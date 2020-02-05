USA Today Sports

February 5, 2020
In Iguodala’s words, “Things that we just decide are important even though, in the most absolute sense, they are nothing. Like an NBA championship. Like 30,000 people in a room screaming while you chase a round, bouncing ball up and down a wooden floor.” The central tension in Iguodala’s reflections on life as a successful and respected NBA champion can best be encapsulated by a line from “Mad Men,” one of his favorite TV series: “What is happiness? It’s a moment before you need more happiness.”
via Kevin Arnovitz @ ESPN

February 5, 2020
The only problem with that notion is that on top of draft capital, the Pistons are reported as wanting an expiring contract in exchange for Drummond, since they’d prefer to rid their books of bad money to make their impending rebuild a bit easier. That’s a rather pricey haul for a player with so many question marks. Another Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype: “Drummond just hasn’t won and I think teams would be somewhat cautious in adding him. […] I just think it will be a small-market team for him. I would think a good player/players and a first-round pick would be the asking price for Drummond.”
via HoopsHype

February 5, 2020
The Wolves initially were hoping that the extra draft picks they were hunting for Covington would be attractive enough to flip for Russell, the Warriors’ star guard who also happens to be tight with Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. But those talks have stalled, with the Wolves so far unwilling to meet the Warriors’ demand to include their own unprotected 2020 first-round pick in the deal, sources said. The Warriors were preparing to move on from the talks as of Tuesday night, sources said. But negotiations are always fluid in the week leading up to the trade deadline, and things can change both big and small, with just one phone call from either side.
via Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania @ The Athletic

The first is one of availability. Is he willing to go and is Toronto willing to let him walk? He’s reportedly under contract through 2020-21, and the Raptors could presumably sign him to an extension if they wished. There is scuttlebutt out there that he’s itching for another challenge and has eyes for a large American market (this point also came up in league circles when the Washington job was open) and that the Raptors’ ownership might be okay letting somebody else pay him an eight-figure salary while they promote GM Bobby Webster.
via John Hollinger @ The Athletic

February 5, 2020
Thaddeus Young. The Clippers are at least one team that has expressed interest in the veteran, according to league sources. A Young-for-Moe-Harkless trade makes sense for both teams. Young also could be dealt in the offseason, holding down the fort until Markkanen returns. At that point, he’d only have one season fully guaranteed left on his deal.
via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

February 5, 2020
A league source mentioned Houston and Brooklyn specifically expressing interest in acquiring Collins in the days leading up to the trade deadline. Teams that have had discussions with the Hawks have come under the belief that Atlanta is not interested in moving Collins at this time unless it is blown away by an offer, which doesn’t seem like the case 48 hours to go until the deadline.
via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic

Regardless, the Celtics have been pleased with the production from the center position and do not appear to be urgently looking to upgrade it. League sources said the Pistons reached out to the Celtics last month to gauge their potential interest in Andre Drummond, too. But Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter have combined to average 17.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 blocks in 41.1 minutes per game, and no assets need to be relinquished to keep them.
via Boston Globe

He attended the Mavericks’ Jan. 28 home game against Phoenix, the night the franchise paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the other helicopter crash victims. Nowitzki said he figured that sitting next to owner Mark Cuban, adjacent to the Mavericks’ bench, would rekindle competitive juices. “Instead, I kept looking out there and I didn’t feel anything,” he said. “I can honestly say I didn’t miss it at all. I couldn’t picture myself being out there. I guess that shows I’m completely at peace with it.”
via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

The duo also talked about the infamous moment in game one of 2018 Finals, which featured a visibly upset LeBron James at Smith for costing the Cavaliers the game. The Cavaliers would end up getting swept by the Golden State Warriors, and James took his talent to Los Angeles. As for Smith, he hasn’t played in the league since November 19, 2018, against the Detroit Pistons. “It messed me up because the play before we missed the free throw, and I didn’t realize that. I’m thinking alright because we talked to the coaches, and S***. said” “I think we got that one, and we got that one we about to get back on defense, and we get the rebound I’m thinking okay we good game over. [I hear] man what the F*** you doing and you know the worse part about it. When you are right and just know you are right and you dead a** wrong.”
via Landon Buford @ Heavy.com

February 5, 2020
