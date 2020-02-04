USA Today Sports

Tim Reynolds: The list of 3-point shooters for the contest (I believe all these have been announced along the way): — Defending champion Joe Harris — Damian Lillard — Duncan Robinson — Trae Young — Davis Bertans — Zach LaVine — Devonte’ Graham — Buddy Hield The new max score is 40.

Kevin Love staying in Cleveland?

Cleveland, entering Tuesday, had nothing percolating on the Love front, which isn’t much of a surprise with three years and $91.5 million left on his contract after this season. The Cavaliers will almost certainly have to wait until the summer to resume the search for a trade partner willing to absorb that sort of financial commitment when Love is 31 and regarded in some corners as injury-prone.
Jeff McDonald: Gregg Popovich on Kobe Bryant, as the Spurs prepare to play the Lakers for this first time since the NBA legend’s death. It is a 2-minute soliloquy:

Masai Ujiri eyeing Knicks?

Two longtime Ujiri-watchers whom I trust deeply for their reads on this situation have been telling me since December, when the Knicks fired Coach David Fizdale after a 4-18 start, that Ujiri intends to maneuver his way to the Knicks after his moves helped the Raptors win a championship last season. Both watchers went so far as to proclaim that Ujiri may even try to bring along Bobby Webster, Toronto’s well-regarded general manager.
Some league insiders also have questioned whether Dolan is as all-in on Ujiri as advertised, because of the perception in various corners that the league office (specifically N.B.A. Commissioner Adam Silver) is pushing Ujiri as the ideal candidate to try to rescue the Knicks. Memories of Ujiri famously fleecing the Knicks in the Carmelo Anthony trade when he was in Denver in 2011, and again in the Andrea Bargnani trade in 2013, are likewise described as potential Dolan turnoffs.
David Aldridge: With the caveat that everything’s subject to change before the trade deadline, sources maintain there’s not much interest from Wizards in acquiring Tristan Thompson. Cost of re-signing the rising UFA F/C would be quite problematic for a team looking to keep Davis Bertans.
JD Shaw: Here are the 2020 All-Star Skills Challenge Participants: Bam Adebayo, Patrick Beverley, Spencer Dinwiddie, Khris Middleton, Derrick Rose, Domantas Sabonis, Pascal Siakam, Jayson Tatum.
Brown plans to hire a full coaching staff, including player development personnel, video personnel, scouts, and medical personnel for the Nigerian national team. The Warriors have given Brown their blessing and will allow Nigeria to use its newly renovated East Bay practice facility in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Brown could also potentially add one NBA player to the roster that would be granted a Nigerian passport.
Chinese consul general Huang Ping expressed gratitude to the United States, and especially the NBA, for providing support for China’s efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the globe. “While China is bravely fighting the virus, people from United States and all over the world are offering massive support in preventing and controlling this outbreak,” Huang said in a media briefing at the consulate in New York.
Mike Brown to coach Nigerian national team

Marc J. Spears: Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown has agreed to terms to be the next head coach of the Nigerian men’s basketball team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, @espn @TheUndefeated has learned. Nigeria BB president Musa Kida was seeking a high-profile coach with an NBA background.
The progress has been significant for Durant, who could not put weight on his leg at the time of the injury. He has progressed from shooting flat-footed jump shots, to turn-around fading jumpers, to now sprinting at what appeared to be around 75-80% of his top speed.

The students arrived mid-morning on a bus sponsored by a small portion of Beal’s $25,000 award from the NBA for winning the 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Beal, of course, won the award primarily for his work with the Ron Brown students. This was Beal’s fourth bus he has sponsored for college tours for RBHS. In November, he provided the transportation for visits to Lincoln University, Morgan State University, and Salisbury University.
