Expect this to be a quiet deadline in Indiana, but the …
Expect this to be a quiet deadline in Indiana, but the Pacers are looking for a home for 2017 first-round pick T.J. Leaf, who has struggled to crack the rotation in his third pro season. The forward from UCLA makes $2.8 million and is under contract for $4.3 million next season. While his deal could potentially be folded into the four-teamer with Atlanta, Houston, Minnesota and Denver, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. (JH)
February 6, 2020 | 7:34 am UTC Update
Royce Young: Dennis Schroder on trade rumors, says it’s not a distraction, just a business. Also says, “The GM Sam Presti is probably the best GM I’ve ever seen. He’s an honest person.”
The chatter around the Warriors all week had been about D’Angelo Russell and Kevon Looney. Russell is the big fish, being dangled very publicly, while Looney has a moveable contract big enough, if shed, to slide them under the luxury tax. “So this was a blindside,” one member of the team said.
The pregame shock had turned to more of a ticked-off postgame vibe. This combo decision by the shot-callers above wasn’t a popular one at ground zero, even if it proves to be correct lever-pulling in the long term.
Sopan Deb: 4:00 minute mark. Kevin Durant. Says media trying to bully him and talks about why he doesn’t like the media. bit.ly/2tDQ2xi
Michael C. Wright: Love that @Kevin Durant says he still has the burner and ain’t scared to say it. Respect.
The Orlando Magic are eyeing the purchase of a city-owned parking lot just west of the Amway Center, where the team may build a new training facility with an orthopedic and community health center, city records show. It’s 2.58 acres on Central Boulevard at Terry Avenue, which sits northwest of the Amway Center and east of Exploria Stadium. The $5.1 million deal would join the land with a smaller neighboring grassy lot the Magic already own.
Books created by Kobe Bryant’s content company soared in popularity in the days following the basketball legend’s death in a helicopter crash. A trio of the books created by Bryant’s Granity Studios will occupy the top three spots on the Middle Grade Hardcover portion of The New York Times’ best-seller list for Feb. 16. “Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof” will be No. 1 on that list, followed by “Legacy And The Queen” and “The Wizenard: Training Camp.” All three of the books were written for children between the ages of 10 and 14. Bryant, in an interview with The Associated Press in 2018, said his mission for the books was “to combine education and inspiration and build around the concepts of what kids go through when they are playing a sport.”
February 6, 2020 | 6:40 am UTC Update
James Ham: According to a league source, Kings will not move Bogdan Bogdanovic before NBA Trade Deadline. Plan to extend/match offer sheet this summer. nbcsports.com/bayarea/kings/… pic.twitter.com/Pz25yXKPmj
Reports pieced together the trade discussions throughout the Thunder’s 109-103 win against the Cavaliers Wednesday evening. But Gallinari played 31 minutes, recording 15 points and five rebounds. “My parents taught me a great thing when I was a little kid,” Gallinari said after the game, “to not read newspapers or follow the media. I really don’t follow any stuff, especially game day I’m focused on the game. “
Like many of his veteran Magic teammates, Fournier attempts to ignore the deadline altogether. D.J. Augustin, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic also said Wednesday that they try not to think about it. Worrying would accomplish nothing, they said. “It’s personal,” Fournier explained. “For myself, I’ve never thought, ‘Am I going to get traded or not?’ because I can’t control it, and on top of that, it’s my eighth season. The first time there’s rumors, yeah, you kind of ask yourself how you think things are going to go. But when it’s your eighth season, it’s your last focus, really.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers are working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III, league sources tell ESPN. Without a deal before the 3 PM ET deadline, Philadelphia will have to waive two players.
Chris Hine: On Covington: “It was difficult. I’ve used the word before, I’ll use it again, I’ve been part of so much change here … I’m kind of desensitized to it. Obviously, there’s ones that hurt a little bit more. Zach hurt a lot, Cov is up there. The last 24 hours I haven’t slept much.”
February 6, 2020 | 5:56 am UTC Update
Keith Pompey: #NotBadFlow. The #Sixers are acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from #GoldenStateWarriors for three second-round picks. Dallas 2020 second Denver 2021 second Toronto 2022 second
Yossi Gozlan: After trading Burks and GRIII, Warriors just $488,031 below the tax with just 11 players on the roster. They’ll need to move off Looney or swap Russell for someone cheaper if they’re going to finish the season under the tax.
Anthony Slater: Warriors now have four open roster spots. The Cauley-Stein vacancy must be filled by Saturday (two week mark since trade) — likely by Marquese Chriss. Two other spots must soon be filled. The 15th roster spot doesn’t have to be, as the team tries to duck the luxury tax.
Michael Grange: Latest I’m hearing is the Raptors remain unlikely to make moves between now and 3 pm.
February 6, 2020 | 5:42 am UTC Update
Sixers acquire Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III
Shams Charania: Warriors are trading Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Andre Drummond wasn’t about to predict where he’d be playing in a couple days. “Your guess is as good as mine,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m going to go to sleep tonight and wake up and find out what happens.”
He was asked afterward if the possibility of this being his last game with the Pistons had crossed his mind. “I’ve been hearing that for the past four years,” he said. “It don’t faze me.”
League sources told The Post the Nets aren’t going to make any major changes by the trade deadline. And everything that’s gone on backs that up, with the Nets getting hits on core pieces Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie, and turning them down. By the time the deadline passes at 3 p.m. Thursday, any changes the Nets make will likely be around the edges of the roster, or not at all.
“For me, man, the business is the business,” Dinwiddie said. “For all the stuff we talk about player empowerment, we get mad at players for making decision that [they] feel is best for them or best for their families or whatever. That literally is the business. “These teams are going to do what they do. I very well may not be here tomorrow and that’s part of it. And will appreciate every second that I was in Brooklyn and I’ll understand that they’re going to do what they feel is best for the team moving forward trying to win a championship. You can’t take it a certain way, you’ve got to roll with it.”
Maybe it’s the West Coast bias speaking here from this California-based scribe, but the Lakers vs. Clippers component of this trade deadline is on my short list of things to watch before the deadline. Not only are each of these teams out there searching for that one player who could push them over the top as title contenders, but also they’re well aware that keeping good players away from their Staples Center rival comes with a benefit too. To that end, a source confirmed that both teams are in pursuit of New York’s Marcus Morris. The Knicks small forward who is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds is on an expiring contract and is widely expected to be traded. The Knicks, the source said, want the Clippers’ Landry Shamet if they’re going to go in that direction with a deal.
According to an NBA source, Knicks interim president Scott Perry has several proposed offers on the table — with the Lakers and Clippers waging their own intercity battle to nab the veteran two-way forward.
Derrick Rose doesn’t want to be traded from the Detroit Pistons despite widespread interest, and barring an unforeseen offer, he’ll be a Piston for the remainder of the season, sources told Yahoo Sports. If the Pistons are able to fetch an offer for Rose that includes a lottery pick, it’s something the franchise will seriously consider as they ponder a rebuild, sources told Yahoo Sports.
A source with knowledge of the Kings’ plans said this move was made, in part, with Bogdan Bogdanovic’s future in mind. The 27-year-old wing is a restricted agent this summer, and the Kings could now pay him a starting salary of $20 million or more without having fears of the luxury tax. Barring a can’t-say-no offer before the Thursday deadline or a ridiculous offer sheet this summer, this is a strong indication that Bogdanovic is likely to stay put in Sacramento.
Duane Rankin: Quick takes from #Suns lockerroom. 1. Monty Williams pointed to fatigue as 4 starters played 41-plus minutes, but took blame. 2. Kelly Oubre Jr. joked he hoped someone wouldn’t tell him while he was on the bench or in lockerroom with teammates when asked about trade rumors.
“No, no, no, not at all,” Cuban said when asked if there would be urgency to make a splash at the trade deadline. “We’re a young team. We’ve got a long way to grow together, and we think – with a break here or there – we can beat anybody in a seven-game series. And so, we’ll just see what happens. I don’t think we’re in a position where we have to do anything. And having Golden State’s pick right now (a 2020 second-rounder), with the way they’re going, is like having two No. 1s. Anything is possible.” (SA and JH)
February 6, 2020 | 5:01 am UTC Update
Grizzlies extend Dillon Brooks
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis has agreed to a three-year, $35M extension with Dillon Brooks, league sources tell ESPN.
SLAM Magazine: Dillon Brooks is eager to have Justice Winslow in Memphis. “Now we have a player that we’re getting that actually wants to play with us and thinks we’re good.” (via @Tim MacMahon) pic.twitter.com/vv1DOnksiL
Jon Krawczynski: Towns clearly frustrated. He played that way too. Wasn’t as active as usual. Here’s the problem: all indications are Russell isn’t coming. So it’s hard to see things getting markedly better in immediate future.
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are getting the vibe that they have some potential deals on the table. But aren’t expecting to complete anything tonight, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Sarah K. Spencer: “We’re definitely excited. I feel like he comes in and he plays our brand of basketball… He can come in and sort of fit in like a puzzle piece.” — John Collins on the Hawks adding Clint Capela
Jonathan Feigen: With deal done, Robert Covington and Jordan Bell expected to be with Rockets and available to play tomorrow, source said.
Jon Krawczynski: Karl-Anthony Towns: “I’ve been losing for a long time. I’m not trying to do that s— anymore. So every possession means a lot. You obviously see my patience running low with a lot of things. There’s no excuses. We gotta get it done.”
Brad Townsend: Porzingis speaks about his broken nose. Yes, I’m the guy who joningly asked if he was worried about his good looks. Actually, his nose looks crooked now.