George currently wears No. 13, but earlier this week he said he was contemplating the idea of switching back to No. 24 that he wore for three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. “I understand what guys are doing with changing their number,” George said after Thursday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings at Staples. “I think it’s great if they retire it amongst the league, but from a personal standpoint, what better way to honor Kobe than to continue on that number?”