Dane Moore: Trae Young is available to play tonight for Atlanta against Minnesota
February 5, 2020 | 11:45 pm UTC Update
February 5, 2020 | 11:14 pm UTC Update
Pacers shopping TJ Leaf
Expect this to be a quiet deadline in Indiana, but the Pacers are looking for a home for 2017 first-round pick T.J. Leaf, who has struggled to crack the rotation in his third pro season. The forward from UCLA makes $2.8 million and is under contract for $4.3 million next season. While his deal could potentially be folded into the four-teamer with Atlanta, Houston, Minnesota and Denver, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.
The San Antonio Spurs have explored trade scenarios involving LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan. The Spurs have considered “liquidating everybody” but they have also game planned trying to upgrade their existing roster. “They’ve asked for a lot from teams (for Aldridge and DeRozan),” said Adrian Wojnarowski on the Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Special. The Spurs are “probably going to go forward” keeping Aldridge and DeRozan.
February 5, 2020 | 10:49 pm UTC Update
Teams looking into Alex Caruso
Chris Haynes: Multiple teams are inquiring about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Shams Charania: Pistons guard Derrick Rose plans to drop out of the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star weekend in hometown of Chicago, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
J. Michael Falgoust: McMillan said they’re looking at starting Oladipo and increasing minute restriction from 24 to 28. He’ll probably avoid saying Oladipo will start tonight in #PacersRaptors but every indication I’ve gotten is Oladipo will in fact make h1st start. That pushes AHoliday back to bench
February 5, 2020 | 10:31 pm UTC Update
Barry Jackson: Woj says Heat remains “sleeper” team for Iguodala with trade deadline less than 22 hours away. Need to trade salaries of at least 17 M to work under Heat’s hard cap. Miami also can offer 2022 second rounder via Denver/Philly
Sam Amick: Now, there’s still time for Minnesota to use some of these new pieces to pull off a D’Angelo Russell trade with Golden State, right? Technically, yes. But at last we checked, the Warriors are moving on for two reasons. Russell has been a good fit within their walls, meaning there’s no urgency to move him now. Secondly, the established price tag just simply hasn’t been met. The third part – and this is me talking here – is that there simply has to be serious reservations about the idea of Andrew Wiggins playing a pivotal part of their future (he was expected to be in the possible deal). A source confirmed reports of New York’s pursuit of Russell, but indicated that the proposals – as of Wednesday afternoon – weren’t even remotely appealing to the Warriors.
Sam Amick and John Hollinger: Detroit, per sources, is open for business and willing to discuss anyone on the roster. What that means, specifically, remains to be seen. But the reported discussions between the Pistons and Phoenix about guard Luke Kennard, it would appear, are only the beginning. The aforementioned Drummond dynamic is trickier now, though, as the Pistons appear to find themselves with a weak market for the 26-year-old and a tough choice ahead.
Sam Amick: The Kings are receiving serious interest for small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, but a source with knowledge of their plans still insists that they’re comfortable keeping him and attempting to re-sign him in restricted free agency summer. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the prospect of a Lakers-Kings deal involving Kyle Kuzma was not being discussed.
Oleh Kosel: Zach Lowe on ESPN Deadline Special regarding Heat & Holiday: “I would be very surprised if they traded Tyler Herro or any other young player of that level or better to get into that conversation.” Woj followed up by saying New Orleans isn’t interested moving Jrue before deadline
Kyle Neubeck: Woj on the Sixers’ chances for acquiring an impact player at the deadline without trading a starter: “They will be outbid pretty much by anybody out there”
This being Houston, there was a financial component to the deal as well — it took Houston out of the luxury tax, and likely makes it easier for the Rockets to stay under next season as well. The Rockets cut an impressive $6 million from their cap number this season, or potentially more if Capela had earned $1.5 million in incentive bonuses. The Rockets, in fact, could add another player making $5.7 million or less into the deal and still stay below the tax line. Houston also has two open roster spots to pursue talent in the buyout market. Houston also generated three small trade exceptions — $3,595,333 for Capela, $2,564,733 for Nene, and $1,620,564. Getting Nene off their books wipes away a rare offseason botch by the Houston front office, when the league disallowed using the contract as a $10 million trade exception.
Lucas would leave tickets for Bryant to attend 76ers games but had to make a special arrangement when the Chicago Bulls came to town. Bryant was obsessed with Michael Jordan and desperately wanted to meet him, so Lucas cleared the Flyers’ locker room for the two to have a conversation. Jordan walked in, dressed exquisitely in a suit, and Bryant followed behind, nervously. “Kobe went in there and said, “Hello Mr. Jordan,” Lucas said. “Michael talked to him about Carolina and some other stuff. And I said, ‘If you’re going to go the pros next year, you can’t be calling him, ‘Mr. Jordan.’ And he laughed and from that point on, he kept going.”
As Bryant would go on to dominate the state as a senior, win Pennsylvania player of year honors, break Chamberlain’s all-time scoring record and lead Lower Merion to the title, Lucas noticed the resentment he encountered. They assumed he was soft, pompous. “They had great hate for Kobe.” Lucas said. “It was because he was Lower Merion. A suburban kid and the whole works. I used to tell him all the time, ‘Don’t pay no attention to that. Just go play. Fake bullies.’” Had the opportunity arrived, Lucas would’ve made the stunning decision to take Bryant instead of Iverson. But Lucas wasn’t around to make the first pick of the 1996 draft because Howard Katz sold the team that April and Pat Croce hired a new general manager and coach.
February 5, 2020 | 10:17 pm UTC Update
Lakers inquiring about Dinwiddie, Schroeder
Alex Kennedy: The Lakers have made some calls to ask about the availability of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Schroder, according to Zach Lowe on this ESPN deadline special.
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return.
Ian Begley: On Knicks/Clippers and Marcus Morris, NYK certainly has interest in Landry Shamet as part of package in return for Morris but Clippers are unwilling to part with him, per sources. NY Post first reported Knicks targeting Shamet in a Morris deal.
Kane Pitman: Not much Bucks talk from Lowe and Woj on the trade deadline special. Lowe mentions teams are enquiring about DiVincenzo but both agree the Bucks aren’t looking to take a risk. Still wouldn’t be surprised by a trade but I would be surprised by a trade involving a rotation guy.
Brad Turner: Sources: Free agent/retired guard Darren Collison has been working out and has interest in playing in the NBA again, and Lakers and Clippers are teams he likes. But Collison not expected to make decision until after All-Star break.
February 5, 2020 | 10:03 pm UTC Update
Danny Green involved in Marcus Morris trade?
Brad Turner: Lakers/Clippers in trade conversations about Knicks’ Marcus Morris, sources. NY interested in Kyle Kuzma; would need Danny Green’s contract to make work. NY would want to move Green to another team. Clippers willing to part with Mo Harkless, but like Landry Shamet, who NY wants.
Contenders showing interest for Markieff Morris
Kevin O’Connor: Marcus Morris and the Knicks have everyone’s attention, but the Pistons have also received calls from multiple contenders for his brother, Markieff Morris. The Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Sixers, and Celtics are among those teams interested in Markieff Morris, per league sources.
Mike Vorkunov: Julius Randle said today he wants to be in NY after trade deadline. Did he anticipate even having to think that when he signed with Knicks months ago? “No. But I’m not surprised. I’ve seen a lot in my years in the NBA, short time I’ve been here. I’m not surprised by anything.”
Chris Grenham: Tacko Fall is here going through a pregame workout. With a Daniel Theis out, it’s likely he’ll be active tonight. Expect Tremont Waters to be active as well.
February 5, 2020 | 9:42 pm UTC Update
Kelly Oubre on the trading block
Marc Stein: The Suns are fielding trade calls on Kelly Oubre with 22 hours and change to go before the NBA trade deadline, league sources say
Serena Winters: Joel Embiid said #Sixers are still trying to find their offensive identity. Says offensive balance is all about sacrifice & ‘understanding what’s going on around us & how we can help each other be better.’
James Ham: According to Luke Walton, Richaun Holmes made it through practice and looked good. Sounds like he’s set to return on Friday.
Chase Hughes: In addition to the Bryant injury news, Jordan McRae (ankle sprain) went through a full practice today and as of now is set to be a gametime decision on Friday vs. the Mavs.
Joseph Tsai says his purchase last year of NBA’s Brooklyn Nets—along with their home arena—is meant to capitalize on the growing worldwide appeal of basketball. “Basketball is a global sport because it is easily accessible and its urban street culture is appealing to young people. Fans from all over the world, from China to Southeast Asia to Europe to the U.S., form a deep bond over this cultural phenomenon, led by the NBA and its stars,” Tsai, 56, says in an email through an Alibaba spokesman.
The first Italian basketball team that Kobe Bryant’s father played for retired the Lakers superstar’s jersey to the rafters in a pregame ceremony Wednesday. “You began to play here and as an adult you made us dream. Our colors are with you in the sky,” read a huge banner in Italian that fans of NPC Rieti held up before the game against Scafati in Italy’s second division.
February 5, 2020 | 9:20 pm UTC Update
Warriors listening to offers for D'Angelo Russell
On the heels of Tuesday night’s four-team, 12-player deal, the Golden State Warriors continue to listen to offers for sought-after point guard D’Angelo Russell.
League sources have confirmed that, though there are a few players the Warriors like in the 2020 draft, they don’t consider June’s draft deep and would prefer to have multiple picks in 2021. Though talks seem to have stalled between the Warriors and the Timberwolves, conversations could start again should Minnesota make their unprotected 2021 first-round pick available.
Going forward, the Warriors ideally would continue to play Klay Thompson at shooting guard and add a starting-level player capable of taking over minutes at small forward and able to play some power forward. While Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins fits the description physically, he isn’t enough to get a deal done. Because his salary matches Russell’s, Wiggins would have to be involved in a deal with Minnesota.
The NBA announced the official roster for the All-Star Celebrity Game on Wednesday, with a group that includes Chicago celebrities, basketball stars and recording artists. At the top of the list are Chicago rappers Chance the Rapper and Common, who will serve as captains in the Feb. 14 game at Wintrust Arena and as ambassadors for All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The pair also will perform at halftime of the 69th All-Star Game at the United Center.
The NBA and WNBA will be represented in the game as well as former DePaul and Young star Quentin Richardson and WNBA star Chelsea Gray are set to play on Wilbon’s team. On the other side, former NBA forward Darius Miles, WNBA star A’ja Wilson and former Bears defensive tackle Anthony “Spice” Adams will lace up for Smith’s team.
February 5, 2020 | 9:04 pm UTC Update
Lakers, Clippers competing for Marcus Morris
Tomer Azarly: ESPN’s Woj – “It’s become increasingly likely that Marcus Morris will be elsewhere at the trade deadline. There’s a significant marketplace for him. Both Clippers, Lakers are competing for him. Not just the opportunity acquire him, but to keep him away from your rival.”
Knicks owner James Dolan is in a hurry. According to an NBA source, Dolan sacked president Steve Mills two days before the trade deadline so he could begin researching and interviewing presidential candidates without having to do so in clandestine fashion.
James Dolan’s fast pace doesn’t appear to bode well for the candidacy of Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who has been high on the owner’s wish list. According to a source, Dolan has been leery on Ujiri, with the mounds of publicity he has gotten as a candidate and using the Knicks as leverage with Toronto.