“I think all the guys that were there were just nervous to be around when your favorite player is one of the best players. And it was a small company of players that were in that group. I think I’m the only one who carried on from there.” What DeRozan learned in those summers could not be quantified. “(It was) everything,” he said. “I mean, everything, you name it. From me posting up, to footwork, everything. You try to model yourself after him and that’s what I did. Everything I watched. Everything.”