Sam Amick and John Hollinger: Detroit, per sources, is open for business and willing to discuss anyone on the roster. What that means, specifically, remains to be seen. But the reported discussions between the Pistons and Phoenix about guard Luke Kennard, it would appear, are only the beginning. The aforementioned Drummond dynamic is trickier now, though, as the Pistons appear to find themselves with a weak market for the 26-year-old and a tough choice ahead.
As Bryant would go on to dominate the state as a senior, win Pennsylvania player of year honors, break Chamberlain’s all-time scoring record and lead Lower Merion to the title, Lucas noticed the resentment he encountered. They assumed he was soft, pompous. “They had great hate for Kobe.” Lucas said. “It was because he was Lower Merion. A suburban kid and the whole works. I used to tell him all the time, ‘Don’t pay no attention to that. Just go play. Fake bullies.’” Had the opportunity arrived, Lucas would’ve made the stunning decision to take Bryant instead of Iverson. But Lucas wasn’t around to make the first pick of the 1996 draft because Howard Katz sold the team that April and Pat Croce hired a new general manager and coach.