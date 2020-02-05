Jonathan Feigen: Quick clarification on the pick the Ro…
Jonathan Feigen: Quick clarification on the pick the Rockets will receive. It is the Warriors’ 2024 second-rounder from Atlanta. Not exactly the Minnesota pick, even if this trade makes the Wolves awesome.
February 5, 2020 | 7:43 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: The trade leaves the Rockets with a brief window until Thursday’s trade deadline to expand this four-team trade to include up to $12M in salary on another player. They could add a player who helps now, take on a player for assets and use those to further upgrade the team, etc.
Salman Ali: I’m sure this is the last thing people care about right now, but the Rockets will now have their full mid-level exception to work with this summer.
Jonathan Feigen: Quick story about Clint Capela (especially for the beat writers.) Went to a Rockets’ voluntary shootaround a few years ago. Asked Capela if I could bother him with a couple questions. He said “One, you never are bothering me. Two, don’t ever ask again. The answer is always yes.”
The Wolves initially were hoping that the extra draft picks they were hunting for Covington would be attractive enough to flip for Russell, the Warriors’ star guard who also happens to be tight with Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. But those talks have stalled, with the Wolves so far unwilling to meet the Warriors’ demand to include their own unprotected 2020 first-round pick in the deal, sources said. The Warriors were preparing to move on from the talks as of Tuesday night, sources said. But negotiations are always fluid in the week leading up to the trade deadline, and things can change both big and small, with just one phone call from either side.
Sources said that Randle has been involved in trade talks with other teams this season. Everyone but rookie RJ Barrett and second-year center Mitchell Robinson seem to be available.
Kendra Andrews: Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez returned to the Nuggets locker room to say goodbye upon hearing they’re on the move. Beasley shared a long embrace with Will Barton while Hernangomez was asking if Nikola Jokic was still around.
Ben Golliver: Spurs’ Gregg Popovich on what to do when Lakers’ LeBron James takes over: “Make sure you get good pictures? We try prevent it. If we could prevent it, we would have. Jesus. Do you stay up all night to think of questions like that? Anybody else got a question that makes sense?”
The first is one of availability. Is he willing to go and is Toronto willing to let him walk? He’s reportedly under contract through 2020-21, and the Raptors could presumably sign him to an extension if they wished. There is scuttlebutt out there that he’s itching for another challenge and has eyes for a large American market (this point also came up in league circles when the Washington job was open) and that the Raptors’ ownership might be okay letting somebody else pay him an eight-figure salary while they promote GM Bobby Webster.
February 5, 2020 | 6:28 am UTC Update
Thaddeus Young. The Clippers are at least one team that has expressed interest in the veteran, according to league sources. A Young-for-Moe-Harkless trade makes sense for both teams. Young also could be dealt in the offseason, holding down the fort until Markkanen returns. At that point, he’d only have one season fully guaranteed left on his deal.
Adrian Wojnarowski: More players in the deal: Denver’s Jarred Vanderbilt is on his way to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN. Jordan Bell to Houston.
Shams Charania on Derrick Rose: “He wants to be in Detroit. Derrick feels at home and Detroit has embraced him with open arms.”
Mark Medina: Dwight Howard said he got word Kobe Bryant agreed to help him out at the dunk contest. Dwight says it’s “heartbreaking” that couldn’t happen.
Mark Medina: Dwight Howard regrets he didn’t tell Kobe Bryant how much he appreciated him pic.twitter.com/JVeixMkFaU
Harrison Faigen: Dwight Howard on what was going through his mind when he heard Kobe died: “I didn’t know what to do or say. Just extremely hurt. I’m still kind of lost for words…. I didn’t get a chance to tell him how appreciative I was of our time together.”
Harrison Wind: Is this the best basketball Nikola Jokic has ever played? Michael Malone still thinks it’s what he did in the playoffs last year: “I would say that 14-game stretch is one of the best stretches I’ve ever seen…”
February 5, 2020 | 6:01 am UTC Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: So Denver fortifies its bench with G Shabazz Napier and F Noah Vonleh with losses of Beasley and Hernangomez. Denver will be active until Thursday’s deadline at 3 PM ET.
Alykhan Bijani: Sources: Despite the recent additions via trade, the #Rockets are not done yet making moves and will continue to be active before the trade deadline as they search for a center.
Jamie Hudson: Nuggets SG Malik Beasley, who just found he was traded, came into the Media Room here at the Pepsi Center to thank the Denver reporters for everything they did for him. He looked like he was fighting back tears.
Bobby Marks: Robert Covington has a $11.3M cap hit and is under contract through 2021-22. Jordan Bell is on a $1.6M expiring contract. The Rockets go from a tax team to $5.8M below the threshold. They also have two open roster spots now with the trade.
A league source mentioned Houston and Brooklyn specifically expressing interest in acquiring Collins in the days leading up to the trade deadline. Teams that have had discussions with the Hawks have come under the belief that Atlanta is not interested in moving Collins at this time unless it is blown away by an offer, which doesn’t seem like the case 48 hours to go until the deadline.
Collins is eligible for a rookie extension this offseason that wouldn’t kick in until the summer of 2021. He’s expected to ask for a deal that is near or at the max, according to multiple league sources. The Hawks could decide that he’s not worth that price and explore trading him this summer, much like what they did with Taurean Prince last summer.
Regardless, the Celtics have been pleased with the production from the center position and do not appear to be urgently looking to upgrade it. League sources said the Pistons reached out to the Celtics last month to gauge their potential interest in Andre Drummond, too. But Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter have combined to average 17.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 blocks in 41.1 minutes per game, and no assets need to be relinquished to keep them.
A source with knowledge of Oklahoma City’s thinking believes Adams is going to stay put with the Thunder ahead of the deadline.
Bill Oram: Last month Kyle Kuzma told me he was blocking out all trade noise: “I consumed it more last year. This year is different I don’t care at all.” theathletic.com/1550658/2020/0…
Harrison Faigen: Kuzma on some of the advice he’s gotten to help him deal with trade rumors: “Kobe always told me if they’re not talking about you, you should be worried.”
And according to multiple league sources, all signs are pointing toward another quiet week in Boston before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. “It feels like it’s kind of dead right now,” one league source said.
He attended the Mavericks’ Jan. 28 home game against Phoenix, the night the franchise paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the other helicopter crash victims. Nowitzki said he figured that sitting next to owner Mark Cuban, adjacent to the Mavericks’ bench, would rekindle competitive juices. “Instead, I kept looking out there and I didn’t feel anything,” he said. “I can honestly say I didn’t miss it at all. I couldn’t picture myself being out there. I guess that shows I’m completely at peace with it.”
StatMuse: LeBron hit 5 straight threes in a 3-minute span in the 4Q. He is averaging a career-high in 3PM per game this season.
The duo also talked about the infamous moment in game one of 2018 Finals, which featured a visibly upset LeBron James at Smith for costing the Cavaliers the game. The Cavaliers would end up getting swept by the Golden State Warriors, and James took his talent to Los Angeles. As for Smith, he hasn’t played in the league since November 19, 2018, against the Detroit Pistons. “It messed me up because the play before we missed the free throw, and I didn’t realize that. I’m thinking alright because we talked to the coaches, and S***. said” “I think we got that one, and we got that one we about to get back on defense, and we get the rebound I’m thinking okay we good game over. [I hear] man what the F*** you doing and you know the worse part about it. When you are right and just know you are right and you dead a** wrong.”
February 5, 2020 | 5:33 am UTC Update
Bobby Marks: The Clint Capela $14.9M cap hit ranks no. 15 in salary for a starting salary. He is under contract through 2022-23. Nene has a $2.6M cap hit this season. He has a $2.7M non-guaranteed contract that becomes guaranteed on 2/15.
The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday — 4 ¹/₂ hours before the Knicks return to the court at the Garden against the Magic. “Yeah, I’m aware of that part,’’ Morris said when asked if Monday could have been his last game as a Knick. “I’ve said it since the day I stepped here, I want to be with the Knicks. It’s not my call. We’re getting to the deadline. Me personally, I love being here and I want to continue to be here.”
Sources indicated several contenders have expressed interest. The Clippers attempted to sign him to a long-term deal this summer and could use him. So could the Sixers, his hometown team.
The Lakers and Kings previously discussed a deal involving Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kyle Kuzma, but a league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings were unlikely to make that trade.
With owner James Dolan looking at making various agents as potential presidential candidates, don’t sleep on Kevin Durant’s man, Rich Kleiman, according to NBA sources. Kleiman, a native New Yorker, has always desired to run the Knicks. Kleiman was a force in having Durant at least consider the Knicks last year. The scuttlebutt was Durant would join the Knicks and Kleiman would take on a prominent front-office role. That possibility slammed shut when Durant chose the Nets, along with Kyrie Irving.
If Kleiman were to run the Knicks, sources close to him said he’d likely hire former St. John’s star Mark Jackson as head coach. Kleiman has a long relationship with Jackson and, sources said, he believed that Jackson should have been the hire in 2018 when David Fizdale got the gig.
Clearly, Mills, under fire for some time, didn’t have an inkling any change was imminent. League sources told Yahoo Sports that Dolan has had intermediaries reach out to other top league executives in the last several weeks with the question, “What would it take to get you to take over this franchise?”
Besides a lot of money and a lot of freedom, no one knows what Dolan is looking for, although league sources believe Toronto Raptors top executive Masai Ujiri is intrigued with the job and the thought of being wanted by the flagship franchise.
February 5, 2020 | 5:22 am UTC Update
Shams Charania: Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium . Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.