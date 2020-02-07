USA Today Sports

How did you weigh the pros and cons of trading Capela? Morey: “Clint is a great player and great human. He was an amazing Rocket and is definitely going to be missed. Obviously he’s going to do great in Atlanta. The reason to do this is James Harden. I think the key to winning a championship is get superstars who are great players. We have that with Westbrook and Harden, and then get the right fit and the right style around them. With Mike’s approach with shooting and space, that’s where we’re at our best. Adding a Covington where we can shore up our perimeter defense and also be a top-notch shooter is a huge part of our ability to play that way. We’re ready to go to battle.

In a matter of hours, the Wolves’ acquisition of Russell from Golden State invigorated Towns, excited their fan base and seemed to settle down what had been a volatile situation. “I think with D-Lo here, it’s always going to be a big incentive for me to want to stay,” Towns said. “D-Lo is a big part of everything the vision is. D-Lo always knows he’s going to be wanted because his brother is here with him and he always knows he’s going to have his back covered because I’m always going to be there for him.”
At the end of the day, Ainge didn’t want to make a deal just for the sake of it. He stood pat because no potential trade was strong enough for the Celtics to pull the trigger. “It’s very simple, there were no good deals to be made,” said Ainge. “You have to find a partner when you’re making a deal. You cant just say ‘I need to make this deal and do whatever it possibly takes to make it.’ That’s not how it works.
Celtics big man Robert Williams hasn’t played since Dec. 6 due to a left hip injury. But in an interview Friday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Williams is on track to return in a little under a month. “Robert Williams is progressing,” Ainge said. “He was out working on the court (Thursday). He’s starting his transition back into all the live action, and we anticipate him being back with us somewhere in the neighborhood of March 1.”
It could be the old adage of having to spend money to make money. Target Center has been empty this season. The Wolves have the lowest attendance in the league, and a long-suffering fan base gave the Wiggins-Towns coupling a vote of no confidence on a nightly basis. “I expect people will see what we’ve done here,” Taylor said. The immediate reaction from those beleaguered fans has been noticeable. The Wolves had already prepared some social media materials featuring Russell when the team went into recruitment mode last summer, so they were able to finally put that work to use on Thursday.
But the Rockets shot 50.6% from the field and 45.2% from three-point range. “Anytime you see a unique style of play, it takes a little while to figure it out,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “But it’s really not that different than what we see with a lot of teams that have centers that shoot threes. The difference is they have two elite, elite superstar offensive players that you’re trying to figure out how to guard, with five three-point shooters out there. So it’s a challenge. We can be a lot better than we were tonight. We’ve just got to be better.”
You said two months ago you did not think you would make a deal. What changed your sentiments? Morey: “It was really just Covington becoming available. We’ve been working on that for a long time. We thought he’d be a perfect piece to play the style we thought would be best for two superstars on our roster. Clint is an extremely good player and one we did not want to give up. But it was required in this deal. Without the perfect piece for how we wanted to play becoming available, Clint would still be here. That was really the only way to get this done.”
Hours after James selected Anthony Davis to “Team LeBron,” he had the chance to weigh in on the possibility of the Lakers adding Darren Collison, the 32-year-old point guard who turned down a multi-year deal with Chicago last summer to focus on his family and faith. “I’ve never been one to talk fantasy basketball,” James said. “We’ll see what happens, but I don’t really have too much to comment on that.”
Lakers courting Darren Collison

Free-agent point guard Darren Collison settled into a second-row seat near Lakers owner Jeanie Buss in the third quarter of L.A.’s 121-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Staples Center, and while the pair was out in the open in front of nearly 20,000 fans, both arrived at the seats with their hoodies pulled up over their heads.
John Paxson responded to speculation that Lauri Markkanen is not happy in Chicago. The truth is, everyone on the team is probably disgruntled with the Bulls’ 19-33 record heading into Thursday. “Lauri, we believe in at a high level and we view him as a cornerstone player,” Paxson said. “It’s our responsibility to help him become the type of player we believe he can be. We’ve had direct communication with him, with his agent … we’ve never been told Lauri doesn’t want to be here.”
Many believed the slow market for Drummond was due to his $28.8 million player option for next season, and his insinuation that he would opt out and test free agency this summer, making him a rental in any trade. That was certainly a factor. However, sources said teams also weren’t inquiring with the volume one might expect for a 26-year-old, two-time All-Star because some heavily questioned whether or not his play equates to winning.
The Golden State Warriors decided against waiting until the offseason to resolve their situation with D’Angelo Russell, trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 first round pick and a 2021 second round pick. “I just don’t think D’Angelo Russell has a lot of trade value,” said Zach Lowe. “I know D’Angelo Russell doesn’t have a lot of trade value. I think they maybe got one other hard offer for him that was not close to this.”
The relationship between Russell and the Warriors just slowly became more and more frustrating. There were no known signs of turmoil and friction. But there was murmuring after Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III were traded on Wednesday night and Russell wasn’t. It was probably mutual. Russell’s entire Warriors experience was under the cloud of him being traded again. He didn’t know when or where. He chose the Warriors and their max-contract offer and it was unclear if he was just a pawn in their game of chess. He recently talked about just wanting to be able to unpack his bags and get settled.
OK so there is really only one way to read that, right? Problems in Sixerland. At least, that’s how Horford’s comments were perceived nationally. I asked him about it Thursday morning and he said, “No, not at all. Every year that I’ve been in the league, teams, internally, there’s always stuff that I guess goes on. What I was referring to was, I always like keeping that stuff in the group. People shouldn’t know the things that we are addressing or that we’re talking about. Sometimes the reality is people take things how they want to take them. Right now, everyone, all eyes are on us. We’re not performing to a level that we’re expected to, so people are just firing away.”
Even at 74, the desire to win remains as strong as ever for Riley. At home games, whether sitting directly across from the Heat bench a few rows up from the courtside seats or sitting in media style seating behind one of the baskets near a tunnel that leads to one of his offices, Riley wears winning and losing on his face. If one thought Butler’s passion to win would disrupt the team, a person with the Heat organization laughed at that. No one is bothered more by losing than Riley, the person told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about Riley.
“I think if they allow Leon to surround himself with good people, he will do well,” a longtime NBA executive told SI.com. “GMs in this league really respect Leon. They liked working with Leon. He is always fair. Being in New York, there will be some of his former clients who want to go there. But they have to allow him to put people in place that he trusts. He came from the bottom of the agency industry and worked his way up. He understands the structure of the NBA, of a front office. He gets the day-to-day. He won’t be Phil Jackson—he will be in the office every day doing the job.”
