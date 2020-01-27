USA Today Sports

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon’s days in Sacramento could be numbered as the Feb. 6 trade deadline draws near, but there might be a chance for the two sides to salvage their relationship. A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are open to reconciliation with Dedmon, who requested a trade in late December. The NBA fined Dedmon $50,000 after he went public with his trade demand in an interview with The Bee.
Nance’s NBA career had just begun in Los Angeles as Bryant’s came to a close in 2015-16. The juxtaposition between their stages of life created a space for learning. Nance had much to learn as a rookie in the NBA. Bryant never stopped learning, subsequently teaching the impressionable rookies and young players. “Just watching him you could see his passion for the game. Forget the game, his passion for just wanting to learn,” Nance said. “We had guys come in the locker room and speaking different languages, Marcelo Huertas speaking Brazilian and Portuguese and all this stuff, and Kobe would do his best to pick up on that. And just his thirst for knowledge was just really impressive.”
The people who know him describe Maledon as an 18-year-old who acts more like he’s 24, a poised, hungry and intense worker. Those characteristics are helping him navigate a pivotal moment in his career. He is a key piece of a team playing in the regular season of the EuroLeague, the continent’s top club competition, for the first time in a decade. He is also a projected first-round pick in the NBA Draft, and in a year where analysts sense an ever-changing draft landscape, Maledon is the type of prospect who could catch fire at the right time and climb high up the lottery. He is doing all of this as Tony Parker’s protégé in a country that absolutely loves Tony Parker. This is why he attracts so much attention from opponents, reporters, scouts and spectators alike. And it’s also why Maledon doesn’t spend much time talking — there is so much work ahead.
Any rising French point guard who climbs through the ranks does so in Parker’s shadow. Fair or not, that prospect will always be compared to the four-time NBA champion. He removes any chance of caveats with those comparisons if he grew up in the city Parker considers home — Rouen, about 35 miles from the English Channel — attended Parker’s camps as a kid and now plays for Parker’s club. Maledon is OK with all that. “He is a legend,” Maledon says. “He gave a lot of hopes to young players to believe in their dream and try to achieve it.”
Maledon is a few inches taller than Parker, but he possesses a similarly skinny frame, at 195 pounds. He loves the runner, or teardrop, the shot Parker perfected and made synonymous with his name in the NBA. He also uses the spin move like Parker. “He reminds me of a young Tony — really,” says Charlotte wing Nicolas Batum, a 31-year-old Frenchman who has played with both. “Theo is really under control, which is not easy for an 18-year-old. He is never in a rush.”
Scottie Pippen: It still feels like a horrible dream, but I wanted to share a few words about Kobe as we mourn losing him, his beautiful daughter Gianna, and the others who tragically passed. I remember when Kobe first got into the league. I told MJ during a workout, “This kid plays like you, talks like you, walks like you, he even sticks his tongue out like you. He’s going to be special.” Right away, it was obvious that Kobe was insanely competitive, supremely confident and as driven as anyone I’ve ever seen. In his early years, we were still in our prime. But you could see what he was thinking: “Y’all better than me now, but that’s not going to last.” Kobe wanted to be like Mike, and who didn’t? He modeled his game after MJ’s and aspired to be the best. But behind the scenes, Kobe was picking everybody’s brains. I loved his approach. He had so much respect for the game, his teammates and his competition.
Scottie Pippen: When Kobe was still playing, he’d call or text on occasion and we’d talk about basketball. He was so curious and he asked a lot about how to become a better defender and play certain guys. I’ll always cherish those conversations. He cared so much about the game and winning, and had an insatiable drive to constantly learn and improve. Championships and MVPs aside, those are the things that will define his legacy. For all the glory he achieved as a player, I think he was happiest in these recent years. Retirement for guys like him isn’t easy, but he was enjoying as much success off the court as he did on it. He loved his family more than anything in the world. I’m devastated and I feel like I lost a part of me. Kobe was amazing, a champion and an icon, and it’s impossibly difficult to know he’s not here anymore. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanessa, daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, and his extended family and friends. There will never be another Black Mamba. RIP
“It’s like losing my son,” West said with a strain in his voice. “I think about his family. I think about his daughter who was lost, and to watch him with his daughters and his family, to watch the time and effort he put into his (Mamba Sports) academy (in Southern California), was something that most athletes never consider. And to see his career change the way it did (including Bryant winning an Oscar for his animated short, “Dear Basketball” in March 2018), it’s just amazing. He was going to make a legendary career outside of basketball, and it was taken away so quickly. … It’s just indescribable to me.”
“It would be impossible for me to describe the look on a face, but you know the look of somebody that has it,” said Kurt Rambis, then an assistant coach for the Lakers. “It’s fear. It’s doubt. It’s hesitation. It’s they’re uncomfortable. They don’t believe in themselves. You can just kind of see that in a person when they’re going to the free-throw line in a difficult situation or they’ve missed the front end of two free throws or sitting on the bench. It’s just very clear to me with that look that they just don’t believe. You never saw that in Kobe. It was almost like indifference. It was like, yeah, f— it. You just knew it wasn’t going to bother him. You just knew that.”
Draymond Green: I’ve waited and waited with hope that this bad dream would end and I never had to make this post. Hoping that someone would report that it wasn’t You in that helicopter like they initially thought. I went to sleep on the couch yesterday while they talked about you on TV. I thought I’d wake up and the story would be gone. Only to wake up to more details of you being GONE. Kobe, I thank you for being the person that you were, the big brother that you were. Not only to myself but to many others. You left a legacy that’ll NEVER be forgotten. We lost one of the good guys. I’ll continue to pray for the Bryant family as well as all the other families affected by this horrific tragedy! RIP BEAN #GoneTooSoon
But Bryant wasn’t going to settle for less. By this time, he had won five rings. By this time, he was already immortal. But, the competitiveness was still there. And that competitiveness would never waver. “That’s the main thing that I will always remember,” Davis told The Athletic. “No matter what, he always thought that he had a chance to win. He wouldn’t settle for anything less than winning. I remember when I got there, he was in like his 16th season. He put so much detail into everything he did. Sprints. Full court one-on-one. Everything. I was in awe of his work ethic.”
Sixers players and staff were still reeling from the news that former NBA star Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Southern California. “He was my hero,” said forward Tobias Harris. “I tried to model my worth ethic after a guy like Kobe. When I heard the news, I just couldn’t believe it.”
