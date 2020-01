I still hadn’t had a chance to work out with him at that time, but Kobe finally called me one day after practice and said, ‘Meet me at the gym at 5:45.’ Mind you this is 2 o’clock in the afternoon. So, I said, ‘Let’s go.’ So I got to the gym at 5:30 in the evening and waited until 6 o’clock, 6:30, 6:45 and said, ‘Man, this dude didn’t show up.’ I finally get up and go home. The next day I finally get to practice at 7:30, 8 a.m. This dude comes out of the locker room, ‘Like, yo, what is your problem? You ain’t going to show up for work?’ I was like, ‘I was here. I came last night.’ He was like, ‘Man, I meant 5:45 this morning.’ I looked at that dude like, ‘Oh, s—.’ He said, ‘Be here tomorrow at 5:45.’ And that was how our relationship began.