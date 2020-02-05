Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young said participating in all …
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young said participating in all 3 days of All-Star weekend is very special + personal to him. And ever since winning the McDonald’s All-American 3-point contest, Young has wanted to win the NBA 3-point contest: “It’s been a dream of mine to win that, and be a part of it.”
February 5, 2020 | 9:04 pm UTC Update
Lakers, Clippers competing for Marcus Morris
Tomer Azarly: ESPN’s Woj – “It’s become increasingly likely that Marcus Morris will be elsewhere at the trade deadline. There’s a significant marketplace for him. Both Clippers, Lakers are competing for him. Not just the opportunity acquire him, but to keep him away from your rival.”
Knicks owner James Dolan is in a hurry. According to an NBA source, Dolan sacked president Steve Mills two days before the trade deadline so he could begin researching and interviewing presidential candidates without having to do so in clandestine fashion.
James Dolan’s fast pace doesn’t appear to bode well for the candidacy of Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who has been high on the owner’s wish list. According to a source, Dolan has been leery on Ujiri, with the mounds of publicity he has gotten as a candidate and using the Knicks as leverage with Toronto.
Mills negotiated with teams on trades up until Monday, according to the source, and several packages are in place for acting Knicks president Scott Perry with which to work. Trading Marcus Morris for a collection of assets and dealing with Golden State for point guard D’Angelo Russell are still on the table, according to the source.
Katy Winge: NEW NUGGETS INJURY UPDATE: Will Barton III added to the list – questionable with right knee inflammation. Jerami Grant – Right ankle sprain (last night) questionable. MPJ upgraded to doubtful. Mason Plumlee out. Paul Millsap out.
Darren Wolfson: Should be a fun night at the Barn for #Gophers-#Badgers. The #Lakers will be in the house to get an up-close look at Daniel Oturu, and others.
DeMar DeRozan never will forget the last conversation he had with Kobe Bryant. “Couple months ago, probably December, through texts,” said the San Antonio Spurs guard after his team’s morning shootaround ahead of Monday’s game against the Clippers at Staples Center, a 108-105 loss. “We talked about the Mamba Academy, talking about my daughter. She’ll be 7 this year. (We talked) about getting her started with the girls’ academy.”
In 2004, at age 15, DeRozan attended Bryant’s summer basketball camp, Kobe Academy, at a local high school, an experience he claims changed his game and, ultimately, his life. “Fifteen years old” he said. “Ever since then he’s just been part mentor and part friend, since I was 15 years old. It just started from there, being part of that, taking advice from him, standing out and being one of those L.A. guys that had that connection with him and taking it from there.
“I think all the guys that were there were just nervous to be around when your favorite player is one of the best players. And it was a small company of players that were in that group. I think I’m the only one who carried on from there.” What DeRozan learned in those summers could not be quantified. “(It was) everything,” he said. “I mean, everything, you name it. From me posting up, to footwork, everything. You try to model yourself after him and that’s what I did. Everything I watched. Everything.”
February 5, 2020 | 8:17 pm UTC Update
Marcus Morris on the move?
Marc Stein: Among the key points of emphasis in the final 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline: The Knicks know they can move Marcus Morris — it appears to be only a matter of where now — and we await the Clippers’ long-awaited move(s)
Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid: “I got to spend a lot of time at the three-point line just to make sure there’s some spacing. Everybody keeps saying, ‘Get in the post!’ but if you actually understand basketball, you’ve got to find that balance.”
“D. Wade: Life Unexpected,” a new feature documentary from ESPN Films and Imagine Documentaries, will debut on Sunday, February 23, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The film, directed and executive produced by Wade’s long-time friend and cinematographer Bob Metelus, chronicles three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade’s experience on and off the court as he enters into his final year in the league, and reflects on personal and professional victories and set-backs throughout his legendary career.
Metelus has had unparalleled access to Wade’s life behind-the-scenes for years. With a tremendous archive, the film explores elements of Wade’s world through his dynamic basketball career and his personal journey, documenting his meteoric rise from Marquette student to global icon, 13-time NBA All-Star and Olympic champion. Through candid home movies and Metelus’ fly-on-the-wall verité footage, Wade takes the audience on a tour through his celebrated career, his deeply personal family struggles and his role as a husband and father all while navigating his final year in the league.
Former Philadelphia 76ers swingman Andre Iguodala has a new team — just not that kind of team. As the basketball star waits to see if the Memphis Grizzlies deal him to another franchise before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, Comcast Ventures announced he’s coming on board as a venture partner for its Catalyst Fund.
After playing six seasons and winning three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Iguodala remains based in the bustling tech hub of the San Francisco Bay Area, where Comcast Ventures is headquartered. (Comcast Ventures also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Comcast’s hometown of Philadelphia.)
February 5, 2020 | 8:00 pm UTC Update
Knicks pursuing D'Angelo Russell
Shams Charania: The New York Knicks continue to pursue Warriors’ star D’Angelo Russell, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. So far, Knicks haven’t offered packages that would close gap on Golden State’s price point.
Cleveland’s executives are bunkered in, taking and making calls. Love reiterated Wednesday that he doesn’t believe he will be traded. That’s part of the reason why he’s been able to shift his focus elsewhere — despite the constant speculation that he won’t be with the Cavs much longer. A source that spoke with cleveland.com early Wednesday afternoon, a little more than 24 hours before the deadline buzzer, once again classified a Love deal as “unlikely,” stating the organization’s stance on him — and the value placed on Love — hasn’t changed at all.
Now he stays connected to his phone because he wants to know what’s happening around the league. That includes with his own teammates. “I think sometimes it comes up (when we talk), but not really,” Love told cleveland.com and one other reporter following shootaround Wednesday morning at Chesapeake Energy Arena. “I think last year was different because we had so much turnover and then ’17 we had that deadline where it was like almost unprecedented. But as of late I feel not really. It’s almost like we’ve talked about it less as the trade deadline has gotten here. It’s not something taboo — like we don’t talk about that, don’t talk about Fight Club.”
There’s one name that’s getting the most buzz: Thompson. “That’s my brother, man,” Love said. “I would always go to war with him. I would run through a wall for him. He’s the best. Just the type of guy he is, he’s a lifelong friend of mine, so it would be tough to see him go. I would like to have him around selfishly, but if there’s a better situation out there for him, going to make him happier, have a chance to win a championship, then so be it. I only know Tristan Thompson as a Cavalier and I like it that way.”
Michael Singer: From Jamal Murray’s Instagram account. He, Beasley and Juancho were all drafted in the first round of 2016. He and Beasley were particularly close. IMGhttps://twitter.com/msinger/status/1225145304963375105
February 5, 2020 | 7:53 pm UTC Update
A few notes in the wake of the Knicks’ removal of Steve Mills as team president: We know that there was some division in the organization over the direction to take at the NBA trade deadline. Some wanted to remain patient, hold on to draft picks, and preserve cap space. They felt that was the best way to build out the roster, generally, and to remain in play for top free agents in future summers.
Last month, the Knicks hired Steve Stoute and his agency to help bolster the team’s brand and ties to the fan base. Since being hired, Stoute has had strong influence with Dolan and the organization, as you’d expect. His hiring was endorsed by LeBron James. When reached last night by email to ask about his influence in the organization, Stoute said, “I work with Jim and his leadership team…I’m proud to be a part of this organization…We haven’t even gotten started yet…There are great things ahead for the NY Knicks.”
Anthony Chiang: The Heat’s expectation is that Justise Winslow (lower back bone bruise) will not join the team on its five-game trip, which leads directly into the All-Star break.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said Meyers Leonard will not join the Heat on its five-game West Coast trip because of his ankle injury. Tyler Herro currently in walking boot at shootaround at UCLA.
Mike McGraw: Update: Otto Porter is now shooting on the move half-speed; seems to be moving well. #Bulls
Nick DePaula: Sources: Aaron Gordon is nearing a multi-year agreement to become the face of Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees. The multi-Million dollar shoe deal would include a future signature shoe. 361 currently boasts more than 7,000 stores throughout China.
February 5, 2020 | 7:20 pm UTC Update
Rockets landing a center via trade?
Kelly Iko: Source: Rockets closing in on a deal for a center, currently talking to two Eastern Conference teams. In addition to a center, they are willing to take on additional salary in exchange for assets.
Serena Winters: Al Horford: “Our backs are against the wall and we have to respond.” “We need to be great tomorrow.” #Sixers #Bucks
Stefan Bondy: Elfrid Payton says Knicks can continue momentum if roster kept the same: “Some games we lost (recently) were close. We won two in a row. We’ve played well over a good stretch. Sometimes that always doesn’t result in a W. But I do think we have enough here. I do. I really do.”
Joe Cowley: Zach LaVine practicing his deep game for the added wrinkle in Three-Point Contest. He’s confident he’s got that club in the bag.
February 5, 2020 | 6:58 pm UTC Update
Brad Stevens, who has seen his fair share of roster movement in his pro career, says he doesn’t expect the Celtics to undergo a major overhaul. “I don’t anticipate any huge changes with our team,” he said. “I think the only way we’d make a move is to improve… Our front office is good at what they do. If they decide to make a move, it’ll be to improve us and to add to the depth of a good team.”
The obvious question fans want answered is who the Celtics might be pursuing. That answer is obviously fluid, with conversations taking place all season long. “You play a team, talk to Danny the next day, ‘I’m really intrigued by him,’ and put an asterisk next to that, and find out what happens around this time,” Stevens said. “We talk all the time. I tend to pick my spots, but if there’s something that I really feel strongly about, I’m certainly not going to let the trade deadline go without sharing it.”
Rookies, like Grant Williams, can be in for a bit of a shock when it comes this time of year. “It’s unique. When you’re in college, you kind of just look at it like, ‘Oh wow, that happened!’” he said. “Like last night I was on my phone and I was like, ‘Oh wow, Clint Capela went to the Hawks? That’s kinda weird.’ But you have to understand it’s still a business, but it’s also you control what you can control. You can’t tell Danny or those guys what to do.“
Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell, on if he plans to watch the All-Star Draft: “Oh, that’s tomorrow? Ummm … yeah. Definitely. … I hate to say it and I don’t mean to sound ungrateful, but I really forget (I’m an All-Star) because I’m just really worried about what’s coming up (with the Jazz).”
Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell, on whether he’d rather play for Team LeBron or Team Giannis: “I’d rather just play with Rudy. I don’t mean to sound corny when I say it, but seriously, I think it’d be cool for us to enjoy that moment together.”
Kyle Neubeck: Josh Richardson is out vs. Milwaukee but Sixers say his return is nearing. Went through 3v3 yesterday and individualized workout today.
February 5, 2020 | 6:42 pm UTC Update
Sarah K. Spencer: One of the biggest things Trae Young’s looking forward to about playing with Clint Capela? That defensive boost he’ll give the Hawks: “There’s been times late in games where we just couldn’t get a stop. All we needed was one stop. Having him makes our defense that much better.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce on Hawks’ philosophy at the deadline: “Understanding & realizing our core young guys as kind of the focal point, because they’re under contract beyond this year. How do we help them. If it’s in the locker room, on the court, positional, it’s kind of all inclusive.”
Ian Begley: Julius Randle was asked if he’s going to pay attention to the NBA news cycle ahead of the trade deadline: “What do you mean, like a Woj Bomb?” He then joked that his 3-year-old son would probably keep him occupied in his free time between now and the deadline.
Mike Vorkunov: RJ Barrett practiced today for the Knicks. He hasn’t played since mid-January because of a sprained right ankle. Barrett says playing tomorrow is a possibility but nothing is certain.
February 5, 2020 | 6:25 pm UTC Update
Chris Kirschner: Trae Young said he texted Clint Capela last night. Welcomed him to the team and told said how excited he was to play with him.
Jon Hamm: The OKC Thunder announce… … that Deonte Burton and Isaiah Roby… …have been recalled from the OKC Blue.
Ian Begley: Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller is effusive in his praise of Marcus Morris: “He’s been unbelievable in the locker room.” Miller adds that Morris’ voice has been ‘invaluable’ for the young Knicks.