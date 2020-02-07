USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk on Dedmon trade: “We are hap…

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 6, 2020 | 10:03 pm EST Update

1 hour ago via billoram

, Uncategorized

, ,

February 6, 2020 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: Sheppard on Bertans: “When somebody tells me this is where they want to be, I take em at face value for that… His agent, Ted Leonsis and everyone on down, everyone in our organization has made it clear: ‘Davis, this is a great place for you and you’ve been great for us.’”
2 hours ago via FredKatz

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Davis Bertans Free Agency
February 6, 2020 | 8:52 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 8:43 pm EST Update
The L.A. Clippers have acquired forward Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks and guard Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade, it was announced today by Clippers President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank. As part of the trade, L.A. will send to New York forward Maurice Harkless, a 2020 first round pick, a protected 2021 first round swap option, and Detroit’s 2021 second round pick. The Clippers will send guard Jerome Robinson to Washington.
2 hours ago via NBA.com

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

2 hours ago via Memphis Grizzlies @ NBA.com

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , ,

“Today is a very good day because we think the acquisition of Andre, Jae and Solomon will help us with our versatility and create a more balanced roster,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “Today is also a sad day because we lose three very good players who have been part of our family. We wish Justise, James and Dion nothing but the best in the future.”
2 hours ago via NBA.com

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , ,

Storyline: Andre Iguodala to Heat?
February 6, 2020 | 8:00 pm EST Update
February 6, 2020 | 7:34 pm EST Update

All-Star squads drafted

4 hours ago via MarcJSpearsESPN

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 14 more rumors
February 6, 2020 | 6:56 pm EST Update
Home