If the Hawks land Capela, it means they probably will have found a new home for John Collins. Though Collins has had success as a pick-and-roll partner with point guard Trae Young, he’s expected to demand well over $20 million annually, either in an extension this summer or if he hits restricted free agency next summer. Atlanta doesn’t want to invest that type of money in Collins, considering his defensive limitations.
Kevin Knox available
Shams Charania on the Knicks’ pursuit of D’Angelo Russell: “As I reported this morning, the Knicks are another team that has engaged the Warriors in the last few days on D’Angelo Russell, trying to put together a package of expiring players, young players and picks. But none of their [offered] picks include their own first-rounders, which are going to be lucrative draft picks. One player that I am told they have included in talks is Kevin Knox, which is interesting – his inclusion in these potential deals. For a team like the Knicks that were in position to go after D’Angelo Russell in the summer.
Shams Charania: “I had heard there was interest from him in playing in New York after playing for the Nets and they didn’t do that. So now, they’re trying to put together a package of, potentially, Kevin Knox and Bobby Portis and different players like that and maybe throw in a draft pick. I don’t think that has shown any appeal to the Warriors and I haven’t gotten the sense that the Knicks would add Mitchell Robinson either, and that’s a player who I think would appeal to any team in the league. With both scenarios, with Minnesota and New York, there are hurdles but these teams have until Thursday to figure out who will bend between now and then.”
Shams Charania on the Warriors-Timberwolves talks for D’Angelo Russell : “The Timberwolves have engaged the Warriors since last month, when me and Jon Krawczynski reported that they had intensified their pursuit of D’Angelo Russell. They obviously went after him last summer as well, trying to sign him to a deal after wooing him in free agency. But they are pursuing him again and trying to make something happen. The reason issue with the Minnesota-Golden State talks stems from Golden State’s asking price being Minnesota’s picks – their first-round picks either this year, next year or the year after that, I’m told. That’s not something that the Timberwolves want to do, as far as them being unprotected.”
“When I got drafted, I was in a rumor,” Russell said. “I’ve been through it all. Not gonna lie to you. Any rumor you can think of, I’ve been a part of it. I’ve seen it (the last couple days). I can’t get away from it. You go on social, you see it. You go on TV, you hear it. You talk to the media, they ask you about it. Ain’t no getting away from it. But it is what it is.”
At the center of the storm is Russell, who does a terrific job of seeming pretty unbothered by it all. When he took the max from the Warriors this summer — knowing they already employed Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, two max guards and franchise pillars — he signed up for the label of trade chip. “It bothered me when we were further away from (the deadline),” Russell said. “But when we’re closer to it really happening, I’m numb to it. I’m just expecting a phone call. Let me know.” Will the days and hours before be anxious ones? “I’m ready for war,” Russell said. “Let’s get it. I’m ready for it. I don’t have no feelings toward it. I’m just ready for whatever happens.”
“I don’t know,” Russell said. “I really don’t know. I’m not losing sleep over it. I just want to be somewhere where it’s home and I can unpack my bags, but I’m so comfortable with being uncomfortable nowadays that it is what it is. It’s not something you can control, so if it happens sooner rather than later, you’re going find out just like everyone else — social, my agent calling me or whatever.”
Shams Charania on Andre Drummond: “I think there’s a pretty stagnant market for him. We’ve heard about Atlanta. I think the Knicks have thrown around a couple packages that would include maybe a young player, but there’s nothing really exciting. Detroit really has to determine if they’re going to trade Andre Drummond just to say, ‘We traded him,’ and really get back nothing that makes sense long-term or do they just keep him and ride it out into the summer? I haven’t gotten the sense that there’s a re-engaged market for Drummond at this point, but these are all fluid situations leading up to Thursday.”
Would Towns still be happy if Covington was one of the players the front office felt like it had to deal? “I think it’s very obvious he’s my best friend on the team, so it would be very difficult if something like that was going to happen,” Towns said. “But like with Zach LaVine, this is a business. So like I said, I’m the one who just plays the game. I don’t get paid to make rosters and stuff like that. That’s why we have [Rosas] and them.”
Following the team’s 113-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, a game in which Bogdanovic dropped in 23 points on 5-of-7 shooting, he was asked about potentially playing his last game in a Kings uniform. “Obviously, I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic told NBC Sports California. “I’m settled here. I have a house, my sister’s in college, so it’s easier.”
“But, you have to be ready for everything, especially after I saw in my first year, what was going on,” Bogdanovic said. “First year, when you come through it [the deadline], you always know that date is coming and it could be you. You just have to be ready and work on your game and be mentally prepared – for everything.” When asked if he thinks he’ll still be a King after Thursday’s deadline, Bogdanovic answered, “Yeah.”
Shams Charania: “I’ve been told that the chemistry on these Lakers is something to behold; these guys really get along on and off the floor. I think their GM, Rob Pelinka, really has to take that into account when looking at any changes that may be made. My sense has always been that the Lakers would only move Kuzma if they got a high-end rotation player, not just making a deal to add a normal shooter like what they kind of did last year in trying to get Mike Muscala by giving up Ivica Zubac.”
Ben Golliver: Clippers’ Paul George on the upcoming trade deadline: “Fortunately for us, I haven’t heard of anybody on the hot seat. I think this locker room is in a good place. We hope this is the roster down the stretch that we keep.” pic.twitter.com/0bMhNsdRHF
Along those lines, Towns offered his support of the front office and said he didn’t want to interfere on personnel matters, leaving it to Rosas. But when the subject came around to the Wolves potentially trading Robert Covington, one of Towns’ best friends on the team, Towns expressed his desire for Covington to remain a Timberwolf. First, after the Wolves’ 113-109 loss to the Kings, Towns was asked if he was going to have a voice in what Rosas may decide to do this week. He said he wasn’t going to have one, nor did he want one. “My stand on that is they get paid to do that,” Towns said. “I get paid to be on the court and make the things happen. So I’m going to do the best I can for my job. My job title is to be a basketball player, be a leader and take whatever guys I’m blessed to play with, share this locker room with and try to get the best out of them while getting the best out of me. That’s my job. My job is not to make decisions roster-wise or anything like that.”
Andrew Greif: Paul George said his nose isn’t broken. “I didn’t feel blood start trickling when it first happened and then next thing I know it’s Niagara Falls just flowing.” pic.twitter.com/6wUFJRkDFi
Farbod Esnaashari: Kawhi Leonard on his teammates coming to his jersey retirement at SDSU: “We get a very limited time to spend with our loved ones. It shows how much they care, they took a lot of time instead of going home after that early game. Just seeing them there, I know they have my back.” pic.twitter.com/pVYRQQALD1
Farbod Esnaashari: Kawhi Leonard on the surprise getting ruined at his jersey retirement ceremony: “I think they were trying to surprise me, but somebody ruined it in the group text message. So I knew they were going to come out.” pic.twitter.com/ta0fW6vRNf
Ben Golliver: Spurs’ Gregg Popovich goes full Pop when asked whether he’s bothered by Jakob Poeltl forgetting to wear his jersey: “You’re serious? Anybody else got a question that makes any sense. Anybody? Not a lick. Why would it bother me?” pic.twitter.com/DBCKcbYaIz
Marcus Morris would rather stay a Knick
Morris, 30, represents a conundrum for New York before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Knicks could recoup a first-round pick for Morris, who is on an expiring contract, but also want to re-sign him in free agency. Morris, according to sources, would prefer to remain with the Knicks past the deadline and has told people he expects the team to offer a lucrative multi-year deal from New York in the summer.
Brian Dulik: #Knicks C Marcus Morris on trade deadline: “I know how this business goes. It’s hard to ignore — I’d be lying if I said I did — but you have to be professional about it. I tell the young guys, even if you do go elsewhere, you’re still playing in the best league in the world.”
Rod Boone: From what I’ve gathered, there was not much — if any — traction in regards to reported talks between Knicks and #Hornets regarding Julius Randle. Sounds like it was due diligence. That, of course, can always change again before deadline. But nothing imminent between the teams.
Despite hearing his name surface as a trade target for various teams, the 6’10” forward has enjoyed life off the court in Washington and would like to remain there. “It’s a great city,” Bertans told Bleacher Report. “I love that there’s some history. It’s an international city, and at the same time, my wife enjoys it. We’re living downtown. There are a lot of places you can just walk, and you don’t have to drive anywhere. Having a little bit more of a similar feel to how it is back home for us in Latvia because we also live in the capital city downtown and have the opportunity to walk downtown and not be stuck in the car for a half-hour going somewhere.”
Peter Edmiston: Jae Crowder after the game on discussions with the front office about his Grizzlies future: “We’re talking. I’m in communication with the front office. I’m gonna keep a lot of stuff in house but we’re all on the same page.”
Keith Smith: Danny Ainge says that 8-10 teams have reached out to talk trades with the Celtics. He said the Celtics draft picks have some interest. Also said Boston probably does have too many really young guys.
Christopher Hine: Ryan Saunders earlier when asked if trade rumors can affect a team on the floor: “There’s obviously things that weigh on people, but it’s our job as professional basketball players, coaches or executives and training staff to compartmentalize the best we can.” Wolves down 18-4.
Embiid came out on fire and had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the first quarter as he quickly wanted to put the Celtics nightmare to bed where he shot just 1-for-11. He finished up with 14 points at the half as the Sixers were within 56-52 at halftime. Then, everything changed in the second half as he only got the four attempts. “There were a couple of factors that Joel faced,” said coach Brett Brown. “First, they sat in a zone for almost the entire second half and the times that they did go man, they double-teamed him on the catch. In that world, it’s easy to look at the stat sheet, but if you actually see the game, you can understand why his numbers were the way that they were.”
“Nah, if you want to get someone the ball, we can find a way,” Embiid said. “Then again, coaches only can have so much control. They’re not on the court shooting the ball or passing, making plays. All they can do is call plays and we’ve just got to execute.”
“If you want to get me the ball, we can find a way,” Embiid added. “I don’t know why the ball didn’t…I had a pretty good start and I don’t know what happened then. I’ll have to go back and watch the tape.”
The frustration levels were clearly shown in the second half as they had their issues on both ends of the floor. Tobias Harris, who had a miserable night scoring just six points on 3-for-12 shooting and he missed all six of his attempts from deep, knows the frustration is there, but they need to stay positive. “I mean, obviously, we’re frustrated,” said Harris. “We have to stay positive and battle through. It’s just a part of the season. You have your highs and you have your lows. It’s really how you weather that storm and get through it. Obviously, we want to play better and be better. We have expectations for one another. We have to keep our head high and just be ready for the next one and go out and learn from this game and keep going.”
StatMuse: Since Thanksgiving: Wolves with KAT 0-16 record 120.9 defensive rating* Wolves without KAT 5-15 record 105.5 defensive rating *would be the worst single-season DRtg in three-point era
And if you had idolized Bryant as long as DeRozan had — if you’d met him when you were 15, and then watched him evolve from a sports hero to a mentor to a friend — you did not need to go looking for Bryant, because he was everywhere you looked. “It’s definitely surreal,” DeRozan said, sitting in a courtside chair Monday, in his first visit to Staples Center since Bryant’s death eight days earlier. “Just kind of an eerie feeling that you don’t want to believe. Like a bad dream or something.”
Mike Finger: Gregg Popovich, who has mourned his own loss in recent years, on the pain felt by Kobe Bryant’s family: “There’s nothing like losing somebody. Nothing like it. Nobody knows what it’s like unless you’ve done it.”
When ESPN the Magazine stopped publishing in September, ESPN execs said the company would continue to print a handful of commemorative issues each year. The first of those drops this Friday — a 96-page issue on Kobe Bryant. The publication will carry the ESPN brand — not the ESPN the Magazine one. “We specifically limited this to be a test case to do the work, see how the process goes and see if this makes sense,” said ESPN VP/Storytelling & Special Projects Alison Overholt. “We’ll evaluate when and how often it makes sense to do something like this.”
Luke Kennard Phoenix bound?
Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit and Phoenix are discussing a deal centered on guard Luke Kennard, league sources tell ESPN. Suns’ first-round pick is in play. Kennard has missed 22 straight games with bilateral knee tendinitis.
Monday on NBC Sports Boston’s Arbella Early Edition, A. Sherrod Blakely explained how Boston will be one of the teams engaging with the Minnesota Timberwolves if they make their All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns available. As much as the Celtics are one of the teams that like Capela, he’s not the only guy that they have their eyes on. You know, Karl-Anthony Towns is a name that we’ve heard quite often and right now Minnesota isn’t quite ready to engage teams in conversations about him. But make no mistake about it, he too will be a player that I think if they make him available, Boston will be among the teams that will express interest.
League sources say the Rockets offered Capela to the Nets for a package that included Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince, which Brooklyn declined. The Celtics have a top-six-protected first from the Grizzlies that will become unprotected next year that they could dangle in a trade—but considering Memphis is currently eighth in the West, that pick is likely to convey this season—as well as rookie wing Romeo Langford. The Hawks remain the most likely destination for Capela, which would lead to a whole different set of possibilities.
The Hawks would prefer a cheaper alternative—such as Capela, or Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, according to sources—and invest any savings in another ball handler who complements Young.
It was one of Love’s best performances of the season. Will it be his last home game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse? “It could be the same thing for a few guys here,” Love said. “Tristan (Thompson) didn’t play tonight. I just don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll let the chips fall.”
Wizards interested in Tristan Thompson?
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Wizards are, “quietly trying to buy” at this year’s trade deadline and could target Cavaliers center, Tristan Thompson. “I heard that [the Wizards] are quietly trying to buy,” Windhorst said on the Lowe Post Podcast. “One of the guys that I think is out there who Washington would have some interest in is Tristan Thompson.”
Candace Buckner: So the Tristan Thompson news @WindhorstESPN had previously reported — I’m hearing the same. The #Wizards have expressed interest in Thompson. A big man who rebounds, does the dirty work + with a trade, the Wiz would have his bird rights … a move w/ an eye toward the future
Houston, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Denver are interested in Covington, sources say. Dallas and Denver have minimal interest, which puts Houston and Philadelphia in pole position for one of the league’s most reputable 3-and-D wings. Covington isn’t moving as nimbly on defense as he has in past seasons following knee surgery last April, but he’s still a solid, reliable defender who could help a playoff team and shoot at an above-average clip from 3, which explains Houston’s interest.
The Grizzlies have sought a first-round pick from a long list of teams inquiring about Jae Crowder, sources say. I would bet heavy against them getting one; Crowder is shooting 29.7% from deep. They could probably snare two second-rounders, but that will present Memphis an interesting choice: sitting at .500, as one of the feel-good stories in the league, should they deal a starter in exchange for future assets?
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant have taken exception to Andre Iguodala’s insistence that he won’t play for the Memphis Grizzlies if a trade can’t be worked out before Thursday’s deadline. Brooks made his thoughts on Iguodala quite clear to reporters on Monday night: “First time I seen him was on TV talking about us. It doesn’t even matter. Andre Iguodala is a great player. I feel like he’s doing the right thing for his career, but we don’t really care. “It’s not a distraction at all. I laugh at that type of stuff. A guy that’s on our team that doesn’t want to be on our team, I can’t wait till we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about.”
Peter Edmiston: I asked Dillon Brooks what would characterize a distraction for his team: “I feel like a distraction would be a cancer in the locker room. In the past two years, we’ve had those. The Iguodala stuff, we knew from the jump he didn’t want to be with this team.”
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs were granted a disabled player exception for Dylan Windler, sources told @TheAthleticNBA . Windler underwent successful surgery on Jan. 21 for his lower leg stress reaction.
James, voted as an All-Star captain, will lead his team Feb. 16 against the squad selected by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, the league’s reigning MVP. James said the league contacted him last week, looping him into plans to have one team wear No. 24 in honor of Bryant and one team wear No. 2 in honor of Gianna, who was a budding basketball star herself as a 13-year-old. “They asked me which number did I want to wear, the 24 or 2 for my team, and I picked 2,” James said Monday.
Why No. 2 and not the No. 24 for his former Olympic teammate, contemporary competitor and the man he is tasked with taking the torch from as the next great superstar for the Lakers? “Zhuri,” James said. Zhuri Nova is James’ 5-year-old daughter. Before James changed his Instagram profile picture to a photograph of Bryant holding Gianna in his arms after the Lakers’ championship win in Orlando, Florida, in 2009, James’ profile pic was a photo of Zhuri with a big smile.