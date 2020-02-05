USA Today Sports

Trae Young: Them Late Night Woj 💣’s Got Us Like...…

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 5, 2020 | 6:28 am UTC Update
Thaddeus Young. The Clippers are at least one team that has expressed interest in the veteran, according to league sources. A Young-for-Moe-Harkless trade makes sense for both teams. Young also could be dealt in the offseason, holding down the fort until Markkanen returns. At that point, he’d only have one season fully guaranteed left on his deal.
1 hour ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Thaddeus Young Trade?
February 5, 2020 | 6:01 am UTC Update
A league source mentioned Houston and Brooklyn specifically expressing interest in acquiring Collins in the days leading up to the trade deadline. Teams that have had discussions with the Hawks have come under the belief that Atlanta is not interested in moving Collins at this time unless it is blown away by an offer, which doesn’t seem like the case 48 hours to go until the deadline.
1 hour ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: John Collins Suspension
Regardless, the Celtics have been pleased with the production from the center position and do not appear to be urgently looking to upgrade it. League sources said the Pistons reached out to the Celtics last month to gauge their potential interest in Andre Drummond, too. But Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter have combined to average 17.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 blocks in 41.1 minutes per game, and no assets need to be relinquished to keep them.
1 hour ago via Boston Globe

, Uncategorized

, , ,

He attended the Mavericks’ Jan. 28 home game against Phoenix, the night the franchise paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the other helicopter crash victims. Nowitzki said he figured that sitting next to owner Mark Cuban, adjacent to the Mavericks’ bench, would rekindle competitive juices. “Instead, I kept looking out there and I didn’t feel anything,” he said. “I can honestly say I didn’t miss it at all. I couldn’t picture myself being out there. I guess that shows I’m completely at peace with it.”
1 hour ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Dirk Nowitzki Retirement
The duo also talked about the infamous moment in game one of 2018 Finals, which featured a visibly upset LeBron James at Smith for costing the Cavaliers the game. The Cavaliers would end up getting swept by the Golden State Warriors, and James took his talent to Los Angeles. As for Smith, he hasn’t played in the league since November 19, 2018, against the Detroit Pistons. “It messed me up because the play before we missed the free throw, and I didn’t realize that. I’m thinking alright because we talked to the coaches, and S***. said” “I think we got that one, and we got that one we about to get back on defense, and we get the rebound I’m thinking okay we good game over. [I hear] man what the F*** you doing and you know the worse part about it. When you are right and just know you are right and you dead a** wrong.”
1 hour ago via Landon Buford @ Heavy.com

Uncategorized

, , ,

February 5, 2020 | 5:33 am UTC Update
The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday — 4 ¹/₂ hours before the Knicks return to the court at the Garden against the Magic. “Yeah, I’m aware of that part,’’ Morris said when asked if Monday could have been his last game as a Knick. “I’ve said it since the day I stepped here, I want to be with the Knicks. It’s not my call. We’re getting to the deadline. Me personally, I love being here and I want to continue to be here.”
2 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Marcus Morris Trade?
With owner James Dolan looking at making various agents as potential presidential candidates, don’t sleep on Kevin Durant’s man, Rich Kleiman, according to NBA sources. Kleiman, a native New Yorker, has always desired to run the Knicks. Kleiman was a force in having Durant at least consider the Knicks last year. The scuttlebutt was Durant would join the Knicks and Kleiman would take on a prominent front-office role. That possibility slammed shut when Durant chose the Nets, along with Kyrie Irving.
2 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Knicks Front Office
February 5, 2020 | 5:22 am UTC Update

Clint Capela to Atlanta in blockbuster trade

2 hours ago via wojespn

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 51 more rumors
2 hours ago via ShamsCharania

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , ,

February 5, 2020 | 4:26 am UTC Update

Clint Capela heading to Hawks in multi-team trade?

Shams Charania: Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. Evan Turner and draft compensation involved in current talks to Timberwolves. Potential fourth team too.
3 hours ago via ShamsCharania

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 1 more rumor

D'Angelo Russell staying with Warriors?

Shams Charania: Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.
3 hours ago via ShamsCharania

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 10 more rumors
February 5, 2020 | 3:00 am UTC Update

Andrew Wiggins heading to Warriors?

If D’Angelo Russell ends up in Minnesota before Thursday’s trade deadline, Andrew Wiggins will be heading to the Warriors. Multiple league sources say Wiggins is involved in every iteration of a deal being discussed between the two teams. Wiggins has the best contract on the Wolves to match salaries with Russell, and his career could be re-energized in Golden State.
4 hours ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 26 more rumors
Home