The 76ers have a 99.0 defensive rating when Simmons is on the bench, which would rank No. 1 in the league by a mile, and a 107.2 rating when he’s on the floor. A few weeks ago, I asked Philly coach Brett Brown what he thought of this statistical discrepancy, which has only grown more extreme in the time since. “I would put that completely into the weird-stat, I don’t care basket,” Brown said. “Ben Simmons is an all-league defender. Slice it up any way you want. Just look at what he does, and the versatility with which he does it. Guard a five man. Guard a point guard. Go guard the best player. He’s 6-foot-10. He’s a stud of an athlete. Just look at the size of him. So that metric you just said — I’ve never even heard it, to be honest with you — but I dismiss it. I aggressively dismiss it.”