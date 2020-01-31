Sarah K. Spencer: Alex Len, who is rehabbing a right hi…
Sarah K. Spencer: Alex Len, who is rehabbing a right hip flexor strain, will be out at least 7-10 days. He’ll be re-evaluated at that point to determine his timeline to return, but the Hawks will be without him for at least another week.
February 1, 2020 | 2:02 am UTC Update
Tania Ganguli: Frank Vogel is starting his pregame press conference. Rob Pelinka is watching from the front of the room.
Kane Pitman: Starting lineups just came in. Thanasis Antetokounmpo is slated to start next to his brother Giannis on Greek night here in Milwaukee.
February 1, 2020 | 1:55 am UTC Update
Rod Beard: A little nugget for #TradeSZN: #Pistons coach Dwane Casey said there are 10 scouts here tonight.
Andrew Greif: The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Minnesota with lower back tightness. Also, Derrick Walton Jr. is questionable with an elbow contusion.
Andy Larsen: Mike Conley is back for tomorrow’s game against Portland. Tony Bradley remains questionable.
Darnell Mayberry: The Bulls have announced Kris Dunn will not return tonight at Brooklyn due to a right knee injury.
February 1, 2020 | 12:51 am UTC Update
Keith Pompey: #Sixers PF Al Horford (left knee soreness) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the #Boston #Celtics.
Malika Andrews: 13 seconds into the game between the Bulls and Nets, Kris Dunn fell and was down for two or so minutes. He walked back to the locker room — with a severe limp — under his own power.
February 1, 2020 | 12:28 am UTC Update
Mavs interested in Kidd-Gilchrist, Hollis-Jefferson
Brad Townsend: Reporting with @Rick Bonnell, Mavericks are mulling whether to add a 3/4 defender. I’m told they have “kicked tires” on Charlotte’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but purely exploratory at this point. Trade deadline is one week from today.
Ridiculous Upside: The Stockton Kings have acquired former Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin off waivers, according to the G League’s transactions page.
KC Johnson: LaVine on what will drive his ASG events decision: “Obviously, my fatigue level and what events it would be, how much I have to put into it. For the dunk contest, I haven’t practiced at all. I’m not just going to walk into something and throw up a L. I gotta see if I can win.”
Justin Garcia: Coach Budenholzer says George Hill’s injury is one that will keep him out at least a few games
Mark Berman: Rick Carlisle on the potential of Rudy Tomjanovich being elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: “Rudy’s one of the great coaches in history. His back-to-back titles and his Olympic championship are huge milestones in his career.”
January 31, 2020 | 11:41 pm UTC Update
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic: “I believe he’s going to be OK by the time the All-Star weekend rolls around. It’s just my feeling that he’ll be able to participate at some level in those events.”
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks said today he thinks All-Star rosters should be made up of 13 guys from each conference instead of 12, since active NBA rosters now have 13 guys instead of 12.
Mark Berman: Gerald Green at Toyota Center wearing a Kobe Bryant Jersey: “He meant a lot to me. He inspired me since I was a little kid.” Said he’s had that jersey for awhile: “I just never wore it because I’ve always been a Houston guy, but definitely got to show respect when it’s due.”
Anthony Chiang: Heat listing guard Kendrick Nunn (Achilles soreness) as probable for tomorrow’s game vs. Magic. Forward Justise Winslow remains out. Magic listing Evan Fournier (back pain) as questionable.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Dallas: Bruno Fernando (left calf strain) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is questionable. DeAndre’ Bembry (right hand neuritis) is out. Alex Len, Jabari Parker, Chandler Parsons remain out.
January 31, 2020 | 11:10 pm UTC Update
Moe Harkless said his jersey switch was a no-brainer. “I think it was an easy decision, just out of respect for Kobe Bryant and his legacy,” said the new No. 11, the Clippers’ forward formerly known as No. 8. “I just feel like it was the right thing to do for me personally. Obviously, everybody has their own opinion, but for me, it was an easy decision.”
George currently wears No. 13, but earlier this week he said he was contemplating the idea of switching back to No. 24 that he wore for three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. “I understand what guys are doing with changing their number,” George said after Thursday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings at Staples. “I think it’s great if they retire it amongst the league, but from a personal standpoint, what better way to honor Kobe than to continue on that number?”
Paul George: “Fact of the matter is I didn’t deserve to be an All-Star, I didn’t play enough games and I wasn’t out there enough. Honestly, it’s nice to have three extra days, I’ll take it with a smile on my face, root Kawhi on from wherever beach we decide to go.”
KC Johnson: Jim Boylen congratulates 7 EC reserves, calling them well deserving. Then said he’s disappointed Zach wasn’t selected. “We respect the process.”
Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is being sued by a group that includes former NBA star and former Timberwolves general manager and coach, Kevin McHale. The lawsuit filed in Ramsey County District Court on Thursday names Taylor and several other board members of Envoy Medical Corp., a company based in White Bear Lake that makes ear implant devices.
The lawsuit states Taylor is being accused of unjust treatment and fraud, with other defendants including former Envoy board members Franz Altpeter, Chuck Brynelsen and David Fabry. The billionaire bought a 15% stake in the company in 2009 and currently still serves on the board.
January 31, 2020 | 11:03 pm UTC Update
Clint Capela missing time?
Tim MacMahon: Mike D’Antoni on Clint Capela’s nagging heel contusion: “He shouldn’t come back until he’s pain free.” Capela has been in and out of the lineup for weeks. D’Antoni is noncommittal about whether Capela could sit until All-Star break.
David Hardisty: D’Antoni on Russell Westbrook making the All-Star team: “Really, really happy for him. I don’t know how many games (it’s been that he’s played well)… 20, 25. He’s played great. He deserves it. A lot of that is heart and desire and that’s what he does.”
Kane Pitman: As Giannis indicated earlier, he is available for tonight. Donte DiVincenzo and George Hill are both out for Milwaukee. Denver will be without Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee and Adequate Sleep.
Chris Fedor: A source told me last night that #Cavs Brandon Knight was feeling good and could be back in “the next game or two.” Knight officially listed as questionable for Saturday.
Former five-star recruit and Kentucky freshman Kahlil Whitney is leaning towards bypassing his college eligibility to put his name into June’s NBA Draft, a source tells 247Sports.
January 31, 2020 | 10:59 pm UTC Update
Tim Cowlishaw: Rick Carlisle says on @1033fmESPN that Luka Doncic is out at least for the next six games...
Eric Koreen: Dwane Casey said he voted for Lowry as an All-Star reserve. Gasol and RHJ still out tonight
The NBA plans to carry on Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna’s, legacy. On Friday afternoon, the organization announced they will be making a joint donation of $100,000 with the National Basketball Player Association to the MambaOnThree Foundation.