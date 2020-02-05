USA Today Sports

February 5, 2020 | 6:19 pm UTC Update
So whether the numbers have been appearing for a reason or not, Siegel believes, the fact we are recognizing them represents something significant in us. “It’s a wake-up call to pay attention to what he meant,” Siegel said. “People are having these experiences. Is it just weird coincidences? Or, maybe the reason people are experiencing these numerical connections is because of the message behind them.”
2 mins ago via Bill Oram @ The Athletic

February 5, 2020 | 6:03 pm UTC Update
Berkowitz agreed. He kept it from his family and even his roommate until Bryant unexpectedly left a voicemail on their machine. At their first meeting, “I asked him point blank why he wanted to learn tap, and he told me that he knew Michael Jordan took ballet and as one of his heroes, he wanted to do something similar to learn rhythm, balance and coordination. He was doing something to emulate his heroes and to be the best at his craft.”
18 mins ago via Chris Gardner @ The Hollywood Reporter

“He wasn’t a superstar in the room. He was a dude and we worked together. He was even curious about my career and what I was doing and generous in hearing about my dreams.” Their time together only lasted a few months; after the lockout ended the NBA played a shortened 50-game season, with Bryant’s Lakers losing in the conference semifinals to the eventual champs, the San Antonio Spurs. (The Lakers would win it all the next three seasons.)
18 mins ago via Chris Gardner @ The Hollywood Reporter

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, posted new tributes to her husband Wednesday. The chopper was reportedly heading to a sports academy in Thousands Oaks, California, for Gigi’s basketball game. Wednesday, Vanessa posted a photo of a smiling Kobe, calling him her best friend.
18 mins ago via FOX8

February 5, 2020 | 5:58 pm UTC Update
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson did not participate in shootaround Wednesday morning at Chesapeake Energy Arena and head coach John Beilein called him “doubtful” to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder — the final game before the NBA trade deadline. “I don’t think it’s ever over until it’s over, until we get as much rehab on him as we can,” Cavs head coach John Beilein said.
23 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

23 mins ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Kuzma has been “trying to play to exhaustion” partly because of Bryant’s wisdom. He insisted that had less to do with the trade deadline, though, and more to do with thinking about Bryant since his recent passing. “It was a good time for me to really just look back and reflect on what made Kob’ so great,” Kuzma said. “Everybody talks about the ‘Mamba Mentality’ of being a vicious scorer and looking to score, but that’s not even what that is. That mentality is to be tenacious, play with heart and be relentless at all times.”
23 mins ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

February 5, 2020 | 5:47 pm UTC Update

Cavaliers keeping Tristan Thompson?

Cleveland, sources say, still has an interest in re-signing him, but is hesitant to give him a second massive deal in the range of his first one that paid him $82 million over five years. This is the last year of that pact. Thompson’s camp wants him traded — in part because the team that adds him also gets “Bird” rights, which could lead to a more lucrative contract this summer. The team with his Bird rights can go over the cap to re-sign him, so a trade now doesn’t have to be a rental.
34 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, , , ,

Like Oubre, Carter was dealt from the East coast to Phoenix. It was 2010, and Carter became aware of the move through another unconventional manner. “I found out through the [ESPN] ticker that I was traded from Orlando,” he said. “I was sitting with my family on December 17. We were watching TV. I just said, ‘Hey, let me flip through the channels.’ And then I thought I saw my name and I was like, ‘Hold up, hold up.’ I saw Vince Carter traded to the Phoenix Suns. That’s how I found out.”
34 mins ago via Khari Arnold @ NBA.com

It’s the fans, however, who have something to share with him. “I was on my honeymoon,” he said. “I was in Ibiza with my wife. I was on Facebook Live and then someone on the live [stream] said, ‘Yo Ben, you going back to Sacramento?’ And then my wife said something. She must have been on social media and saw. So I ended the live.”
34 mins ago via Khari Arnold @ NBA.com

No matter when you come back, you’re gonna have to build your physique back up. You’ll have to build it back up physically. You’ll be at whatever percentage health you are, and then you’ll get a little better. A month later, a little better. And so on. How much are you gonna depend on your mind vs. your speed? John Wall: But that’s why I’m taking my time so much and not coming back, because I don’t wanna be on a minutes restriction or do those types of things. I’m just trying to let my body heal, so when I do come back, if I gotta (play) 35 minutes, then I will. But the one thing with me is that when I come back from surgery, I don’t think about that. Since I’ve been on the basketball court, I haven’t thought about my Achilles one time.
34 mins ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Wall: And people (are) like, ‘Why don’t you? Aren’t you worried?’ I’m not worried, because they said when it’s healed, it’s healed. I’m gonna play basketball. So like, if I come back, I’m not gonna be the one like, ‘Oh shit. I gotta do this. I gotta do that.’ No. Play the way you play. Make adjustments with what you’ve seen and what you’ve worked on and developed to help your game, help the team. But I’m still gonna play basketball the way I know how to play.
34 mins ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

I could see you doing that. I could see you putting together a roster. John Wall: I feel like I can be a GM. I feel like I can do a hell of a job as a GM. Maybe just, like, be an assistant GM. I can do a great job at it. I think people don’t understand, like, all talent don’t mesh together. All the talent in the world don’t mesh together. You know what I mean? It’s like, if this person has talent and this guy has talent, what is their (fit) like? Can they carry it to the next (level) together? And I don’t think people see it as that. People are like, ‘Well, they all gonna get together’ or ‘They gonna do this.’
34 mins ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

The Milwaukee Bucks, in partnership with the Sacramento Kings, will host the second installment of Team Up for Change, a summit aimed at addressing social injustice and community challenges through exploring the intersection of sports, race and the pursuit of more equitable communities, on Sunday, Feb. 9 and Monday, Feb. 10 at Fiserv Forum before the Bucks take on the Kings Monday evening. Intended to unite, inspire and activate, the meaningful summit will include a panel with Bucks Co-Owner Marc Lasry, Kings Chairman, CEO and Owner Vivek Ranadivé, Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry and Kings Vice Chairman Paul Jacobs, and will also feature keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions with Bucks and Kings executives, local government officials, community leaders, corporate partners and youth from Milwaukee-area nonprofits.
34 mins ago via NBA.com

February 5, 2020 | 4:42 pm UTC Update

Celtics, Heat interested in Evan Turner

Should Turner get his buyout from the Timberwolves, his former employer—the Celtics—would be interested in bringing him back, a source told Heavy.com. Turner had two productive seasons with Boston in 2014-15 and 2015-16, during which he averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He was a valuable asset off the bench, particularly as a secondary ballhandler in relief of and alongside point guard Isaiah Thomas.
2 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

, , , ,

The feeling around the league is that Ainge would like to make a move of some sort to bolster a team that’s been better than many expected and could, with a break or two, make a serious run in the playoffs. (“I didn’t see them being this good right now after changing three starters,” said one league exec.) It would have to be troubling for the Celtics to get on a postseason roll and be mortally wounded by a lack of experience.
2 hours ago via Steve Bulpett @ Boston Herald

, , Top Rumors

, , ,

So how can the Knicks break out of this terrible stretch and get back to respectability? Shaquille O’Neal laid it out on TNT Tuesday night. “When Mr. Dolan was walking out of the arena the other day, the whole crowd was yelling ‘Sell the team.’ So whoever he hires, I just hope he doesn’t micromanage,” Shaq said. “You need to let a guy be able to do his thing. When I was playing in Miami, Pat Riley ran the show. Micky Arison owns it, but Pat Riley ran the show. When I was with the Lakers, Jerry West ran the show. So whoever they hire, I just hope Mr. Dolan just stays out the way.”
2 hours ago via Justin Tasch @ New York Post

If Dolan can make the right hire — perhaps Masai Ujiri — and leave that person alone, it could help lure superstars back to the Garden. “I don’t really understand why people don’t want to come to New York. I’ve talked to a lot of players on why they don’t want to come to New York,” Shaq said, “and basically they said the management stinks.”
2 hours ago via Justin Tasch @ New York Post

February 5, 2020 | 3:23 pm UTC Update
He’s half right. Wall might have the money, but he’s too hooked to step away from the sport altogether. He’s not trying to lead a team on the bench but he may, at some point down the line, try to sit on one. He narrows a potential post-playing role down to three flexible goals: Player-development coach, assistant general manager or maybe even general manager. “I wouldn’t wanna be a head coach or one of the assistant coaches that (has) gotta do a lot of talking,” he said. “I just wanna be able to help people and give them my knowledge of what I think of the game. But being, like, a head coach? Nah. I ain’t got the patience for that.”
3 hours ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

February 5, 2020 | 2:27 pm UTC Update
In Iguodala’s words, “Things that we just decide are important even though, in the most absolute sense, they are nothing. Like an NBA championship. Like 30,000 people in a room screaming while you chase a round, bouncing ball up and down a wooden floor.” The central tension in Iguodala’s reflections on life as a successful and respected NBA champion can best be encapsulated by a line from “Mad Men,” one of his favorite TV series: “What is happiness? It’s a moment before you need more happiness.”
4 hours ago via Kevin Arnovitz @ ESPN

February 5, 2020 | 12:51 pm UTC Update
The only problem with that notion is that on top of draft capital, the Pistons are reported as wanting an expiring contract in exchange for Drummond, since they’d prefer to rid their books of bad money to make their impending rebuild a bit easier. That’s a rather pricey haul for a player with so many question marks. Another Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype: “Drummond just hasn’t won and I think teams would be somewhat cautious in adding him. […] I just think it will be a small-market team for him. I would think a good player/players and a first-round pick would be the asking price for Drummond.”
5 hours ago via HoopsHype

