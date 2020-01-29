Ryan Wolstat: With Vince Carter in town, Fred VanVleet …
January 29, 2020 | 2:35 am UTC Update
Ky Carlin: Philly improves to 22-2 at home with a 115-104 win over the Warriors. Joel Embiid with 24 and 10, Raul Neto with 19, Ben Simmons with 17, Tobias Harris with 14 and 7, Al Horford with 12, 11, and 8, and Shake Milton with 11. #Sixers
Rod Boone: Final: #Hornets 97, Knicks 92 Terry Rozier 30 pts/10 rebs Miles Bridges 15 pts/4 rebs Malik Monk 13 pts Willy Hernangomez 12 pts/10 rebs Hornets snap their 8-game losing streak Up next: @ Washington on Thursday
Kane Pitman: The Bucks have just set a new franchise record for points scored in the first half of 88, topping the previous record of 85 against the Wizards in Milwaukee last Feb. It’s just the 8th time in NBA regular-season history that a team has scored 88+ points in the first half.
Chase Hughes: The 88 points scored by the Bucks in the first half are the most ever allowed in a single half by a Wizards/Bullets team. (Giannis isn’t playing)
Ryan Wolstat: Marc Gasol has left hamstring tightness. Will not return. That’s the same one he strained and miss ample time from recently.
January 29, 2020 | 1:53 am UTC Update
Illawarra Hawks NBL Next Star LaMelo Ball has returned home to the US today to continue his rehabilitation and preparation for the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball, 18, had previously been ruled out for the remainder of the 2019-20 Hungry Jack’s NBL season due to a foot injury. He played 12 games for the Hawks and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game.
NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said: “LaMelo’s draft stocks have significantly improved during the course of his season here in the NBL. He has shown his undoubted talent but also developed as a player and a person by spending time in a professional, world class league. Like all NBL Next Stars, we are proud to have played a part in his journey to the NBA and we look forward to maintaining a close association with him as he takes the next steps in his professional career.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Andre Drummond (left wrist sprain) is questionable, Sekou Doumbouya (left ankle sprain) is probable and Bruce Brown is available for Wednesday at #Nets. Jordan Bone and Louis King are listed as OUT and Blake Griffin, Luke Kennard and Khyri Thomas remain OUT. #DFS
Eddie Sefko: Ryan Broekhoff (leg fracture) is active for the first time in 2020. He and Willie Cauley-Stein both could see action, Carlisle said.
Melissa Rohlin: Shaq on Kobe, via TNT: “We lost probably the world’s greatest Laker, the world’s greatest basketball player. Listen, people are going to say take your time and get better. But it’s going to be hard for me. I already don’t sleep anyways.”
January 29, 2020 | 1:26 am UTC Update
Josh Lewenberg: Vince Carter tribute video (and I would imagine another is coming on Apr. 10 – VC’s final game in Toronto):
Eric Smith: Video tribute for Vince Carter during the last timeout. VC acknowledges the crowd multiple times; waving, tapping his chest/heart etc. Standing ovation from the sellout crowd. As play resumes, Carter promptly buries a contested 3pt & slaps five & shares a smile w/ OG.
Peter Edmiston: Had a chance to talk to Josh Jackson for a few minutes before the game tonight. With a laugh, he said he could play “anywhere from 0 to 40 minutes”. Probably closer to the former. He mentioned how comfortable he felt in Memphis; he’s at ease with the process he’s gone through.
January 29, 2020 | 1:06 am UTC Update
Jim Eichenhofer: Larry Nance Jr. is wearing No. 24 for Cavaliers. He usually wears No. 22, which is the same number his dad wore for Cleveland in the 1980s
Will Guillory: Pelicans will take an 8-second violation to start the game and the Cavs will take a 24-second violation in honor of Kobe Bryant. Loud “Kobe!” chants around the arena.
Melissa Rohlin: Jerry West said on TNT that Kobe Bryant’s death was “the saddest day in my life.” He said the only thing that hurt him that much was when he lost a brother in Korea.
Melissa Rohlin: Jerry West, via TNT: “I had two special relationships, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal…Both of them were real.” He said Bryant was a very intellectually gifted person.
Farbod Esnaashari: The way Jerry West talks about Kobe Bryant is like he’s talking about his son. Even when Kobe was 17, West was ready to call him the future best player in the league. That’s a lot of faith to put in a teenager. That’s how much faith he had in Kobe.
Farbod Esnaashari: Jerry West revealed that he talked Kobe Bryant out of joining the Clippers: “You can’t go play with the Clippers. You can’t go play with that owner. Period.” Makes you think how much would be different if Sterling was successfully kicked out as Clippers owner sooner.
January 29, 2020 | 12:43 am UTC Update
Candice Buckner: #Wizards Coach Scott Brooks revealed that he recently had a conversation with Bradley Beal and offered a glimpse into that heart to heart: “He just has to continue to lead. It’s tough. It’s tough when you don’t have all your buddies competing with you and you’re fighting and you don’t know who’s going to be on the court night in and night out. And he’s handled it pretty good. There are times where he hasn’t but for the most part he’s handled it well. He’s competing and he keeps us relevant when we have a lot of guys that probably wouldn’t have played many minutes going into the season.”
Candace Buckner: Scott Brooks on the first-placed #Bucks: This team is championship ready. Their record is not there just because the other 29 teams like the Bucks. This team is hard to play against.”
Tim MacMahon: New Maverick Willie Cauley-Stein: “This is a great place to restart my career and try to find a home.” He says the Mavs’ system suits his style, specifically running pick-and-roll with Luka Doncic.
Eric Koreen: Really nice tribute for Kobe here in Toronto, followed by 24 seconds of silence. This all still feels surreal. Let’s watch some basketball and try to enjoy it.
January 29, 2020 | 12:19 am UTC Update
Steve Popper: The Hornets have not played since the Kobe Bryant passing – so they are doing the 24-second violation as the crowd rises to its feet. Now the Knicks are taking an 8-second violation.
Tony Jones: Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni is putting in a request to change his number from 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant, league sources tell The Athletic
Melissa Rohlin: Shaq choked back tears on TNT, lamenting the fact that he’s not going to be able to joke around with Kobe Bryant at the Hall-of-Fame ceremony, with them teasing each other about how many rings they’ve won
January 29, 2020 | 12:13 am UTC Update
Rick Bonnell: The @Charlotte Hornets are wearing arm sleeves with purple-and-yellow “8” and “24” for @Kobe Bryant tonight.
Chris Forsberg: The Celtics coaches are all wearing Kobe sneakers tonight in Miami, according to @Abby Chin.
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle rocks a pair of Kobe’s to his pregame press conference. “I like these. I’m going to keep them. I’m going to keep the box and hit my equipment people up for as many pairs as I can.”
Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight, Rick Carlisle said. Resting him on a back-to-back will be decided on a case-to-case basis.
January 28, 2020 | 11:59 pm UTC Update
Candace Buckner: Scott Brooks on #Bucks forward Khris Middleton: “Make sure you tell him I voted for him. So he doesn’t take anything out on me, or the (#Wizards).”
Peter Edmiston: Nuggets coach Mike Malone on Ja Morant: “I think he’s a hell of a player but he’s not an All-Star yet, in my opinion. He’s got to go through his growing pains. He’s Rookie of the Year, though.”