He has received considerable criticism for his struggles on defense for much of his career. But to see him not hustling to get back into the fray on the offensive end and not attacking Damian Jones and John Collins in the half court was something entirely different. Through all of the ups and downs in a Timberwolves uniform, rarely has it been a question if Towns is playing hard. Maybe he hasn’t executed the game plan properly. Maybe there were some physical shortcomings that prevented him from doing everything he wanted to do. Maybe his teammates were missing assignments or bricking shots that led to Wolves losses. But he always went hard.
All-Star point guard John Wall sat down with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller for an upcoming episode of Wizards Talk, and he says he wants to play with the Latvian Laser. Miller asked Wall who has impressed him the most this season during the time he has sat out and watched while recovering from a ruptured left Achilles. “Bertans. I knew he could shoot the ball being with the Spurs, but I never knew he could shoot the ball that well. I think it’s very amazing if I get the opportunity to have him and Brad on both ends at one time,” Wall said.
Rose has close ties with Kentucky coach John Calipari, who is a CAA guy. “His strength is his interconnections with every element of basketball — shoe companies, general managers, players,” one person familiar with Rose’s credentials said.
Bobby Marks: Leon Rose is a well connected/power broker/smart basketball mind. Now comes the learning curve of putting a roster together, hiring a HC + overseeing all aspects of a department. Not an easy task especially w/o any team experience. Will need to surround himself w/NBA experience.
Darren Heitner: If Leon Rose accepts #NYKnicks President position, he leaves the sports agency profession as the #2 ranked basketball agent on @Forbes’ 2019 agents list, which states he earned $38 million in commissions last year. forbes.com/profile/leon-r…
Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drops his Mark II signature shoe on Feb. 8 and in honor of Kobe Bryant and Gigi, 100 percent of net proceeds during first nine days of sales will be donated to the MambaOnThree Fund. Purchase at projectdream.io/shop pic.twitter.com/8jTnwzotNJ
Rod Beard: A sign-and-trade for #Pistons Andre Drummond is a small possibility, but not likely because he hasn’t opted-in. Another team wouldn’t have to trade for him in the summer because the #Pistons wouldn’t have his rights.
Jeff Goodman: World Wide Wes now with the Knicks. Knicks need a coach. Wes’ buddy is John Calipari. Just sayin’.
Marc Berman: Leon Rose has been around Knicks forever. One of first clients was Rick Brunson. And he helped with the Eddy Curry Bulls trade to Knicks.
Kevin O’Connor: Leon Rose and Worldwide Wes to the Knicks is fascinating. At CAA Rose represented Towns, Booker, Embiid, Kuzma. Keep in mind Towns, Booker and D’Angelo Russell—another CAA client—said last summer they’d someday like to team up. Smart decision by the Knicks to hire Rose and Wes.
Any idea on what sort of packages the front office received for Zach LaVine before deeming him seemingly untouchable. – Josh J. From what I’ve been able to gather, any calls on LaVine were exploratory in nature, as in, ‘what would it take to get him?’ kind of stuff. I don’t think the Bulls fielded any specific proposals, though I don’t know that for sure.
Are the Bulls really in on D’Angelo Russell? – Jonathan Rivera, via Facebook I haven’t heard speculation linking Russell to the Bulls since last summer. Given that they just signed Tomas Satoransky, I don’t expect that to change.
Do you think Denzel Valentine is going anywhere before trade deadline? – Brian H. I think the chances were greater before all the injuries. That said, he’s clearly not in the team’s long-term plans. So if the right deal presents itself, management would move off him as quickly as Jim Boylen has. The 76ers made moves late Wednesday to address shooting, so that possible destination is likely out. Time is growing short.
The Nets, he said, were always at the top of his list. When Barnes asked did you ever consider anywhere other that Brooklyn, KD made it clear the Nets were the favorite from early on. “Not really. I looked at the Clippers. I took a peek at the Knicks through my due diligence but I really wanted to play for the black and white,” Durant said. “I liked the brand. Brooklyn was an up-and-coming city that needed some new flair. new basketball injection. Because being in Oklahome City, I knew what that was like, having a new franchise around. I was excited about hopefully doing something like that again in Brooklyn with a new team.”
The pairing with Irving played a big role, he noted. “Playing with Kyrie Irving who’s from Jersey and got that tie with the Jersey side of things. We could bring them home,” he said. “We could bring in so many fans. So we had a solid thing going. You know what I’m sayin? “We had Sean Marks, who’s a young GM, who’s up-and-coming, a young team that has some, a little bit of experience in the playoffs. It all worked out. And then having a couple of trainers and coaches who I worked with in Oklahoma City, worked with during my time in the league felt like they migrated to the Nets and you know it felt like it was perfect.”
“We both want to challenge each other,” Durant said. “We don’t agree on everything. When I see out there and feel he could be doing more, I’m going to let him know … my thing with Kyrie is that I’m going to let him be who he is. He’s a pure artist of the game. And he’s proven himself on the biggest stage. In my opinion, he made the biggest shot of all time.
On the eve of today’s NBA Trade Deadline, the Dallas Mavericks lost a home game to the Memphis Grizzlies in what coach Rick Carlisle called “crappy” fashion. … and was asked if the deadline impacted his team’s psyche. “The trade deadline,” Rick said, “doesn’t help anything. Two guys were traded tonight for Memphis, but that might have been a liberating thing for them. … I don’t expect anything to happen. That is just my personal opinion. But there is no excuse for those kinds of things. When you play in the NBA, you sign up to possibly be traded.”
Ian Begley: Mitchell Robinson has signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, per SNY sources.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Rich Paul has recently been hired by two Knicks: Mitchell Robinson and Allonzo Trier.
Knicks hiring Leon Rose?
Shams Charania: Knicks and player agent Leon Rose of CAA are nearing deal to make him new head of basketball ops., league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: CAA player agent Leon Rose has emerged as a top target to run the New York Knicks basketball operations, league sources tell ESPN.
Marc Berman: Several agents have thrown hat in ring but told CAA’s Leon Rose has “momentum”, per source. Former Carmelo Anthony rep is at many Knicks games. Out of Cherry Hill, N.J. Former LeBron rep.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: With just under five hours left, there’s an increased likelihood Andre Drummond will remain a member of the Detroit Pistons past the trade deadline.
The second one went off after, when an exasperated Towns laid bare his feelings about the team’s struggles and losing his close friend Robert Covington in a trade late on Tuesday night. “I’ve been losing for a long time,” Towns said. “I’m not trying to do that shit anymore. So every possession means a lot. You obviously see my patience running low with a lot of things. There’s no excuses. We gotta get it done.”
“I ain’t trying to be on the losing side like that anymore. We’ve got to find ways to win,” Towns said. “We’ve got to do things differently, obviously. We’ve got to make those corrections and do those little things on the court — offensively, defensively, mentally. We’ve got to be better.”
As the 22-year-old Anunoby suggests he taught the 30-year-old Ibaka how to dress, he runs down the ways he’s influenced his older teammate’s style. Ibaka rejects every suggestion until Anunoby gets caught up on one particular garment: “What about scarves?” This leads to the great final exchange, where Ibaka exclaims: “I don’t dress, OG. I do art, bro!”
Knicks inquired about Aaron Holiday
While the Knicks have been focused on acquiring D’Angelo Russell as they eye point guards before Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline, the Knicks also at some point made an inquiry into Pacers playmaker Aaron Holiday, the younger brother of Jrue and Justin. Holiday, 23, is in his second season. After a modest rookie year, he’s played in 47 games, made 19 starts and in 23 minutes per game is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists.
Justin Kubatko: The Golden State Warriors are just the second team in NBA history to have two 40-point losses in a season following an appearance in the Finals. The first team to do so was the 1998-99 Chicago Bulls.
Justin Kubatko: The @Los Angeles Clippers set team records for 3-pointers made (24) and attempted (54) in last night’s 128-111 win over the Heat. Seven Clippers attempted five or more 3-pointers, the most in a game in team history and tied for the second-most in a game in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/NlqFctS9ru
Ian Begley: CAA’s Leon Rose is among candidates who have been under consideration for the Knicks presidency, per SNY sources.
Joe Cowley: Per source, there were some calls made on the Denzel Valentine front in the last few hours, but nothing of substance. Market on Thad Young is surprisingly quiet, but Bulls think that will change as deadline approaches.
Fall has played in six games with the Celtics, averaging 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds on 75 percent shooting in short those stints. His per-36 numbers are a sight to behold, but we’ll save that for another day. Fall has taken strides in a variety of areas since the summer, which is promising for Boston considering his unique size. “Tacko’s a different player. It’s unique when you’re trying to come up with a player development plan for Tacko. There’s not many guys to compare him to,” Barlow said. “You can look at guys like Boban (Marjanovic), Rudy Gobert to an extent, but even then Tacko is still six, eight inches standing reach longer than them. He’s done a really good job in the pick-and-roll. I think he’s shown that he’s more mobile than people might have thought.”
Hawks waive Nene
Bobby Marks: Atlanta makes it official and has waived Nene. They will incur a $2.6M cap hit this season. His $2.7M salary for 2020/21 would have been guaranteed if he was not waived by Feb. 15.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami and reps for OKC’s Danilo Gallinari were working on a contract extension overnight to help finalize three-team trade, league sources tell ESPN. The challenge: Miami’s desire to preserve cap space for 2021. He can become a free agent this summer.
Bobby Marks: Max extension would be $23.7M and $24.9M. This is likely the last big contract for the 31-years old. However, a limited 2020 FA market of teams w/room and the desire for teams to preserve cap space in 21 will have players faced with limited options this summer.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Andre Iguodala agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Heat, but second year of deal includes team option that gives Heat cap flexibility, per sources. Miami wants space for max player in summer of 2021.
First and foremost, NBC Sports California has learned through a league source that Bogdan Bogdanovic will remain a King through the deadline and enter the summer as a restricted free agent, where the team is likely to match any offer. The Kings saved a minimum of $6.8 million for next season in dealing Dedmon for Jabari Parker and Alex Len. Parker has a player option at $6.5 million and Len is an unrestricted free agent. If Parker opts out of his deal, the Kings’ savings hits $13.3 million for next year.
Dime: Kevin Durant on his decision to leave OKC for the Warriors: “It didn’t matter if we had won or lost the series. I wanted to play there and live in the bay.” (via allthesmoke/IG)
Chris Montano: KD named Russ, Steph & Klay as the greatest teammates he’s ever played with. On Steph: “I know for a fact that no PG wants to guard him. He’s trying to destroy you when he’s scoring.” On Klay: “Klay got the dog, he’s an authentic dog.”
Iguodala told The Undefeated from a practice gym at St. Mary’s College on Wednesday night that he expected to take a physical with the Heat in Sacramento on Friday, but is uncertain when he will make his debut. The 15-year veteran never played for the Grizzlies after being traded from the Golden State Warriors last offseason for a 2024 first-round pick. Instead, he sat out the first three months of the season – a decision that has drawn criticism from Grizzlies players, namely Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.
“My wife is always 100 percent honest with me,” Iguodala said. “I try to play everything cool. She was like, ‘Are you excited?’ I was like,‘No, I’m cool.’ But she knows me best. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it. I want to be smart and not go out there and try to prove anything. You turn 36 and everyone thinks your game is fading away. But that IQ doesn’t show up in analytics. So, I have to make sure that I keep making the same winning plays and be patient. I’ll be ready to go.”
For the most part, he’s incapable of dishonesty, and that part of his character almost comes at a fault. In his younger days with the Utah Jazz, when he didn’t have as much seniority, that rubbed a few of his teammates the wrong way. These days, he’s an All-Star, All-NBA talent and the longest-tenured member in the locker room. He’s earned the right to be critical. “Right now, I feel like we don’t have the mentality of a very good team,” is how Gobert put the current state of the Jazz.
“I feel like we’ve got to be tougher mentally,” Gobert said. “We’ve got to be better. Not just down the stretch. But when we get up like 15 points, we get uncomfortable. We start taking bad shots, we start giving up offensive rebounds. Our focus has to be on a higher level.”
So, Nance took about a week off. And that changed everything. “I think it was a much-needed mental break as well because I got into a little bit of a lull before that,” Nance told cleveland.com following Wednesday’s 109-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. “It was a little bit of a mental reset. This season has definitely worn on all of us and for me I just needed to refocus and get back to being myself. “Obviously, this is more of the player that I came into this season ready and expecting to be and sometimes plans change that. But now I’m really starting to find a rhythm and figure out when to and when not to be aggressive. I would rather have the wins, but very excited about the way I’ve been playing. I’m just glad to have found focus again.”
As for the shoulder injury, Spoelstra mentioned the possibility of a Thursday MRI. According to a league source, the injury isn’t considered to be serious and the plan is to see how Butler’s shoulder feels Thursday morning before making a decision to move forward on the MRI.
Royce Young: Dennis Schroder on trade rumors, says it’s not a distraction, just a business. Also says, “The GM Sam Presti is probably the best GM I’ve ever seen. He’s an honest person.”
The chatter around the Warriors all week had been about D’Angelo Russell and Kevon Looney. Russell is the big fish, being dangled very publicly, while Looney has a moveable contract big enough, if shed, to slide them under the luxury tax. “So this was a blindside,” one member of the team said.