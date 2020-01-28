Teague, who was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves …
Teague, who was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time, closed on the apartment in January 2019, paying $450,000. That was about $85,000 more than the median sale price for condos and apartments in Arlington County.
January 29, 2020 | 1:06 am UTC Update
Jim Eichenhofer: Larry Nance Jr. is wearing No. 24 for Cavaliers. He usually wears No. 22, which is the same number his dad wore for Cleveland in the 1980s
Will Guillory: Pelicans will take an 8-second violation to start the game and the Cavs will take a 24-second violation in honor of Kobe Bryant. Loud “Kobe!” chants around the arena.
Melissa Rohlin: Jerry West said on TNT that Kobe Bryant’s death was “the saddest day in my life.” He said the only thing that hurt him that much was when he lost a brother in Korea.
Melissa Rohlin: Jerry West, via TNT: “I had two special relationships, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal…Both of them were real.” He said Bryant was a very intellectually gifted person.
Farbod Esnaashari: The way Jerry West talks about Kobe Bryant is like he’s talking about his son. Even when Kobe was 17, West was ready to call him the future best player in the league. That’s a lot of faith to put in a teenager. That’s how much faith he had in Kobe.
Farbod Esnaashari: Jerry West revealed that he talked Kobe Bryant out of joining the Clippers: “You can’t go play with the Clippers. You can’t go play with that owner. Period.” Makes you think how much would be different if Sterling was successfully kicked out as Clippers owner sooner.
January 29, 2020 | 12:43 am UTC Update
Candice Buckner: #Wizards Coach Scott Brooks revealed that he recently had a conversation with Bradley Beal and offered a glimpse into that heart to heart: “He just has to continue to lead. It’s tough. It’s tough when you don’t have all your buddies competing with you and you’re fighting and you don’t know who’s going to be on the court night in and night out. And he’s handled it pretty good. There are times where he hasn’t but for the most part he’s handled it well. He’s competing and he keeps us relevant when we have a lot of guys that probably wouldn’t have played many minutes going into the season.”
Candace Buckner: Scott Brooks on the first-placed #Bucks: This team is championship ready. Their record is not there just because the other 29 teams like the Bucks. This team is hard to play against.”
Tim MacMahon: New Maverick Willie Cauley-Stein: “This is a great place to restart my career and try to find a home.” He says the Mavs’ system suits his style, specifically running pick-and-roll with Luka Doncic.
Eric Koreen: Really nice tribute for Kobe here in Toronto, followed by 24 seconds of silence. This all still feels surreal. Let’s watch some basketball and try to enjoy it.
January 29, 2020 | 12:19 am UTC Update
Steve Popper: The Hornets have not played since the Kobe Bryant passing – so they are doing the 24-second violation as the crowd rises to its feet. Now the Knicks are taking an 8-second violation.
Tony Jones: Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni is putting in a request to change his number from 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant, league sources tell The Athletic
Melissa Rohlin: Shaq choked back tears on TNT, lamenting the fact that he’s not going to be able to joke around with Kobe Bryant at the Hall-of-Fame ceremony, with them teasing each other about how many rings they’ve won
January 29, 2020 | 12:13 am UTC Update
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets are wearing arm sleeves with purple-and-yellow “8” and “24” for @Kobe Bryant tonight.
Chris Forsberg: The Celtics coaches are all wearing Kobe sneakers tonight in Miami, according to @Abby Chin.
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle rocks a pair of Kobe’s to his pregame press conference. “I like these. I’m going to keep them. I’m going to keep the box and hit my equipment people up for as many pairs as I can.”
Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight, Rick Carlisle said. Resting him on a back-to-back will be decided on a case-to-case basis.
January 28, 2020 | 11:59 pm UTC Update
Candace Buckner: Scott Brooks on #Bucks forward Khris Middleton: “Make sure you tell him I voted for him. So he doesn’t take anything out on me, or the (#Wizards).”
Peter Edmiston: Nuggets coach Mike Malone on Ja Morant: “I think he’s a hell of a player but he’s not an All-Star yet, in my opinion. He’s got to go through his growing pains. He’s Rookie of the Year, though.”
Will Guillory: I’ve been told Jahlil Okafor plans on changing his number in the near future to pay respect to Kobe Bryant. He currently wears No. 8. Not sure what his new number will be.
KC Johnson: Pacers list Brogdon questionable (concussion) and Turner questionable (illness) vs. Bulls. Oladipo is probable.
January 28, 2020 | 11:45 pm UTC Update
Kane Pitman: Mike Budenholzer says Giannis has been bothered by his shoulder for a few days but there was no particular incident when the injury occurred. Ersan Ilyasova will start in his place. He said today was not a day he would have held Giannis back if it wasn’t a legitimate injury.
Jay King: Brad Stevens said Jayson Tatum keeps getting “better and better.” Sounds like he’s still close, but the Celtics will be cautious.
Steve Popper: RJ Barrett was shooting without a boot for the 1st time since the Jan. 16 ankle sprain but said he still wearing the boot and had to remind himself to take it slow. “Yeah, because today I was out there shooting and I was like, man, I feel good. No, it’s a process.”
January 28, 2020 | 11:23 pm UTC Update
Brad Townsend: . @Mark Cuban calls Cauley-Stein acquisition “a steal-and-a-half. We got really lucky. And Dwight comes back, we’ll be even better at that position.”
Farbod Esnaashari: The banner backstage at STAPLES Center now reads: “Rest in Paradise Kobe and Gigi.” It’s all starting to feel real now.
Josh Lewenberg: Nurse on Lowry-“If that guy isn’t on an all-star ballot considering the last 18 months & where our team is, that’s unfathomable to me. If anybody that has a decent knowledge of the game would keep him off then, well, it doesn’t make sense to me. It wouldn’t make any sense at all”