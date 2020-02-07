How did you weigh the pros and cons of trading Capela? …
How did you weigh the pros and cons of trading Capela? Morey: “Clint is a great player and great human. He was an amazing Rocket and is definitely going to be missed. Obviously he’s going to do great in Atlanta. The reason to do this is James Harden. I think the key to winning a championship is get superstars who are great players. We have that with Westbrook and Harden, and then get the right fit and the right style around them. With Mike’s approach with shooting and space, that’s where we’re at our best. Adding a Covington where we can shore up our perimeter defense and also be a top-notch shooter is a huge part of our ability to play that way. We’re ready to go to battle.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 7, 2020 | 11:36 am EST Update
Cavaliers sign Alfonzo McKinnie to multi-year deal
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers are signing F Alfonzo McKinnie to a multi-year deal, league sources tell ESPN.
Kelsey Russo: Forward Alfonzo Mckinnie has agreed to a four-year, $7M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @The Athletic.
Zach Lowe: Addendum on Heat trade deadline: Andre Iguodala’s new extension contains a 7.5% trade kicker, league sources tell ESPN.
February 7, 2020 | 11:23 am EST Update
Derek Bodner: The #sixers are waiving Jonah Bolden and signing Norvel Pelle to an NBA contract, per source. Pelle, 27, made 14 appearances for the Sixers this season under a two-way contract, averaging 2.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 11.6 minutes per game.
In a matter of hours, the Wolves’ acquisition of Russell from Golden State invigorated Towns, excited their fan base and seemed to settle down what had been a volatile situation. “I think with D-Lo here, it’s always going to be a big incentive for me to want to stay,” Towns said. “D-Lo is a big part of everything the vision is. D-Lo always knows he’s going to be wanted because his brother is here with him and he always knows he’s going to have his back covered because I’m always going to be there for him.”
February 7, 2020 | 10:56 am EST Update
At the end of the day, Ainge didn’t want to make a deal just for the sake of it. He stood pat because no potential trade was strong enough for the Celtics to pull the trigger. “It’s very simple, there were no good deals to be made,” said Ainge. “You have to find a partner when you’re making a deal. You cant just say ‘I need to make this deal and do whatever it possibly takes to make it.’ That’s not how it works.
Celtics big man Robert Williams hasn’t played since Dec. 6 due to a left hip injury. But in an interview Friday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Williams is on track to return in a little under a month. “Robert Williams is progressing,” Ainge said. “He was out working on the court (Thursday). He’s starting his transition back into all the live action, and we anticipate him being back with us somewhere in the neighborhood of March 1.”
It could be the old adage of having to spend money to make money. Target Center has been empty this season. The Wolves have the lowest attendance in the league, and a long-suffering fan base gave the Wiggins-Towns coupling a vote of no confidence on a nightly basis. “I expect people will see what we’ve done here,” Taylor said. The immediate reaction from those beleaguered fans has been noticeable. The Wolves had already prepared some social media materials featuring Russell when the team went into recruitment mode last summer, so they were able to finally put that work to use on Thursday.
Dieng was even more difficult to part with. He spent six and a half seasons with the Wolves and used much of the money Taylor paid him to help those back home in his native Senegal. “He’s been here quite a while and I would consider him a friend,” Taylor said. “I’ll miss him. He’s a great individual who has done a lot for the community.”
But the Rockets shot 50.6% from the field and 45.2% from three-point range. “Anytime you see a unique style of play, it takes a little while to figure it out,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “But it’s really not that different than what we see with a lot of teams that have centers that shoot threes. The difference is they have two elite, elite superstar offensive players that you’re trying to figure out how to guard, with five three-point shooters out there. So it’s a challenge. We can be a lot better than we were tonight. We’ve just got to be better.”
February 7, 2020 | 10:42 am EST Update
Nets sign Timothe Luwawu to multi-year deal
Misko4Raznatovic: Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot signed multi year deal with Brooklyn Nets! #BeoBasket
James Edwards III: Ed Stefanski on surprise of Drummond’s value: “With the trade value, it is what it is. It’s what the marketplace will bare.” Mentioned that he’s been in the NBA long enough to see the evolution of basketball, talked about Houston not playing with a center.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Stefanski on Drummond’s comments about loyalty: The worst thing in the world is having to trade someone who’s been here…emotions are raw. Dre knew he was in trade talks.
Vincent Ellis: Ed Stefanski on Drummond comments: “Emotions are raw when this stuff happens. I understand that.” #Pistons
James Edwards III: Stefanski: “We are looking to rebuild. What the future holds will be interesting. We haven’t had the luxury of having cap space since we’ve been here — do you use it in FA, collecting assets or making trades? We have to use it wisely.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Stefanski on potentially moving Derrick Rose: “We would have to get a nice package to move Derrick. He’s had an unbelievable year.”
James Edwards III: Stefanski on keeping Rose: “We would have had to get a nice package for Derrick. He’s had an unbelievable year. We like him as a leader with the young guys. They probably idolize him.” Said that you’d have to ask other teams if the injury played a part in interest.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Stefanski on Luke Kennard trade talks: “Luke is well respected and well liked by other NBA teams…I think he’s a really good basketball player in today’s game.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Ed Stefanski on not dealing expiring contracts: “We could have gotten second-round picks, maybe in the 40s, but what name can I put that to?”
February 7, 2020 | 9:21 am EST Update
Bobby Marks: Disabled Player Exceptions available (expires on 3/10) to sign/claim a player on a 1 year contract. ??BKN- $839K ?? DET- $9.3M ??LAL- $1.75M ??NOP- $3.6M ??ORL- $4.6M ??POR- $2.85M Washington used the DPE to acquire Shabazz Napier from Denver.
The Nugs long pined for a reunion with Andre Iguodala, and were looking for some way to pry Jrue Holiday from New Orleans as late as Wednesday, per league sources, but nothing came to fruition.
You said two months ago you did not think you would make a deal. What changed your sentiments? Morey: “It was really just Covington becoming available. We’ve been working on that for a long time. We thought he’d be a perfect piece to play the style we thought would be best for two superstars on our roster. Clint is an extremely good player and one we did not want to give up. But it was required in this deal. Without the perfect piece for how we wanted to play becoming available, Clint would still be here. That was really the only way to get this done.”
As Joel Embiid sees it, he needs to go back to having fun. That’s what the Sixers center tried to do in Thursday vs. the Bucks. “I’m trying to get back to the fun Joel,” he said. “Smile a little more. The whole season, I kind of told myself I was going to be serious. I felt like everybody just looked at it in a way that I’m moody or I do not care. I do.
February 7, 2020 | 6:56 am EST Update
Hours after James selected Anthony Davis to “Team LeBron,” he had the chance to weigh in on the possibility of the Lakers adding Darren Collison, the 32-year-old point guard who turned down a multi-year deal with Chicago last summer to focus on his family and faith. “I’ve never been one to talk fantasy basketball,” James said. “We’ll see what happens, but I don’t really have too much to comment on that.”
Jorge Sierra: Thirty NBA players changed teams yesterday, which made Thursday the third-most active day in history trade-wise. 1. Feb. 19, 2015: 39 2. Feb. 7, 2019: 34 3. Feb. 6, 2020: 30 If players get antsy when the trade deadline nears, they have good reason to based on recent patterns.
Jonathan Feigen: Game story rewrite will be posted shortly full of quotes (and a name for diminutive Rockets I got from a typo), but here’s one more from Harden on small ball: “Obviously, height-wise, but heart, each individual has heart. We can compete with anybody. That’s how we’re playing.”
Shams Charania: Unique wrinkle for NBA All-Star Weekend: Portland’s Damian Lillard will perform musically during Saturday night events in Chicago, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium .
Kobe Bryant wasn’t just a UFC fan — he was a big investor — and got a huge distribution check from the company just days before he passed away … so says Dana White. The NBA legend was famous for his business savvy off the court — and White says part of Kobe’s portfolio was an ownership stake in UFC and Body Armour, the official energy drink of the UFC.
February 7, 2020 | 3:59 am EST Update
Lakers courting Darren Collison
Free-agent point guard Darren Collison settled into a second-row seat near Lakers owner Jeanie Buss in the third quarter of L.A.’s 121-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Staples Center, and while the pair was out in the open in front of nearly 20,000 fans, both arrived at the seats with their hoodies pulled up over their heads.
Asked whether his presence Thursday was a sign of an impending agreement with the Lakers, Collison brushed it off. “Just watching the game, ain’t nothing to it,” Collison told ESPN. “Got the best seats in the house.”
A source told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne the Lakers were “recruiting” and that Collison plans to discuss over the next week with his family and agent whether to return to the NBA.
Boston.com Celtics News: Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s “The Jump” this afternoon: “I think the chances of a Tristan Thompson buyout have increased dramatically. That means if you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics, your ears perk way up right now. The Boston Celtics would be major in the market for that guy.”
John Paxson responded to speculation that Lauri Markkanen is not happy in Chicago. The truth is, everyone on the team is probably disgruntled with the Bulls’ 19-33 record heading into Thursday. “Lauri, we believe in at a high level and we view him as a cornerstone player,” Paxson said. “It’s our responsibility to help him become the type of player we believe he can be. We’ve had direct communication with him, with his agent … we’ve never been told Lauri doesn’t want to be here.”
Juan Toscano-Anderson is signing with Golden State for the rest of the season, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole.
Many believed the slow market for Drummond was due to his $28.8 million player option for next season, and his insinuation that he would opt out and test free agency this summer, making him a rental in any trade. That was certainly a factor. However, sources said teams also weren’t inquiring with the volume one might expect for a 26-year-old, two-time All-Star because some heavily questioned whether or not his play equates to winning.
The Golden State Warriors decided against waiting until the offseason to resolve their situation with D’Angelo Russell, trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 first round pick and a 2021 second round pick. “I just don’t think D’Angelo Russell has a lot of trade value,” said Zach Lowe. “I know D’Angelo Russell doesn’t have a lot of trade value. I think they maybe got one other hard offer for him that was not close to this.”
The relationship between Russell and the Warriors just slowly became more and more frustrating. There were no known signs of turmoil and friction. But there was murmuring after Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III were traded on Wednesday night and Russell wasn’t. It was probably mutual. Russell’s entire Warriors experience was under the cloud of him being traded again. He didn’t know when or where. He chose the Warriors and their max-contract offer and it was unclear if he was just a pawn in their game of chess. He recently talked about just wanting to be able to unpack his bags and get settled.
OK so there is really only one way to read that, right? Problems in Sixerland. At least, that’s how Horford’s comments were perceived nationally. I asked him about it Thursday morning and he said, “No, not at all. Every year that I’ve been in the league, teams, internally, there’s always stuff that I guess goes on. What I was referring to was, I always like keeping that stuff in the group. People shouldn’t know the things that we are addressing or that we’re talking about. Sometimes the reality is people take things how they want to take them. Right now, everyone, all eyes are on us. We’re not performing to a level that we’re expected to, so people are just firing away.”
“I got to spend a lot of time at the 3-point line, just to make sure there’s some spacing,” Embiid said during Wednesday’s off day.“Everybody keeps saying, ‘Get in the post!’ You’ve got to find that balance. It’s not about me, it’s about the team.”
Even at 74, the desire to win remains as strong as ever for Riley. At home games, whether sitting directly across from the Heat bench a few rows up from the courtside seats or sitting in media style seating behind one of the baskets near a tunnel that leads to one of his offices, Riley wears winning and losing on his face. If one thought Butler’s passion to win would disrupt the team, a person with the Heat organization laughed at that. No one is bothered more by losing than Riley, the person told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about Riley.
“I think if they allow Leon to surround himself with good people, he will do well,” a longtime NBA executive told SI.com. “GMs in this league really respect Leon. They liked working with Leon. He is always fair. Being in New York, there will be some of his former clients who want to go there. But they have to allow him to put people in place that he trusts. He came from the bottom of the agency industry and worked his way up. He understands the structure of the NBA, of a front office. He gets the day-to-day. He won’t be Phil Jackson—he will be in the office every day doing the job.”
One NBA source said one of Mills’ failures was his lack of leadership qualities. Rose oversaw the CAA basketball department, so he was in a leadership role in that sense.
Miami Heat star Goran Dragic, his brother, Zoran, and their fellow Slovenians raised more than $3 million to help a child named Kris, who has spinal muscular atrophy, fly to Los Angeles to receive special treatment. Zoran: “Everybody in Slovenia stepped together.”