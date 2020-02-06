Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have an open roster spot and…
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have an open roster spot and could decide to convert Brandon Goodwin’s two-way deal into a fully guaranteed contract. It’s still being considered as of now.
February 6, 2020 | 5:11 pm EST Update
But the move to reshape their roster, and they believe their championship chances, was made official on Wednesday with the Rockets going all-in on playing small with Covington replacing Capela in their rotation and 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker becoming their starting center.
“Pretty straight forward. The best way to play with our stars that we feel is the one that gives us the best chance to win the championship is with a stretch four, playing up-tempo, shooting and wing defenders,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said. “Robert Covington was for sure the best one available.”
“It was nice to win with key players out,” Morey said of Westbrook missing two of those five small-ball games with Harden out in one of those as well. “We’ve been high on Covington for quite a while. It really wasn’t us holding that up. There were a lot of suitors for him. We finally found a deal that worked.”
Tim Bontemps: Boston’s season as the walking wounded continues: Marcus Smart (quad) and Brad Wanamaker (ankle) are probable. Jaylen Brown (ankle), Gordon Hayward (foot) and Kemba Walker (knee) are questionable. Daniel Theis (ankle) and Robert Williams (hip) are out.
February 6, 2020 | 4:41 pm EST Update
Chris Haynes: As @Marc Stein reports, Lakers plan to give JR Smith a tryout in an effort to find perimeter shooting post trade deadline.
Stefan Bondy: James Dolan releases statement saying he’s searching for a Knicks president and also says he’s not selling the team pic.twitter.com/TirKu2j0tM
Mirjam Swanson: Can confirm: The Kobe Bryant memorial will be happening at Staples Center on 2/24. The Clippers’ game at 7:30 that night vs. Memphis will go on as scheduled.
February 6, 2020 | 4:03 pm EST Update
Mike Vorkunov: The final terms on the Knicks deal today in a simpler-to-read format: Knicks send out Marcus Morris Knicks get: — Clippers 2020 1st rd pick — Swap rights to LAC’s 2021 1st rd pick — Moe Harkless — Rights to Issuf Sanon — Clippers 2021 2nd round pick, which is from Detroit
Ian Begley: Allonzo Trier and Damyean Dotson will not play tonight against Orlando due to illness, per the Knicks.
February 6, 2020 | 3:47 pm EST Update
Andre Drummond: If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit… you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way 🦋
NBA Central: Darren Collison says there’s still a 50/50 chance he comes out of retirement, per @Matt Barnes
February 6, 2020 | 3:37 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 3:34 pm EST Update
Yossi Gozlan: Barring any more trades, four teams are over the tax right now. Blazers – $3.9M over, $5.7M tax bill Timberwolves – $2M over, $3M tax bill Heat – $1.9M over, $2.9M tax bill Thunder – $801k over, $2M tax bill.
February 6, 2020 | 3:23 pm EST Update
Cavaliers keeping Tristan Thompson
Chris Fedor: #Cavs did not make a Tristan Thompson trade ahead of the deadline, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Joe Vardon: The Cavs did not trade Tristan Thompson. Historically, Klutch clients do not take buyouts, but Thompson and the people around him definitely wanted him out of Cleveland.
Keith Pompey: Now, we know why Trey Burke is not in Milwaukee. I’m hearing he will be waived today. #Sixers
Dave McMenamin: The trade deadline came and went for the Lakers without a deal. They have a full 15-man roster, but will survey the buyout market to see if anyone becomes available worth waiving a current player in order to acquire him. Darren Collison is also a free agent PG they’ll look at.
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz discusses several deals in the days leading to the deadline and today, League Sources tell The Athletic. Those deals were determined not to make sense. The jazz are expected to scan the buyout market – domestically and internationally – in the coming weeks