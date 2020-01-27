Scottie Pippen: When Kobe was still playing, he’d call or text on occasion and we’d talk about basketball. He was so curious and he asked a lot about how to become a better defender and play certain guys. I’ll always cherish those conversations. He cared so much about the game and winning, and had an insatiable drive to constantly learn and improve. Championships and MVPs aside, those are the things that will define his legacy. For all the glory he achieved as a player, I think he was happiest in these recent years. Retirement for guys like him isn’t easy, but he was enjoying as much success off the court as he did on it. He loved his family more than anything in the world. I’m devastated and I feel like I lost a part of me. Kobe was amazing, a champion and an icon, and it’s impossibly difficult to know he’s not here anymore. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanessa, daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, and his extended family and friends. There will never be another Black Mamba. RIP
“It’s like losing my son,” West said with a strain in his voice. “I think about his family. I think about his daughter who was lost, and to watch him with his daughters and his family, to watch the time and effort he put into his (Mamba Sports) academy (in Southern California), was something that most athletes never consider. And to see his career change the way it did (including Bryant winning an Oscar for his animated short, “Dear Basketball” in March 2018), it’s just amazing. He was going to make a legendary career outside of basketball, and it was taken away so quickly. … It’s just indescribable to me.”