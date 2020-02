Maybe it’s the West Coast bias speaking here from this California-based scribe, but the Lakers vs. Clippers component of this trade deadline is on my short list of things to watch before the deadline. Not only are each of these teams out there searching for that one player who could push them over the top as title contenders, but also they’re well aware that keeping good players away from their Staples Center rival comes with a benefit too. To that end, a source confirmed that both teams are in pursuit of New York’s Marcus Morris. The Knicks small forward who is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds is on an expiring contract and is widely expected to be traded. The Knicks, the source said, want the Clippers’ Landry Shamet if they’re going to go in that direction with a deal.