In a subsequent move, the Hawks have requested waivers …
In a subsequent move, the Hawks have requested waivers on Walton.
February 6, 2020 | 6:56 pm EST Update
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander replaces Derrick Rose in Skills Challenge
Alex Kennedy: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose in the 2020 Skills Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago.
Brad Townsend: Lakers-Knicks deal for Morris would have sent Kuzma/Green to Knicks to make the numbers work, but Knicks didn’t want to take on Green’s salary — which is where Dallas would have come in, taking Green off Knicks’ hands for Courtney Lee’s expiring and Golden State 2nd round pick.
Joe Cowley: Paxson still didn’t fully explain how they will get a superstar, but acknowledged they will soon need one. Also not banking on summer of 21.
Gerald Bourguet: Suns have assigned Jalen Lecque to the G League for the 5th time this season. In 23 games, he’s averaging 13.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG and 3.0 APG in 25.3 MPG for the NAZ Suns this season
Kellan Olson: Ty Jerome and Cam Johnson have been upgraded to doubtful for the injuries that have previously been keeping them out. Tyler Johnson, Dario Saric, Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky remain out.
Stefan Bondy: Frank Ntilikina is starting at shooting guard. Barrett is available and coming off the bench.
February 6, 2020 | 6:21 pm EST Update
KC Johnson: John Paxson said he talked to Lauri Markkanen’s agent today and has been given no indication Markkanen wants out. Did acknowledge, as Markkanen has addressed publicly, the need to improve his role in offense.
Matt Velazquez: Latest NBA injury report is out and George Hill is back on it. He won’t play tonight due to a left hamstring strain. Makes Bud’s comments the other day about Hill’s status make a lot more sense.
February 6, 2020 | 6:11 pm EST Update
Brad Townsend: Source: Had Marcus Morris gone to Lakers, not Clippers, at 11th hour before trade deadline, Mavericks believed they had a deal in place for Danny Green, one of their summer free agency targets.
Brad Townsend: To make the Danny Green acquisition happen, source says, Mavericks would have given up the 2020 Golden State second-round pick that it covets. Mavs wanted Green’s defense, championship pedigree, locker room presence, for the playoffs.
The Orlando Magic have acquired veteran forward James Ennis from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a 2020 second round draft pick (owed to the Magic from the L.A. Lakers), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. The Magic have also waived forward Amile Jefferson.
“We are excited to welcome James to the Magic family,” said Weltman. “James adds shooting, athleticism and toughness. He fits well with our young core and established veterans.”
Sean Cunningham: Kings coaches & players were unable to discuss yesterday’s trade, since it was not yet official at the time we spoke to them this afternoon. Obviously Dewayne Dedmon was absent. Luke Walton and De’Aaron Fox very much happy to see Bogdan Bogdanovic still with the roster.
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton said Richaun Holmes was sore today, did not participate during the contact portion of today’s practice. Because of that, he only experienced about 20% of the team’s practice & received treatment. The hope he’ll play vs. Miami on Friday still exists.
February 6, 2020 | 5:42 pm EST Update
Grizzlies to release Dion Waiters
Chris Haynes: Memphis Grizzlies do not plan to keep guard Dion Waiters with a buyout or release on the horizon, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
One league source with knowledge of Boston’s plans said Bertans, who is shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line on 8.4 attempts per game, was never made available by Washington. The source said reports that he could be acquired for two first-round picks were inaccurate. Also, the fact that Bertans is an unrestricted free agent this summer would have made Boston reluctant to surrender that bounty anyway.
The source said Kennard was never made available by Detroit, either, adding that he is the Pistons’ top asset, so the Pistons would need to be “blown away” by an offer for a player who would simply be added to Boston’s bench corps. According to the source, the Celtics were pursuing slightly lower-cost options, like Pistons big man Christian Wood, but nothing materialized.
“We were looking to improve our team and we didn’t find any deals,” Ainge said by phone Thursday afternoon. “We’ve been pretty open to making trades over the years, but there’s a time and a place to make deals, and sometimes you just aren’t in those times and places. We didn’t feel like there was anything we needed to do.”
Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has acquired guard D’Angelo Russell, guard/forward Jacob Evans and forward Omari Spellman from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota’s 2021 protected first-round pick and the Timberwolves’ 2021 second-round pick.
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins will wear #22 for the Warriors. Recent players to wear it: Anthony Morrow, Matt Barnes, Glenn Robinson.
Brad Townsend: 4:30 p.m. NBA injury report lists Kristaps Porzingis (facial injury) as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.
February 6, 2020 | 5:11 pm EST Update
But the move to reshape their roster, and they believe their championship chances, was made official on Wednesday with the Rockets going all-in on playing small with Covington replacing Capela in their rotation and 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker becoming their starting center.
“Pretty straight forward. The best way to play with our stars that we feel is the one that gives us the best chance to win the championship is with a stretch four, playing up-tempo, shooting and wing defenders,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said. “Robert Covington was for sure the best one available.”
“It was nice to win with key players out,” Morey said of Westbrook missing two of those five small-ball games with Harden out in one of those as well. “We’ve been high on Covington for quite a while. It really wasn’t us holding that up. There were a lot of suitors for him. We finally found a deal that worked.”
Tim Bontemps: Boston’s season as the walking wounded continues: Marcus Smart (quad) and Brad Wanamaker (ankle) are probable. Jaylen Brown (ankle), Gordon Hayward (foot) and Kemba Walker (knee) are questionable. Daniel Theis (ankle) and Robert Williams (hip) are out.
February 6, 2020 | 4:41 pm EST Update
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks have an open roster spot and could decide to convert Brandon Goodwin’s two-way deal into a fully guaranteed contract. It’s still being considered as of now.
Chris Haynes: As @Marc Stein reports, Lakers plan to give JR Smith a tryout in an effort to find perimeter shooting post trade deadline.
Stefan Bondy: James Dolan releases statement saying he’s searching for a Knicks president and also says he’s not selling the team pic.twitter.com/TirKu2j0tM
Mirjam Swanson: Can confirm: The Kobe Bryant memorial will be happening at Staples Center on 2/24. The Clippers’ game at 7:30 that night vs. Memphis will go on as scheduled.
February 6, 2020 | 4:03 pm EST Update
Mike Vorkunov: The final terms on the Knicks deal today in a simpler-to-read format: Knicks send out Marcus Morris Knicks get: — Clippers 2020 1st rd pick — Swap rights to LAC’s 2021 1st rd pick — Moe Harkless — Rights to Issuf Sanon — Clippers 2021 2nd round pick, which is from Detroit
Ian Begley: Allonzo Trier and Damyean Dotson will not play tonight against Orlando due to illness, per the Knicks.
February 6, 2020 | 3:47 pm EST Update
Andre Drummond: If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit… you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way 🦋
NBA Central: Darren Collison says there’s still a 50/50 chance he comes out of retirement, per @Matt Barnes