Chris Kirschner: Cam Reddish is out for tomorrow’s ga…
Chris Kirschner: Cam Reddish is out for tomorrow’s game. He has been diagnosed with a concussion and is in the league’s concussion protocol.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 2, 2020 | 10:48 pm UTC Update
Rod Beard: No update on #Pistons Derrick Rose’s groin injury. I would doubt that he makes the trip to Memphis for tomorrow’s game.
Hisense has just announced that they have signed a multi-year partnership with basketball legend and 13 time NBA All Star Dwyane Wade to be the brand’s first ever US ambassador. Wade will support product launches and make in-person appearances for future campaigns.
Robert Horry was stopped every couple of seconds to take a picture or sign an autograph, but he did much of it with a heavy heart following the death of former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant and eight others — including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna — in a helicopter crash last Sunday in California.
“It’s been a little unreal for me, it’s like I’m still waiting for them to call it fake news and that this is not real,” Horry said. “He was my friend, he was my teammate, and I’m sorry to see him go, but I’m more sorry to see those kids go because they were just starting their lives. It’s an overall tragic event and you hate it happened, but hopefully it’ll make people around the world understand that tomorrow’s not promised. … Blood is blood, family is family, appreciate it.”
February 2, 2020 | 10:26 pm UTC Update
KC Johnson: Boylen subs out, thus ending Zach LaVine’s career-long streak of 20-point games at 17. LaVine has 18 points.
Josh Lewenberg: With their 11th straight victory, the Raptors will match their longest winning streak in franchise history, previously set in 2016 and then again in 2018. They can set the record with win No. 12 when they host Indiana on Wednesday.
Gina Mizell: For some context, Ayton defended Giannis quite a bit in a #Suns win over Milwaukee last March — and quite good. “I love that battle…if you have the MVP, and you know a guy can compete. It was 1-on-1 last year…the fouls really changed up our defense.”
Spencer Dinwiddie: The other night I was asked about participating in the Skills Challenge and I want to apologize for my comments. If I am given the opportunity again I am confident I could win it again and continue to represent the league and the Nets in positive way.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (who sprained his right ankle last night) is questionable on the Hawks’ injury report. Bruno Fernando (left calf strain) and De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) are also questionable.
February 2, 2020 | 9:45 pm UTC Update
His reemergence the past three games has elicited speculation Knicks brass is simply showcasing him for a trade. “I’ve answered your trade-deadline questions,” Smith said smirking. “No more trade deadline questions.” Then he added later, “I want to be a Knick.” One source familiar with Smith’s thinking said, “He just wants to play.”
Mark Berman: #Rockets beat New Orleans 117-109. James Harden 40 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists. @Danuel House (two critical threes in the fourth quarter): 12 points, 12 rebounds.
David Hardisty: D’Antoni stressed the importance of the Rockets rebounding better in the second half after getting crushed on the glass in the first: “If you want to win, that’s what you got to do. You got to box out and go get it.”
Will Guillory: Gentry: Zion can’t go 4 minutes without touching the ball … That’s something I’ll make sure will never happen again.
Chris Grenham: Kemba Walker is officially out tomorrow vs Atlanta. Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter are both questionable.
February 2, 2020 | 9:27 pm UTC Update
It’s therefore important to know how Hayward will deal with his decision. He has $34,187,085 on his deal for next season, but can sever the contract and become an unrestricted free agent again. So what’s up, Gord? “I haven’t thought about it at all,” he said. “I haven’t thought about it at all.” At all? “Nope,” Hayward said. “I’ve never done that.”
Gordon Hayward: “When I was a restricted free agent, I didn’t think about it. Then when I was a free agent (unrestricted in 2017), I honestly didn’t think about it until after the season. I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it this time, too.”
As for his larger hoop dream, he was direct and to the point. “I want to win a championship here,” Hayward said. “I mean, that’s what my goal is. That’s what my focus is. You know, after the season, you sit down and discuss things. But right now I’m trying to play my best basketball to help us win a title. That’s my focus.”
Kane Pitman: Bucks win 129-108 and improve to 42-7 on the season. Giannis finished with 30 points, 19 boards and 9 assists, Middleton had 25 points, 8 boards and 6 assists, while Brook Lopez had 17 points and 9 blocks. I’d be Zion if I said I wasn’t excited about the Bucks next game.
The PGA Tour joined players with a 16th-hole tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, using his two Lakers uniform numbers to cut the final-round pin position on the stadium par 3. The pin was placed 24 yards from the front edge and 8 yards from the left edge, putting it in the back left corner of the green on the rowdy hole that holds more than 20,000 fans.
Third-round leader Tony Finau and fourth-ranked Justin Thomas have donned Bryant jerseys on the hole. Finau birdied it Friday and Saturday wearing a yellow No. 8 Lakers jersey. “I’m a huge Kobe fan, huge Lakers fan my whole life and, obviously, tragic news, but I think as we look forward we can honor what he’s done,” Finau said.
February 2, 2020 | 7:00 pm UTC Update
Justin Kubatko: Damian Lillard is just the third player in NBA history to record at least five 45-point games in a six-game span. The others to do so are Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/cSUeqNHQjT
Duane Rankin: Add Ty Jerome to the list of #Suns players out, Monty Williams just said. He had wrap on lower leg this morning. Elie Okobo will start at point guard as Ricky Rubio is ruled out as well with ankle soreness.
February 2, 2020 | 5:21 pm UTC Update
A dejected John Beilein made the lonely stroll from the home locker room to the podium for his postgame press conference. But only because the NBA requires it. If he had his wish, Beilein would’ve immediately bolted for his downtown residence, seeking refuge with a stiff drink. Who knows if that even would’ve helped after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest trainwreck. “I asked (Cavaliers director of communications) B.J. (Evans) if I had to come in here and he said, yeah, I do,” Beilein said. “I asked him if I could plead the fifth, no witnesses could be called to this game. That tells you a little bit how I feel.”
And, again, Beilein wasn’t the only one. What are they supposed to say? What’s the answer? Is there one? What’s the root of Cleveland’s myriad problems? “Wish I could tell you,” one player told cleveland.com. “I definitely don’t have an answer. This is the worst it’s been by far.”
For lottery-bound groups, this time of year is brutally tough because the primary decision-makers have to do what’s best long term. More than a few guys in that locker room sense the organization wanting to make a big shakeup, that the front office is “trying to trade Kevin and Tristan.” While it’s their job to block out any noise and focus solely on basketball, they are also human. On top of that, losing is really hard, especially home blowouts against lousy teams. There is such a thing as an acceptable loss in a rebuilding season. Saturday night, however, was not one.
Bill Oram: Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning Australian Open: “This is a reminder to all of us that we should stick together more than ever. Be with our families, stay close to the people that love you, that care about you.”
February 2, 2020 | 4:41 pm UTC Update
When the NBA announced its All-Star starters and reserves over the last week, center Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t on the list. Towns had earned that distinction twice over the last two seasons and broke down last season when he found out he had made the team. Towns spoke for the first time about not making the team after Saturday’s 118-106 loss to the Clippers.
“I’m worried about our team, about getting W’s,” Towns said. “I’m desensitized to being disrespected in this league. I’ve been disrespected since I came in. It’s nothing new when I didn’t see my name up there. When you’re a person who’s been disrespected like me so much, it’s something you expect honestly. You’re kind of shocked when you do get it.”
When asked is he was going to use this as motivation, as a chip on his shoulder, Towns said he didn’t need it and got in a shot at this year’s game. “I’ve had a chip since I came in,” Towns said. “I’m on a journey that goes beyond All-Stars. I’m trying to be the best of the best. I have to go out there and continue to be better and continue to find ways to win for my team and try to build a legacy. “It’s unfortunate that this year’s All-Star Game won’t have the 24 best players in the NBA, but we got to go out there every night and just find ways to win, because it’s not about the All-Star game, it’s about being in the NBA finals, being in the playoffs, about winning games. That’s how you build a legacy. All-Star is cool and stuff for the fans, but I’m here for the people in this locker room.”
Justin Kubatko: Damian Lillard has scored 293 points over his last six games. Only three players in NBA history have scored more* points over a six-game span: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, and James Harden. * Kobe Bryant also scored 293 points over a six-game span in March 2007. pic.twitter.com/7YxLniGsgT
February 2, 2020 | 2:38 pm UTC Update
He is likely to command at least triple his current $6 million salary this summer, which, as it stands now, would push the Clippers into the luxury tax. While Harrell embodies the hard-nosed ethos owner Steve Ballmer grew to admire as a Detroit Pistons fan in his youth, the prospect of having him leave for nothing in return or being financially handcuffed for the foreseeable future could influence the Clippers’ deadline strategy, several opposing executives say.
“The Clippers have a real dilemma,” one Western Conference scout says. “Montrezl wants to get paid, but he does most of his damage against backups. If you already have Paul [George] and Kawhi [Leonard] on your books, can you pay him what he’s going to want?”
Several opposing league executives are convinced that the Clippers, despite being considered by many as the deepest and most talented team in the Western Conference, are committed to making several upgrades before the NBA’s Feb. 6 trade deadline. “They’ll do something,” one Eastern Conference executive says. “Their second team is great. They’re nervous about their first team. Is [Ivica] Zubac a playoff player and can [point guard Patrick] Beverley stay healthy? That’s what they don’t know and that’s what makes them nervous.”
Reports have them fielding offers for power forward Kyle Kuzma as a potential trade chip, but his modest rookie salary-scale contract, which pays him less than $2 million this season, makes it challenging to flip him for a more talented, proven player. (A source familiar with the team’s thinking disputes that the Lakers are aggressively shopping Kuzma after he appeared to co-sign disparaging remarks made by his personal trainer about LeBron James.)
Where the Lakers may have an advantage is after the trade deadline, when retired point guard Darren Collison is expected to make a return. A source close to Collison says he’d like to play for one of the L.A. franchises. Collison was already a Clipper once, playing 80 games in the 2013-14 season, but league insiders say he and coach Doc Rivers did not part on good terms, presumably making the Lakers his first choice. The source close to Collison, however, says his prior experience with Rivers would not preclude him from rejoining them.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, several league executives say, are looking for the lofty price tag of two first-round picks for versatile forward Robert Covington. And one league source says the Memphis Grizzlies offered Andre Iguodala to the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2020 protected first-round pick they acquired from Indiana in the deal that sent point guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers last summer. While adding Iguodala’s playmaking ability, postseason pedigree and defense to the team with the league’s best record is tantalizing, it would be a Rubik’s Cubesian challenge to construct a deal that would allow Milwaukee to absorb his $17.2 million contract.
With the boot off, Hood will ramp up his activities. He doesn’t have a definitive timeline for when he’ll play again, but he’s optimistic he’s headed in the right direction. “I’ll continue to build strength with it, within my Achilles, and keep taking steps and passing my tests and checklists that I got,” he said. “I should be healing pretty fast, barring no setbacks.”