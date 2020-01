Scottie Pippen: When Kobe was still playing, he’d call or text on occasion and we’d talk about basketball. He was so curious and he asked a lot about how to become a better defender and play certain guys. I’ll always cherish those conversations. He cared so much about the game and winning, and had an insatiable drive to constantly learn and improve. Championships and MVPs aside, those are the things that will define his legacy. For all the glory he achieved as a player, I think he was happiest in these recent years. Retirement for guys like him isn’t easy, but he was enjoying as much success off the court as he did on it. He loved his family more than anything in the world. I’m devastated and I feel like I lost a part of me. Kobe was amazing, a champion and an icon, and it’s impossibly difficult to know he’s not here anymore. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanessa, daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, and his extended family and friends. There will never be another Black Mamba. RIP