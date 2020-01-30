USA Today Sports

Jeff Siegel: Projected 2020 cap space teams and amounts…

4 hours ago via jgsiegel
Jeff Siegel: Projected 2020 cap space teams and amounts if the cap is $113M: Atlanta: 66.81M Charlotte: 22.69M Cleveland: 22.74M Memphis: 48.03M New York: 34.93M Maximum salaries would start at 28.25M, 33.90M, and 39.55M for the various experience levels.

January 30, 2020 | 1:23 pm UTC Update

Wolves called about Aaron Gordon

One team that makes sense for Gordon is Minnesota, which called Orlando about Gordon this season, according to league sources. It’s unclear what precisely was offered, but Minnesota is shopping Robert Covington. Just imagine Gordon rolling down the lane, then kicking it out to Karl-Anthony Towns, who could shoot a 3 or attack the closeout. The Wolves don’t have a true playmaker, but they could acquire one in Gordon.
46 mins ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

The Spurs are 21-26, which puts them 2.5 games back from the playoffs and only 3.5 games from from top-10 lottery odds. League executives wonder if they’ll choose to break up their crowded roster. Older players like DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are still effective but are blocking younger players from earning more minutes. Dejounte Murray isn’t available, but there are four other players I’d be targeting in trades.
46 mins ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

Sikorsky, the manufacturer of the helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant and 8 others, is actively taking steps to make sure other fliers of the S-76 add the critical system missing from Kobe’s chopper. The specific model flying Kobe was the S-76B and, as you know, the NTSB said it wasn’t equipped with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS). It was an optional feature until 2005 — Kobe’s was built in 1991.
46 mins ago via TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

January 30, 2020 | 10:10 am UTC Update

Salary cap expected to drop

The NBA has alerted teams to the impending release of adjusted 2020-21 salary and luxury tax projections, signaling the likelihood that a decline in revenue will cause a drop in the figures, league sources told ESPN. The league office is expected to deliver revised projections as soon as Thursday, an accommodation that allows teams to make more informed financial and roster decisions ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
4 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks @ ESPN

The loss of the league’s China-driven revenue has caused many front-office executives to tell ESPN that they’ve been preparing for the possibility that the original 2020-21 cap projection of $116 million could drop as far as $113 million. Teams inquiring with the league office about getting some sense of the projections to come were told that they would have to wait until the NBA shared those figures in a formal release.
4 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks @ ESPN

The Andre Iguodala sweepstakes have been a source of major intrigue since the summer. Memphis Grizzlies sources are quite confident that they will get value by flipping Iguodala, whom they’ve allowed to train on his own until they determine his next destination. Some executives around the league suspect that Memphis’ fallback option is a Mavericks offer of Courtney Lee and the Warriors’ surprisingly high second-rounder, though Dallas sources have done their best to refute that.
4 hours ago via ESPN

Both Morris and Payton said they didn’t have an issue with Crowder’s steal, but the three-pointer was “disrespectful.” Morris made his feelings clear. “I think the dude plays the game a different way,” Morris said. “He has a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game. You just get tired of it. Obviously at the end, that was very unprofessional. …He got the steal, it is what it is. But when you step back and shoot a three and rub it in that they’re winning, it’s just unprofessional. It’s soft. His game is soft. He’s soft. It’s just very woman-like.”
4 hours ago via Chris Iseman @ USA Today Sports

Crowder was escorted out of the visitor’s locker room by security and didn’t speak to reporters. However, he responded on social media when later attacked by ESPN’s Tim Legler for foolishly taking the shot. In all caps, Crowder responded, in part, “Aye Tim with all due respect I only play one way and thats hard til the buzzer sounds,” Crowder tweeted in all caps. “Im sorry if it disgusts you. I know Knicks are your team but U should tell them to play harder and less talking!
4 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Mike Vorkunov: A loud “Sell the team” chant rises up at MSG with Knicks down 18 and a fracas on the court just broken up. MSG starts piping in loud music to break it up. Things are not going well in New York tonight.

4 hours ago via MikeVorkunov

Kristian Winfield: Ja Morant says there’s no hot water and only 3 drops of water coming out of the Knicks visitor showers. “This is beyond me,” he said. The Grizzlies are actively trying to get both hot water and water pressure to take showers right now. “I’ve taken cold showers before, but at least I had water pressure.” “I’ve taken cold showers before, but at least I had water pressure.”
4 hours ago via Krisplashed

He spoke to reporters about his relationship with Kobe after a 125-115 win over the Detroit Pistons. He scored 20 points and dished out five assists. But the story: His relationship with Kobe. “I asked him for help 4-5 years ago. I asked him for help and I don’t think I was ready to be a mentee at that point. Some ancient texts say when the student is ready, the teacher will appear. I had that type of mentorship, relationship, with him where I was able to ask him anything no matter how nervous or how fearful I was. He was just easy to approach with those type of questions about what goes on in day in and day out basis of chasing something bigger than yourself.”
4 hours ago via Anthony Puccio @ NetsDaily

Irving discussed how he was somebody who saw what Kobe did with his life, his structure, his family and his game, and how he wanted to emulate it. He wanted to be Kobe. “I saw what he was creating, and I knew that I wanted that same structure. He had his own company, his own belief system, he had his own principals that he lived by, he didn’t give a fuck about what anybody said. I think having that type of strength, that type of leader of the movement, so many people wanted to follow.
4 hours ago via Anthony Puccio @ NetsDaily

Joakim Noah: The grind can’t stop. This is all I know. 4 months post achilles surgery and I’m back on the track. My goal is to get back out there and compete. I’ve had many surgeries but coming back from this would be very rewarding. Thanks to the team of specialist who are helping me get better.
4 hours ago via Instagram

Storyline: Joakim Noah Injury
One day, Brown told me to ref a scrimmage. Boy, was Kobe hard on me. He thought he got fouled on every play. I wouldn’t call fouls. I would say, ‘Keep playing.’ His team was losing and I didn’t think he was getting fouled. After one of the plays, that man just threw the ball at me. And I was standing there like, ‘Yo, this man just threw the ball at me.’ I picked the ball up and threw it back at him. I did the whole Oakland thing. I am from Oakland and where I come from we don’t do that. I tried to puff my chest out.
4 hours ago via Phil Handy @ The Undefeated

That bit of agreeability was the exception to his standard operating procedure of being a contrarian. It wasn’t just with me. On a Bryant-dedicated episode of Around The Horn this week, Ramona Shelburne said that when Bryant agreed to an exit interview for The Undefeated following his 60-point career finale, he didn’t want to frame it in the same manner she did. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said that Bryant talked him out of his initial premise of their final interview last week, telling Plaschke that instead of writing about how LeBron James would never surpass Bryant in the hearts of Laker fans, he should instead recommend that they embrace James as the team’s newest avatar.
4 hours ago via J.A. Adande @ The Undefeated

I still hadn’t had a chance to work out with him at that time, but Kobe finally called me one day after practice and said, ‘Meet me at the gym at 5:45.’ Mind you this is 2 o’clock in the afternoon. So, I said, ‘Let’s go.’ So I got to the gym at 5:30 in the evening and waited until 6 o’clock, 6:30, 6:45 and said, ‘Man, this dude didn’t show up.’ I finally get up and go home. The next day I finally get to practice at 7:30, 8 a.m. This dude comes out of the locker room, ‘Like, yo, what is your problem? You ain’t going to show up for work?’ I was like, ‘I was here. I came last night.’ He was like, ‘Man, I meant 5:45 this morning.’ I looked at that dude like, ‘Oh, s—.’ He said, ‘Be here tomorrow at 5:45.’ And that was how our relationship began.
4 hours ago via Phil Handy @ The Undefeated

Hurlbert prosecuted Bryant on a single felony sexual assault charge. He searched for Bryant on his phone and saw a headline: Bryant had died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California, at the age of 41. Hurlbert sat on the chairlift, considering the life and legacy of a man he once tried to imprison. “It was a horrible tragedy,” he says now, in one of the rare interviews he’s done since the case failed to make it to trial. Hurlbert is no longer a prosecutor, but he still speaks like one, choosing his words carefully. You become weirdly calloused to tragedy as a district attorney. But on the chairlift, he didn’t yet know the extent of the wreck. The news of Bryant’s death prompted a near-universal outpouring of shock and sadness, from fans all the way to U.S. presidents. Hurlbert’s reaction mirrored those who found themselves sad but not exactly grieving. “I didn’t really know him,” he says.
4 hours ago via Seth Wickersham @ ESPN

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
The frenzy overwhelmed his case too. Reporters would do their own investigations and “mess things up,” Hurlbert says, by both interviewing potential witnesses and scaring off others. Most media didn’t print the woman’s name, but the Eagle County court, which Hurlbert did not oversee and was in a different part of county government, mistakenly released her identity to the media three times, and a sealed transcript of a closed hearing on DNA evidence was emailed to media outlets. Hurlbert believed that “it truly was an accident” by the court, but the damage was done. The woman’s identity became the worst-kept secret around town. Pamela Mackey, Bryant’s attorney, had disclosed the woman’s name six times in a preliminary hearing and had cited her sexual history.
4 hours ago via Seth Wickersham @ ESPN

Hurlbert got off the ski lift Sunday afternoon, he had to take a break from thinking about Bryant to focus on the task at hand: getting down the mountain. At the bottom, he hopped on a bus that would drop him off near his home. He pulled out his phone, and the texts were pouring in, with people well-intentioned but expecting an insider personal reaction of sorts from him, the kind that only one man who is forever tied to another can provide. But he didn’t have it in him. He didn’t know why. Maybe he’d been hardened by his job. Maybe it felt inappropriate to disclose his opinion so quickly after a tragic death. “I don’t want to get into my feelings for him, personally,” he says. “How I feel about him isn’t relevant.”
4 hours ago via Seth Wickersham @ ESPN

He followed the news on his phone. In remembrances, many reporters and news outlets skipped — or glossed over — what had been a seminal 14 months, for both Bryant and Hurlbert. And that night he learned that the Bryant tragedy was even more tragic. The retired star’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, had died, in addition to seven others. Right then it hit him hard. He thought back a few years, to when he had almost lost his son in a climbing accident, and the boy had to be rescued by a Black Hawk helicopter.
4 hours ago via Seth Wickersham @ ESPN

January 30, 2020 | 2:38 am UTC Update
Ticket prices for Friday’s game have climbed steadily. The cheapest single-ticket price on StubHub’s website as of Wednesday afternoon was $950. An identical ticket on Vivid Seats cost $954. A ticket on SeatGeek cost $1,135. StubHub does not set a fixed commission fee on ticket sales, according to its website — its fees range from 10% to 15%, industry bloggers report.
12 hours ago via Emmanuel Morgan @ Los Angeles Times

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
January 30, 2020 | 2:03 am UTC Update
