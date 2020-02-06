USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: With five big men on the Hawks' roster…

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 6, 2020 | 3:37 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:34 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:23 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:21 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:10 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:07 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:01 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 2:59 pm EST Update

Isaiah Thomas headed to the Clippers

41 mins ago via wojespn

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 182 more rumors
The pick in 2021 is considered valuable because it is lightly protected and comes in a draft largely considered stronger than the one this upcoming summer. The deal also gets the Warriors under the luxury tax this season and, more importantly, helps them dodge a punitive repeater tax next season, according to a team source. A week ago, that repeater tax would have added an estimated $39 million to the team’s payroll next season.
41 mins ago via Wes Goldberg @ San Jose Mercury-News

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

February 6, 2020 | 2:48 pm EST Update
Home