the impact Kobe has had on the world, LA, and the Lakers – not to mention the influence he had in my life as someone I grew up idolizing. I loved him – and send my condolences to all the families who lost someone today. RIP
After starting the night off in Kobe Bryant’s iconic No. 8, Trae knocks down a half-court buzzer-beater going into the half and appears to say it’s for Kobe 🙏
Steve Nash: My heart is broken for Kobe and his family. I’ll never forget the battles but what I really admired was the father he was to his girls. Rest In Peace old friend with your angel Gianna
Jared Dudley: Speechless on this plane ride home! A sad day bruh! RIP Kobe Bean Bryant! Prayers go to his family and loved ones 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 This doesn’t even feel real man..
Mike Conley: Words are tough to find right now. Truly heart broken and praying for each family involved. It was an honor to compete against you.
“I didn’t know whether to believe it or not,” West, who pulled off the draft night trade with Charlotte to acquire Bryant with the 13th overall pick in 1996, told The Athletic by phone. “I was saying to myself, ‘Oh my God, this can’t be true. This can’t be true.’ And then all of a sudden, it was just shocking when I found out. I’m completely at a loss for words. I’m trying to, I guess, get a grip around the fact that he’s gone.”
“Unbelievable,” Boeheim told The Athletic on Sunday afternoon, shortly after news broke that Bryant, 41, had died in a helicopter crash. “You don’t ever think it’ll happen to someone like him. He was amazing. He was the most competitive guy I have ever worked with. Michael Jordan is the only one in the same category as far as competitiveness. Kobe competed every play. He changed our whole Olympic movement with his effort, his work ethic. He was a one-of-a-kind player. They don’t make them like that.”
Allan Houston: To Vanessa, the Bryant family and the families that lost loved ones today, I pray for healing and restoration that comes from the Lord. May He provide the Peace that surpasses all understanding….. Kobe Bryant was One of the greatest performers, competitors, & winners in history. I admired the combination of his talent, intelligence, self awareness, maturity, determination, fearlessness, charisma, passion, will, and desire to WIN. It was an honor to share the court and stage with him. I’ll forever be grateful to have that…… I will remember him as a dedicated husband and father. A man who was consumed with giving his best to the world. One who saw his knowledge and wisdom as treasures to be shared and not held for self glory………. The biggest tragedy in this occurrence would be for ANY of us or Kobe’s admirers to NOT carry on his legacy. Let us approach LIFE as he approached WINNING. A relentless pursuit of our best. Let us take the #MambaMentality forth in everything we do, for we don’t know the day nor the hour of our coming home…… 1 Corinthians 9:24 Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may win….. Kobe, your earthly assignment is complete and mission accomplished. Let us carry it on…..🐍
Donald Trump: Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating. Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!
WATCH: Kobe Bryant biographer and Salem resident @lazenby sat down with @WDBJ7Sports on this Sunday to discuss the Mamba’s legacy and share some of his most special moments with the late NBA star.
January 27, 2020 | 2:30 am UTC Update
Nick Friedell: Doc describing the emotions of the night: “Ty Lue was really struggling. You forget that Ty Lue was his teammate as well and I look over at Ty during the game and he’s bawling. A lot of emotion tonight, it really was a tough night. Just a tough night.”
Ben Golliver: Celtics’ Kemba Walker on the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: “I was blessed to meet him in high school. Just to see him, his presence had an impact on me. You always knew how hard he worked. His work ethic and mentality is what inspired me the most.” pic.twitter.com/hQvC7wL1Xu
Jay King: Jaylen Brown: “I never got the chance to shake his hand and just tell him thank you for how much he inspired me growing up playing the game of basketball — and how much he’s inspired many. So it’s tough for all of us. I know it’s tough for Jayson.”
Jim Eichenhofer: Jrue Holiday talked about how much Kobe Bryant meant to him as a kid growing up in Southern California. Jrue noted, “in my heart (I was thinking) Kobe would want us to beat the Celtics.”