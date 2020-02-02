"We'll see," said Young, who was able to walk without a…
“We’ll see,” said Young, who was able to walk without a protective boot after the game. “I’m going to go deal with that more tomorrow. I’ve got some of the best training staff, especially dealing with ankles. We’ll talk more about it tomorrow and hopefully be better soon.”
February 2, 2020 | 10:54 am UTC Update
Kyrie Irving to undergo MRI on his right knee
Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving said he would undergo an MRI after spraining his right knee. Irving left Saturday night’s 113-107 road loss to Washington in the fourth quarter, after getting tangled with the Wizards’ Bradley Beal and falling back awkwardly on the knee. “What a week,” Irving said. “I’m OK, though. Just gotta get an MRI. X-rays were negative, just [have to] go home and see what’s going on.”
Irving has a history of right knee injuries. He strained his right knee in February 2019 when he was with the Boston Celtics. “I’ve done some pretty decent things to my knees in the past,” Irving said. “The most important thing is just making sure my ACL was fine. It was just a weird, weird, weird fall. I just felt a lot stretching and tension afterward. Just a bad fall.”
Oliver Maroney: Unless something drastic changes, Zach LaVine does not plan on competing in the dunk contest, per sources.
All-Star point guard Trae Young suffered a right ankle sprain late in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks’ 123-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Young said he wanted to continue playing, but the Hawks ruled him out for the rest of the game. He missed two games after spraining the same ankle earlier this season. On Saturday, Young said he didn’t know about the severity of this injury.
Steve Fisher put his arm around Kawhi Leonard’s shoulder and asked him to look around at a packed Viejas Arena, where 12,414 fans were standing. “This is your legacy my friend,” the former San Diego State coach told his most prized Aztecs recruit. Returning to the place where he won two conference titles, reached a Sweet 16, worked his way into becoming an NBA lottery pick and even learned how to surf, Leonard watched his No. 15 become the first jersey in program history to be retired by San Diego State on Saturday night.
For Walton, who played 8½ seasons with Bryant in L.A., winning two championships — and whose father, Bill Walton, played three seasons with Bryant’s father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, with the San Diego Clippers — Bryant’s death was deeply personal. Walton said he spent the past week tucking his 5-year-old son, Lawson, into bed by showing him highlight clips of his old teammate on the basketball court. “We pull up Kobe Bryant [videos],” he said. “Ten minutes of the top 10 plays here or top 100 here off of YouTube. We’ve had some fun doing that.”
Walton’s grieving process was intensified by the Kings’ visit to Los Angeles earlier this week to play the Clippers. He said he couldn’t help but think about Bryant and his family. “Emotions are everywhere,” Walton said. “You walk through Staples Center and Vanessa and the girls used to sit outside our locker room every game, and you kind of pay your respects on the way by, and you forget about it, and then you walk by that spot, and you see them there [in your mind]. “And it’s really hard. And it’s something we’re all fighting through, but I truly believe the best way to honor and continue healing is to compete and give everything you have to the game.”
Bryant’s retired No. 33 jersey was stolen in 2017 from Lower Merion High School’s campus and eventually bought by a collector in China. Suspicious the jersey was stolen, the Kobe collector contacted the school and helped return the keepsake to suburban Philadelphia, a process already underway before Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash. The uniform was at last back Saturday where it belonged — unveiled under a spotlight by Bryant’s cousin, his old high school coach, and a former teammate at Bryant Gymnasium. “Good timing,” Lower Merion coach Gregg Downer said. “That was kind of an iconic moment when the spotlight went on that jersey. It was just tremendous. It was major irony, almost, how we’ve been waiting for that jersey for a long time. For a long time we didn’t know where it was. To have it back, it’s a fitting ending to a tough week.”
February 2, 2020 | 2:03 am UTC Update
Kane Pitman: Giannis told us he was suffering from cramp in his hamstring late against Denver. He mentioned he has suffered from it on several occasions in the past. Nonetheless, he is listed as questionable for tomorrow against Phoenix due to that hamstring.
Eric Walden: Blazers coach Terry Stotts says Mike Conley “is the quintessential point guard.” Said he’s a great combo of running a team, scoring, and shooting.
Joe Gabriele: Milestone stuff: Kevin Love, playing in his 700th career regular season game, just passed Jim Chones (2,751) for 7th on team’s all-time defensive rebound list; Larry Nance Jr. playing in his 300th regular season game.
February 2, 2020 | 1:24 am UTC Update
Chris Forsberg: Kemba Walker didn’t seem overly concerned about his lingering knee soreness. Said he had gotten imaging on the knee earlier this season but not recently.
Mike Trudell: * @Kyle Kuzma postgame: “I probably cried so much that I don’t have any more tears left in me. I was just thinking about what (Kobe) stood for and what he meant to the game and tonight, I just tried to be fearless. Plain and simple. I just tried to play my heart out.”
James Ham: According to Luke Walton, “[Eric Mika] is going to have to be ready to play.” Sounds like Dedmon is out. If he is, Harry Giles likely to start.
Kellan Olson: Dario Saric is out for tomorrow’s game due to the left ankle sprain he had last night. Baynes, Cam and Kaminsky remain out. Ricky Rubio is questionable due to right ankle soreness. Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) is probable.
February 2, 2020 | 12:25 am UTC Update
Brian Lewis: Joe Harris has been invited to the 3-point contest at #NBA All-Star weekend, but still hasn’t made up his mind whether he’s going. Largely based on how his body feels, and if he needs time off. Had a grueling summer w/ two trips to China & one to Africa. #Nets
Farbod Esnaashari: Kawhi on taking a plane to his jersey retirement, instead of a helicopter: “I really don’t know the truth around it. What’s out there is that there was a lot of fog, a lot of my helicopter flights were cancelled because of fog. If it was a clear day, then maybe I would take it.”
Christopher Hine: Andrew Wiggins on the second 11-game losing streak of the season: “Losing is losing. It’s hard to stay positive if you’re losing. No one wants to lose. We’re fighting but we just need to play with more determination. With that fire.”
Jeff McDonald: Pop admitted he was surprised DeMar DeRozan did not make the All-Star team in what Pop thinks might be his best season, but understood. “I think our record probably hurt him.”
Tom Orsborn: Aldridge will play, per Pop, after missing the last two games with a sprained right thumb. Poeltl returns to bench, Pop said.
February 1, 2020 | 11:58 pm UTC Update
Chris Grenham: Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker’s injury is a “short-term thing.” Added that Robert Williams is progressing well.
Jay King: Brad Stevens said the Celtics likely won’t go above 35 minutes for Jayson Tatum, but his minutes restriction clearly isn’t as tight tonight.
Sean Grande: Brad on a playoff meeting with the Sixers if the C’s get swept… “Would it change the way we approach that series, absolutely not. You’re gathering information all year. We’re gonna try some new stuff tonight and keep figuring ourselves out. That’s the most important thing.”
Jared Weiss: Tobias Harris requested an official rim measurement pregame, so the Celtics operations staff broke out their trusty homemade yard stick to verify the rims are at 10’. I forgot my card reader in the media room, so here’s a photo of the photo.
Mirjam Swanson: Per Clippers, per Elias Sports Bureau/ Kawhi Leonard joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook as the only three players since 1954-55 (shot-clock era) to have at least 31 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in under 24 minutes played.
Not only was the 1970 National Invitation Tournament championship team celebrated for its 50th anniversary, but during halftime Marquette basketball alumnae Jae Crowder and Lazar Hayward were inducted with four others as part of the 2020 M Club Hall of Fame class.
February 1, 2020 | 11:43 pm UTC Update
Alex Schiffer: Kenny Atkinson just compared Kyrie Irving’s recent play to Patrick Mahomes. “But I’m no Andy Reid,” he adds. Said sometimes you have to let the great players play.
The Mavericks currently have 16 wins and just six losses (.727 winning percentage) during their away games. But their games at American Airlines Center in Dallas have been less favorable. Their squad has 13 wins and 12 losses (.520 winning percentage) at home so far this season. When subtracting the difference, their mark (20.7 percent) is surprisingly the largest in league history dating back to the merger with the BAA (Basketball Association of America) back in 1946-47.
For context, the previous largest mark over the course of a full 82-game season was from the Houston Rockets in 2005-06. They were 19-22 (.463 percent) on the road and 15-26 (.366) when playing at home. Houston stars Tracy McGrady (47 games played) and Yao Ming (57 games played) were both plagued with injuries that season.
Mirjam Swanson: Paul George on playing physical, and feeling comfortable doing it: “I’m feeling good, my shoulder’s been feeling really good. I don’t have no second thoughts of taking contact at all.”
Gina Mizell: Monty Williams says Dario Saric is not currently on the #Suns’ road trip. He sprained his ankle in last night’s loss to OKC. Aron Baynes, Cam Johnson and Frank Kaminsky are all here.
February 1, 2020 | 11:38 pm UTC Update
Alex Schiffer: Scott Brooks, who coached Kevin Durant, said he expects Durant to come back strong. Called him a “winning basketball player. They’re going to be a handful when he gets back.”
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard was asked how he is getting to San Diego for his jersey retirement and he joked, “walk.” But he said he’s taking a separate plane with friends and family.
We found out 16 guys have ranked higher in the fan vote than in the players vote every year since 2017. Only two on the list have made the All-Star Game and they are both members of the world-beating Golden State Warriors: Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
The largest disparity between player and fan vote happens with Jordan Clarkson, though, which was kind of unexpected.
February 1, 2020 | 11:31 pm UTC Update
Mirjam Swanson: Doc Rivers on Kawhi’s 30-point streak: “I think he’s playing as well as anybody in the league right now. … best part, it’s coming in the flow.”
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today that they have acquired power forward Jarell Martin in a three-way trade with the Stockton Kings and Windy City Bulls. The Vipers acquired Martin from the Kings and traded Jaron Blossomgame and the returning player rights of Jonathan Gibson and Kyle Davis to Windy City Bulls. The Bulls traded their 2020 NBA G League Draft 1st Round Pick via Fort Wayne and the returning player rights to Charles Cooke to the Kings.
As soon as Morant knew he was going to be drafted by the Grizzlies, he made plans for his parents to move with him. Along with a few others. Like his little sister, Teniya, a high school freshman who plays basketball at Briarcrest Christian. And his Uncle Phil, Tee’s brother. And his girlfriend, KK Dixon, who gave birth to their daughter, Kaari, in August. Morant bought a house on the edge of the Memphis suburbs, about 35 minutes from the Grizzlies’ arena and practice facility, with a comfortable country setting and familiar family vibe.