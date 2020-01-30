Jeff Siegel: Projected 2020 cap space teams and amounts…
Jeff Siegel: Projected 2020 cap space teams and amounts if the cap is $113M: Atlanta: 66.81M Charlotte: 22.69M Cleveland: 22.74M Memphis: 48.03M New York: 34.93M Maximum salaries would start at 28.25M, 33.90M, and 39.55M for the various experience levels.
January 30, 2020 | 1:23 pm UTC Update
Wolves called about Aaron Gordon
One team that makes sense for Gordon is Minnesota, which called Orlando about Gordon this season, according to league sources. It’s unclear what precisely was offered, but Minnesota is shopping Robert Covington. Just imagine Gordon rolling down the lane, then kicking it out to Karl-Anthony Towns, who could shoot a 3 or attack the closeout. The Wolves don’t have a true playmaker, but they could acquire one in Gordon.
Sacramento doesn’t need to trade Bogdanovic, and it has declined some offers already. The Kings offered Nemanja Bjelica and a pick to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, and Los Angeles countered by asking for Bogdanovic, according to multiple league sources. Sacramento refused.
The Spurs are 21-26, which puts them 2.5 games back from the playoffs and only 3.5 games from from top-10 lottery odds. League executives wonder if they’ll choose to break up their crowded roster. Older players like DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are still effective but are blocking younger players from earning more minutes. Dejounte Murray isn’t available, but there are four other players I’d be targeting in trades.
Vasilije Micic, guard: Who he play for? Korkmaz’s old squad, Anadolu Efes. The Sixers drafted Micic with the 52nd pick in 2014 and therefore own his rights. Multiple league sources say that NBA teams have begun to monitor his situation in Europe because he has become one of the world’s best players not in the NBA.
Victor Oladipo just came back and Indiana is 31-17. League sources don’t expect any major action from the Pacers ahead of next Thursday’s deadline. But things could be different this summer if the team fails to make it out of the first round. The possibility of breaking up the Turner–Domantas Sabonis frontcourt looms.
Rick Bonnell: Mitch Kupchak was @Los Angeles Lakers assistant general manager in 1996. He told a shocker Wednesday: That the @Charlotte Hornets had second thoughts on @Kobe Bryant, so the agreed-upon trade nearly never happened. Imagine how history would have changed. charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…
Brian Robb: Brad Stevens to @ZoandBertrand on Jayson Tatum’s strained groin: “He’s getting way better. I anticipate, if he isn’t back by tomorrow, he will be back by the weekend.”
Sikorsky, the manufacturer of the helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant and 8 others, is actively taking steps to make sure other fliers of the S-76 add the critical system missing from Kobe’s chopper. The specific model flying Kobe was the S-76B and, as you know, the NTSB said it wasn’t equipped with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS). It was an optional feature until 2005 — Kobe’s was built in 1991.
January 30, 2020 | 10:10 am UTC Update
Salary cap expected to drop
The NBA has alerted teams to the impending release of adjusted 2020-21 salary and luxury tax projections, signaling the likelihood that a decline in revenue will cause a drop in the figures, league sources told ESPN. The league office is expected to deliver revised projections as soon as Thursday, an accommodation that allows teams to make more informed financial and roster decisions ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The loss of the league’s China-driven revenue has caused many front-office executives to tell ESPN that they’ve been preparing for the possibility that the original 2020-21 cap projection of $116 million could drop as far as $113 million. Teams inquiring with the league office about getting some sense of the projections to come were told that they would have to wait until the NBA shared those figures in a formal release.
Still, Drummond wants to stay in Detroit and help the Pistons get back to the championship level they’ve reached three times before. He told ESPN earlier this season that his goal was to be in Detroit “the rest of my career.” He reiterated that stance the day after news of trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks broke.
The Andre Iguodala sweepstakes have been a source of major intrigue since the summer. Memphis Grizzlies sources are quite confident that they will get value by flipping Iguodala, whom they’ve allowed to train on his own until they determine his next destination. Some executives around the league suspect that Memphis’ fallback option is a Mavericks offer of Courtney Lee and the Warriors’ surprisingly high second-rounder, though Dallas sources have done their best to refute that.
Both Morris and Payton said they didn’t have an issue with Crowder’s steal, but the three-pointer was “disrespectful.” Morris made his feelings clear. “I think the dude plays the game a different way,” Morris said. “He has a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game. You just get tired of it. Obviously at the end, that was very unprofessional. …He got the steal, it is what it is. But when you step back and shoot a three and rub it in that they’re winning, it’s just unprofessional. It’s soft. His game is soft. He’s soft. It’s just very woman-like.”
Marcus Morris: “I apologize for using the term ‘female tendencies’ I have the utmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a heat of the moment response and I never intended for any women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize for my comments.”
Crowder was escorted out of the visitor’s locker room by security and didn’t speak to reporters. However, he responded on social media when later attacked by ESPN’s Tim Legler for foolishly taking the shot. In all caps, Crowder responded, in part, “Aye Tim with all due respect I only play one way and thats hard til the buzzer sounds,” Crowder tweeted in all caps. “Im sorry if it disgusts you. I know Knicks are your team but U should tell them to play harder and less talking! ”
Mike Vorkunov: A loud “Sell the team” chant rises up at MSG with Knicks down 18 and a fracas on the court just broken up. MSG starts piping in loud music to break it up. Things are not going well in New York tonight.
Kristian Winfield: Ja Morant says there’s no hot water and only 3 drops of water coming out of the Knicks visitor showers. “This is beyond me,” he said. The Grizzlies are actively trying to get both hot water and water pressure to take showers right now. “I’ve taken cold showers before, but at least I had water pressure.” “I’ve taken cold showers before, but at least I had water pressure.”
We are witnessing the most dominant stretch of Lillard’s illustrious career, and behind the gaudy statistics — on Monday he was named the Western Conference player of the week after averaging 52.7 points, 9.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds — is a steely, almost fierce, mindset. “In my mind, I’m going out with a real brawl,” Lillard said Tuesday. “I’m going out with a real fight.”
Fox Sports Indiana: Victor Oladipo gets emotional while discussing his game-tying shot: “I just shot it, man. Mamba Mentality. That’s for Kobe, GiGi, all the people that was on that helicopter. It’s been a tough year, man, but tough times don’t last. Tough people do.” @Pacers
He spoke to reporters about his relationship with Kobe after a 125-115 win over the Detroit Pistons. He scored 20 points and dished out five assists. But the story: His relationship with Kobe. “I asked him for help 4-5 years ago. I asked him for help and I don’t think I was ready to be a mentee at that point. Some ancient texts say when the student is ready, the teacher will appear. I had that type of mentorship, relationship, with him where I was able to ask him anything no matter how nervous or how fearful I was. He was just easy to approach with those type of questions about what goes on in day in and day out basis of chasing something bigger than yourself.”
Irving discussed how he was somebody who saw what Kobe did with his life, his structure, his family and his game, and how he wanted to emulate it. He wanted to be Kobe. “I saw what he was creating, and I knew that I wanted that same structure. He had his own company, his own belief system, he had his own principals that he lived by, he didn’t give a fuck about what anybody said. I think having that type of strength, that type of leader of the movement, so many people wanted to follow.
Jason Anderson: Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic says he wants to continue to wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant, the same position Buddy Hield has taken with No. 24. Bogdanovic explained that he wore No. 13 overseas because Kobe was the 13th pick and because Nos. 8 and 24 were not available.
Joakim Noah: The grind can’t stop. This is all I know. 4 months post achilles surgery and I’m back on the track. My goal is to get back out there and compete. I’ve had many surgeries but coming back from this would be very rewarding. Thanks to the team of specialist who are helping me get better.
One day, Brown told me to ref a scrimmage. Boy, was Kobe hard on me. He thought he got fouled on every play. I wouldn’t call fouls. I would say, ‘Keep playing.’ His team was losing and I didn’t think he was getting fouled. After one of the plays, that man just threw the ball at me. And I was standing there like, ‘Yo, this man just threw the ball at me.’ I picked the ball up and threw it back at him. I did the whole Oakland thing. I am from Oakland and where I come from we don’t do that. I tried to puff my chest out.
Brown was like, ‘Yo, Phil, chill.’ I was hot. I was like, ‘This man threw the basketball at me.’ And then on top of that I was like, ‘Now this man don’t like me.’ But after practice this man came over, patted me on my a– and said, ‘Way to stand up for yourself,’ and kept on moving. I was like, ‘You can’t be testing people like that.’
That bit of agreeability was the exception to his standard operating procedure of being a contrarian. It wasn’t just with me. On a Bryant-dedicated episode of Around The Horn this week, Ramona Shelburne said that when Bryant agreed to an exit interview for The Undefeated following his 60-point career finale, he didn’t want to frame it in the same manner she did. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said that Bryant talked him out of his initial premise of their final interview last week, telling Plaschke that instead of writing about how LeBron James would never surpass Bryant in the hearts of Laker fans, he should instead recommend that they embrace James as the team’s newest avatar.
I still hadn’t had a chance to work out with him at that time, but Kobe finally called me one day after practice and said, ‘Meet me at the gym at 5:45.’ Mind you this is 2 o’clock in the afternoon. So, I said, ‘Let’s go.’ So I got to the gym at 5:30 in the evening and waited until 6 o’clock, 6:30, 6:45 and said, ‘Man, this dude didn’t show up.’ I finally get up and go home. The next day I finally get to practice at 7:30, 8 a.m. This dude comes out of the locker room, ‘Like, yo, what is your problem? You ain’t going to show up for work?’ I was like, ‘I was here. I came last night.’ He was like, ‘Man, I meant 5:45 this morning.’ I looked at that dude like, ‘Oh, s—.’ He said, ‘Be here tomorrow at 5:45.’ And that was how our relationship began.
Hurlbert prosecuted Bryant on a single felony sexual assault charge. He searched for Bryant on his phone and saw a headline: Bryant had died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California, at the age of 41. Hurlbert sat on the chairlift, considering the life and legacy of a man he once tried to imprison. “It was a horrible tragedy,” he says now, in one of the rare interviews he’s done since the case failed to make it to trial. Hurlbert is no longer a prosecutor, but he still speaks like one, choosing his words carefully. You become weirdly calloused to tragedy as a district attorney. But on the chairlift, he didn’t yet know the extent of the wreck. The news of Bryant’s death prompted a near-universal outpouring of shock and sadness, from fans all the way to U.S. presidents. Hurlbert’s reaction mirrored those who found themselves sad but not exactly grieving. “I didn’t really know him,” he says.
Hurlbert says he felt a duty to speak to the media on the woman’s behalf, so at the beginning, he was all over the airwaves, on ESPN and other national networks. But he quickly realized that he was overmatched. Bryant “had all these PR people,” Hurlbert says. “We didn’t have a PR team. It was me. It was overwhelming.”
The frenzy overwhelmed his case too. Reporters would do their own investigations and “mess things up,” Hurlbert says, by both interviewing potential witnesses and scaring off others. Most media didn’t print the woman’s name, but the Eagle County court, which Hurlbert did not oversee and was in a different part of county government, mistakenly released her identity to the media three times, and a sealed transcript of a closed hearing on DNA evidence was emailed to media outlets. Hurlbert believed that “it truly was an accident” by the court, but the damage was done. The woman’s identity became the worst-kept secret around town. Pamela Mackey, Bryant’s attorney, had disclosed the woman’s name six times in a preliminary hearing and had cited her sexual history.
“It was the start of a nightmare for this woman,” says Mark Shaw, a lawyer and reporter who covered the case for ESPN. “It was the accuse-the-accuser defense. From that point on, she didn’t have a chance. She was looked at as this person who was putting this poor celebrity through all of this anguish.”
Hurlbert got off the ski lift Sunday afternoon, he had to take a break from thinking about Bryant to focus on the task at hand: getting down the mountain. At the bottom, he hopped on a bus that would drop him off near his home. He pulled out his phone, and the texts were pouring in, with people well-intentioned but expecting an insider personal reaction of sorts from him, the kind that only one man who is forever tied to another can provide. But he didn’t have it in him. He didn’t know why. Maybe he’d been hardened by his job. Maybe it felt inappropriate to disclose his opinion so quickly after a tragic death. “I don’t want to get into my feelings for him, personally,” he says. “How I feel about him isn’t relevant.”
He followed the news on his phone. In remembrances, many reporters and news outlets skipped — or glossed over — what had been a seminal 14 months, for both Bryant and Hurlbert. And that night he learned that the Bryant tragedy was even more tragic. The retired star’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, had died, in addition to seven others. Right then it hit him hard. He thought back a few years, to when he had almost lost his son in a climbing accident, and the boy had to be rescued by a Black Hawk helicopter.
January 30, 2020 | 2:38 am UTC Update
Scott Agness: Pacers outscored the Bulls 22-6 over the final 9:11 for a 115-106 win in Victor Oladipo’s return. His only 3 of the game sent the game into OT. He had 9pts, 2rebs, 4asts in 21mins. Up next: vs Knicks on Saturday.
J. Michael Falgoust: Oladipo: “y’all know I can make that. When I shot that I’m not thinking about the 6 shots I missed” #PacersBulls
KC Johnson: Bulls lose a crusher, drop to 1-19 vs. winning teams. Bulls failed to score final 4 minutes of regulation and didn’t get call on LaVine, who was clearly fouled, near buzzer. Pacers 115, Bulls 106
Mike Vorkunov: A “We want Frank” chant breaks out at Madison Square Garden. Frank Ntilikina hasn’t played yet tonight. He played 3 minutes last night. The Knicks are down by 20 to the Grizzlies in the 3rd quarter.
Shams Charania: Sources: Utah Jazz rookie Miye Oni — a Los Angeles native — is changing his uniform number from No. 24 to No. 81 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, representing Bryant’s historic 81-point game in 2006 and LA area code 818.
StubHub, the online ticket reseller, is donating 100% of the profits from Friday’s Lakers game to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, the company said in a statement. It will do the same for the postponed Lakers-Clippers game, too.
Ticket prices for Friday’s game have climbed steadily. The cheapest single-ticket price on StubHub’s website as of Wednesday afternoon was $950. An identical ticket on Vivid Seats cost $954. A ticket on SeatGeek cost $1,135. StubHub does not set a fixed commission fee on ticket sales, according to its website — its fees range from 10% to 15%, industry bloggers report.
January 30, 2020 | 2:03 am UTC Update
Pistons asking for a first round pick for Drummond?
Brad Galli: The Knicks are interested in Andre Drummond, but “haven’t made an offer in the ballpark of what Detroit would like,” @wojespn said tonight. “They’d love a first round pick for him,” he said. “But there is not a real market out there right now for Drummond.”
Rockets active in trade talks
With talks around the league expected to pick up over the weekend, the Rockets have been as involved as in past seasons, a person with knowledge of the talks so far said. And they are always among the most active in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
They have not targeted a specific position, the individual said, other than seeking a deal for a player likely to get playing time, which would rule out point guards. Their scarcity of future first-round picks will not be a factor in determining whether to deal the 2020 pick they still hold.
The widespread assumption is that the Rockets will shop their first-round pick for immediate help, anyway. That has been their history, which is why the only player on the Rockets’ roster that they chose in the first round is center Clint Capela, and that was six NBA drafts ago.