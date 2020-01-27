USA Today Sports

17 mins ago via Jeff Schultz @ The Athletic
They loved each other. They hated each other. Their in-game conversations: not loving. Post-game: better. “All throughout our career, you’ll see a couple of pictures where we’re talking and smiling. Then you’ll see a couple of pictures where we’re right here (nose-to-nose), finger-pointing,” Carter said. “It’s just how the game was played. You had to bring it. He wanted the challenge, and he wanted to out-duel you, and if you weren’t prepared for it, you would get embarrassed.”

January 27, 2020 | 6:44 pm UTC Update
Jayson Tatum: Heart broken. My Hero. My Idol. The reason I started to play this game, the reason I fell in love with this game. Growing up wanting to be just like you, to you becoming a mentor, beyond thankful for everything you’ve done for me. “I didn’t have a plan B I put all my eggs in one basket and I knew I was going to make it happen” hearing you say that stuck with me everyday of my life. You inspired me and I am forever grateful more than you know! Love you Bean 🙏🏽❤️! Sad, sad, sad day RIP Kobe and Gianna! Praying for the family!
17 mins ago via Instagram

17 mins ago via Clutch Points

Hillary Clinton reacted to the horrible news of Kobe Bryant’s death the same way as everyone else — she was stunned, momentarily speechless … then heartbroken. The former Secretary of State was at Sundance in Park City, UT Sunday following the premiere of her new docuseries, “Hillary” … and we broke the tragic news to her. Hillary came back around later and touched on the passing of the NBA legend, saying she couldn’t believe it until she checked her phone … and felt anguished that it was real. She called Kobe’s death an “incredible loss … in every way,” echoing the sentiments of millions still reeling from the sad news.
17 mins ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

That was what he cared about as his basketball career came to an end: passing on what he had learned. What it really took to be Kobe Bryant. Not to be understood, because that was impossible with a soul as ruthless and relentless as his. But to inspire. It’s all I can think about now, as I grieve his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning that killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna. “I enjoy passing things on,” he told me in 2016. “Some people want to take it with them to the grave. Like ‘Lord of the Rings.’ The world is filled with a lot of Smeagols [who] can’t let go of the damn ring.”
17 mins ago via Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

We talked often about Joseph Campbell and “The Hero’s Journey” that year. Kobe had read it cover to cover. Studied it deeply as both the author of his own legend throughout his 20-year career and the future author of what he hoped would be a second career as a legendary storyteller. I told him I wasn’t buying his lack of nostalgia or nerves as his final game approached. He wouldn’t concede that point either. “I wasn’t at home stewing and thinking and mulling over the game,” he shrugged. “I was already working towards the future. Then it was about doing it one last time, as best as I can.”
17 mins ago via Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

17 mins ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

Kobe Bryant had already made plans for his daughter, Gianna — AKA GiGi — to follow in his legendary footsteps by filing to trademark her very own hoops nickname. TMZ Sports obtained the paperwork Kobe filed for “Mambacita” on Dec. 30, 2019. Of course, the name is both a tip of the hat to GiGi’s father — the Black Mamba — and also to her own growing prowess on the hardcourt. According to the docs … the plan was to put “Mambacita” on all sorts of sportswear — shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys, sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies.
17 mins ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

January 27, 2020 | 5:13 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: Kobe Bryant will be a first-ballot enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020. “Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett,” HOF chairman Jerry Colangelo says. “Kobe will be honored the way he should be.”
2 hours ago via ShamsCharania

“I’m on Kobe’s team, and Kobe is like we are going to pair up in twos — Jannero you are with me,” Pargo said. “I’ve never been paintballing before, so I’m like ‘OK, cool. This is going to be fun.’ Then, they starting shooting the paintballs at us, and Kobe, I kid you not …” Pargo gets intense, and into a crouch. He imitates Kobe pointing back and forth from his eyes to Pargo’s eyes, much like a field general would do with his troops. “He wanted to win,” Pargo said. “He did not want to lose. And it was Kobe, so you could not hesitate. When Kobe said go, I gotta go.” Udoka ended up getting pelted multiple times on his arm. Pargo got plastered in the back by Slava Medvedenko. But when the paint stopped flying, only one team was left standing: Kobe’s.
2 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

2 hours ago via ESPN News Services @ ESPN

“He was a supernatural,” Italian coach Ettore Messina, who worked with Bryant as an assistant for the Lakers, told the AP via text message Sunday while traveling with his current club, Olimpia Milano. “To hear him speak and joke in our language and to remember when his father played here and he was a kid drew a lot of people to the NBA,” Messina added. “He was also always very attentive to help Italian kids arriving in the NBA and to help them enter such a tough and competitive world. He also did that with me when I arrived at the Lakers and I’m still very grateful to him for that. It’s very sad that his family has been devastated like this.”
2 hours ago via ESPN News Services @ ESPN

January 27, 2020 | 2:27 pm UTC Update
Lamar Odom: These picture are just the tip of the iceberg of our relationship. He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol. Of course anyone who knows my story knows I’ve suffered a lot of loss but the only loss I can compare this to is when I lost my son. Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother.
5 hours ago via Instagram

Lamar Odom: I’m glad I got to be the ying to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned. It was my pleasure. I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news. I just knew if he was in a helicopter crash he would have been the one to survive. Somehow he would have jumped out and landed on his feet. I’m sitting here thinking about when we would be in practice scrimmaging and you would start the jump ball off with elbowing Sasha in the chest. Like dude it’s 10:30 in the morning lol. You think watching him play was crazy, you gotta think in practice if you scored like 8-9 buckets throughout the practice you had a great practice. I’ve seen him knock off 13-14 in a row in practice!!!! I’m still waiting for the media to come out and say wrong report. No way God took my brother this early. I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself. When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother 💔🙏🏿😥 @kobebryant
5 hours ago via Instagram

5 hours ago via Instagram

January 27, 2020 | 12:54 pm UTC Update
Lamb was among the players visibly shaken by the news because he became a father to a baby girl just months ago. When Lamb read where both Bryant and one of his daughters had tragically passed away, he immediately thought of his own. “It hit me harder just seeing how much she loved him and how much their relationship had grown since he retired and he was spending a lot of time with her and putting his all into being a father,” he said. “Just like he did the game. He put his all into the game and his craft. You see a whole bunch of videos on Instagram of how he’s helping players now. He put his all into everything.
6 hours ago via Scott Agness @ The Athletic

Me, I’ll remember his humanity. (And I know, that part of Kobe’s story is as complicated as the rest of him.) NBA stars live their lives in a swirling fishbowl, their every triumph and misstep filmed, framed and cataloged. For a Lakers star, that goes 100-fold. Fame warps everything. I saw Kobe struggle with it all at times. Saw him alienate teammates, push away relatives, turn surly and insulated. That was the Kobe Bryant who emerged in the mid-2000s—jaws clenched, chin out, domineering, merciless, the Mamba.
6 hours ago via Howard Beck @ Bleacher Report

6 hours ago via Howard Beck @ Bleacher Report

January 27, 2020 | 10:19 am UTC Update
Eyal Smener was on the phone in his living room when he heard a loud whirring sound. He thought it might be a helicopter flying much lower than usual up in the hills behind his home in Calabasas, but he did not hang up the phone to investigate. The noise he heard next is one he will not soon forget. “It was this weird, loud grinding sound,” he said. “And then nothing. Just nothing.” He didn’t think much about it until his wife told him an hour later there had been a terrible helicopter crash involving Kobe Bryant. Then he knew he had heard the final seconds of Bryant and the other souls lost aboard a helicopter that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters had claimed the lives of nine people on Sunday morning.
9 hours ago via The Athletic Los Angeles Staff @ The Athletic

9 hours ago via Twitter

Danny Green: This is so crazy, We just seen you! Been sitting here thinking of what to say…and there are absolutely no words that can truly describe what you meant to me, my friends and family, and the basketball world/culture that we live in today. We’ve had many so many battles on the court and so many brief interactions off the court but extremely meaningful to me and I’ll never forget them. You were an icon and an idol to us all! You were a God! and your legacy will forever live on. This season will be dedicated to you and the others we’ve lost today. prayers and condolences go out to the Bryant family and the other families that were on board.
9 hours ago via Instagram

That, more or less, was the extent of the conversation. For a reporter, Bryant could be either a great jousting partner or an intimidating foe. Tee him up on the right topic — in a variety of languages — and there was no better interview in the NBA. But he did not suffer fools. He would bat down questions as lazy or ill-considered, even if it was just a thin veneer as he diverted from a topic he wanted to avoid. I last saw him employ the tactic 11 days before he died while announcing a partnership between Major League Soccer and BodyArmor, the sports drink company in which he was an early investor. A reporter asked him whether he supported LAFC or the L.A. Galaxy. “Ask a better question,” he said.
9 hours ago via Bill Oram @ The Athletic

In our short conversations that day, we talked about Gianna and her love of basketball. We joked about how much more hectic our lives had gotten with the addition of more kids. His youngest daughter, Capri, was born last June, one month after my second son. When I chastised him for not coming around Lakers games more often, he said, “I’ve been busy chasing these four kids around.”
9 hours ago via Bill Oram @ The Athletic

When I was 17 years old, I had the opportunity to interview Bryant in Orlando during an After-School All-Stars charity event (after emailing his publicist more times than I’m proud to admit). He accepted a key to the city of Orlando and spoke with hundreds of children about the importance of academic success and chasing their dreams. I’d only ever seen Bryant on television, so the thought of meeting him and talking to him one-on-one was incredibly nerve-wracking. However, when Bryant arrived, he was extraordinarily friendly and gracious. He gave thoughtful answers and was so kind, even though I was just a teenager and there were a million more important things he could’ve done with his time. Whoever said “never meet your heroes” clearly wasn’t talking about Kobe. It was sweet watching this on-court assassin interact with young children too. They went nuts when he emerged from the Amway Arena tunnel and after joking with them for a bit, he spoke about the importance of education and chasing your dreams. The kids were captivated, hanging on his every word. After the event, he told me that he felt blessed to be in a position where he could have such a significant impact on the youth.
9 hours ago via HoopsHype

During Kobe’s playing days, I loved to ask rookies about their first match-up against Bryant. They often talked about how intimidating he was, and how he was just as unstoppable as they’d imagined. For many players, sharing the court with Kobe was their welcome-to-the-NBA moment and something they’ll never forget. Many players would talk about how he could beat you in so many different ways. “His counter-moves have counter-moves,” Courtney Lee once told me. That’s because he spent countless hours in the gym, perfecting his craft. Kobe’s insane work ethic, tenacity and desire to be great are a huge part of his legacy.
9 hours ago via HoopsHype

January 27, 2020 | 6:53 am UTC Update
Nine people died in the helicopter crash on Sunday that claimed the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Though the Bryants lead the headlines due to their fame, we want to make sure we also recognize the other victims who died. In addition to Kobe and Gianna, junior college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa died in the crash. We have since learned that another victim was Christina Mauser, who was a girls’ basketball coach. Mauser’s husband Matt shared the sad news of Christina’s death on Facebook Sunday.
12 hours ago via Larry Brown Sports

Saturday was the final time Young spoke to Kobe and Gianna. A source told The Athletic prior to the Hawks’ game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night that Kobe and Gianna FaceTimed with Young on Saturday to congratulate him for being named a starter in the All-Star Game. Young didn’t want to divulge all of the details of their conversation but did confirm that he spoke with the father-daughter duo the day before they tragically died, alongside seven others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
12 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

“One of the last conversations we had, man, he was just telling me how he’s seen my game progress,” Young said before he paused for eight seconds as he choked up. “He was just happy for me. He was saying how proud he was of me and how he wants to continue seeing me be a role model for kids growing up and just for Gigi and all of the kids looking up to me and continue to inspire these kids and continue to play my heart out. That was one of the last things he said to me.”
12 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

Gianna told Young how much she loved watching him play and how big of a fan she was of the Hawks’ point guard. Young told her he made it a point to watch her highlights on YouTube and Twitter. She admired Young so much that she wanted to train how he trains. It didn’t matter that her father was one of the best basketball players of all time; she wanted to be like Young. So, Gianna started training with Alex Bazzell, Young’s trainer during the offseason, in addition to her lessons from dad. Young went to one of Bryant’s camps while he was in high school. But Young’s relationship with Kobe only started blossoming in the past two years as Gianna started idolizing Young.
12 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

