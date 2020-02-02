USA Today Sports

"We'll see," said Young, who was able to walk without a…

February 2, 2020 | 10:54 am UTC Update

Kyrie Irving to undergo MRI on his right knee

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving said he would undergo an MRI after spraining his right knee. Irving left Saturday night’s 113-107 road loss to Washington in the fourth quarter, after getting tangled with the Wizards’ Bradley Beal and falling back awkwardly on the knee. “What a week,” Irving said. “I’m OK, though. Just gotta get an MRI. X-rays were negative, just [have to] go home and see what’s going on.”
7 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Irving has a history of right knee injuries. He strained his right knee in February 2019 when he was with the Boston Celtics. “I’ve done some pretty decent things to my knees in the past,” Irving said. “The most important thing is just making sure my ACL was fine. It was just a weird, weird, weird fall. I just felt a lot stretching and tension afterward. Just a bad fall.”
7 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

All-Star point guard Trae Young suffered a right ankle sprain late in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks’ 123-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Young said he wanted to continue playing, but the Hawks ruled him out for the rest of the game. He missed two games after spraining the same ankle earlier this season. On Saturday, Young said he didn’t know about the severity of this injury.
7 mins ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

Steve Fisher put his arm around Kawhi Leonard’s shoulder and asked him to look around at a packed Viejas Arena, where 12,414 fans were standing. “This is your legacy my friend,” the former San Diego State coach told his most prized Aztecs recruit. Returning to the place where he won two conference titles, reached a Sweet 16, worked his way into becoming an NBA lottery pick and even learned how to surf, Leonard watched his No. 15 become the first jersey in program history to be retired by San Diego State on Saturday night.
7 mins ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

For Walton, who played 8½ seasons with Bryant in L.A., winning two championships — and whose father, Bill Walton, played three seasons with Bryant’s father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, with the San Diego Clippers — Bryant’s death was deeply personal. Walton said he spent the past week tucking his 5-year-old son, Lawson, into bed by showing him highlight clips of his old teammate on the basketball court. “We pull up Kobe Bryant [videos],” he said. “Ten minutes of the top 10 plays here or top 100 here off of YouTube. We’ve had some fun doing that.”
7 mins ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

Walton’s grieving process was intensified by the Kings’ visit to Los Angeles earlier this week to play the Clippers. He said he couldn’t help but think about Bryant and his family. “Emotions are everywhere,” Walton said. “You walk through Staples Center and Vanessa and the girls used to sit outside our locker room every game, and you kind of pay your respects on the way by, and you forget about it, and then you walk by that spot, and you see them there [in your mind]. “And it’s really hard. And it’s something we’re all fighting through, but I truly believe the best way to honor and continue healing is to compete and give everything you have to the game.”
7 mins ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

Bryant’s retired No. 33 jersey was stolen in 2017 from Lower Merion High School’s campus and eventually bought by a collector in China. Suspicious the jersey was stolen, the Kobe collector contacted the school and helped return the keepsake to suburban Philadelphia, a process already underway before Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash. The uniform was at last back Saturday where it belonged — unveiled under a spotlight by Bryant’s cousin, his old high school coach, and a former teammate at Bryant Gymnasium. “Good timing,” Lower Merion coach Gregg Downer said. “That was kind of an iconic moment when the spotlight went on that jersey. It was just tremendous. It was major irony, almost, how we’ve been waiting for that jersey for a long time. For a long time we didn’t know where it was. To have it back, it’s a fitting ending to a tough week.”
8 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

11 hours ago via JaredWeissNBA

The Mavericks currently have 16 wins and just six losses (.727 winning percentage) during their away games. But their games at American Airlines Center in Dallas have been less favorable. Their squad has 13 wins and 12 losses (.520 winning percentage) at home so far this season. When subtracting the difference, their mark (20.7 percent) is surprisingly the largest in league history dating back to the merger with the BAA (Basketball Association of America) back in 1946-47.
11 hours ago via HoopsHype

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today that they have acquired power forward Jarell Martin in a three-way trade with the Stockton Kings and Windy City Bulls. The Vipers acquired Martin from the Kings and traded Jaron Blossomgame and the returning player rights of Jonathan Gibson and Kyle Davis to Windy City Bulls. The Bulls traded their 2020 NBA G League Draft 1st Round Pick via Fort Wayne and the returning player rights to Charles Cooke to the Kings.
12 hours ago via G League

As soon as Morant knew he was going to be drafted by the Grizzlies, he made plans for his parents to move with him. Along with a few others. Like his little sister, Teniya, a high school freshman who plays basketball at Briarcrest Christian. And his Uncle Phil, Tee’s brother. And his girlfriend, KK Dixon, who gave birth to their daughter, Kaari, in August. Morant bought a house on the edge of the Memphis suburbs, about 35 minutes from the Grizzlies’ arena and practice facility, with a comfortable country setting and familiar family vibe.
12 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

