The grind can’t stop. This is all I know. 4 months post achilles surgery and I’m back on the track. My goal is to get back out there and compete. I’ve had many surgeries but coming back from this would be very rewarding. Thanks to the team of specialist who are helping me get better. @xptlife @teammpg @fab9osteopro @speed__doctor @ross.burns @mudrasmassage @chrisjohnsonhoops @andrew_page @axleworkout @lairdsuperfood @alexperris @anjiibaby thanks to my family and friends for dealing with my ups and downs. I love u guys. U know who you are. We are all morning the death of one of the greatest. Thinking about Kobe makes me want to work harder.