3 hours ago via The Athletic
Expect this to be a quiet deadline in Indiana, but the Pacers are looking for a home for 2017 first-round pick T.J. Leaf, who has struggled to crack the rotation in his third pro season. The forward from UCLA makes $2.8 million and is under contract for $4.3 million next season. While his deal could potentially be folded into the four-teamer with Atlanta, Houston, Minnesota and Denver, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. (JH)

February 6, 2020 | 7:34 am UTC Update
The Orlando Magic are eyeing the purchase of a city-owned parking lot just west of the Amway Center, where the team may build a new training facility with an orthopedic and community health center, city records show. It’s 2.58 acres on Central Boulevard at Terry Avenue, which sits northwest of the Amway Center and east of Exploria Stadium. The $5.1 million deal would join the land with a smaller neighboring grassy lot the Magic already own.
1 hour ago via Ryan Gillespie @ Orlando Sentinel

Books created by Kobe Bryant’s content company soared in popularity in the days following the basketball legend’s death in a helicopter crash. A trio of the books created by Bryant’s Granity Studios will occupy the top three spots on the Middle Grade Hardcover portion of The New York Times’ best-seller list for Feb. 16. “Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof” will be No. 1 on that list, followed by “Legacy And The Queen” and “The Wizenard: Training Camp.” All three of the books were written for children between the ages of 10 and 14. Bryant, in an interview with The Associated Press in 2018, said his mission for the books was “to combine education and inspiration and build around the concepts of what kids go through when they are playing a sport.”
1 hour ago via Tim Reynolds @ Associated Press

February 6, 2020 | 6:40 am UTC Update
Reports pieced together the trade discussions throughout the Thunder’s 109-103 win against the Cavaliers Wednesday evening. But Gallinari played 31 minutes, recording 15 points and five rebounds. “My parents taught me a great thing when I was a little kid,” Gallinari said after the game, “to not read newspapers or follow the media. I really don’t follow any stuff, especially game day I’m focused on the game.
2 hours ago via Maddie Lee @ The Oklahoman

Like many of his veteran Magic teammates, Fournier attempts to ignore the deadline altogether. D.J. Augustin, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic also said Wednesday that they try not to think about it. Worrying would accomplish nothing, they said. “It’s personal,” Fournier explained. “For myself, I’ve never thought, ‘Am I going to get traded or not?’ because I can’t control it, and on top of that, it’s my eighth season. The first time there’s rumors, yeah, you kind of ask yourself how you think things are going to go. But when it’s your eighth season, it’s your last focus, really.”
2 hours ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

February 6, 2020 | 5:56 am UTC Update
February 6, 2020 | 5:42 am UTC Update
League sources told The Post the Nets aren’t going to make any major changes by the trade deadline. And everything that’s gone on backs that up, with the Nets getting hits on core pieces Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie, and turning them down. By the time the deadline passes at 3 p.m. Thursday, any changes the Nets make will likely be around the edges of the roster, or not at all.
3 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

“For me, man, the business is the business,” Dinwiddie said. “For all the stuff we talk about player empowerment, we get mad at players for making decision that [they] feel is best for them or best for their families or whatever. That literally is the business. “These teams are going to do what they do. I very well may not be here tomorrow and that’s part of it. And will appreciate every second that I was in Brooklyn and I’ll understand that they’re going to do what they feel is best for the team moving forward trying to win a championship. You can’t take it a certain way, you’ve got to roll with it.”
3 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

Maybe it’s the West Coast bias speaking here from this California-based scribe, but the Lakers vs. Clippers component of this trade deadline is on my short list of things to watch before the deadline. Not only are each of these teams out there searching for that one player who could push them over the top as title contenders, but also they’re well aware that keeping good players away from their Staples Center rival comes with a benefit too. To that end, a source confirmed that both teams are in pursuit of New York’s Marcus Morris. The Knicks small forward who is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds is on an expiring contract and is widely expected to be traded. The Knicks, the source said, want the Clippers’ Landry Shamet if they’re going to go in that direction with a deal.
3 hours ago via The Athletic

A source with knowledge of the Kings’ plans said this move was made, in part, with Bogdan Bogdanovic’s future in mind. The 27-year-old wing is a restricted agent this summer, and the Kings could now pay him a starting salary of $20 million or more without having fears of the luxury tax. Barring a can’t-say-no offer before the Thursday deadline or a ridiculous offer sheet this summer, this is a strong indication that Bogdanovic is likely to stay put in Sacramento.
3 hours ago via The Athletic

“No, no, no, not at all,” Cuban said when asked if there would be urgency to make a splash at the trade deadline. “We’re a young team. We’ve got a long way to grow together, and we think – with a break here or there – we can beat anybody in a seven-game series. And so, we’ll just see what happens. I don’t think we’re in a position where we have to do anything. And having Golden State’s pick right now (a 2020 second-rounder), with the way they’re going, is like having two No. 1s. Anything is possible.” (SA and JH)
3 hours ago via The Athletic

3 hours ago via Instagram

February 6, 2020 | 5:01 am UTC Update
February 6, 2020 | 4:17 am UTC Update

4 hours ago via wojespn

4 hours ago via MarcJSpearsESPN

February 6, 2020 | 3:43 am UTC Update
