Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk on Dedmon trade: “We are happy to welcome Dewayne back to Atlanta. In his time with us, he developed into a reliable outside shooter and strong interior defender. His veteran presence, competitiveness and vocal leadership will be invaluable to our locker room.”
February 6, 2020 | 10:03 pm EST Update
Andrew Lopez: Re: Brandon Ingram’s ankle Team source says severity of the injury is unknown at this time – they have to wait until swelling goes down – but Ingram was fighting to stay in the game. Team wouldn’t allow it.
Isaiah Thomas: Thank you @WashWizards for giving me a opportunity to show the world I’m healthy and I can still play at a high level, I appreciate my coaches, teammates & everybody from top to bottom in the organization you truly made a impact on & off the court for me #TMC #ThatSLOWgrind
Josh Robbins: Final: Knicks 105, Magic 103. Randle: 22 pts., 8 rebs., 4 assts. Vucevic: 25 pts., 8 rebs., 3 assts. Turnovers: Knicks 14 (22 pts.), Magic 21 (17 pts.).
Bill Oram: Dwight Howard is always the Lakers locker room DJ. Tonight he REALLY brought it, playing “Shout” from his children’s album, which is apparently a thing that exists.
February 6, 2020 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: Sheppard on Bertans: “When somebody tells me this is where they want to be, I take em at face value for that… His agent, Ted Leonsis and everyone on down, everyone in our organization has made it clear: ‘Davis, this is a great place for you and you’ve been great for us.’”
Monte Poole: As expected: Smiley, aka Alen Smailagic, is coming back to the NBA Warriors. He might have seen the last of the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Kerry Eggers: Gregg Popovich on @Carmelo Anthony being back in the NBA: “It’s what he loves to do. He has a great, outsized personality. Guys enjoy him. And he can still get things done on the court. Someone like him, who has been a fabric of the league so long, it’s great to see him around.”
Kerry Eggers: Gregg Popovich on @LaMarcus Aldridge, who has been hampered the past two weeks with a thumb injury: “He’s not 100 percent, but he’s playing through it.”
Harrison Faigen: Mike D’Antoni was asked if he had any tips for his team for stopping LeBron in transition: “No, you can’t do it… Just get out of the way and don’t get run over, we can’t afford to lose anybody. He’s that good… Nothing we come up with is going to stop LeBron in transition.”
Jonathan Feigen: Russell Westbrook good to go. Had been questionable. Robert Covington will play off the bench.
February 6, 2020 | 8:52 pm EST Update
Wes Goldberg: The Warriors anticipate to convert Marquese Chriss from his two-way contract to a standard one soon, per a league source.
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has acquired forward Jordan Bell from the Houston Rockets for forward Bruno Caboclo. In addition, Memphis secured a 2023 second round pick swap with Houston.
Kerry Eggers: Terry Stotts, after the trade of @Skal Labissiere: “I really liked him as a player and person. I was happy he showed he can help an NBA team, disappointed he got hurt. Hopefully he can rehab and whether it’s with Atlanta or whoever, he’s able to continue his career. I’ll miss him.”
Fred Katz: Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard on Isaiah Thomas: “Isaiah was a pro’s pro from day 1 we brought him in. Everyone of our rookies, every one of our young players had to see his love for the game & his work ethic every day & he brought it every day…We’re gonna miss that.”
John Henson: 🗣CLEVELAND ! It was LOVE and thanks for everything … To my teammates, love y’all boys! I can’t wait to finish this year strong in Detroit .. 🙏🏽 see you soon Motor City !
Ira Winderman: Heat listing Jimmy Butler (strained right shoulder) as doubtful for Friday vs. Kings, with Tyler Herro (ankle) again out.
Sean Cunningham: Kings list Richaun Holmes as questionable (shoulder soreness) tomorrow night vs. Miami Heat
February 6, 2020 | 8:43 pm EST Update
Anthony Slater: Per source: Warriors are signing wing Juan Toscano-Anderson into one of their vacant roster spots tomorrow. Bay Area native. Was with team in camp. Played for Santa Cruz in G League this season.
Anthony Slater: Per source: Warriors signing Zach Norvell to a 10-day contract to fill another vacancy. He’s a lefty scoring guard. Currently averaging 16 points per game in G-League, shooting 40 percent from 3.
The L.A. Clippers have acquired forward Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks and guard Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade, it was announced today by Clippers President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank. As part of the trade, L.A. will send to New York forward Maurice Harkless, a 2020 first round pick, a protected 2021 first round swap option, and Detroit’s 2021 second round pick. The Clippers will send guard Jerome Robinson to Washington.
“Marcus is a player we’ve admired for a long time,” said Frank. “He is an established scorer, elite shooter, and imposing defender. We are excited to add his experience and toughness to our team.”
“Jerome was a lottery pick for a reason, and we will look to mold his talent and toughness at both guard positions as we develop him within our program,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He is in need of an opportunity to prove himself and we are in the position to provide him with that.”
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has completed a three-team trade with the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies have acquired forward Justise Winslow and guard Dion Waiters from the Heat as well as center Gorgui Dieng from the Timberwolves. In addition, the Grizzlies traded forwards Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill and Andre Iguodala to the Heat.
“Today is a very good day because we think the acquisition of Andre, Jae and Solomon will help us with our versatility and create a more balanced roster,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “Today is also a sad day because we lose three very good players who have been part of our family. We wish Justise, James and Dion nothing but the best in the future.”
February 6, 2020 | 8:00 pm EST Update
Warriors sign Ky Bowman to a multi-year contract
Shams Charania: The Warriors and two-way guard Ky Bowman have agreed to a multi-year NBA deal, league source tells @The Athletic @Stadium.
Serena Winters: Raul Neto (who overlapped with @Alec Burks in Utah) called Burks ‘one of the most talented players I’ve been around.’ “He can score in any kind of way, can shoot the ball, draw fouls, can score in the paint. He is a really good player.” #Sixers
In a corresponding move, the team has waived Trey Burke, who appeared in 25 games this season for the 76ers, after signing with Philadelphia as a free agent on July 30, 2019. He averaged 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.
Eric Woodyard: Despite Chicago’s 19-33 start, Jim Boylen isn’t mad at the front office for not making any trades today.“We weren’t hell bent on making a deal,” he said. “That wasn’t part of the day for us. So, we still believe in our young core, we still believe in this group of guys.”
February 6, 2020 | 7:34 pm EST Update
All-Star squads drafted
Marc J. Spears: NBA All-Star roster draft results
Eric Walden: LeBron, by virtue of being the top vote-getter, got the first pick, and of course selected his Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis. Giannis comes back with Joel Embiid.
Shams Charania: Unique wrinkle for NBA All-Star Weekend: Portland’s Damian Lillard will perform musically during Saturday night events in Chicago, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Jae Crowder: THANK YOU TO THE CITY OF MEMPHIS MY TEAMMATES AND GRIZZLES ORGANIZATION.! I APPRECIATE YOU GUYS WELCOMING ME WITH OPEN ARMS.! GOODLUCK -99
Jae Crowder: MIAMI ALOT OF HARD WORK & DEDICATION IS ON THE WAY.! I FEEL THE LOVE FROM YOU FANS ALREADY AND ITS GREATLY APPRECIATED.!! LETS WORK.! 😈 -99
February 6, 2020 | 6:56 pm EST Update
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander replaces Derrick Rose in Skills Challenge
Alex Kennedy: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose in the 2020 Skills Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago.
Brad Townsend: Lakers-Knicks deal for Morris would have sent Kuzma/Green to Knicks to make the numbers work, but Knicks didn’t want to take on Green’s salary — which is where Dallas would have come in, taking Green off Knicks’ hands for Courtney Lee’s expiring and Golden State 2nd round pick.
Joe Cowley: Paxson still didn’t fully explain how they will get a superstar, but acknowledged they will soon need one. Also not banking on summer of 21.
Gerald Bourguet: Suns have assigned Jalen Lecque to the G League for the 5th time this season. In 23 games, he’s averaging 13.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG and 3.0 APG in 25.3 MPG for the NAZ Suns this season
Kellan Olson: Ty Jerome and Cam Johnson have been upgraded to doubtful for the injuries that have previously been keeping them out. Tyler Johnson, Dario Saric, Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky remain out.
Stefan Bondy: Frank Ntilikina is starting at shooting guard. Barrett is available and coming off the bench.