Tim Reynolds: The list of 3-point shooters for the contest (I believe all these have been announced along the way): — Defending champion Joe Harris — Damian Lillard — Duncan Robinson — Trae Young — Davis Bertans — Zach LaVine — Devonte’ Graham — Buddy Hield The new max score is 40.
February 5, 2020 | 2:10 am UTC Update
Cleveland, entering Tuesday, had nothing percolating on the Love front, which isn’t much of a surprise with three years and $91.5 million left on his contract after this season. The Cavaliers will almost certainly have to wait until the summer to resume the search for a trade partner willing to absorb that sort of financial commitment when Love is 31 and regarded in some corners as injury-prone.
Golden State is at least listening to trade pitches for the former Nets All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell sooner than expected, with Minnesota pushing relentlessly for him despite the Timberwolves’ limited cache of assets.
It is also widely assumed that the Heat are working — challenging as it is — to find a new home for the disgruntled Dion Waiters and maybe James Johnson (whom Miami may use to try to acquire Iguodala).
Jamie Hudson: Both Murray and Grant, who were listed as questionable, will start tonight vs. Blazers
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Tristan Thompson is listed as questionable with a sore right quad for tomorrow’s game against OKC.
Jeff McDonald: Gregg Popovich on Kobe Bryant, as the Spurs prepare to play the Lakers for this first time since the NBA legend’s death. It is a 2-minute soliloquy:
February 5, 2020 | 1:46 am UTC Update
Two longtime Ujiri-watchers whom I trust deeply for their reads on this situation have been telling me since December, when the Knicks fired Coach David Fizdale after a 4-18 start, that Ujiri intends to maneuver his way to the Knicks after his moves helped the Raptors win a championship last season. Both watchers went so far as to proclaim that Ujiri may even try to bring along Bobby Webster, Toronto’s well-regarded general manager.
Some league insiders also have questioned whether Dolan is as all-in on Ujiri as advertised, because of the perception in various corners that the league office (specifically N.B.A. Commissioner Adam Silver) is pushing Ujiri as the ideal candidate to try to rescue the Knicks. Memories of Ujiri famously fleecing the Knicks in the Carmelo Anthony trade when he was in Denver in 2011, and again in the Andrea Bargnani trade in 2013, are likewise described as potential Dolan turnoffs.
David Aldridge: With the caveat that everything’s subject to change before the trade deadline, sources maintain there’s not much interest from Wizards in acquiring Tristan Thompson. Cost of re-signing the rising UFA F/C would be quite problematic for a team looking to keep Davis Bertans.
David Aldridge: As other media has written, Thompson’s reps are definitely looking to get him out of Cleveland, though. I wrote a couple of weeks ago that I expected he would likely generate more trade interest by the deadline than Kevin Love, for multiple reasons.
Ira Winderman: Heat listing Tyler Herro (ankle) as out for Wednesday night against the Clippers. Winslow, Leonard and Alexander also out.
February 5, 2020 | 1:12 am UTC Update
Nick Kosmider: Michael Malone: “We have 16 players on our roster. If we get through Thursday’s trade deadline with the same team, I’d be very happy. … We’re having a great season so far. It’s not like we feel we have to go out there and make all these drastic changes.”
Duvalier Johnson: Malone on Damian Lillard:”It’s fun to watch. When you see greatness being exhibited on the floor. Have to sit back and give credit. I hope we can stop it.”
Fred Katz: Statement from Bertans: “My experience w the Wizards has been great since I arrived this summer, from my teammates, the coaching staff, the fans & the entire organization. It will be an honor to compete in the 3pt contest on behalf of all of them & to represent Latvia during ASW”
Alykhan Bijani: Coach D’Antoni on what Isaiah Hartenstein needs to do to get more time: “He plays well. It’s just how the game goes and what we need. Without Russell (Westbrook), it’s a little bit easier to go bigger because of the spacing…If the game dictates it, then, yeah, I’d use Isaiah.”
Carlo Singson will step down as Associate Vice President and Managing Director of NBA Philippines, it was announced Tuesday by NBA Executive Vice President and Managing Director of NBA Asia Scott Levy.
February 4, 2020 | 11:57 pm UTC Update
David Morrow: 3-point shootout field set: Davis Bertans Devonte’ Graham Joe Harris Buddy Hield Zach LaVine Damian Lillard Duncan Robinson Trae Young
Ben Rohrbach: There’s a new wrinkle to the 3-point contest. Participants get two more shots from 29 feet, 9 inches in what will be known as the “Dew Zones” (using green balls sponsored by Mountain Dew). Shots are worth 3 points, raising max from 36 to 42. Time is increased from 1:00 to 1:10.
JD Shaw: Here are the 2020 All-Star Skills Challenge Participants: Bam Adebayo, Patrick Beverley, Spencer Dinwiddie, Khris Middleton, Derrick Rose, Domantas Sabonis, Pascal Siakam, Jayson Tatum.
Duvalier Johnson: Michael Porter Jr. is the first player out today despite being listed as OUT against Portland. Getting a nice workout in, good sign for the #Nuggets
February 4, 2020 | 11:31 pm UTC Update
Jonathan Feigen: Russell Westbrook still to sit one of the games in the back-to-back. D’Antoni said to guess which he would play, vs. LA or Suns. I’m going with LA.
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni says Clint Capela has made progress on the heel injury: “I heard he’s getting better.” Said Capela “could” play half of the upcoming back-to-back.
Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown has agreed to terms to become the new head coach for Nigeria’s national men’s basketball team that is heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he told The Undefeated.
“I’m honored and humbled that Musa Kida and the Nigerian Basketball Federation have given me this opportunity,” Brown said. “The Nigerian Basketball Federation has been very professional and organized throughout the vetting process. They want to continue to build a world class team and organization on and off the court. “
Brown plans to hire a full coaching staff, including player development personnel, video personnel, scouts, and medical personnel for the Nigerian national team. The Warriors have given Brown their blessing and will allow Nigeria to use its newly renovated East Bay practice facility in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Brown could also potentially add one NBA player to the roster that would be granted a Nigerian passport.
Chinese consul general Huang Ping expressed gratitude to the United States, and especially the NBA, for providing support for China’s efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the globe. “While China is bravely fighting the virus, people from United States and all over the world are offering massive support in preventing and controlling this outbreak,” Huang said in a media briefing at the consulate in New York.
February 4, 2020 | 11:25 pm UTC Update
Tim Reynolds: The NBA is changing the format of the 3-point contest at All-Star weekend, AP is told. The new twist: two new shots from 6 feet behind the 3-point line and they’ll be worth three points each. Rounds will now be 27 shots instead of 25, taking 70 seconds instead of 60.
Bogdanovic said he would prefer to remain in Sacramento, but he knows the NBA is a business. “You never know,” Bogdanovic said. “If something happens, it happens. You’ve got to be ready, prepared for anything. It can happen to everybody. Teams are looking to create the best team and that’s something players cannot control.”
Brad Townsend: Seth Curry (left knee tightness) and J.J. Barea (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Memphis.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Minnesota: Kevin Huerter (adductor pain) is probable. Trae Young (right elbow contusion/right ankle sprain) is probable. Bruno Fernando (left calf strain) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
February 4, 2020 | 10:57 pm UTC Update
Marc J. Spears: Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown has agreed to terms to be the next head coach of the Nigerian men’s basketball team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, @espn @TheUndefeated has learned. Nigeria BB president Musa Kida was seeking a high-profile coach with an NBA background.
Durant, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, has progressed to sprinting. He was running with a football in an empty gym at the HSS Practice Facility in Industry City on Tuesday, then showed off his not-so laser arm throwing the ball across the court.
The progress has been significant for Durant, who could not put weight on his leg at the time of the injury. He has progressed from shooting flat-footed jump shots, to turn-around fading jumpers, to now sprinting at what appeared to be around 75-80% of his top speed.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Derrick Rose and Svi Mykhailiuk are OUT and Markieff Morris is questionable and Bruce Brown is available for Wednesday vs. #Suns. Blake Griffin, Luke Kennard and Khyri Thomas remain OUT. #DFS
Lovett High School (GA) center Ryan Mutombo has seen interest from schools in him pick up after a strong start to his junior year. Texas A&M became the latest to extend an offer to the son of NBA Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo joining Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, Richmond and Indiana State as the others to offer.
On Tuesday morning, right after dropping 43 points against the Warriors, Bradley Beal made his mark off the court. As part of his continued partnership with Ron Brown College Preparatory High School (RBHS), Beal sponsored a bus and arranged a tour for 50 students at Howard University.
The students arrived mid-morning on a bus sponsored by a small portion of Beal’s $25,000 award from the NBA for winning the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Beal, of course, won the award primarily for his work with the Ron Brown students. This was Beal’s fourth bus he has sponsored for college tours for RBHS. In November, he provided the transportation for visits to Lincoln University, Morgan State University, and Salisbury University.
February 4, 2020 | 10:39 pm UTC Update
Shams Charania: Knicks have had exploratory conversations on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.