Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young is available to play tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. He’ll start, alongside Jeff Teague, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Damian Jones.
February 4, 2020 | 2:33 am UTC Update
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie point guard Darius Garland wouldn’t let head coach John Beilein and staff shoulder blame for the team’s continued second-half struggles — even though a few teammates suggested Beilein change his halftime approach. “We’re on the floor, we’re the ones trying to put the ball in the hole, it’s not him,” Garland said at the conclusion of Monday’s shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “Just rely on us.”
The newbie NBA coach raised some eyebrows Saturday night when he admitted he’s never been big on making significant adjustments in the locker room at the half. The Cavs usually look at about 10 video clips, points of emphasis from the first two quarters, and then break with the clock around six minutes, heading out to the floor shortly after. Sometimes those mini-film sessions last a little bit longer. But Garland doesn’t think Beilein’s halftime methods are abnormal.
“No. It’s just the flow of the game,” he said. “Most of the games we’re in it, we’re close at half, they make that big run in the second half. It’s not on coach at all. It’s just on us. We have to come out and be ready to go, make the first punch. Just come out with an intensity. We’ve been kinda sluggish coming out of the half. Just coming out, being ready to go, being aggressive from the jump.”
Second-year guard Collin Sexton suggested an alteration to the halftime routine so players could get back onto the court quicker for warmups, maybe around the five- or six-minute mark. Is that a start? Would that help? “Just get the legs going, the blood flowing,” Garland said. “That’s on us. We’re professionals. We’re grown men. It’s on us.”
February 4, 2020 | 1:07 am UTC Update
David Aldridge: Iguodala and Memphis mutually agreed he would not report to the Grizzlies while the team tried to find a trade partner. The 36-year-old has yet to play after being traded by Golden State to the Grizzlies last summer.
Kevin O’Connor: The Knicks and Hornets have had trade talks involving Julius Randle, per league sources.
Chris Haynes: New York and Cleveland had been engaged in trade talks with John Henson included as part of a deal, but dialogue has since cooled, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
February 4, 2020 | 12:45 am UTC Update
Three teams in on Tristan Thompson
NBA Central: Toronto, Houston and Dallas are among teams interested in Tristan Thompson, per @Sam Amico
Shams Charania: Bulls guard Zach LaVine will participate in the NBA three-point contest at All-Star Weekend in Chicago, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
February 3, 2020 | 11:53 pm UTC Update
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens on Jaylen’s player of week honor after missing out on All-Star team: “I’m really happy with how he’s attacked it and I’m happy with how Jayson’s attacked it since he was named [an All-Star]. It’s not the end-all, be-all. You just play the next game as hard as you can.”
February 3, 2020 | 11:19 pm UTC Update
In his last six, Whiteside has made 75 percent of his shots from the field, averaged 19 points and 14.8 rebounds per game while blocking 4.3 shots. But still, there is the trade talk. The asset the Trail Blazers have that seems the most tradeable is that contract of his that expires at the end of this season. Trades are very disruptive things for players. Has it been a concern?
“It hasn’t been hard for me,” Whiteside said Monday after practice. “I haven’t really thought about it too much. It’s just part of the game, you know. I’m just trying to come out here and show the fans and the organization what I can do. And I think they know what I can do.”
Whiteside is having an outstanding season. He’s shooting 61.1 percent from the floor, averaging 16 points and 14.1 rebounds per game along with a league-leading 3.1 blocked shots. All of those figures are higher than his career averages were, heading into this season. “It’s definitely the best I’ve played, overall,” he said. “I feel like every season I’m getting better. Being with guys like CJ and Dame makes it easier for me. “And I’m playing the minutes. The last two years in Miami, I was playing 23 minutes. Now I’m back to playing 30 minutes.”
Does he ever think about NOT getting traded, about being here the rest of the season and maybe even next year? “Yeah,” he said. “For sure. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and something I want. “But it’s not all up to me. I would love to play back with CJ and Dame. I’ve known those guys for four or five years. Great guys. “I’m building chemistry with this coaching staff. I really like this coaching staff. I’m enjoying Portland. It’s going to start heating up around here soon. “I’m excited about it.”
February 3, 2020 | 10:09 pm UTC Update
A little over a year later, Covington finds himself again at the center of trade rumors, with ESPN national reporter Adrian Wojnarowski saying on his podcast he expects the Wolves to move Covington before Thursday’s trade deadline. This time, Covington has been hardened to the whole process, and he’s insistent that he isn’t focused on these latest rumors.
“If it happens, it happens. If it don’t, it don’t,” Covington said after Wolves shootaround Monday in Sacramento, where the Wolves are hoping to halt their second 11-game losing streak of the season. “That’s just the way I’ve learned to approach it. If you get caught up in it, then that’s when it deteriorates — not deteriorates your mind, but gets you to overthinking about stuff, and I ain’t doing that.”
Covington prefers not to think of the possibilities at all. He said he wasn’t going to address these rumors with President Gersson Rosas since last time he tried doing that in Philadelphia it offered no help. “I did that before [in Philadelphia] and I was told things one way,” Covington said. “But overall I’m just focused on me going out and playing each and every night. I don’t get caught up in that.”
Covington said in his experience, there is validity to some trade rumors. He is just trying to ignore all the noise, legitimate or not. “It’s coming from somewhere,” Covington said. “Somebody said something or somebody is trying to create a buzz. You never really know the truth until something actually happens. A lot of stuff is just speculation a majority of the time.”
Harrison Faigen: While concluding an answer on why Kobe was such a topic of discussion, even at the Super Bowl, LeBron had this to say: “He’s a legend. And legends never die.”
Melissa Rohlin: Vogel said Lakers’ closeness, especially after this tragedy, is a consideration as trade deadline nears. “Yes, I think it is part of the equation, but I don’t think it’s going to be something that prevents us from doing something if there’s an opportunity to improve our roster.”