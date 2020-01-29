USA Today Sports

Eric Smith: Video tribute for Vince Carter during the l…

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 29, 2020 | 2:35 am UTC Update
January 29, 2020 | 1:53 am UTC Update
Illawarra Hawks NBL Next Star LaMelo Ball has returned home to the US today to continue his rehabilitation and preparation for the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball, 18, had previously been ruled out for the remainder of the 2019-20 Hungry Jack’s NBL season due to a foot injury. He played 12 games for the Hawks and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game.
4 hours ago via NBL.com.au

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: LaMelo Ball Injury
NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said: “LaMelo’s draft stocks have significantly improved during the course of his season here in the NBL. He has shown his undoubted talent but also developed as a player and a person by spending time in a professional, world class league. Like all NBL Next Stars, we are proud to have played a part in his journey to the NBA and we look forward to maintaining a close association with him as he takes the next steps in his professional career.”
4 hours ago via NBL.com.au

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

January 29, 2020 | 1:26 am UTC Update
January 29, 2020 | 1:06 am UTC Update
January 29, 2020 | 12:43 am UTC Update
Candice Buckner: #Wizards Coach Scott Brooks revealed that he recently had a conversation with Bradley Beal and offered a glimpse into that heart to heart: “He just has to continue to lead. It’s tough. It’s tough when you don’t have all your buddies competing with you and you’re fighting and you don’t know who’s going to be on the court night in and night out. And he’s handled it pretty good. There are times where he hasn’t but for the most part he’s handled it well. He’s competing and he keeps us relevant when we have a lot of guys that probably wouldn’t have played many minutes going into the season.”
5 hours ago via CandaceDBuckner

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

January 29, 2020 | 12:19 am UTC Update
January 29, 2020 | 12:13 am UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle rocks a pair of Kobe’s to his pregame press conference. “I like these. I’m going to keep them. I’m going to keep the box and hit my equipment people up for as many pairs as I can.”

6 hours ago via espn_macmahon

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

January 28, 2020 | 11:59 pm UTC Update
Home