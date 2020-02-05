USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Trae Young said he texted Clint Capela…

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 5, 2020 | 9:04 pm UTC Update

Lakers, Clippers competing for Marcus Morris

7 mins ago via Twitter

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 1 more rumor
James Dolan’s fast pace doesn’t appear to bode well for the candidacy of Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who has been high on the owner’s wish list. According to a source, Dolan has been leery on Ujiri, with the mounds of publicity he has gotten as a candidate and using the Knicks as leverage with Toronto.
7 mins ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Knicks Front Office
Mills negotiated with teams on trades up until Monday, according to the source, and several packages are in place for acting Knicks president Scott Perry with which to work. Trading Marcus Morris for a collection of assets and dealing with Golden State for point guard D’Angelo Russell are still on the table, according to the source.
7 mins ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

DeMar DeRozan never will forget the last conversation he had with Kobe Bryant. “Couple months ago, probably December, through texts,” said the San Antonio Spurs guard after his team’s morning shootaround ahead of Monday’s game against the Clippers at Staples Center, a 108-105 loss. “We talked about the Mamba Academy, talking about my daughter. She’ll be 7 this year. (We talked) about getting her started with the girls’ academy.”
7 mins ago via Mike Monroe @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Kobe Bryant Death
In 2004, at age 15, DeRozan attended Bryant’s summer basketball camp, Kobe Academy, at a local high school, an experience he claims changed his game and, ultimately, his life. “Fifteen years old” he said. “Ever since then he’s just been part mentor and part friend, since I was 15 years old. It just started from there, being part of that, taking advice from him, standing out and being one of those L.A. guys that had that connection with him and taking it from there.
7 mins ago via Mike Monroe @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

“I think all the guys that were there were just nervous to be around when your favorite player is one of the best players. And it was a small company of players that were in that group. I think I’m the only one who carried on from there.” What DeRozan learned in those summers could not be quantified. “(It was) everything,” he said. “I mean, everything, you name it. From me posting up, to footwork, everything. You try to model yourself after him and that’s what I did. Everything I watched. Everything.”
7 mins ago via Mike Monroe @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

February 5, 2020 | 8:17 pm UTC Update
“D. Wade: Life Unexpected,” a new feature documentary from ESPN Films and Imagine Documentaries, will debut on Sunday, February 23, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The film, directed and executive produced by Wade’s long-time friend and cinematographer Bob Metelus, chronicles three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade’s experience on and off the court as he enters into his final year in the league, and reflects on personal and professional victories and set-backs throughout his legendary career.
54 mins ago via Jay Jay Nesheim @ ESPN Press Room

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Metelus has had unparalleled access to Wade’s life behind-the-scenes for years. With a tremendous archive, the film explores elements of Wade’s world through his dynamic basketball career and his personal journey, documenting his meteoric rise from Marquette student to global icon, 13-time NBA All-Star and Olympic champion. Through candid home movies and Metelus’ fly-on-the-wall verité footage, Wade takes the audience on a tour through his celebrated career, his deeply personal family struggles and his role as a husband and father all while navigating his final year in the league.
54 mins ago via Jay Jay Nesheim @ ESPN Press Room

, , Uncategorized

, ,

February 5, 2020 | 8:00 pm UTC Update
Cleveland’s executives are bunkered in, taking and making calls. Love reiterated Wednesday that he doesn’t believe he will be traded. That’s part of the reason why he’s been able to shift his focus elsewhere — despite the constant speculation that he won’t be with the Cavs much longer. A source that spoke with cleveland.com early Wednesday afternoon, a little more than 24 hours before the deadline buzzer, once again classified a Love deal as “unlikely,” stating the organization’s stance on him — and the value placed on Love — hasn’t changed at all.
1 hour ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

, ,

Now he stays connected to his phone because he wants to know what’s happening around the league. That includes with his own teammates. “I think sometimes it comes up (when we talk), but not really,” Love told cleveland.com and one other reporter following shootaround Wednesday morning at Chesapeake Energy Arena. “I think last year was different because we had so much turnover and then ’17 we had that deadline where it was like almost unprecedented. But as of late I feel not really. It’s almost like we’ve talked about it less as the trade deadline has gotten here. It’s not something taboo — like we don’t talk about that, don’t talk about Fight Club.”
1 hour ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

, ,

There’s one name that’s getting the most buzz: Thompson. “That’s my brother, man,” Love said. “I would always go to war with him. I would run through a wall for him. He’s the best. Just the type of guy he is, he’s a lifelong friend of mine, so it would be tough to see him go. I would like to have him around selfishly, but if there’s a better situation out there for him, going to make him happier, have a chance to win a championship, then so be it. I only know Tristan Thompson as a Cavalier and I like it that way.”
1 hour ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Tristan Thompson Trade?
February 5, 2020 | 7:53 pm UTC Update
A few notes in the wake of the Knicks’ removal of Steve Mills as team president: We know that there was some division in the organization over the direction to take at the NBA trade deadline. Some wanted to remain patient, hold on to draft picks, and preserve cap space. They felt that was the best way to build out the roster, generally, and to remain in play for top free agents in future summers.
1 hour ago via SportsNet New York

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Knicks Front Office
Last month, the Knicks hired Steve Stoute and his agency to help bolster the team’s brand and ties to the fan base. Since being hired, Stoute has had strong influence with Dolan and the organization, as you’d expect. His hiring was endorsed by LeBron James. When reached last night by email to ask about his influence in the organization, Stoute said, “I work with Jim and his leadership team…I’m proud to be a part of this organization…We haven’t even gotten started yet…There are great things ahead for the NY Knicks.”
1 hour ago via SportsNet New York

, Uncategorized

,

February 5, 2020 | 7:20 pm UTC Update
February 5, 2020 | 6:58 pm UTC Update
Brad Stevens, who has seen his fair share of roster movement in his pro career, says he doesn’t expect the Celtics to undergo a major overhaul. “I don’t anticipate any huge changes with our team,” he said. “I think the only way we’d make a move is to improve… Our front office is good at what they do. If they decide to make a move, it’ll be to improve us and to add to the depth of a good team.”
2 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

The obvious question fans want answered is who the Celtics might be pursuing. That answer is obviously fluid, with conversations taking place all season long. “You play a team, talk to Danny the next day, ‘I’m really intrigued by him,’ and put an asterisk next to that, and find out what happens around this time,” Stevens said. “We talk all the time. I tend to pick my spots, but if there’s something that I really feel strongly about, I’m certainly not going to let the trade deadline go without sharing it.”
2 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

2 hours ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Clint Capela Trade
February 5, 2020 | 6:42 pm UTC Update
Home