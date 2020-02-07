USA Today Sports

Kerry Eggers: Terry Stotts, after the trade of @Skal Labissiere: “I really liked him as a player and person. I was happy he showed he can help an NBA team, disappointed he got hurt. Hopefully he can rehab and whether it’s with Atlanta or whoever, he’s able to continue his career. I’ll miss him.”

February 6, 2020 | 8:52 pm EST Update
The L.A. Clippers have acquired forward Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks and guard Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade, it was announced today by Clippers President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank. As part of the trade, L.A. will send to New York forward Maurice Harkless, a 2020 first round pick, a protected 2021 first round swap option, and Detroit’s 2021 second round pick. The Clippers will send guard Jerome Robinson to Washington.
“Today is a very good day because we think the acquisition of Andre, Jae and Solomon will help us with our versatility and create a more balanced roster,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “Today is also a sad day because we lose three very good players who have been part of our family. We wish Justise, James and Dion nothing but the best in the future.”
February 6, 2020 | 8:00 pm EST Update
All-Star squads drafted

One league source with knowledge of Boston’s plans said Bertans, who is shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line on 8.4 attempts per game, was never made available by Washington. The source said reports that he could be acquired for two first-round picks were inaccurate. Also, the fact that Bertans is an unrestricted free agent this summer would have made Boston reluctant to surrender that bounty anyway.
