USA Today Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are orchestrating multiteam …

3 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Storyline: D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves?
More HoopsHype Rumors
February 4, 2020 | 8:16 pm UTC Update

Details on potential four-way swap revealed

54 mins ago via JabariJYoung

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 26 more rumors
54 mins ago via SportsNet New York

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

But teams talk, and a baseline of two first-round picks is where multiple SNY sources familiar with the dynamic of such negotiations, who were polled in December, expect any Knicks-Ujiri talks to start. When talking about the Knicks-Ujiri hypothetical, it’s fair to assume that Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tannenbaum will want at least two firsts in a package for Ujiri.
54 mins ago via SportsNet New York

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Knicks Front Office
February 4, 2020 | 7:40 pm UTC Update
The Nuggets also have to make decisions on fourth-year shooting guard Malik Beasley and fourth-year forward Juancho Hernangomez, both of whom could enter restricted free agency this summer. The Nuggets, who don’t have a first-round pick this upcoming draft due to the Jerami Grant trade, are in search of a first-round pick for Beasley, according to two league sources.
2 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

As Thursday’s trade deadline inches closer, one name the Nuggets have no intention of dealing is rookie Michael Porter Jr., according to a person familiar with the situation. Since playing consistent minutes, Porter has averaged 12.3 points and nearly seven rebounds per game throughout January. Internally, he’s viewed as the type of player who could significantly elevate Denver’s ceiling.
2 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

, Top Rumors

, , ,

February 4, 2020 | 7:26 pm UTC Update

Tristan Thompson wants out of Cleveland

But in Thompson’s case, the 28-year-old seemed conditioned to not only be the sage, elder statesman who would hold the hands of the Cavs’ teenagers and much younger 20-somethings through a second year of a rebuild. He was also interested in a contract extension that might keep him there much longer. That has changed. Thompson’s camp wants him traded by Thursday’s deadline. The people close to him are calling it a “priority.”
2 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 38 more rumors
February 4, 2020 | 6:46 pm UTC Update
For Minnesota, those potential draft assets could be useful in talks with Golden State on a Russell trade, or elsewhere in deals at the trade deadline or in this offseason. The Timberwolves have been engaged with Golden State in talks on a package that includes Russell in recent weeks, league sources said.
3 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

February 4, 2020 | 5:52 pm UTC Update

Gary Harris on the block

The Nuggets and Heat are among the teams registering interest in Jrue Holiday, though the Pelicans are not biting … yet. Denver has made Gary Harris very available, and would part with Malik Beasley, too. Just don’t ask for Michael Porter Jr., who has emerged as the sweet scoring forward many thought he would be before the back injury scared everyone away. New Orleans’s decision on Holiday will be interesting.
3 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 6 more rumors
Miami has told teams that Tyler Herro is off limits, at least for now. The Heat hit big with the Herro/Duncan Robinson/Kendrick Nunn pickups, and Miami isn’t interested in any contracts that stretch beyond 2021 … when Giannis Antetokounmpo could be a free agent, and Pat Riley will have another chance to lure a transformational star to South Beach. Danillo Gallinari fits that mold, and Gallo’s three-point shooting would be a welcome addition to Miami’s frontcourt.
3 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

“Every game is going to be emotional,” said LeBron James, who wore a purple bracelet after practice Monday, along with beads that matched Bryant’s jersey numbers (8, 24). “But time heals all, and it’s going to continue to help us every game. “We’ll continue to lean on each other and lean on our crowd. Our crowd is going to be with us. We have to continue to push forward. That’s what he’d want us to do.”
3 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

, Uncategorized

, , ,

“There was some weird stuff going on,” James said. “That’s just pretty cool. It’s a daily reminder.” And with those reminders, the Lakers might feel joy and pain. “There is no way one individual can do it on their own,” James said. “You have to lean on somebody in order to gain strength. That’s the only reason we’ve been able to get through it together.”
3 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

, Uncategorized

, , ,

February 4, 2020 | 5:41 pm UTC Update

Clippers interested in Thompson, Love and Dedmon

The Clippers have been aggressive, no surprise considering they have the $11.5 million Mo Harkless contract and a first round pick to deal. Considering if LA doesn’t trade the pick it can’t deal another one until we colonize Mars, there is some urgency in the LA front office to get a deal done. The Clippers have kicked the tires on Kevin Love and could grab disgruntled Kings center Dewayne Dedmon, but neither are preferred options. There is some interest in Tristan Thompson in LA’s front office, per sources, as LA’s coaching staff has fretted about the team’s rebounding, particularly when Ivica Zubac is off the floor. Wing depth is a consideration for the Clippers, with Robert Covington and Iguodala among the possibilities discussed.
3 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 66 more rumors
There is strong interest in Boston in Davis Bertans, who would fill a couple of needs. Bertans could join the frontcourt rotation and juice what has been a brutally bad shooting bench. The Celtics second unit is 28 in three-point shooting, per NBA.com, sandwiched between Minnesota and Cleveland. For a team that makes a living beyond the three-point line … that’s bad. Washington has effectively hung up on teams looking to extract Bertans, but Boston could make things interesting if they throw a pick or two into the pot. Because really … what are they holding on to them for?
3 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

The Pistons continue to be ready to move off of Andre Drummond, as Detroit begins (another) rebuild. Interest in Drummond, as you might imagine, has been downright cool. His $27 million salary is a problem, as is a growing feeling that Drummond could opt into a nearly $29 million salary next season. As strong a rebounder as Drummond is—and Detroit’s guards make him look infinitely worse on the perimeter than he can be—there are concerns among some executives about his passion for the game. That’s unnerving. Reggie Jackson can be had if a team is willing to surrender an asset for an injury plagued player in the final year of his contract.
3 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Lowe then responded with a string of insights that should be affirming for Bulls fans anxious to see LaVine flourish in Chicago: “I know teams have called the Bulls about Zach LaVine — recently. Good teams. The Bulls typically throw the phone out the window when people call about Zach LaVine, just don’t even bother. I assume that is still their stance, in part because Wendell Carter Jr. is injured, Markkanen’s injured, Porter’s injured. You traded Jimmy Butler in a defining pivot of your franchise, what, three years ago now? If you trade Zach LaVine for picks, that’s a hard sell for your fans, especially after you’ve now promoted Zach LaVine’s All-Star candidacy.”
3 hours ago via Rob Schaefer @ NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Zach LaVine Trade?
Sacramento has matching rights on Bogdanović, but there are questions about the Kings willingness to match a potentially outrageous offer. Given the weakness of the 2020 free agent class, that could be coming. The Lakers have checked in on a potential Kuzma-centered swap, per source, and teams will probe Sacramento over the next two days to see if a deal is there.
3 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

February 4, 2020 | 5:20 pm UTC Update
Home