February 5, 2020 | 6:19 pm UTC Update
Two sources with firsthand knowledge of the situation confirmed the Pistons are receiving trade calls from teams seeking to make a deal for Kennard. One source cautioned the Pistons were not close to making a deal. The information suggests the Suns aren’t the only team interested.
A source tells the Free Press “there is interest on both sides” but the franchises are “not there yet on the pieces that will make it work.” Early analysis says the 2020 draft is weak, but it’s always better to have more picks when losing. A deal could yield a first-round pick in another draft.
A source tells the Free Press the franchise isn’t concerned about Kennard’s potential price tag for an extension, although his agent, Aaron Mintz, attended a recent game at LCA. Kennard’s name was part of earlier trade discussions with the New York Knicks, an indicator he’s available for the right price.
Jeff Zillgitt: New-ish front office/coaching staff that didn’t select Kennard and are forging different direction. Also hearing that owner Tom Gores has been convinced making the playoffs regularly as seventh/eighth seed isn’t the answer, especially with a high payroll.
Jeff Zillgitt: Pistons guard Derrick Rose remains a name to watch ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Sixers need 3-point shooting but they also need offense in general, and Rose can provide that. If Elton Brand can’t get a 3-point shooter …
Rod Beard: For what it’s worth, all of the #Pistons rumored in trade talks were at shootaround today: Derrick Rose, Andre Drummond, Luke Kennard, Markieff Morris, Langston Galloway, Svi Mykhailiuk and Christian Wood.
February 5, 2020 | 6:03 pm UTC Update
Mike Vorkunov: Reggie Bullock, Mitchell Robinson, Allonzo Trier, and Damyean Dotson are all sick, the Knicks say. Trier and Dotson went home to rest and didn’t practice. There’s a bug going around with the Knicks. Bullock and Robinson are probable for Thursday night.
Jason Berkowitz was 25 when he got a call, in 1998, to teach Kobe Bryant to tap dance. It came as the NBA was on strike — the lockout lasted from July 1, 1998, to Jan. 20, 1999 — and Bryant, then in his third year with the Los Angeles Lakers, had unexpected free time on his hands, and he used it to focus on his feet.
Berkowitz agreed. He kept it from his family and even his roommate until Bryant unexpectedly left a voicemail on their machine. At their first meeting, “I asked him point blank why he wanted to learn tap, and he told me that he knew Michael Jordan took ballet and as one of his heroes, he wanted to do something similar to learn rhythm, balance and coordination. He was doing something to emulate his heroes and to be the best at his craft.”
“He wasn’t a superstar in the room. He was a dude and we worked together. He was even curious about my career and what I was doing and generous in hearing about my dreams.” Their time together only lasted a few months; after the lockout ended the NBA played a shortened 50-game season, with Bryant’s Lakers losing in the conference semifinals to the eventual champs, the San Antonio Spurs. (The Lakers would win it all the next three seasons.)
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, posted new tributes to her husband Wednesday. The chopper was reportedly heading to a sports academy in Thousands Oaks, California, for Gigi’s basketball game. Wednesday, Vanessa posted a photo of a smiling Kobe, calling him her best friend.
February 5, 2020 | 5:58 pm UTC Update
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson did not participate in shootaround Wednesday morning at Chesapeake Energy Arena and head coach John Beilein called him “doubtful” to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder — the final game before the NBA trade deadline. “I don’t think it’s ever over until it’s over, until we get as much rehab on him as we can,” Cavs head coach John Beilein said.
There’s been speculation for months about Thompson being traded ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline and his absence Monday combined with the potential for not playing Wednesday has only fueled that even more. Sources told cleveland.com that the Cavs front office is asking for a first-round pick in return and calls continue to come in.
Over the years, Kyle Kuzma has leaned on late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for guidance during tough times, including trade speculation. “Kob’ used to always tell me, ‘If they’re not talking about you, then you should be worried,’” Kuzma said following the Lakers’ 129-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at Staples Center. “And I’m the talk of the town.”
Kuzma does not seem fazed by the chatter. “I really don’t care, honestly,” Kuzma said. “You can’t control it. I get traded, I get traded. Don’t matter. I’m still going to play basketball. Still going to play the game I love. Still going to get paid.”
Kuzma has been “trying to play to exhaustion” partly because of Bryant’s wisdom. He insisted that had less to do with the trade deadline, though, and more to do with thinking about Bryant since his recent passing. “It was a good time for me to really just look back and reflect on what made Kob’ so great,” Kuzma said. “Everybody talks about the ‘Mamba Mentality’ of being a vicious scorer and looking to score, but that’s not even what that is. That mentality is to be tenacious, play with heart and be relentless at all times.”
Omari Sanfoka II: Ja Morant said he and Steph Curry exchanged friendly DM’s yesterday. He cleared the air on the Iguodala situation. Solomon Hill has a lot to say, too. Story coming soon
February 5, 2020 | 5:47 pm UTC Update
Cavaliers keeping Tristan Thompson?
Cleveland, sources say, still has an interest in re-signing him, but is hesitant to give him a second massive deal in the range of his first one that paid him $82 million over five years. This is the last year of that pact. Thompson’s camp wants him traded — in part because the team that adds him also gets “Bird” rights, which could lead to a more lucrative contract this summer. The team with his Bird rights can go over the cap to re-sign him, so a trade now doesn’t have to be a rental.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Luke Kennard on trade rumors: “It’s that time of year.” pic.twitter.com/LwE2NCi50A
Like Oubre, Carter was dealt from the East coast to Phoenix. It was 2010, and Carter became aware of the move through another unconventional manner. “I found out through the [ESPN] ticker that I was traded from Orlando,” he said. “I was sitting with my family on December 17. We were watching TV. I just said, ‘Hey, let me flip through the channels.’ And then I thought I saw my name and I was like, ‘Hold up, hold up.’ I saw Vince Carter traded to the Phoenix Suns. That’s how I found out.”
It’s the fans, however, who have something to share with him. “I was on my honeymoon,” he said. “I was in Ibiza with my wife. I was on Facebook Live and then someone on the live [stream] said, ‘Yo Ben, you going back to Sacramento?’ And then my wife said something. She must have been on social media and saw. So I ended the live.”
No matter when you come back, you’re gonna have to build your physique back up. You’ll have to build it back up physically. You’ll be at whatever percentage health you are, and then you’ll get a little better. A month later, a little better. And so on. How much are you gonna depend on your mind vs. your speed? John Wall: But that’s why I’m taking my time so much and not coming back, because I don’t wanna be on a minutes restriction or do those types of things. I’m just trying to let my body heal, so when I do come back, if I gotta (play) 35 minutes, then I will. But the one thing with me is that when I come back from surgery, I don’t think about that. Since I’ve been on the basketball court, I haven’t thought about my Achilles one time.
Wall: And people (are) like, ‘Why don’t you? Aren’t you worried?’ I’m not worried, because they said when it’s healed, it’s healed. I’m gonna play basketball. So like, if I come back, I’m not gonna be the one like, ‘Oh shit. I gotta do this. I gotta do that.’ No. Play the way you play. Make adjustments with what you’ve seen and what you’ve worked on and developed to help your game, help the team. But I’m still gonna play basketball the way I know how to play.
I could see you doing that. I could see you putting together a roster. John Wall: I feel like I can be a GM. I feel like I can do a hell of a job as a GM. Maybe just, like, be an assistant GM. I can do a great job at it. I think people don’t understand, like, all talent don’t mesh together. All the talent in the world don’t mesh together. You know what I mean? It’s like, if this person has talent and this guy has talent, what is their (fit) like? Can they carry it to the next (level) together? And I don’t think people see it as that. People are like, ‘Well, they all gonna get together’ or ‘They gonna do this.’
The Milwaukee Bucks, in partnership with the Sacramento Kings, will host the second installment of Team Up for Change, a summit aimed at addressing social injustice and community challenges through exploring the intersection of sports, race and the pursuit of more equitable communities, on Sunday, Feb. 9 and Monday, Feb. 10 at Fiserv Forum before the Bucks take on the Kings Monday evening. Intended to unite, inspire and activate, the meaningful summit will include a panel with Bucks Co-Owner Marc Lasry, Kings Chairman, CEO and Owner Vivek Ranadivé, Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry and Kings Vice Chairman Paul Jacobs, and will also feature keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions with Bucks and Kings executives, local government officials, community leaders, corporate partners and youth from Milwaukee-area nonprofits.
February 5, 2020 | 4:42 pm UTC Update
Celtics, Heat interested in Evan Turner
Should Turner get his buyout from the Timberwolves, his former employer—the Celtics—would be interested in bringing him back, a source told Heavy.com. Turner had two productive seasons with Boston in 2014-15 and 2015-16, during which he averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He was a valuable asset off the bench, particularly as a secondary ballhandler in relief of and alongside point guard Isaiah Thomas.
Another team expected to have interest in Turner—and that does have a roster spot—would be the Heat. Miami has been active on the trade market seeking an upgrade to its depth. But if no deal can be had, the Heat will turn to the buyout market and a secondary playmaker with playoff experience like Turner would be ideal.
The feeling around the league is that Ainge would like to make a move of some sort to bolster a team that’s been better than many expected and could, with a break or two, make a serious run in the playoffs. (“I didn’t see them being this good right now after changing three starters,” said one league exec.) It would have to be troubling for the Celtics to get on a postseason roll and be mortally wounded by a lack of experience.
Mark Berman: New #Rockets forward Robert Covington has arrived in Houston. pic.twitter.com/KhJqn1Bktv
Josh Robbins: D.J. Augustin, who will miss his 10th consecutive game tonight with left knee bone irritation, likely will be sidelined until after the All-Star break, Steve Clifford said.
So how can the Knicks break out of this terrible stretch and get back to respectability? Shaquille O’Neal laid it out on TNT Tuesday night. “When Mr. Dolan was walking out of the arena the other day, the whole crowd was yelling ‘Sell the team.’ So whoever he hires, I just hope he doesn’t micromanage,” Shaq said. “You need to let a guy be able to do his thing. When I was playing in Miami, Pat Riley ran the show. Micky Arison owns it, but Pat Riley ran the show. When I was with the Lakers, Jerry West ran the show. So whoever they hire, I just hope Mr. Dolan just stays out the way.”
If Dolan can make the right hire — perhaps Masai Ujiri — and leave that person alone, it could help lure superstars back to the Garden. “I don’t really understand why people don’t want to come to New York. I’ve talked to a lot of players on why they don’t want to come to New York,” Shaq said, “and basically they said the management stinks.”
February 5, 2020 | 3:23 pm UTC Update
Hawks waive Chandler Parsons
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is waiving Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1M contract to create roster space to complete four-team trade, league sources tell ESPN.
Justin Kubatko: Giannis Antetokounmpo now has 10 games this season in which he’s produced at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists. The last player to record at least 10 such games in a single season was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975-76. pic.twitter.com/SNdgeIHRlg
Justin Kubatko: The @Milwaukee Bucks are just the seventh team in NBA history – and the first since the 1981-82 Nuggets – to score 100+ points in each of their first 50 games of a season. Overall, the Bucks have scored 100+ points in 74 straight games, tied for the 10th longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/qfV7xIWxtO
He’s half right. Wall might have the money, but he’s too hooked to step away from the sport altogether. He’s not trying to lead a team on the bench but he may, at some point down the line, try to sit on one. He narrows a potential post-playing role down to three flexible goals: Player-development coach, assistant general manager or maybe even general manager. “I wouldn’t wanna be a head coach or one of the assistant coaches that (has) gotta do a lot of talking,” he said. “I just wanna be able to help people and give them my knowledge of what I think of the game. But being, like, a head coach? Nah. I ain’t got the patience for that.”
He might as well be a player-development guy now. He’s helping teammates with the fundamental sides of the game. He’s pointing out strategic adjustments. He has the voice and now the platform to contribute to consequential coaching decisions. “That guy — it’s funny. Our assistant coaches, they will even say, ‘Man, he is right on, right on,’” Brooks said.
February 5, 2020 | 2:27 pm UTC Update
Pelicans keeping Jrue Holiday?
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans continues to be content with Jrue Holiday remaining on roster through Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, league sources tell ESPN. The kind of overwhelming offer it would take to pry Holiday hasn’t surfaced in the marketplace.
Tim MacMahon: To be clear, the Rockets aren’t searching for a starting center. They’re playing small-ball and rolling with PJ Tucker at the 5. But they need a big to throw at Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, etc. in the playoffs.
With 12 points and 11 rebounds, Howard recorded the 728th double-double of his NBA career and officially passed Shaq for 9th on the NBA’s all-time list. It may not be as prestigious as the all-time scoring list or other categories that get talked to back on a frequent basis, but it is an impressive feat, to say the least.
In Iguodala’s words, “Things that we just decide are important even though, in the most absolute sense, they are nothing. Like an NBA championship. Like 30,000 people in a room screaming while you chase a round, bouncing ball up and down a wooden floor.” The central tension in Iguodala’s reflections on life as a successful and respected NBA champion can best be encapsulated by a line from “Mad Men,” one of his favorite TV series: “What is happiness? It’s a moment before you need more happiness.”
February 5, 2020 | 12:51 pm UTC Update
The only problem with that notion is that on top of draft capital, the Pistons are reported as wanting an expiring contract in exchange for Drummond, since they’d prefer to rid their books of bad money to make their impending rebuild a bit easier. That’s a rather pricey haul for a player with so many question marks. Another Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype: “Drummond just hasn’t won and I think teams would be somewhat cautious in adding him. […] I just think it will be a small-market team for him. I would think a good player/players and a first-round pick would be the asking price for Drummond.”
Meanwhile, a third league executive had this to say about a potential haul for Drummond: “As for picks, the return for Andre Drummond will probably be closer to one first-round pick – if I had to guess.”