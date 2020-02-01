Chris Kirschner: Trae Young said he and Luka Doncic end…
February 2, 2020 | 2:03 am UTC Update
Kane Pitman: Giannis told us he was suffering from cramp in his hamstring late against Denver. He mentioned he has suffered from it on several occasions in the past. Nonetheless, he is listed as questionable for tomorrow against Phoenix due to that hamstring.
Eric Walden: Blazers coach Terry Stotts says Mike Conley “is the quintessential point guard.” Said he’s a great combo of running a team, scoring, and shooting.
Joe Gabriele: Milestone stuff: Kevin Love, playing in his 700th career regular season game, just passed Jim Chones (2,751) for 7th on team’s all-time defensive rebound list; Larry Nance Jr. playing in his 300th regular season game.
February 2, 2020 | 1:24 am UTC Update
Chris Forsberg: Kemba Walker didn’t seem overly concerned about his lingering knee soreness. Said he had gotten imaging on the knee earlier this season but not recently.
Mike Trudell: * @Kyle Kuzma postgame: “I probably cried so much that I don’t have any more tears left in me. I was just thinking about what (Kobe) stood for and what he meant to the game and tonight, I just tried to be fearless. Plain and simple. I just tried to play my heart out.”
James Ham: According to Luke Walton, “[Eric Mika] is going to have to be ready to play.” Sounds like Dedmon is out. If he is, Harry Giles likely to start.
Kellan Olson: Dario Saric is out for tomorrow’s game due to the left ankle sprain he had last night. Baynes, Cam and Kaminsky remain out. Ricky Rubio is questionable due to right ankle soreness. Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) is probable.
February 2, 2020 | 12:25 am UTC Update
Brian Lewis: Joe Harris has been invited to the 3-point contest at #NBA All-Star weekend, but still hasn’t made up his mind whether he’s going. Largely based on how his body feels, and if he needs time off. Had a grueling summer w/ two trips to China & one to Africa. #Nets
Farbod Esnaashari: Kawhi on taking a plane to his jersey retirement, instead of a helicopter: “I really don’t know the truth around it. What’s out there is that there was a lot of fog, a lot of my helicopter flights were cancelled because of fog. If it was a clear day, then maybe I would take it.”
Christopher Hine: Andrew Wiggins on the second 11-game losing streak of the season: “Losing is losing. It’s hard to stay positive if you’re losing. No one wants to lose. We’re fighting but we just need to play with more determination. With that fire.”
Jeff McDonald: Pop admitted he was surprised DeMar DeRozan did not make the All-Star team in what Pop thinks might be his best season, but understood. “I think our record probably hurt him.”
Tom Orsborn: Aldridge will play, per Pop, after missing the last two games with a sprained right thumb. Poeltl returns to bench, Pop said.
February 1, 2020 | 11:58 pm UTC Update
Chris Grenham: Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker’s injury is a “short-term thing.” Added that Robert Williams is progressing well.
Jay King: Brad Stevens said the Celtics likely won’t go above 35 minutes for Jayson Tatum, but his minutes restriction clearly isn’t as tight tonight.
Sean Grande: Brad on a playoff meeting with the Sixers if the C’s get swept… “Would it change the way we approach that series, absolutely not. You’re gathering information all year. We’re gonna try some new stuff tonight and keep figuring ourselves out. That’s the most important thing.”
Jared Weiss: Tobias Harris requested an official rim measurement pregame, so the Celtics operations staff broke out their trusty homemade yard stick to verify the rims are at 10’. I forgot my card reader in the media room, so here’s a photo of the photo.
Mirjam Swanson: Per Clippers, per Elias Sports Bureau/ Kawhi Leonard joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook as the only three players since 1954-55 (shot-clock era) to have at least 31 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in under 24 minutes played.
Not only was the 1970 National Invitation Tournament championship team celebrated for its 50th anniversary, but during halftime Marquette basketball alumnae Jae Crowder and Lazar Hayward were inducted with four others as part of the 2020 M Club Hall of Fame class.
February 1, 2020 | 11:43 pm UTC Update
Alex Schiffer: Kenny Atkinson just compared Kyrie Irving’s recent play to Patrick Mahomes. “But I’m no Andy Reid,” he adds. Said sometimes you have to let the great players play.
The Mavericks currently have 16 wins and just six losses (.727 winning percentage) during their away games. But their games at American Airlines Center in Dallas have been less favorable. Their squad has 13 wins and 12 losses (.520 winning percentage) at home so far this season. When subtracting the difference, their mark (20.7 percent) is surprisingly the largest in league history dating back to the merger with the BAA (Basketball Association of America) back in 1946-47.
For context, the previous largest mark over the course of a full 82-game season was from the Houston Rockets in 2005-06. They were 19-22 (.463 percent) on the road and 15-26 (.366) when playing at home. Houston stars Tracy McGrady (47 games played) and Yao Ming (57 games played) were both plagued with injuries that season.
Mirjam Swanson: Paul George on playing physical, and feeling comfortable doing it: “I’m feeling good, my shoulder’s been feeling really good. I don’t have no second thoughts of taking contact at all.”
Gina Mizell: Monty Williams says Dario Saric is not currently on the #Suns’ road trip. He sprained his ankle in last night’s loss to OKC. Aron Baynes, Cam Johnson and Frank Kaminsky are all here.
February 1, 2020 | 11:38 pm UTC Update
Alex Schiffer: Scott Brooks, who coached Kevin Durant, said he expects Durant to come back strong. Called him a “winning basketball player. They’re going to be a handful when he gets back.”
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard was asked how he is getting to San Diego for his jersey retirement and he joked, “walk.” But he said he’s taking a separate plane with friends and family.
We found out 16 guys have ranked higher in the fan vote than in the players vote every year since 2017. Only two on the list have made the All-Star Game and they are both members of the world-beating Golden State Warriors: Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
The largest disparity between player and fan vote happens with Jordan Clarkson, though, which was kind of unexpected.
February 1, 2020 | 11:31 pm UTC Update
Mirjam Swanson: Doc Rivers on Kawhi’s 30-point streak: “I think he’s playing as well as anybody in the league right now. … best part, it’s coming in the flow.”
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today that they have acquired power forward Jarell Martin in a three-way trade with the Stockton Kings and Windy City Bulls. The Vipers acquired Martin from the Kings and traded Jaron Blossomgame and the returning player rights of Jonathan Gibson and Kyle Davis to Windy City Bulls. The Bulls traded their 2020 NBA G League Draft 1st Round Pick via Fort Wayne and the returning player rights to Charles Cooke to the Kings.
As soon as Morant knew he was going to be drafted by the Grizzlies, he made plans for his parents to move with him. Along with a few others. Like his little sister, Teniya, a high school freshman who plays basketball at Briarcrest Christian. And his Uncle Phil, Tee’s brother. And his girlfriend, KK Dixon, who gave birth to their daughter, Kaari, in August. Morant bought a house on the edge of the Memphis suburbs, about 35 minutes from the Grizzlies’ arena and practice facility, with a comfortable country setting and familiar family vibe.
“We’re out by ourselves, not too many people around,” Morant said. “That’s how our house was back home. It’s just always us there. We all just sit around, laugh, joke, watch TV, movies. My dad and my mom still cook dinner every night, breakfast [every morning]. It’s the same thing. It’s just that the house is bigger.”
Morant said he doesn’t mind the constructive criticism. In fact, he’s hungry for it. He frequently comes out of the family film sessions with a list of discussion items for his meeting with Jenkins the next morning. “The first time we sat in a film session and I went after him about something probably defensively,” Jenkins said, “he was like, ‘I want this, Coach. I need this, Coach. More, more.’ He texted me after games early in the season: ‘I gotta be better.’ He wants that interaction, wants that dialogue. He has this curiosity about how he can be better and how we can be better.”
Fred Katz: Rui Hachimura is not playing tonight. “But he’s getting really close.” Scott Brooks says it’s not a setback, “just a feel thing.” Hopefully able to play Monday.
Fred Katz: Garrison Mathews is “good to go,” Scott Brooks says. Still figuring out if he’ll be active tonight. “I’ll tweet it out,” Brooks said.
February 1, 2020 | 11:19 pm UTC Update
Stephen Curry back next month?
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry recovery update: Out another month, all 11 February games. Another re-evaluation in four weeks. Making steady progress. Team is “hopeful” for a March return. Curry clearly targeting the start of the month. He’s been going through increased intensity shooting routines.
Jovan Buha: The Clippers defeat the Timberwolves 118-106 to improve to 34-15. LA is now 14-1 after losses. They’re also 2-0 with their full roster. Solid win today. Kawhi: 31 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast PG: 21 pts in 25 min Lou: 17 pts Trezz: 16 pts Up next: vs. Spurs on Monday.
Mirjam Swanson: Doc Rivers on Paul George’s health: “He got poked in the eye. He was fine. Came back, played well, and then, you know, minute restriction.”