USA Today Sports

Shams Charania on Andre Drummond: “I think there’s …

2 hours ago via HoopsHype
Shams Charania on Andre Drummond: “I think there’s a pretty stagnant market for him. We’ve heard about Atlanta. I think the Knicks have thrown around a couple packages that would include maybe a young player, but there’s nothing really exciting. Detroit really has to determine if they’re going to trade Andre Drummond just to say, ‘We traded him,’ and really get back nothing that makes sense long-term or do they just keep him and ride it out into the summer? I haven’t gotten the sense that there’s a re-engaged market for Drummond at this point, but these are all fluid situations leading up to Thursday.”

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Andre Drummond Trade?
More HoopsHype Rumors
February 4, 2020 | 8:12 am UTC Update

Kevin Knox available

Shams Charania on the Knicks’ pursuit of D’Angelo Russell: “As I reported this morning, the Knicks are another team that has engaged the Warriors in the last few days on D’Angelo Russell, trying to put together a package of expiring players, young players and picks. But none of their [offered] picks include their own first-rounders, which are going to be lucrative draft picks. One player that I am told they have included in talks is Kevin Knox, which is interesting – his inclusion in these potential deals. For a team like the Knicks that were in position to go after D’Angelo Russell in the summer.
2 hours ago via HoopsHype

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 82 more rumors
Shams Charania: “I had heard there was interest from him in playing in New York after playing for the Nets and they didn’t do that. So now, they’re trying to put together a package of, potentially, Kevin Knox and Bobby Portis and different players like that and maybe throw in a draft pick. I don’t think that has shown any appeal to the Warriors and I haven’t gotten the sense that the Knicks would add Mitchell Robinson either, and that’s a player who I think would appeal to any team in the league. With both scenarios, with Minnesota and New York, there are hurdles but these teams have until Thursday to figure out who will bend between now and then.”
2 hours ago via HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Shams Charania on the Warriors-Timberwolves talks for D’Angelo Russell : “The Timberwolves have engaged the Warriors since last month, when me and Jon Krawczynski reported that they had intensified their pursuit of D’Angelo Russell. They obviously went after him last summer as well, trying to sign him to a deal after wooing him in free agency. But they are pursuing him again and trying to make something happen. The reason issue with the Minnesota-Golden State talks stems from Golden State’s asking price being Minnesota’s picks – their first-round picks either this year, next year or the year after that, I’m told. That’s not something that the Timberwolves want to do, as far as them being unprotected.”
2 hours ago via HoopsHype

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

“When I got drafted, I was in a rumor,” Russell said. “I’ve been through it all. Not gonna lie to you. Any rumor you can think of, I’ve been a part of it. I’ve seen it (the last couple days). I can’t get away from it. You go on social, you see it. You go on TV, you hear it. You talk to the media, they ask you about it. Ain’t no getting away from it. But it is what it is.”
2 hours ago via Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: D'Angelo Russell Trade?
At the center of the storm is Russell, who does a terrific job of seeming pretty unbothered by it all. When he took the max from the Warriors this summer — knowing they already employed Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, two max guards and franchise pillars — he signed up for the label of trade chip. “It bothered me when we were further away from (the deadline),” Russell said. “But when we’re closer to it really happening, I’m numb to it. I’m just expecting a phone call. Let me know.” Will the days and hours before be anxious ones? “I’m ready for war,” Russell said. “Let’s get it. I’m ready for it. I don’t have no feelings toward it. I’m just ready for whatever happens.”
2 hours ago via Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

“I don’t know,” Russell said. “I really don’t know. I’m not losing sleep over it. I just want to be somewhere where it’s home and I can unpack my bags, but I’m so comfortable with being uncomfortable nowadays that it is what it is. It’s not something you can control, so if it happens sooner rather than later, you’re going find out just like everyone else — social, my agent calling me or whatever.”
2 hours ago via Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, ,

Would Towns still be happy if Covington was one of the players the front office felt like it had to deal? “I think it’s very obvious he’s my best friend on the team, so it would be very difficult if something like that was going to happen,” Towns said. “But like with Zach LaVine, this is a business. So like I said, I’m the one who just plays the game. I don’t get paid to make rosters and stuff like that. That’s why we have [Rosas] and them.”
2 hours ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

“But, you have to be ready for everything, especially after I saw in my first year, what was going on,” Bogdanovic said. “First year, when you come through it [the deadline], you always know that date is coming and it could be you. You just have to be ready and work on your game and be mentally prepared – for everything.” When asked if he thinks he’ll still be a King after Thursday’s deadline, Bogdanovic answered, “Yeah.”
2 hours ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Bogdan Bogdanovic Trade?
Shams Charania: “I’ve been told that the chemistry on these Lakers is something to behold; these guys really get along on and off the floor. I think their GM, Rob Pelinka, really has to take that into account when looking at any changes that may be made. My sense has always been that the Lakers would only move Kuzma if they got a high-end rotation player, not just making a deal to add a normal shooter like what they kind of did last year in trying to get Mike Muscala by giving up Ivica Zubac.”
2 hours ago via HoopsHype

, Uncategorized

,

Along those lines, Towns offered his support of the front office and said he didn’t want to interfere on personnel matters, leaving it to Rosas. But when the subject came around to the Wolves potentially trading Robert Covington, one of Towns’ best friends on the team, Towns expressed his desire for Covington to remain a Timberwolf. First, after the Wolves’ 113-109 loss to the Kings, Towns was asked if he was going to have a voice in what Rosas may decide to do this week. He said he wasn’t going to have one, nor did he want one. “My stand on that is they get paid to do that,” Towns said. “I get paid to be on the court and make the things happen. So I’m going to do the best I can for my job. My job title is to be a basketball player, be a leader and take whatever guys I’m blessed to play with, share this locker room with and try to get the best out of them while getting the best out of me. That’s my job. My job is not to make decisions roster-wise or anything like that.”
2 hours ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Minnesota Timberwolves Turmoil
February 4, 2020 | 6:40 am UTC Update

Marcus Morris would rather stay a Knick

Morris, 30, represents a conundrum for New York before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Knicks could recoup a first-round pick for Morris, who is on an expiring contract, but also want to re-sign him in free agency. Morris, according to sources, would prefer to remain with the Knicks past the deadline and has told people he expects the team to offer a lucrative multi-year deal from New York in the summer.
3 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 48 more rumors
Despite hearing his name surface as a trade target for various teams, the 6’10” forward has enjoyed life off the court in Washington and would like to remain there. “It’s a great city,” Bertans told Bleacher Report. “I love that there’s some history. It’s an international city, and at the same time, my wife enjoys it. We’re living downtown. There are a lot of places you can just walk, and you don’t have to drive anywhere. Having a little bit more of a similar feel to how it is back home for us in Latvia because we also live in the capital city downtown and have the opportunity to walk downtown and not be stuck in the car for a half-hour going somewhere.”
3 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ Bleacher Report

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Davis Bertans Trade?
Embiid came out on fire and had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the first quarter as he quickly wanted to put the Celtics nightmare to bed where he shot just 1-for-11. He finished up with 14 points at the half as the Sixers were within 56-52 at halftime. Then, everything changed in the second half as he only got the four attempts. “There were a couple of factors that Joel faced,” said coach Brett Brown. “First, they sat in a zone for almost the entire second half and the times that they did go man, they double-teamed him on the catch. In that world, it’s easy to look at the stat sheet, but if you actually see the game, you can understand why his numbers were the way that they were.”
3 hours ago via Sixers Wire

, Uncategorized

, ,

The frustration levels were clearly shown in the second half as they had their issues on both ends of the floor. Tobias Harris, who had a miserable night scoring just six points on 3-for-12 shooting and he missed all six of his attempts from deep, knows the frustration is there, but they need to stay positive. “I mean, obviously, we’re frustrated,” said Harris. “We have to stay positive and battle through. It’s just a part of the season. You have your highs and you have your lows. It’s really how you weather that storm and get through it. Obviously, we want to play better and be better. We have expectations for one another. We have to keep our head high and just be ready for the next one and go out and learn from this game and keep going.”
3 hours ago via Sixers Wire

Uncategorized

,

And if you had idolized Bryant as long as DeRozan had — if you’d met him when you were 15, and then watched him evolve from a sports hero to a mentor to a friend — you did not need to go looking for Bryant, because he was everywhere you looked. “It’s definitely surreal,” DeRozan said, sitting in a courtside chair Monday, in his first visit to Staples Center since Bryant’s death eight days earlier. “Just kind of an eerie feeling that you don’t want to believe. Like a bad dream or something.”
3 hours ago via

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
When ESPN the Magazine stopped publishing in September, ESPN execs said the company would continue to print a handful of commemorative issues each year. The first of those drops this Friday — a 96-page issue on Kobe Bryant. The publication will carry the ESPN brand — not the ESPN the Magazine one. “We specifically limited this to be a test case to do the work, see how the process goes and see if this makes sense,” said ESPN VP/Storytelling & Special Projects Alison Overholt. “We’ll evaluate when and how often it makes sense to do something like this.”
3 hours ago via Sports Business Daily

, , Uncategorized

, ,

February 4, 2020 | 5:47 am UTC Update
Monday on NBC Sports Boston’s Arbella Early Edition, A. Sherrod Blakely explained how Boston will be one of the teams engaging with the Minnesota Timberwolves if they make their All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns available. As much as the Celtics are one of the teams that like Capela, he’s not the only guy that they have their eyes on. You know, Karl-Anthony Towns is a name that we’ve heard quite often and right now Minnesota isn’t quite ready to engage teams in conversations about him. But make no mistake about it, he too will be a player that I think if they make him available, Boston will be among the teams that will express interest.
4 hours ago via Justin Leger @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

, , ,

League sources say the Rockets offered Capela to the Nets for a package that included Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince, which Brooklyn declined. The Celtics have a top-six-protected first from the Grizzlies that will become unprotected next year that they could dangle in a trade—but considering Memphis is currently eighth in the West, that pick is likely to convey this season—as well as rookie wing Romeo Langford. The Hawks remain the most likely destination for Capela, which would lead to a whole different set of possibilities.
4 hours ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , ,

If the Hawks land Capela, it means they probably will have found a new home for John Collins. Though Collins has had success as a pick-and-roll partner with point guard Trae Young, he’s expected to demand well over $20 million annually, either in an extension this summer or if he hits restricted free agency next summer. Atlanta doesn’t want to invest that type of money in Collins, considering his defensive limitations.
4 hours ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: John Collins Trade?

Wizards interested in Tristan Thompson?

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Wizards are, “quietly trying to buy” at this year’s trade deadline and could target Cavaliers center, Tristan Thompson. “I heard that [the Wizards] are quietly trying to buy,” Windhorst said on the Lowe Post Podcast. “One of the guys that I think is out there who Washington would have some interest in is Tristan Thompson.”
4 hours ago via Mike DePrisco @ NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 34 more rumors
Houston, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Denver are interested in Covington, sources say. Dallas and Denver have minimal interest, which puts Houston and Philadelphia in pole position for one of the league’s most reputable 3-and-D wings. Covington isn’t moving as nimbly on defense as he has in past seasons following knee surgery last April, but he’s still a solid, reliable defender who could help a playoff team and shoot at an above-average clip from 3, which explains Houston’s interest.
4 hours ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

The Grizzlies have sought a first-round pick from a long list of teams inquiring about Jae Crowder, sources say. I would bet heavy against them getting one; Crowder is shooting 29.7% from deep. They could probably snare two second-rounders, but that will present Memphis an interesting choice: sitting at .500, as one of the feel-good stories in the league, should they deal a starter in exchange for future assets?
4 hours ago via Zach Lowe @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Jae Crowder Trade?
4 hours ago via Adam Wells @ Bleacher Report

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

4 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Why No. 2 and not the No. 24 for his former Olympic teammate, contemporary competitor and the man he is tasked with taking the torch from as the next great superstar for the Lakers? “Zhuri,” James said. Zhuri Nova is James’ 5-year-old daughter. Before James changed his Instagram profile picture to a photograph of Bryant holding Gianna in his arms after the Lakers’ championship win in Orlando, Florida, in 2009, James’ profile pic was a photo of Zhuri with a big smile.
4 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Gianna Bryant Death
Home