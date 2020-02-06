Andrew Greif: The second-round pick the Clippers are re…
Andrew Greif: The second-round pick the Clippers are receiving from Atlanta in the Derrick Walton Jr. trade is protected, a source confirmed to @latimessports.
February 6, 2020 | 1:34 pm EST Update
Progress made on Marcus Morris to Clippers
Ian Begley: Knicks have made some progress with Clippers on Marcus Morris deal since this morning, per SNY sources. There’s still no indication that LAC would include Landry Shamet in the real.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clarification: Minnesota’s second-round pick going to Golden State is in 2021 — not 2022.
February 6, 2020 | 1:30 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 1:20 pm EST Update
Bobby Marks: Finances in Golden St. 🏀 Andrew Wiggins under contract thru 2022/23: $27.5, 29.5, $31.6 and $33.6 🏀 GSW is $3.1M below the tax. 🏀 Despite 6 open roster spots, GSW can stay below the tax by signing 5 minimum players. Will need to stagger the signings.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets acquire Bruno Caboclo for Jordan Bell, source said. @Adrian Wojnarowski had first. Rockets have pursued Caboclo through much of the season, thought they had a good chance on the day Gary Clark was waived.
February 6, 2020 | 1:16 pm EST Update
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Clippers remain in hot pursuit of New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris.
February 6, 2020 | 1:10 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 1:07 pm EST Update
D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota
David Bertans staying put?
February 6, 2020 | 12:59 pm EST Update
Magic made pitch for Kelly Oubre
Marc Stein: Despite pitches from Orlando and others, Phoenix has yet to receive an offer that would convince the Suns to part with Kelly Oubre, league sources say. Two hours left until the NBA trade deadline …
February 6, 2020 | 12:49 pm EST Update
Yossi Gozlan: After getting off of Winslow, Johnson, and Waiters, I project the Heat to be able to generate up to $27.28M, assuming Olynyk opts in. Conveniently, Gallinari’s maximum first-year salary he could get in an extension before free agency is $27.1M. pic.twitter.com/D38PCzl8Z2
February 6, 2020 | 12:44 pm EST Update
Derrick Walton to Atlanta
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers are trading G Derrick Walton Jr., to the Atlanta Hawks for cash, league sources tell ESPN.
Jeff Siegel: In two days, the Hawks and Grizzlies evaporated about $70 million in 2020 cap space. Guys looking for more than the NTMLE this summer are in for a tough time.
Nate Duncan: MIA looking at $26m in room with Iguodala extension. But could move Olynyk or stretch him (and possibly Chris Silva or Okpala) and get enough for Anthony Davis. If things go awry in LA, he’s got another credible suitor this summer.
February 6, 2020 | 12:38 pm EST Update
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Houston did its due diligence on Cleveland center Tristan Thompson, but are unable to get to his number to make a trade work. If Thompson makes it past deadline, a buyout is not an option.
Bobby Marks: Jae Crowder ($7.8M) and Solomon Hill ($12.76M) are one expiring contracts. Hill has a $531,614 bonus for playing 1000 minutes. He has currently played 901. The Heat would be responsible for the bonus if cash is not part of the deal.
Jeff Siegel: If my math is right, Memphis will have a 940k TPE for Iguodala’s salary minus Johnson’s incoming number and trade Hill and Crowder for Winslow and Waiters. Miami will trade Winslow and Waiters for Iguodala and Hill, then generate a 7.53M TPE for Johnson minus Crowder.
Fred Katz: Jordan McRae went through practice today for a second straight day. Scott Brooks said he’s more than likely good to go tomorrow against Dallas.
February 6, 2020 | 12:30 pm EST Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets working phones to fill open roster spot(s) if they think a player can get minutes, regardless of position. That includes, but not limited to landing a center, source said.
Jeff Siegel: Miami will have to pay James Johnson his $896,202 trade bonus. That amount will be included on the Grizzlies’ books.
Chris Fedor: So…take Memphis out of the cap-space game this summer. #Cavs may end up being the only team with some remaining after this deadline.
Bobby Marks: Financial ramifications for Miami: 🏀 $3.4M below the hard cap 🏀 $1.98M aboveQ the tax 🏀 Tax bill drops from $6.65M to $2.98M
James Edwards III: The #Celtics made an offer for the #Pistons’ Christian Wood. Detroit wasn’t interested in that offer, per a source.
Eric Woodyard: Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson on experiencing first NBA trade deadline: “For my first one seeing all these trades happen, it gives you a sense of reality of the situation.” pic.twitter.com/fDj0s4hniy
February 6, 2020 | 12:20 pm EST Update
Knicks targeting Kyle Kuzma
Frank Isola: Knicks trying to land Kyle Kuzma in a deal that would include Marcus Morris. D’Angelo Russell, who was a tidy minus-48 vs. Brooklyn last night, also remains a target.
Ira Winderman: Heat clearly have more work to do, because at moment taking in three (Iguodala, Crowder, Hilll) and sending out two (Winslow, Waiters) without an open roster spot to accommodate the extra player (at NBA maximum of 15).
James Johnson to Memphis
Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami has agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources tell ESPN. No picks in the deal.