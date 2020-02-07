Celtics guard Kemba Walker will return to the lineup Fr…
Celtics guard Kemba Walker will return to the lineup Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks after missing three games with left knee soreness. “I feel pretty good,” Walker said Friday after the team’s morning shootaround. “It’s much improved. I’m going to try to give it a go tonight.” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Walker is going to be on a minutes restriction of about 30 against the Hawks. He played over 35 minutes in three of four games prior to sitting out.
Ian Begley: Also worth noting for Knicks going forward: there’s a distinct possibility of Knicks entering buyout conversations with veteran Wayne Ellington if he isn’t moved by deadline, per SNY sources.
Shams Charania: Warriors are signing guard Jeremy Pargo of G-League affiliate Santa Cruz to a 10-day deal, league source tells @The Athletic @Stadium.
But Holiday looked at his situation in New Orleans and felt like something special was being built and he wanted to be a part of it. “I feel like what we’re doing here is something promising,” Holiday said. “I feel like so many years I’ve had so many different teammates and it’s been uncertain what’s happening with the roster from year to year. Obviously with the new management and the new guys coming in, we’re fairly young but we’re all very, very hungry. What we have here, we can build together.”
He sees where this Pelicans team is now and feels like they are on the cusp of making that happen even sooner than some expected. “I’d love to win, I feel like that’s everybody, right? But at the same time, I feel like we have a good thing going here and we can possibly push to where we want to get to,” Holiday said. “I’ve been on two teams, but I’ve been in a bunch of different situations. I’ve been on teams that made it to the second round and others that didn’t really go anywhere. I feel pretty good about where we’re at right now.
“That’s what I’m here for,” Covington said. “Being able to be that in the lineup we have, I’m able to add more versatility. The guys can do a lot on this team, but me being the elite defender I’m accustomed to being, just adding value to this team, just spacing the floor. It shows that we can do a lot. We can be very, very good at it. We just gotta keep building and I keep learning the system. I can get even better because this is a test. I was just out there just playing, and my teammates were talking me through a lot of things. A couple plays, ‘If you continue to do that, it’s gonna be a lot of things we ain’t gotta do’. But my teammates put me in the right position and I just did what I was asked to do.”
The 76ers have a 99.0 defensive rating when Simmons is on the bench, which would rank No. 1 in the league by a mile, and a 107.2 rating when he’s on the floor. A few weeks ago, I asked Philly coach Brett Brown what he thought of this statistical discrepancy, which has only grown more extreme in the time since. “I would put that completely into the weird-stat, I don’t care basket,” Brown said. “Ben Simmons is an all-league defender. Slice it up any way you want. Just look at what he does, and the versatility with which he does it. Guard a five man. Guard a point guard. Go guard the best player. He’s 6-foot-10. He’s a stud of an athlete. Just look at the size of him. So that metric you just said — I’ve never even heard it, to be honest with you — but I dismiss it. I aggressively dismiss it.”
“He’s a free safety at heart,” a league scout told CBS Sports. “We tend to think of great defenders as guys who can lock in on one player and shut him down. Ben can do that, we’ve seen it, but he likes to move around and interrupt different things. I don’t know if he’s the kind of guy you can just say: ‘Go get their best scorer and take him out.’ Although nobody can really do that anymore.” If we have even slightly overrated Simmons’ defense, we have likely done so on account of, first and foremost, the coverage Joel Embiid supplies. Philly’s fully healthy starting lineup, for instance, has a suffocating 97.1 defensive rating over 240 total minutes, per NBA.com. But you take Embiid off the floor, and the defensive rating for all lineups that include Simmons falls to 109.5, per Cleaning the Glass.
Despite his long-term relationship with Leon Rose, the CAA super-agent who is expected to be the team’s new president, the Kentucky coach nipped that rumor in the bud, telling reporters on Friday he will help Rose any way he can, “it just wouldn’t be to coach.” Calipari was effusive in his praise of Rose. “I’ve never heard anyone in 25 years say anything bad about Leon Rose,” he said. “He’s a gatherer, he’s a culture-builder.”
Kyle Korver had the sports world buzzing on April 8, 2019, when he acknowledged the issues of white privilege and racism in his first-person story for The Players Tribune titled Privileged. Nearly a year later, Korver told The Undefeated that the reaction to his article was mixed, but more positive than he expected. “Some people were very emotional. It’s hard for me to fully understand,” said Korver, who was a member of the Utah Jazz when he penned the article. “A lot of people felt seen, especially in the NBA. Some older people, some older men, reached out to me and just said thank you. I wasn’t planning on any good reaction. I was bracing for the other side. So, that was really interesting to hear. I’m grateful.
How did you come up with the idea of writing it? Korver: The idea started in Atlanta [when Korver played for the Atlanta Hawks]. There was a bunch of things nationally and locally that were happening. And, I was like, ‘Wow, I don’t fully understand.’ And I was embarrassed. I’ve lived in complete diversity and no diversity. … I was born in Paramount, California. Then I moved to Iowa. Then I’m in Omaha, Nebraska, and then Philly and then Utah and then Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland and back to Utah.
Korver: It was really interesting to me when I was trying to understand and be intentional in having conversations and intentional in trying to research. How many blind spots did I have even though I lived in the NBA? It was like, ‘Wow.’ All this stuff. The anthem [protest in the NFL] is happening. All these conversations were happening. I was talking to friends back home, where there wasn’t a lot of diversity and they had certain opinions on all these things. There was a string of events, four significant events that happened, where I thought there was an opportunity to say something. … So I tried to take that seriously. What good will it do? I don’t know.
John Meyer: D’Angelo Russell says Minnesota “felt like home right away.” “As a group, the atmosphere is going to be amazing.” “D’Angelo was always one of the toughest guys [to gameplan for],” says Saunders. “He made the dream come true,” says D-Lo, about Rosas.
John Meyer: D’Angelo Russell: “Players come and go from here. … Watching from a distance, I knew I could help Karl. … I’ve never played with a player of [his] caliber. “I think the sky’s the limit with this. I’m super excited.” D-Lo says this is a surreal moment and a dream come true.
John Meyer: Juancho Hernangómez: “We have to help [Towns] the same way we helped Joker.” Malik Beasley says KAT reminds him a little bit of Jokic. “For him to be a great player, we have to be great players, too.”
A. Sherrod Blakely: Kemba Walker cites the team’s chemistry as a possible factor in Danny Ainge’s decision to keep the team intact at the trade deadline. The players really like each other. “We get along, maybe too well,” Walker quipped.
Rick Bonnell: BREAKING: @Charlotte Hornets guard @cody_martin15 in concussion protocol. Also suffered a broken nose in Rockets game. At minimum, will miss Saturday game vs. Mavs.
Cavaliers sign Alfonzo McKinnie to multi-year deal
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers are signing F Alfonzo McKinnie to a multi-year deal, league sources tell ESPN.
Kelsey Russo: Forward Alfonzo Mckinnie has agreed to a four-year, $7M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @The Athletic.
Bobby Marks: Golden State is signing Marquese Chriss to a two-year contract, league sources tell ESPN.
Zach Lowe: Addendum on Heat trade deadline: Andre Iguodala’s new extension contains a 7.5% trade kicker, league sources tell ESPN.
Derek Bodner: The #sixers are waiving Jonah Bolden and signing Norvel Pelle to an NBA contract, per source. Pelle, 27, made 14 appearances for the Sixers this season under a two-way contract, averaging 2.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 11.6 minutes per game.
In a matter of hours, the Wolves’ acquisition of Russell from Golden State invigorated Towns, excited their fan base and seemed to settle down what had been a volatile situation. “I think with D-Lo here, it’s always going to be a big incentive for me to want to stay,” Towns said. “D-Lo is a big part of everything the vision is. D-Lo always knows he’s going to be wanted because his brother is here with him and he always knows he’s going to have his back covered because I’m always going to be there for him.”
At the end of the day, Ainge didn’t want to make a deal just for the sake of it. He stood pat because no potential trade was strong enough for the Celtics to pull the trigger. “It’s very simple, there were no good deals to be made,” said Ainge. “You have to find a partner when you’re making a deal. You cant just say ‘I need to make this deal and do whatever it possibly takes to make it.’ That’s not how it works.
Celtics big man Robert Williams hasn’t played since Dec. 6 due to a left hip injury. But in an interview Friday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Williams is on track to return in a little under a month. “Robert Williams is progressing,” Ainge said. “He was out working on the court (Thursday). He’s starting his transition back into all the live action, and we anticipate him being back with us somewhere in the neighborhood of March 1.”
It could be the old adage of having to spend money to make money. Target Center has been empty this season. The Wolves have the lowest attendance in the league, and a long-suffering fan base gave the Wiggins-Towns coupling a vote of no confidence on a nightly basis. “I expect people will see what we’ve done here,” Taylor said. The immediate reaction from those beleaguered fans has been noticeable. The Wolves had already prepared some social media materials featuring Russell when the team went into recruitment mode last summer, so they were able to finally put that work to use on Thursday.
Dieng was even more difficult to part with. He spent six and a half seasons with the Wolves and used much of the money Taylor paid him to help those back home in his native Senegal. “He’s been here quite a while and I would consider him a friend,” Taylor said. “I’ll miss him. He’s a great individual who has done a lot for the community.”
But the Rockets shot 50.6% from the field and 45.2% from three-point range. “Anytime you see a unique style of play, it takes a little while to figure it out,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “But it’s really not that different than what we see with a lot of teams that have centers that shoot threes. The difference is they have two elite, elite superstar offensive players that you’re trying to figure out how to guard, with five three-point shooters out there. So it’s a challenge. We can be a lot better than we were tonight. We’ve just got to be better.”
Nets sign Timothe Luwawu to multi-year deal
Misko4Raznatovic: Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot signed multi year deal with Brooklyn Nets! #BeoBasket
James Edwards III: Ed Stefanski on surprise of Drummond’s value: “With the trade value, it is what it is. It’s what the marketplace will bare.” Mentioned that he’s been in the NBA long enough to see the evolution of basketball, talked about Houston not playing with a center.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Stefanski on Drummond’s comments about loyalty: The worst thing in the world is having to trade someone who’s been here…emotions are raw. Dre knew he was in trade talks.
Vincent Ellis: Ed Stefanski on Drummond comments: “Emotions are raw when this stuff happens. I understand that.” #Pistons
James Edwards III: Stefanski: “We are looking to rebuild. What the future holds will be interesting. We haven’t had the luxury of having cap space since we’ve been here — do you use it in FA, collecting assets or making trades? We have to use it wisely.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Stefanski on potentially moving Derrick Rose: “We would have to get a nice package to move Derrick. He’s had an unbelievable year.”
James Edwards III: Stefanski on keeping Rose: “We would have had to get a nice package for Derrick. He’s had an unbelievable year. We like him as a leader with the young guys. They probably idolize him.” Said that you’d have to ask other teams if the injury played a part in interest.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Stefanski on Luke Kennard trade talks: “Luke is well respected and well liked by other NBA teams…I think he’s a really good basketball player in today’s game.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Ed Stefanski on not dealing expiring contracts: “We could have gotten second-round picks, maybe in the 40s, but what name can I put that to?”
Bobby Marks: Disabled Player Exceptions available (expires on 3/10) to sign/claim a player on a 1 year contract. ??BKN- $839K ?? DET- $9.3M ??LAL- $1.75M ??NOP- $3.6M ??ORL- $4.6M ??POR- $2.85M Washington used the DPE to acquire Shabazz Napier from Denver.
The Nugs long pined for a reunion with Andre Iguodala, and were looking for some way to pry Jrue Holiday from New Orleans as late as Wednesday, per league sources, but nothing came to fruition.
How did you weigh the pros and cons of trading Capela? Morey: “Clint is a great player and great human. He was an amazing Rocket and is definitely going to be missed. Obviously he’s going to do great in Atlanta. The reason to do this is James Harden. I think the key to winning a championship is get superstars who are great players. We have that with Westbrook and Harden, and then get the right fit and the right style around them. With Mike’s approach with shooting and space, that’s where we’re at our best. Adding a Covington where we can shore up our perimeter defense and also be a top-notch shooter is a huge part of our ability to play that way. We’re ready to go to battle.
You said two months ago you did not think you would make a deal. What changed your sentiments? Morey: “It was really just Covington becoming available. We’ve been working on that for a long time. We thought he’d be a perfect piece to play the style we thought would be best for two superstars on our roster. Clint is an extremely good player and one we did not want to give up. But it was required in this deal. Without the perfect piece for how we wanted to play becoming available, Clint would still be here. That was really the only way to get this done.”
As Joel Embiid sees it, he needs to go back to having fun. That’s what the Sixers center tried to do in Thursday vs. the Bucks. “I’m trying to get back to the fun Joel,” he said. “Smile a little more. The whole season, I kind of told myself I was going to be serious. I felt like everybody just looked at it in a way that I’m moody or I do not care. I do.
Hours after James selected Anthony Davis to “Team LeBron,” he had the chance to weigh in on the possibility of the Lakers adding Darren Collison, the 32-year-old point guard who turned down a multi-year deal with Chicago last summer to focus on his family and faith. “I’ve never been one to talk fantasy basketball,” James said. “We’ll see what happens, but I don’t really have too much to comment on that.”
Jorge Sierra: Thirty NBA players changed teams yesterday, which made Thursday the third-most active day in history trade-wise. 1. Feb. 19, 2015: 39 2. Feb. 7, 2019: 34 3. Feb. 6, 2020: 30 If players get antsy when the trade deadline nears, they have good reason to based on recent patterns.
Jonathan Feigen: Game story rewrite will be posted shortly full of quotes (and a name for diminutive Rockets I got from a typo), but here’s one more from Harden on small ball: “Obviously, height-wise, but heart, each individual has heart. We can compete with anybody. That’s how we’re playing.”
Shams Charania: Unique wrinkle for NBA All-Star Weekend: Portland’s Damian Lillard will perform musically during Saturday night events in Chicago, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium .