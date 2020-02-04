For Minnesota, those potential draft assets could be us…
For Minnesota, those potential draft assets could be useful in talks with Golden State on a Russell trade, or elsewhere in deals at the trade deadline or in this offseason. The Timberwolves have been engaged with Golden State in talks on a package that includes Russell in recent weeks, league sources said.
February 4, 2020 | 8:16 pm UTC Update
Details on potential four-way swap revealed
We now know that Steve Mills is out with the Knicks. We also know that people of influence at Madison Square Garden have been, in the words of one source, ‘obsessed’ with Toronto president Masai Ujiri. We don’t know what, specifically, the Knicks would need offer the Raptors to land Ujiri, who is under contract through 2020-21.
But we have a pretty good idea of where New York’s compensation package would have to start: one NBA team last year demanded two first-round picks when another team inquired about letting its exec out of an existing contract, per SNY sources. The transaction — which would have involved an exec generally considered a tier below Ujiri, sources said — didn’t get to the finish line.
But teams talk, and a baseline of two first-round picks is where multiple SNY sources familiar with the dynamic of such negotiations, who were polled in December, expect any Knicks-Ujiri talks to start. When talking about the Knicks-Ujiri hypothetical, it’s fair to assume that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tannenbaum will want at least two firsts in a package for Ujiri.
February 4, 2020 | 7:40 pm UTC Update
The Nuggets also have to make decisions on fourth-year shooting guard Malik Beasley and fourth-year forward Juancho Hernangomez, both of whom could enter restricted free agency this summer. The Nuggets, who don’t have a first-round pick this upcoming draft due to the Jerami Grant trade, are in search of a first-round pick for Beasley, according to two league sources.
As Thursday’s trade deadline inches closer, one name the Nuggets have no intention of dealing is rookie Michael Porter Jr., according to a person familiar with the situation. Since playing consistent minutes, Porter has averaged 12.3 points and nearly seven rebounds per game throughout January. Internally, he’s viewed as the type of player who could significantly elevate Denver’s ceiling.
February 4, 2020 | 7:26 pm UTC Update
Tristan Thompson wants out of Cleveland
But in Thompson’s case, the 28-year-old seemed conditioned to not only be the sage, elder statesman who would hold the hands of the Cavs’ teenagers and much younger 20-somethings through a second year of a rebuild. He was also interested in a contract extension that might keep him there much longer. That has changed. Thompson’s camp wants him traded by Thursday’s deadline. The people close to him are calling it a “priority.”
Thompson is in the final year of a five-year, $82 million contract. Anyone who trades for him now gets his “Bird Rights,” which means that team can go over the salary cap this summer to re-sign him. It’s certainly part of the reason Thompson’s camp wants him traded.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources with @Ramona Shelburne: Knicks owner Jim Dolan is already considering a front office model that is working with Golden State (Bob Myers) and the Lakers (Rob Pelinka): Hiring a top basketball executive out of the player agent ranks.
February 4, 2020 | 6:46 pm UTC Update
Chris Haynes: Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam has accepted an invitation to compete in the Skills Challenge during All-Star Weekend, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Shams Charania: Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham will participate in the NBA three-point shootout at All-Star weekend in Chicago, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
J. Michael Falgoust: Warren (concussion) did some exercises today but will be OUT Wed. Won’t travel #PacersRaptors
February 4, 2020 | 6:14 pm UTC Update
The Timberwolves, Rockets and Hawks possess the assets to fulfill some of each team’s goals: forward Robert Covington to Houston, center Clint Capela to the Hawks and potentially two first-round picks and an expiring contract to Minnesota, league sources said.
February 4, 2020 | 5:52 pm UTC Update
Gary Harris on the block
The Nuggets and Heat are among the teams registering interest in Jrue Holiday, though the Pelicans are not biting … yet. Denver has made Gary Harris very available, and would part with Malik Beasley, too. Just don’t ask for Michael Porter Jr., who has emerged as the sweet scoring forward many thought he would be before the back injury scared everyone away. New Orleans’s decision on Holiday will be interesting.
Miami has told teams that Tyler Herro is off limits, at least for now. The Heat hit big with the Herro/Duncan Robinson/Kendrick Nunn pickups, and Miami isn’t interested in any contracts that stretch beyond 2021 … when Giannis Antetokounmpo could be a free agent, and Pat Riley will have another chance to lure a transformational star to South Beach. Danillo Gallinari fits that mold, and Gallo’s three-point shooting would be a welcome addition to Miami’s frontcourt.
Phoenix has a valuable trade chip in Aron Baynes, who has been excellent this season. Keep an eye on the Clippers there.
“Every game is going to be emotional,” said LeBron James, who wore a purple bracelet after practice Monday, along with beads that matched Bryant’s jersey numbers (8, 24). “But time heals all, and it’s going to continue to help us every game. “We’ll continue to lean on each other and lean on our crowd. Our crowd is going to be with us. We have to continue to push forward. That’s what he’d want us to do.”
“There was some weird stuff going on,” James said. “That’s just pretty cool. It’s a daily reminder.” And with those reminders, the Lakers might feel joy and pain. “There is no way one individual can do it on their own,” James said. “You have to lean on somebody in order to gain strength. That’s the only reason we’ve been able to get through it together.”
February 4, 2020 | 5:41 pm UTC Update
Clippers interested in Thompson, Love and Dedmon
The Clippers have been aggressive, no surprise considering they have the $11.5 million Mo Harkless contract and a first round pick to deal. Considering if LA doesn’t trade the pick it can’t deal another one until we colonize Mars, there is some urgency in the LA front office to get a deal done. The Clippers have kicked the tires on Kevin Love and could grab disgruntled Kings center Dewayne Dedmon, but neither are preferred options. There is some interest in Tristan Thompson in LA’s front office, per sources, as LA’s coaching staff has fretted about the team’s rebounding, particularly when Ivica Zubac is off the floor. Wing depth is a consideration for the Clippers, with Robert Covington and Iguodala among the possibilities discussed.
There is strong interest in Boston in Davis Bertans, who would fill a couple of needs. Bertans could join the frontcourt rotation and juice what has been a brutally bad shooting bench. The Celtics second unit is 28 in three-point shooting, per NBA.com, sandwiched between Minnesota and Cleveland. For a team that makes a living beyond the three-point line … that’s bad. Washington has effectively hung up on teams looking to extract Bertans, but Boston could make things interesting if they throw a pick or two into the pot. Because really … what are they holding on to them for?
The Pistons continue to be ready to move off of Andre Drummond, as Detroit begins (another) rebuild. Interest in Drummond, as you might imagine, has been downright cool. His $27 million salary is a problem, as is a growing feeling that Drummond could opt into a nearly $29 million salary next season. As strong a rebounder as Drummond is—and Detroit’s guards make him look infinitely worse on the perimeter than he can be—there are concerns among some executives about his passion for the game. That’s unnerving. Reggie Jackson can be had if a team is willing to surrender an asset for an injury plagued player in the final year of his contract.
Lowe then responded with a string of insights that should be affirming for Bulls fans anxious to see LaVine flourish in Chicago: “I know teams have called the Bulls about Zach LaVine — recently. Good teams. The Bulls typically throw the phone out the window when people call about Zach LaVine, just don’t even bother. I assume that is still their stance, in part because Wendell Carter Jr. is injured, Markkanen’s injured, Porter’s injured. You traded Jimmy Butler in a defining pivot of your franchise, what, three years ago now? If you trade Zach LaVine for picks, that’s a hard sell for your fans, especially after you’ve now promoted Zach LaVine’s All-Star candidacy.”
The Blazers seem satisfied to nibble around the edges at the deadline (Trevor Ariza has been remarkably useful) and try to make the playoffs with the current group. For what it’s worth, Love wasn’t all that enthralled with the idea of returning home to Oregon anyway, per sources.
Sacramento has matching rights on Bogdanović, but there are questions about the Kings willingness to match a potentially outrageous offer. Given the weakness of the 2020 free agent class, that could be coming. The Lakers have checked in on a potential Kuzma-centered swap, per source, and teams will probe Sacramento over the next two days to see if a deal is there.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Masai Ujiri has long been Jim Dolan’s dream candidate to run Knicks, but here’s what’s already complicating that pursuit: Ujiri’s contract, and Knicks reluctance to give up draft compensation to Toronto, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Dolan has already had converations with one possible candidate, sources tell ESPN. The process for a successor is likely moving faster than the time needed to wait on an Ujiri courtship.
February 4, 2020 | 5:20 pm UTC Update
Marc Stein: There have been strong rumblings since December that the Knicks believe they have a real shot to lure Masai Ujiri away from Toronto to take over. Of course, many also believed the Knicks knew they were getting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving when they traded away Kristaps Porzingis