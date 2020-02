The duo also talked about the infamous moment in game one of 2018 Finals, which featured a visibly upset LeBron James at Smith for costing the Cavaliers the game. The Cavaliers would end up getting swept by the Golden State Warriors, and James took his talent to Los Angeles. As for Smith, he hasn’t played in the league since November 19, 2018, against the Detroit Pistons. “It messed me up because the play before we missed the free throw, and I didn’t realize that. I’m thinking alright because we talked to the coaches, and S***. said” “I think we got that one, and we got that one we about to get back on defense, and we get the rebound I’m thinking okay we good game over. [I hear] man what the F*** you doing and you know the worse part about it. When you are right and just know you are right and you dead a** wrong.”