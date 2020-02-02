USA Today Sports

The Mavericks currently have 16 wins and just six losses (.727 winning percentage) during their away games. But their games at American Airlines Center in Dallas have been less favorable. Their squad has 13 wins and 12 losses (.520 winning percentage) at home so far this season. When subtracting the difference, their mark (20.7 percent) is surprisingly the largest in league history dating back to the merger with the BAA (Basketball Association of America) back in 1946-47.
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today that they have acquired power forward Jarell Martin in a three-way trade with the Stockton Kings and Windy City Bulls. The Vipers acquired Martin from the Kings and traded Jaron Blossomgame and the returning player rights of Jonathan Gibson and Kyle Davis to Windy City Bulls. The Bulls traded their 2020 NBA G League Draft 1st Round Pick via Fort Wayne and the returning player rights to Charles Cooke to the Kings.
As soon as Morant knew he was going to be drafted by the Grizzlies, he made plans for his parents to move with him. Along with a few others. Like his little sister, Teniya, a high school freshman who plays basketball at Briarcrest Christian. And his Uncle Phil, Tee’s brother. And his girlfriend, KK Dixon, who gave birth to their daughter, Kaari, in August. Morant bought a house on the edge of the Memphis suburbs, about 35 minutes from the Grizzlies’ arena and practice facility, with a comfortable country setting and familiar family vibe.
Morant said he doesn’t mind the constructive criticism. In fact, he’s hungry for it. He frequently comes out of the family film sessions with a list of discussion items for his meeting with Jenkins the next morning. “The first time we sat in a film session and I went after him about something probably defensively,” Jenkins said, “he was like, ‘I want this, Coach. I need this, Coach. More, more.’ He texted me after games early in the season: ‘I gotta be better.’ He wants that interaction, wants that dialogue. He has this curiosity about how he can be better and how we can be better.”
Stephen Curry back next month?

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry recovery update: Out another month, all 11 February games. Another re-evaluation in four weeks. Making steady progress. Team is “hopeful” for a March return. Curry clearly targeting the start of the month. He’s been going through increased intensity shooting routines.
