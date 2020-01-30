Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce: “You can tell Joel tha…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 31, 2020 | 1:58 am UTC Update
Farbod Esnaashari: Doc Rivers recalls a time after the 2008 NBA Finals where a teary eyed Kobe Bryant came up to him and said “I’ll be back.” To which Doc responded with: “He exacted his revenge on us.”
Jamie Hudson: Lakers Injury Report: JaVale McGee (flu-like symptoms) is probable; Alex Caruso (neck soreness) and Anthony Davis (gluteus maximus contusion) are questionable for Friday’s game vs Blazers
January 31, 2020 | 1:19 am UTC Update
Bobby Marks: One-game suspension for the following with loss of pay: 🏀 Elfrid Payton (NYK): $55,172 🏀 Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM): $47,776 🏀 Marko Guduric (MEM): $18,103 Each team will receive a 50% tax variance off the suspension amount.
Ian Begley: In a statement, Knicks say they understand why Elfrid Payton was fined and Marcus Morris was suspended. They say Morris’ comments were ‘offensive’ and ‘unacceptable’ and add that they believe he offered a sincere apology. Full statement here:
James Ham: Marvin Bagley visited a foot specialist and will be evaluated in three weeks. Mid-foot sprain was re-aggravated.
January 31, 2020 | 12:35 am UTC Update
Tim Reynolds: Bam Adebayo is on the NBA’s list for the skills competition at All-Star Saturday, league source says.
JD Shaw: Former Pacers center Ike Anigbogu has been acquired by the Erie BayHawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Pelicans. The 21-year-old Anigbogu was drafted 47th overall by Indiana back in 2017.
Royce Young: With Chris Paul being named a reserve, the Thunder have had an All-Star 11 straight seasons, longest active streak in the league. They’ve had 18 All-Star appearances since 2010, second most behind only the Heat (19) in that span.
Alex Kennedy: A record eight international players have been selected to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Also, this marks the first time in 10 years that at least nine players are first-time All-Star selections in the same season.
Kane Pitman: Injury updates for tomorrow v Denver: Giannis Antetokounmpo – Questionable (right shoulder soreness) Donte DiVincenzo – Questionable (left ankle sprain) George Hill – Out (left hamstring strain)
Chase Hughes: The Wizards played a video of players & members of the org. speaking on the passing of Kobe Bryant. Asst coach & Mystics star Kristi Toliver’s was very poignant: “I take big shots & I win championships because of Kobe Bryant. No one has affected my life quite like you.”
January 31, 2020 | 12:29 am UTC Update
Bobby Marks: Rudy Gobert has earned a $1M bonus for being selected as a Western Conference reserve. The bonus is now deemed likely and the Utah center will see his 2020/21 cap hit increase to $27.5M (pending other bonuses).
Despite being named an Eastern Conference reserve, Toronto guard Kyle Lowry will need to play in 29 out of the remaining 35 games to earn a $200K bonus. There is also a $500K bonus as part of the extension signed in October but that incentive only impacts his cap hit in 2020/21.
Marc J. Spears: Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft the #NBA All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. They will draft without regard for a player’s conference or position. TNT reveals the team rosters on Feb. 6.
John Karalis: Tatum on making the All-Star team: “Definitely it is an honor. I am extremely blessed and grateful. Third year to make the All-Star team it is a surreal feeling. I’m just very excited and it is a dream come true.”
Jonathan Feigen: Russell Westbrook, twice an All-Star MVP, earned 9th All-Star selection. First Harden teammate in game since Dwight Howard in 2014. In past 20 games, Westbrook averaged 30.8 ppg, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists. Overall this season, averaged 26.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists.
Candace Buckner: Scott Brooks before the game on Bradley Beal: “I don’t think I have to defend that he’s an all-star. I think I know and I think the coaches know and I know the players definitely know, being voted as second.”
Evan Fournier: If you look at the East its fair. All these guys are playing really good and are on WINNING teams and thats what being an All Star should be all about. I don’t think you should be an All Star with negative record, doesn’t matter how good you are even if it isn’t fair for some guys
January 31, 2020 | 12:02 am UTC Update
Jay King: Steve Kerr said Steph Curry will “almost for sure” play again this season. Said he and Klay Thompson will play when they’re ready and the Warriors will try to win every game that they can.
Kerith Burke: With updates coming soon about Steph and Klay, Steve Kerr answered whether winning can hurt a high draft pick. Kerr said, “When you’re 10-38, winning sounds really great.” Steph will likely play this season and the Dubs will “try to win every game.”
Jay King: Steve Kerr said Draymond Green has been fantastic dealing with this losing season and being a mentor through it: “This is not an easy season for him. I call him the lone survivor.”
Casey Holdahl: Carmelo Anthony did not travel with the team to Los Angeles and is out for Friday’s game vs. Lakers
January 30, 2020 | 11:56 pm UTC Update
Damian Lillard to compete in Three-Point Contest
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will compete in the 3-Point Contest next month in Chicago, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Donatas Urbonas: Domantas Sabonis made it to the NBA All-Star game! Only the 2nd Lithuanian player in NBA history after Zydrunas Ilgauskas. Well deserved!
Tom Orsborn: Nothing official from the NBA yet, but @Shams Charania’s report means that for only the third time in the 43 All-Star Games that have been played since the ABA/NBA merger in 1976 – and for the first time since 1997 – the elite contest will not include a player from the Spurs.
Jay King: Steve Kerr on Jayson Tatum: “He’s just so gifted. He’s so talented.” Said Tatum has the ability to be one of the NBA’s best two-way players and you’ve seen the defense this year.
January 30, 2020 | 11:33 pm UTC Update
Jazz duo among first-time All-Stars
Shams Charania: Sources: 2020 NBA All-Star reserves: East: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Domas Sabonis West: Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul
Jeff Siegel: Sabonis has a $1.3 million bonus in his rookie scale extension for making the All-Star Team. Unfortunately, that bonus doesn’t count for this year, so he won’t get paid out on that, but it will count as likely for next year.
Jay King: Brad Stevens thinks Enes Kanter will be “questionable at best” for Sunday’s game against the 76ers. He was not moving well during the portion of a workout we saw earlier today.
January 30, 2020 | 11:15 pm UTC Update
Sean Grande: Jayson Tatum will return tonight. He’ll be on a minute restriction of approximately 25. At play is not only his injury but the current Celtics schedule stretch in which they’re playing 23 games in 42 days.
Quinn Cook: I’ve been winning all my life so I know what it takes. I know how to be a leader, how to be the best teammate I can be. [Laughs] Plus I can play a little bit so that helps, too.