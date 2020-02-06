Chris Kirschner: With five big men on the Hawks' roster…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 6, 2020 | 3:37 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:34 pm EST Update
Yossi Gozlan: Barring any more trades, four teams are over the tax right now. Blazers – $3.9M over, $5.7M tax bill Timberwolves – $2M over, $3M tax bill Heat – $1.9M over, $2.9M tax bill Thunder – $801k over, $2M tax bill.
February 6, 2020 | 3:23 pm EST Update
Cavaliers keeping Tristan Thompson
Chris Fedor: #Cavs did not make a Tristan Thompson trade ahead of the deadline, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Joe Vardon: The Cavs did not trade Tristan Thompson. Historically, Klutch clients do not take buyouts, but Thompson and the people around him definitely wanted him out of Cleveland.
Keith Pompey: Now, we know why Trey Burke is not in Milwaukee. I’m hearing he will be waived today. #Sixers
Dave McMenamin: The trade deadline came and went for the Lakers without a deal. They have a full 15-man roster, but will survey the buyout market to see if anyone becomes available worth waiving a current player in order to acquire him. Darren Collison is also a free agent PG they’ll look at.
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz discusses several deals in the days leading to the deadline and today, League Sources tell The Athletic. Those deals were determined not to make sense. The jazz are expected to scan the buyout market – domestically and internationally – in the coming weeks
February 6, 2020 | 3:21 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:10 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:07 pm EST Update
DeMar DeRozan staying with Spurs
Chris Haynes: San Antonio Spurs have informed DeMar DeRozan that he will not be moved, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Adam Himmelsbach: Per league sources, the Celtics did not make a trade prior to the 3 p.m. deadline.
February 6, 2020 | 3:01 pm EST Update
James Ennis to Orlando
Adrian Wojnarowski: Philadelphia has traded James Ennis to Magic for a second-round pick, league source tells ESPN.
February 6, 2020 | 2:59 pm EST Update
Isaiah Thomas headed to the Clippers
The pick in 2021 is considered valuable because it is lightly protected and comes in a draft largely considered stronger than the one this upcoming summer. The deal also gets the Warriors under the luxury tax this season and, more importantly, helps them dodge a punitive repeater tax next season, according to a team source. A week ago, that repeater tax would have added an estimated $39 million to the team’s payroll next season.
February 6, 2020 | 2:48 pm EST Update
Yossi Gozlan: Assuming Andre Drummond opts in, the Cavs will no longer be a cap space team this summer. Pistons now project to have $34M in cap space this summer assuming they get a mid-lottery pick this year.
Dane Moore: Gorgui Dieng was a favorite of all of us on the media side. Here’s what he had to say last night about the deadline: “I don’t have to say this again, everybody knows how much I like being here. But it’s not my decision.” pic.twitter.com/qmdJDGrvSt