Walton’s grieving process was intensified by the Kings’ visit to Los Angeles earlier this week to play the Clippers. He said he couldn’t help but think about Bryant and his family. “Emotions are everywhere,” Walton said. “You walk through Staples Center and Vanessa and the girls used to sit outside our locker room every game, and you kind of pay your respects on the way by, and you forget about it, and then you walk by that spot, and you see them there [in your mind]. “And it’s really hard. And it’s something we’re all fighting through, but I truly believe the best way to honor and continue healing is to compete and give everything you have to the game.”